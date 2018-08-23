DM: The toxic Markle mess has ‘become so embarrassing’ for Duchess Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex’s family continues to be the absolute worst. This time it’s Junior, Meghan’s half-brother. I guess Junior was tired of his disgusting father and rancid sister getting all the headlines, so Junior decided to chime in with some dumb sh-t about how the celebrity life and the royal life has changed Meghan so much, and if not for Harry, Meghan would totally be in Mexico right now, checking on their father. Why doesn’t Junior go and check on Senior? Why doesn’t Samantha? If they’re so bloody concerned, they should move down there full-time to look after that POS. Which brings me to this piece in the Daily Mail – it’s an exclusive with another “unnamed friend” of Meghan. I smell Poor Jason’s fingerprints on this one, but who knows. Some highlights:
The unnamed source says Meghan is embarrassed by her family: “It has just become so embarrassing for Meghan. Like the elephant in the room when she’s with people she doesn’t know very well. What frustrates Meghan the most is that her father doesn’t seem to take responsibility for any his actions, as if he can do no harm, and everyone else is to blame. Well, he is harming her by putting down the royal family. He’s harming her by making everything public. And the more he speaks with the media, the more she wants to stay away. The more he blasts the royal family, the more she wants to stay away.”
Meghan is going to talk things out with Doria when they see each other: “So far, Meghan’s mom hasn’t gotten involved, but that may all change when they see each other in person. Meghan has been adamant that her mom not get dragged into all the drama. But if anyone can talk some sense into her dad, it’s Doria. Meghan is now open to the possibility of her mom working some magic behind the scenes.”
Why Meghan spoken to her dad: “In a perfect world, Meghan would have a reunion with her dad and he would not say one word about it. It’s tricky because her dad will most likely tell his other children about it, and one of them will go blab about it to the world. When Meghan was younger she was the family people-pleaser, always trying to make others happy, including her dad. She’s not the same person anymore. Of course she feels hurt. From the get-go, she made it crystal clear that speaking to the press was absolutely prohibited. That out of respect for Harry, this was completely taboo. Yet, time and again her dad continues to do the complete opposite. The last thing she ever wanted was a media circus starring her dad.”
I can totally see how Meghan would be a “people pleaser,” and also: kids with divorced parents learn to live two separate lives pretty quickly, especially if their divorced parents don’t want to have anything to do with each other (the anti-conscious-uncoupling). Of course Meghan doesn’t want Doria to get involved, because of residual divorce sh-t, and because Doria is the only one she can count on right now, and the last thing Meghan wants is to have Doria become collateral damage in Thomas, Junior and Samantha’s war against her.
I’ve been wondering for some time if Meghan will, at some point in the next few months, sit down for some kind of interview where she says something to the effect of “My father is unwell and everyone has seen first-hand how pathetic and abusive he is to me. I would truly appreciate it if media outlets stopped paying him for interviews, please.” It would actually make a difference in how these stories are written.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Meghan is still paying bitterly for the letter Harry wrote against the media (please no one should tell me otherwise). The tabloids are seriously gloating that somehow they are hitting Harry where it hurts for daring to rebuke them. If Meghan sits down for an interview as you suggested and pleads with the media to stop payment to her Father, what do you think will happen considering that the platform given to the Markles is ‘pay back’? I’m beginning to suspect that the Markles are being coached on how and when to grant these horrible interviews. Because I keep wondering why the media Never asks them important questions like; why is Samantha enstraged from her kids?
As soon as Meghan and Harry resume their charity appearances, these interviews would increase.
I have wondered if some of that is at play here. I suspect some very heartless people own/run these newspapers.
“Because I keep wondering why the media Never asks them important questions like; why is Samantha enstraged from her kids?”
Why is no one discussing the abuse of her younger kid, and the fact her mother got custody of her kids? And not only her kids, what about the brother’s kids. TM hasn’t seen/spent any time with them either. Heck, he hasn’t had a relationship with the other two either.
He/They only want(s) to glom onto Meghan…because $$$$$.
How terrible. All this because a mixed race commoner had the audacity of marrying a Prince and because he stood up for her. I guess we’ll never stop hearing from this awful family.
All of this!
It all comes down to racism. That’s the big elephant in the room.
I still don’t get why media keeps paying him. He has nothing “new” to share….it’s always the same bs. Go away!!!
