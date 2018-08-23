Donald Trump admits to a felony in the middle of a Fox News interview, no biggie

I’m not even going to pretend that Donald Trump is *particularly* sweaty this week, because I think his current unhinged state has been happening for a while. I still believe that the Treason Summit in Iceland was the dividing line – Trump of course had been unhinged and terrible before then, but everything that came after the Treason Summit just felt different. Trump put it all out there: he was a traitor, openly, and without question. Even Republicans admitted it, although they’re still not doing anything about it. So what we have now is a macabre fait accompli and itchy tweets at 1 am.

Yes, tweeting at 1:10 am will help matters. Not to mention that this tweet came just hours after Trump admitted to a federal crime on Fox News:

Speaking with Ainsley Earhardt (whose name sounds like a Sorkin character), Trump admits full-on that he paid off his mistresses to stay silent during the campaign.

EARHARDT: Did you know about the payments?

TRUMP: Later on I knew. Later on. But you have to understand, Ainsley, what he did ― and they weren’t taken out of campaign finance. That’s a big thing. That’s a much bigger thing. Did they come out of the campaign? They came from me. I tweeted about it. I don’t know if you know, but I tweeted about the payments…But they didn’t come out of the campaign. In fact, my first question when I heard about it was, did they come out of the campaign? Because that could be a little dicey. They didn’t come out of the campaign, and that’s big. It’s not even a campaign violation.

Trump is admitting to a felony. Not only that, he’s admitting that he was lying this whole time and that his people were lying this whole time, no surprise.

75 Responses to “Donald Trump admits to a felony in the middle of a Fox News interview, no biggie”

  1. Snowflake says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Always has to mention Obama, smh

    Reply
  2. Aang says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:36 am

    It still won’t matter. I think the democrats will take the house and draw up impeachment. The senate won’t vote on it. He won’t be re-elected in2020 and the deplorables will spend the rest of their lives saying 5,000,000 illegals, including Obama and his fake birth certificate, voted and that’s what he lost. Our country may or may not survive the entrenchment trump has caused. Best case we put a band aid on it and it festers to reemerge later. Worse case, civil war and the coasts end up as their own country. I can see the north east, west coast, southern Florida, and Puerto Rico as the New United States. And the rest as Trumplandia.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      August 23, 2018 at 8:44 am

      I try not to think about what could happen if he were to be impeached. His base is terrifying and I could absolutely see the Alt Right faction and the 2A jackoffs causing some problems.

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        August 23, 2018 at 8:52 am

        Eh, I used to feel that way but as everyone reminds me, they are in the minority. Their latest rally drew, what, a couple dozen losers with shields and facemasks? My thinking now is that their numbers, not to mention their mobilization capabilities, are nowhere near that of the resistance.

      • Kitten says:
        August 23, 2018 at 9:03 am

        But the “minority” is still well into the millions. I think people forget that public “Unite The Right”-style gatherings don’t effectively represent how many Alt Right nut jobs are out there. Remember that these people have jobs, they have a family–they don’t necessarily want to publicly parade their racism for the world to see. They’ve seen what happened to the guys in Charlottesville and they don’t want to be put on blast like that. I mean, there’s a reason why the KKK used to wear hoods. These guys hold racist viewpoints but don’t want to be called racist.

        So for me, it’s not so much the tiki torch crowd I’m afraid of, it’s the MAGA hats-the people who feel they can be as hateful and racist as they want at a Trump rally, because that’s “socially acceptable”. The red hat is the new white hood.

        Speaking of MAGA hats, I saw my first one in-person last Sunday at a brewery in Western Mass. We moved away from them quickly…

      • Esmom says:
        August 23, 2018 at 9:12 am

        Kitten, Fair points. It’s so hard to say what might happen. I tend to think the affluent, white MAGAts I’m acquainted with who regurgitate Fox talking points on FB won’t do anything. They’re not capable of looking past their own wallets and their own insular little country club existences. They’ll just go back to complaining and blaming libs for everything like they did during the Obama years.

        I still think most of the people at his unhinged rallies aren’t capable of doing much outside the confines of those safe, hate-filled spaces. But, as someone who was caught off guard by Trump’s election, what do I know?