C, I think it is because the articles keep getting tons of clicks. People live for this sort of family drama. They may also be trying to goad Meghan and/or the royal family into responding, as the articles and family quotes keep getting more and more outrageous. I hope Meghan does not back down, this is really a no win situation for her.
Alisha, you’re right!
I’m sure she’s embarrassed but as usual DM is laying it on thick. Most people have goofy relatives somewhere in the family tree.
This is true, but also – look at the BRF!!! They are a mess themselves.
However, I agree with all of the other posters who are of the don’t explain, never complain ilk. This is abuse, full stop. It is fueled by racism and jealousy both from the British press and her white relatives. Such undertones of, who does this coloured lady think she is, daring to think that she is better than us and can have a better life than ours…and we don’t know what she is actually thinking but hasn’t she shown herself to be better than them? Their own behavior reveals what toxic, petty, small-minded, and unhealthy people they are.
Exactly.
Perfectly said!
No Kaiser, do not sit down to say anything, don’t give the media the satisfaction. Just erect a very very high wall of silence between the British media and the Markles, very high wall of silence is all they need. Yep, right up there with all that say, don’t explain, never complain. To add to that, NEVER give anyone the satisfaction of thinking that they broke you. So to Harry and Meghan and the BRF I say: take the invictus, throw it at the press and all the Markles out there and flip them the bird. Keep up with the stiff upper lip and say “You didn’t make me so you can’t break me. Under the bludgeoning of your assaults, my head is bloody but unbowed, I’m the master of my fate, Im the captain of my soul”
Agreed. She needs to keep ignoring them until people get tired of them. Since they have nothing new to say, they are nearing their saturation point.
Calling him unwell and saying poor me in a interview will add fuel to a dying fire. The news cycle is just getting sick of him, why add comments to renew it and give them all something fresh to respond to? Never complain, never explain.
Exactly this. Speech is silver but silence is gold. Stiff upper lip all around. Never explain, never complain. You know the media is starting to feel the pressure when they start regurgitating. Wall of silence will fight and win this battle for the BRF.
I don’t care if the British royal family win or lose here.
If silence allows this woman to move past this without being harmed, great.
If being passive leaves her feeling like a victim, she should take care of of herself first.
If the palace wins, but this woman is left thinking of herself as a victim, well that would be sad.
This is a father hurting his daughter. I want the daughter to be ok. I don’t really care about the palace.
Can’t Meghan or the BRF bring a lawsuit against Thomas, Jr and Samantha? A slander or stalking suit? How about issuing a restraining order against them (and do restraining orders apply to speaking about or harrassing them via the press)? Am I the only one who believes it’ll take the threat of a gigantic lawsuit or restraining order to shut those gremlins up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That statement is what needs to happen. Perhaps without the words pathetic and abusive. Never ever allow the narcissist to feel they have made you a victim. It invites more.
Perhaps she could say my father is unwell and should be treated with care and respect due to his vulnerabity.
And she could request that publications take care not to publish interviews given under the influence of medication or other substances. Maybe the last request could be private.
The statement should come directly from her.
I hope Meghan NEVER does an interview acknowledging this bs. Everything she says will be twisted and the terrible articles will continue.
The media is trying very hard to drag Doria into these mess and will probably call her all kinds of names, e.g. angry black woman, if she does. Don’t ever forget the awful articles about her coming from slaves and ghetto.
TM went to the same outlets who harass his bi-racial daughter. He is in bed with the racists in the media. I don’t care what anyone says but he doesn’t love his daughter. He is probably a racist, too.
To Doria and Meghan: never explain yourself and just ignore these trailer trash and hillbillies. Karma will hit them hard one day.
I agree she should never speak to them again. But I would add, karma has already hit them: look at their lives.
There was a quote in a Daily Beast article about this that chilled me to the bone:
I’m paraphrasing, obviously, but the writer said, imagine if this were an ex boyfriend of Meghan’s saying, “I’m going to keep talking to the media and spilling your secrets and blasting your new husband until you come and visit me.”
What this family is doing is abuse, no excuses. Why this is going on baffles me,
I would imagine Meghan is used to get toxic family. Probably just wishes they would focus on their own families instead of her.
No statement is going to help. And Meghan need not be embarrassed because this is her father’s behaviour not hers. Say nothing and carry on because the moment she says anything he’ll take it as a sign that he’s won and ramp up the nonsense even more. The London media is spending time talking to him, so they’ve already made it clear they won’t help. She simply needs to carry on and hope for another one of his heart attacks.
Wishing a heart attack on this man is terrible, especially if he is unwell.
Wow
Then again, Suki, we only have *his* word that he had any kind of a heart episode. No hospital receipts, so to speak, at all. Did he have stress/food induced pain? Maybe. We don’t have ANY proof except from the mouth of a proven liar. I take it all with a BIG bucket of salt! (And throw in some tequila and margarita mix with that please! 🍹)
@Suki, wishing is not making it happen, please don’t guilt trip posters. I can say, I wish this guy would drop the face of the earth, it doesn’t mean Im gonna go out and murder him.
HK9,
Hi : ) my symbol is supposed to be a smile. I did not assume you wished anyone genuine harm with what you said in your comment
Team Meghan and Doria
I feel so sad for her cause she is an only child from her mother,maybe if she had siblings from her mother maybe they would have stood up for her,blood from a mother’s side is so strong and the bond is always there,so these half siblings from the father’s side are taking advantage of her,and their father is also a jerk,poor woman.
If Meghan sits down and actually says “my father is unwell” expect a lawsuit against the royals the likes of which has never been filed. I’m not litigious but if a family member with a worldwide audience said that about me publicly- the sky would be the limit for what i would sue for.
Meghan should let her mother try to intervene behind the scenes. Anything public is a bad idea.
Meghan doesn’t need to say it, it’s blatantly obvious to anyone who looks at him. And what on earth would he sue for? Truth is an absolute defence to libel. I agree that anything public is a bad idea. She just needs to wait it out.
Doria should absolutely not speak to that abusive POS. He will turn everything she says into lies, innuendo and threats against him and his sicko older children. It’s clear to me these people are very racist and very disturbed, and trying to appeal to their sense of decency and loyalty to family is futile because they have none of these qualities. Further, neither Meghan, Harry, KP nor Doria should make any statements about him or the sickos to the press. It would be the same outcome. Those wackos would spin it into more lies, innuendo and threats, and create more abusive fodder for the press.
Doria needs to stay out of it as she has been doing. The beef is all from Thomas, nothing from Meghan. She needs to keep doing what she is doing. I divorced after 25 years of marriage. Told my grown children that they needed to make their own relationship with their dad and I would be okay with whatever that would be. Well, he has made his bed and now lies in it. None of them will talk to him because of his behavior towards them and their children. So Thomas has made his bed and now has to lie in it and realize that it is of his doing and no one else’s.
This behaviour from the Markle side of the family is not new, she will have been dealing with them whole of them her whole life. And yes its abuse and racism, her family and the British press need to be called out on it.
Karma will catchup with this lot and it won’t be pretty. The press will turn on them once their purpose has been served and they grow bored of using them to get at Harry for that letter he sent to them about leaving Meghan’s family alone.
The press needs to be called out.
Thomas is a revolting man. But the guy is 74. Clearly has some mental health issues.
I have already said why I suspect he is dependant on prescription drugs such as valium. He has been photographed with beer he claims he doesn’t drink.
He is an elderly, unwell man likely under the influence when he has given some of these interviews.
It’s not ethical to continue using this sad man to sell papers or embarrass they royal family or whatever their game is.
Thomas is a bad man but he’s also vulnerable to exploitation.
If he was a nice doddering old, unwell, medicated man people would rightly be screaming why isn’t his daughter protecting him.
He is not nice. But his daughter should take all action possible to shame the press off him.
She is a strong woman capable of standing up for herself. This idea that she is a royal now and must silently turn the other cheek is ridiculous. She needs to do whatever she feels will stop this for her, and her sad sack of a dad.
She sure as heck should be thinking for herself and solving this the way she wants to. She is not a child or a weak woman who can’t make her own decisions because she is now a princess. Palace staff are there to assist her. This is her outside family. She needs to call the shots. The palace approach has failed.
I agree silence was the best first choice. And she has tried it admirably. But that strategy has clearly failed. It has been months. Vacation is almost over, she will be making more appearances, and perhaps announcing a pregnancy.