        My son and I saw MAGA hats for sale at a truck stop in Indiana this summer. $10 bucks on clearance, lol. He wanted to buy one as a joke but I restrained him. I didn’t even want to be near that awful merch.

      • B n A fan says:
        August 23, 2018 at 9:29 am

        He looks like he’s eating himself to a heart attack. He looks like he gained about 20 lbs since his dr feel good says he’s in great health. I bet he’s eating 3 scoops every night, two large Mickey D’s, a large coke to calm himself from running down Pennsylvania Ave. screaming No collusion, No collusion, no collusion 😝.

      • Kitten says:
        August 23, 2018 at 10:05 am

        @ Esmom- LOL @ bargain bin MAGA hat.

        I mean, maybe you’re right and these people are all talk. I sure hope so. But their seething rage and hatred for everything that doesn’t mesh with their limited worldview is..palpable.

        I do question how much of what I see on Twitter is representative of the Right or if it’s all just amplified because of the incredibly polarized political situation America is currently dealing with. Like, maybe MAGATs are all just a bunch of cowardly keyboard warriors who feel emboldened by Twitter’s relative anonymity. Maybe they wouldn’t do or say any of this shit to someone in person. Still, their undying devotion to Trump is like nothing I’ve ever seen before. It’s hard to get used to, that’s for sure.

        @BNA- I saw a couple brief clips of his latest rally and he was more orange, sweaty, and bloviating than ever before. He really did look like someone with astronomically high blood pressure. It would be a darn shame should he fall victim to a stroke…darn shame…

      • Christin says:
        August 23, 2018 at 10:30 am

        In his latest TV interview, waist circumference appears to be at least 50 inches, too. Dietary efforts of Dr. Ronny and Melanie are apparently falling short.

        I’m laughing at the mental image of the fast food and cola being like pacifiers to prevent a complete meltdown.

      • Darla says:
        August 23, 2018 at 10:56 am

        @kitten yes that WOULD be a shame! ;)

      • magnoliarose says:
        August 23, 2018 at 11:00 am

        My relative still wears his MAGA hat and purposely uses a photo with him wearing it on his social media and in family photos. At least that is what I heard last time I even heard about him. He will never dump 45. His pride would never allow it.
        However, I don’t think he would go to his gun collection and go on a rampage if 45 goes down. In fact, it may be a relief to quietly stop openly supporting someone who is losing rabid supporters. Not because he disagrees with him of course, but because he doesn’t want to look like a loser.

      • B n A fan says:
        August 23, 2018 at 11:01 am

        Kitten, honestly he looks like someone on his way to an heart attack. Btw, did you see that his 3 oldest children are under investigation by NYSDA’Office. I guess M Cohen has started dropping his first dime. I know by the time he’s done the dotard will wished he never ran for office and stole the election from Hillary.

      • LahdidahBaby says:
        August 23, 2018 at 11:52 am

        I think those same thoughts every time I hope for imoeachment. I still have to hope for impeachment, but it is a scary damn thought.

    • Enn says:
      August 23, 2018 at 8:51 am

      The Blue Wave is very uncertain right now. Please don’t get complacent. The DNC is a mess and organizers on the ground see how very close these races are. Pennsylvania will be lucky if we can hold onto Casey and Wolf.

      Reply
      • Morning Coffee says:
        August 23, 2018 at 9:04 am

        You are right Enn. I’m in Indiana – very red – where we have a moderate Democratic Senator up for reelection this year. I’m horrified at the number of people I see commenting that they aren’t going to vote for him if he doesn’t do this or that or if he doesn’t condemn Trump every damn day. The Republican running against him is a batshit crazy right-winger who beat two even more batshit crazy Republicans in the primary. This guy would be bad. Very bad. Not to mention that the Democrats would lose a seat. But the dummies have no concept that you have to be moderate to win in Indiana. So frustrating. And if he loses because a bunch of people vote for the Green Party candidate or the Libertarian I will lose my mind.