If this was going to go away, it would have by now.
This has given me pause for thought. I agree that MM is a strong, capable and extremely intelligent women. I would always have suggested silence on her part.
With the support she has in place from KP and the BRF, I see where this idea could be favourable.
Reese, if silence is working for her, that is what she should continue doing. I fully agree with you.
If silence is not enough for her, she needs to be able to take whatever action is necessary.
Anytime abuse is taking place the victim needs to be supported in acting on her own behalf. Embarrassment or attention should never make a victim feel she cannot act.
Unfortunately Meghan is being clearly abused by her own father. I hope she is currently free to do whatever she wants for herself.
ITA
It’s so heartbreaking to see her absused like this in the public. Shame on the media for giving this man platform to publicly abuse and shame his daughter.
On the other hand, Harry plus Meghan could decide to step down and they would be private people straight away, meaning if the press reports anything on them they could sue the hell out of the press. Furthermore who would the press then talk about? William? Charles? Eugenie? The press have got something to loose, Harry and Meghan could only win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But why on earth should his marriage to this woman be a cause for them to walk away in shame!
The parties in the wrong are the press and the bad dad. They are the parties that need to be sent into a corner.
No, not walk away in shame. They would decide to live a happy and peaceful life. I would not put up with the tabloids. The tabloids need them, they are the ones who bring them money.
I agree with everything you said.
Obviously Meghan sells and the press will lose. Daily Fail and the likes are on the downhill.
The BRF got more popular because of the union between Harry and Meghan. Without them it’s a snooze fest. The press was desperately looking for Meghan in the last weeks but no one was bothered to ask where the future Queen Consort was at. That’s telling.
Creme, I do agree with you that a private life might be a nice way for Harry to reduce drama in his life. He probably daydreams about it
I think it’s general payback. Partly for Harry’s letter but also for things like the statement from KP saying photographers could be shot for taking George’s picture when he’s in a public place. And perhaps partly for the “summer of Diana” last year where the tabs/paps were again blamed for Diana’s death by Will and Harry (never mind the drunk driver, lack of seat belts, and available Ritz hotel room that Diana and Dodi could have used that night versus trying to race across Paris to Dodi’s apartment.)
If a statement is made (and I don’t think one should be), it should come from Meghan, not Harry. And if she does make a statement I agree she should not use the words pathetic and abusive. People who view the Markles conduct that way don’t need to hear those words to know how they see the situation. People who don’t see it that way won’t have their minds changed by Meghan saying those words. And the words would add unneeded fuel to an already-public fire. No way the Markles response wouldn’t be sought and published if Meghan makes a public statement. As hard as it must be, never complain, never explain really is best IMO.
Sometimes what works best for a victim of family abuse is distance and silence.
Sometimes remaining passive causes further harm to the victims self esteem.
What is most important here is this woman gets through this with her self esteem intact.
We have no way of knowing what she is feeling. The best we can hope for is that she is able to respond to this in a way that does not diminish her personally.
I appreciate that the DM is having enormous fun with this story, but really, do you think we’ll be talking about her POS family a year from now? At some point, even the DM will become fatigued with the endless sniping and backstabbing and move on. The royals play the long game. Doria won’t have any more luck than anyone else. As long as the tabloids are willing to pay the Markle family cash money for their made-up drama, they will continue to spew it.
Yes, this story is from the Daily Fail, the tabloid that has paid them all to talk trash about Meghan. The Daily Fail is in the gutter itself, just more garbage to ignore. They’re only assuming that anyway. These people don’t have a relationship with her at all and haven’t seen her in years. Doria is the only one who has a relationship with her and rightfully so, and she won’t be dragged into it. I say carry on and ignore, ignore, ignore. The Markles will ooze out of the woodwork again when a pregnancy is announced, but once again, these trashbags do not and have not had a relationship with her in years. Love the story about the beer being for someone else, lol. How juvenile, oh man.
It’s interesting that the people who are most insistent on her being so embarrassed by this are the exact people who are trying to embarrass her, the press. Most of the people I’ve heard discuss it feel overwhelming sympathy for her, and don’t see the point of the incessant coverage. The press are the only ones who think they are owed status updates on whether or not this woman intends to speak to each individual member of her trash family.
I hope the new Duchess will continue to say nothing. Her very toxic relatives have blanketed themselves in shame but they are so ignorant they don’t realize it. She has a new supportive family and a wonderful mother. The Markles can fuck off!
Meghan should never, never sit down and grant an interview to the press. That would be the dumbest solution in trying to end this manufactured drama. The Markles will never stop talking and the media will never stop reporting what they say especially if it’s new or inflammatory about Meghan and Harry. Meghans only statement should be that this is a private family matter that will be handled privately. Don’t feed the media anything else.
Diana thought she could work with the media too…
Yes it would literally fan the flames. In ways I see this torrent of abuse from the press and the Markles as baiting her to engage. The long view is important here.
Agreed. Silence is killing them. They already are recycling old conversations, no new photos, etc. Any kind of comment or interview on Meghan’s part would be grist for the mill.
This is a press palace problem on the surface.
It has slowly emerged that this family has a history that has been complicated.
We are seeing a father abuse and shame his daughter publicly in the media.
She should take action allows her to move past this story without damage to her own self esteem.
If silence is what will do this for her, that is what she should do. If a different solution is what she feels she needs to do for herself, she should do it.
The real story here is this woman and her father. If staying silent makes her feel like a victim and harms her sense of self, she should not stay silent.
What is most important way down the road is that her self esteem is not permanently harmed by this.
She may not be able to get this completely out of the media for a while. Palace PR is not the most important concern here.
Meghan needs to act for herself. In a way that does not leave her feeling like a victim.
This situation is family abuse. Not physical. But the evidence is abundant that emotional abuse is at least as harmful, if not more damaging.
Victims of abuse be supported if they wish to take action to stop the abuse. No matter who they are.
A victim taking action to stop the abuse sometimes draws attention to it. Or is embarrassed further.
This story is the best example that abuse can happen to anyone.
Let’s hope that Meghan says or does whatever she feels she needs to to make the abuse stol.
This is a poor strategy of saying how embarrassed she is to the press. Do they honestly think this family cares? If anything, this will encourage them fore to speak out and antagonize her even more because they see it’s working. This is the goal of the misfit markle’s….to make Meghan’s life absolutely miserable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where did I say they accomplished making her miserable? Reading is fundamental. I said it is their GOAL. MM in no way should respond to the them in the press. Narcs feed off of attention whether it is good or bad. If MM responds in any way they will never let up and go in even harder. She needs to keep gray rocking it and moving forward living her life.
The abusers are never ever happy content people when family abuse takes place.
Pity for the victim is a natural reaction. I am guilty of it myself in this situation. Empathy and unconditional support for what the victim wants to do help most.
Cheering her on for being a strong person, capable of responding if needed, is what she and all other women need in this situation.
Could be a man needing support too.
@ Avery, I didn’t say you said that; it’s the Daily Mail that apparently thinks so, which is what the title of this thread is all about. This is just my viewpoint when I look at the overall picture. I agree with you absolutely. She shouldn’t ever respond, ever. Her father’s offspring, and he himself, aren’t even smart enough to figure out why they weren’t invited to her wedding, lol. Her father was but blew that one, didn’t he? Personally I like the way it worked out. I loved seeing Charles walk her to Harry and seeing the royal family embrace her mother. All of it was lovely.
Didn’t this fool, a week before the royal wedding, write a warning letter to Prince Harry warning him to not marry cold calculating Meghan? Now Meghan is not cold on her own but because Harry is making her? Big eye roll
I don’t think Doria will get involved. The second she does Meghan’s father will run to the press and complain “And now Doria is harassing me! My own daughter won’t communicate me and is making her mother do her dirty work.” I don’t think Meghan wants Doria to become part of this story and I don’t think she would want her father running his mouth about her mom to the press. It would only give fuel to the fire. So far the press has mostly left Doria alone. They were complimentary of her wedding appearance and apart maybe in the beginning when she was getting hounded when we first learned Meghan was with Harry. Getting her involved would just be great media fodder for the press and my guess is Meghan will take the fall for her mom because she wants her mom to be left alone.
As for Harry’s letter, it might be payback but I’m glad he said something at the time. The fact the press keeps giving the Markle family a platform is a clear sign of racism aimed at Meghan. We have never heard this much from Kate’s extended family apart from a few comments here and there from her uncle Gary who in the long run hasn’t really done much damage.