      • manda says:
        August 23, 2018 at 9:32 am

        Yes! People that seem to think this is a given need to remember election night 2016. I remember throughout the election having this nagging feeling that Trump would win, and went to bed sick with that feeling once it was pretty much decided. Don’t put too much faith in the people. I remain cautiously optimistic

      • Rose says:
        August 23, 2018 at 9:45 am

        Another pa resident here. The blue collar workers in my area loved Trump. Signs everywhere in 2016. I wasn’t too surprised when turned red. It’ll be interesting to see what the neighborhood looks like closer to November.

      • Diana says:
        August 23, 2018 at 9:55 am

        @enn and @morning coffee – Democrats are so short-sighted sometimes it enrages. Get these ass-hats out of there and stop throwing tantrums about all or nothing. As adults, we have to make concessions sometimes. The number one goal should be taking power away from the republican thugs currently in office and restoring sanity. This madness needs to end full-stop. Our democracy is on life support yet these idealistic democrats are throwing out the baby with the bath water. Such spoiled brats…. we have children in cages! We need to do something! Now is not the time to protest vote!!’

      • Kitten says:
        August 23, 2018 at 10:19 am

        True but I see it on either side. When Bernie recently appeared publicly with Andrew Gillum I saw TONS of comments on Twitter from people saying that they love his platform but can no longer vote for him because he’s associated with Bernie.

        And it’s f*cking infuriating to watch people on the left fight with each other like this. If you love–or even LIKE–a candidate’s platform, then vote for him/her. And when it’s two Dems up against each other and you feel unmoved by either of them, vote for the one that you think has the best chance of wining. We don’t need to split the vote right now.

        This is something that my BF and I continue to argue about. He basically sh*ts on any candidate that isn’t endorsed by Our Revolution. I’m tired of explaining to him why people in NY want Cuomo over Nixon. The left is a spectrum and moderate or centrist Dems often want something different than progressives. We have to find a way to accept each other for our differences while meeting each other halfway if we want to win.

      • magnoliarose says:
        August 23, 2018 at 11:07 am

        @Kitten

        Agreed. I get tired of fighting with fellow Progressives sometimes and I get tired of fighting with Centrists. WE ARE ON THE SAME TEAM folks. Let us get into the ins and outs when we are firmly in control. Until then we should support each other and vote blue. Period.

      • Kitten says:
        August 23, 2018 at 11:11 am

        @Magnoliarose- Exactly. IIRC you’re a registered Independent like me, correct?
        Personally I just want to WIN damn it and we should all be united by our mutual hatred of 45. Denying a candidate your vote because they aren’t perfect is so self-defeating. It’s like the voting equivalent of smashing your Keurig. We need to stop this sh*t.

        PS I like your new avi.

  3. Lex says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:36 am

    How does the USA work? Who can charge him with this and put an impeachment proposal to Congress (is that how that works??) Is it happening? If not, why?

    Reply
    • Agirlandherdog says:
      August 23, 2018 at 8:54 am

      The House brings the charges of impeachment, and the Senate acts as the jury. Repubs control both . That’s why he hasn’t been impeached yet.

      Reply
      • Morning Coffee says:
        August 23, 2018 at 9:01 am

        Well, that and the fact that there is no clear definition of what “high crimes and misdemeanors” might be and that we don’t have the Mueller report. Everyone screaming for impeachment now – keep your powder dry. Wait for the full report. Impeachment is likely the most serious power given to Congress and Democrats seem to be taking that very seriously and slowly.

      • Christin says:
        August 23, 2018 at 9:21 am

        I think we’re just seeing a very tiny tip of a massive iceberg right now. Let the red party keep ignoring it, and it will give time for more to be exposed.

    • Betsy says:
      August 23, 2018 at 9:14 am

      The Republicans in Congress and in the Senate are supposed to act as a check and balance to the power from the Office of the President (the Democrats, too, but they’re not the problem here – only the GOP is failing to do its job). Traditionally, it’s been held that President has too much to do and so has not been subject to lawsuits, but this “president” has played golf approximately 200 days, tweets incessantly, and has himself started frivolous lawsuits while in office.

      So maybe the DOJ policy of not indicting a sitting “president” will be overturned.

      Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Why does he always sit on a chair like he’s on the toilet constipated?

    Let him keep giving these interviews, its only a matter of time before he admits to everything and he will as he can’t help himself. He really thinks that because he’s President he’s untouchable. America is not Russia or North Korea, even Presidents are held accountable,

    Reply
  5. Eric says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Don’t forget that Emperor Zero (aka Individual 1 aka Unindicted Co-conspirator) is admitting to a felony while he was a citizen, not “president.” How can someone commit a crime and then hide behind the office in which he used the crime to gain access to that office illegally?

    To all the CBers who remain cautiously optimistic, the Traitor Tot Train is about to crash…Bigly. The T Organization is under scrutiny by two separate magnifying glasses, the FEC and the IRS. Hellloooooo Traitor Kids! All hail NYAG Underwood! The Manafort trial is DC is going to do both of them in. And, if EZ is dumb enough to pardon on the Manafort Virginia trial, there are 10 counts to be retried. With Cohen the speed at which the train disaster hits will be accelerated and you have to admit, it’s been incredibly quick already!

    Reply
  6. Chef Grace says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Nothing is going to happen. Nothing will change. The Russian’ s will manipulate this ‘election’ and life goes on under Putin’s puppet’s rule. No dems. No impeachment.

    Reply
  7. boredblond says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:55 am

    Well if he knew nothing of payments, who is on the phone with his fixer/attorney deciding cash or check? Lies about lies about lies..and now he is going back to the racism his people so adore: his sc judge pick looks like he’s from central casting (he told crowd); spreading propaganda from white racist group about South Africa’s farmers; lying about % of crimes committed by “illegals” when using a woman’s death for political points. Nothing is too low.

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:57 am

    He’s panicking bigly. Up in the middle of the night tweeting in all caps is a little strange. This clown thinks the market will crash if he’s impeached, but says a president who’s done such a good job would never be impeached. According to Donnie, flipping should be illegal, espescially if the stories are lies, so he must’ve forgotten that we all heard the tape of him and Cohen discussing hush money. Whoa, he’s going to crash

    Reply
  9. Rose says:
    August 23, 2018 at 8:57 am

    One thing that continually stands out is that he can’t finish one thought before moving onto the next. Finish one sentence before starting a new one. I think it’s getting worse. Please tell me someone else notices.

    Reply
  10. Darla says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Any other president would have had to resign this week. If not earlier. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do have some hope. The southern district in NY is on the trump foundation and his kids. People think he can withstand anything because “nothing matters anymore” but I don’t really believe that. Maybe in my darker moments, but I don’t really believe it.

    Reply
  11. Christin says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Too bad the hundreds of pages of FEC rules don’t come in picture book format.

    In his latest interview, he also riffs about flipping, and how it should be illegal. He even uses himself as an example, as in someone mentions him and receives a couple of years prison time instead of far more. Keep talking on camera! So revealing!

    Reply
  12. B n A fan says:
    Reply
  13. D says:
    August 23, 2018 at 9:49 am

    He’s tweeting to his mental base still following him cult like

    Reply
  14. Lila says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:06 am

    And then in that same interview Trump goes on to say if we impeach him ,our economy will collapse and we will all be poor. Yes our morally bankrupt president is warning us that we’d be poor without him.

    Reply
  15. Killjoy says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:13 am

    How does he not understand that the problem is that the funds didn’t come from his campaign fund? If they had been from the proper source, and disclosed, this likely wouldn’t have been a legal issue. I wonder if he gets the proper advice and just ignores it, or has surrounded himself by people as idiotic as he is.

    Reply
    • B n A fan says:
      August 23, 2018 at 11:10 am

      He understands quite well what he was doing and where the money came from and where it was going. The dotard has been playing fast and loose with the laws for 40 plus years. He’s a con 👩‍🎨 and is always lying and cheating his way through his life. Remember what he told Hillary that not paying taxes makes him “smart”. Hillary said taxes is to help with the solders, hospitals, buildings roads, ect. Drain the swamp, lock him up!!

      Reply
  16. Faithmobile says:
    August 23, 2018 at 10:29 am

    I have been following the actions of the NY Attorney General who flipped Cohen’s business partner(the taxi king) and her follow up law suit against the Trump foundation et al. As well as Omorosa’s myriad interviews(problematic I know) and I have hope that these two women will take down 45 just like Capone, but not like Nixon(he will never resign).

    Reply

