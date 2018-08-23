Donald Trump admits to a felony in the middle of a Fox News interview, no biggie

I’m not even going to pretend that Donald Trump is *particularly* sweaty this week, because I think his current unhinged state has been happening for a while. I still believe that the Treason Summit in Iceland was the dividing line – Trump of course had been unhinged and terrible before then, but everything that came after the Treason Summit just felt different. Trump put it all out there: he was a traitor, openly, and without question. Even Republicans admitted it, although they’re still not doing anything about it. So what we have now is a macabre fait accompli and itchy tweets at 1 am.
NO COLLUSION – RIGGED WITCH HUNT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018
Yes, tweeting at 1:10 am will help matters. Not to mention that this tweet came just hours after Trump admitted to a federal crime on Fox News:
EXCLUSIVE: President @realDonaldTrump on if he knew about the Cohen payments. See more from his interview with @ainsleyearhardt tomorrow 6-9amET. pic.twitter.com/HPJPslOG6X
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 22, 2018
Speaking with Ainsley Earhardt (whose name sounds like a Sorkin character), Trump admits full-on that he paid off his mistresses to stay silent during the campaign.
EARHARDT: Did you know about the payments?
TRUMP: Later on I knew. Later on. But you have to understand, Ainsley, what he did ― and they weren’t taken out of campaign finance. That’s a big thing. That’s a much bigger thing. Did they come out of the campaign? They came from me. I tweeted about it. I don’t know if you know, but I tweeted about the payments…But they didn’t come out of the campaign. In fact, my first question when I heard about it was, did they come out of the campaign? Because that could be a little dicey. They didn’t come out of the campaign, and that’s big. It’s not even a campaign violation.
Trump is admitting to a felony. Not only that, he’s admitting that he was lying this whole time and that his people were lying this whole time, no surprise.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Always has to mention Obama, smh
If he doesn’t say Obama, Crooked Hillary or fake news at least once a day, the long hair guinea on his head gets upset and bites him.
Those are the bright shiny objects he uses to distract his base from what’s really happening.
hahahaha, that was so funny!
Also, is his face covered in freckles? I’ve never noticed how bad his skin is
LMAO
@manda – he looks like Kath and Kim after their peels.
Today he tweeted bullsh$t about my county. If you are dumb then stay dumb but don’t brung your racist bull into a country you know nothing about.
his skin IS bad. if all you eat is fast food and all you drink is coke or diet coke, you’re going to look like warm sh*t.
that’s why he covers himself in orange paint.
I’m f*cking furious that the spineless GOP doesn’t take action on this criminal. I hope they all go down with him…and considering that Cohen was head of the RNC finances, some of them might. he knows where the money came from and who it went to. Good luck, comrades, you f*cking traitors.
Thank you so much for that!
Hahaha. I will never view 45′s coiffure in the same way.
RBC, you win the Internet today.
But I choked on my coffee when I read your post and may have probably (would I lie?) ruined my iPad, so you will also be hearing from my attorney, Michael Cohen. If he’d just answer his fecking phone.
It still won’t matter. I think the democrats will take the house and draw up impeachment. The senate won’t vote on it. He won’t be re-elected in2020 and the deplorables will spend the rest of their lives saying 5,000,000 illegals, including Obama and his fake birth certificate, voted and that’s what he lost. Our country may or may not survive the entrenchment trump has caused. Best case we put a band aid on it and it festers to reemerge later. Worse case, civil war and the coasts end up as their own country. I can see the north east, west coast, southern Florida, and Puerto Rico as the New United States. And the rest as Trumplandia.
I try not to think about what could happen if he were to be impeached. His base is terrifying and I could absolutely see the Alt Right faction and the 2A jackoffs causing some problems.
Eh, I used to feel that way but as everyone reminds me, they are in the minority. Their latest rally drew, what, a couple dozen losers with shields and facemasks? My thinking now is that their numbers, not to mention their mobilization capabilities, are nowhere near that of the resistance.
But the “minority” is still well into the millions. I think people forget that public “Unite The Right”-style gatherings don’t effectively represent how many Alt Right nut jobs are out there. Remember that these people have jobs, they have a family–they don’t necessarily want to publicly parade their racism for the world to see. They’ve seen what happened to the guys in Charlottesville and they don’t want to be put on blast like that. I mean, there’s a reason why the KKK used to wear hoods. These guys hold racist viewpoints but don’t want to be called racist.
So for me, it’s not so much the tiki torch crowd I’m afraid of, it’s the MAGA hats-the people who feel they can be as hateful and racist as they want at a Trump rally, because that’s “socially acceptable”. The red hat is the new white hood.
Speaking of MAGA hats, I saw my first one in-person last Sunday at a brewery in Western Mass. We moved away from them quickly…
Kitten, Fair points. It’s so hard to say what might happen. I tend to think the affluent, white MAGAts I’m acquainted with who regurgitate Fox talking points on FB won’t do anything. They’re not capable of looking past their own wallets and their own insular little country club existences. They’ll just go back to complaining and blaming libs for everything like they did during the Obama years.
I still think most of the people at his unhinged rallies aren’t capable of doing much outside the confines of those safe, hate-filled spaces. But, as someone who was caught off guard by Trump’s election, what do I know?
My son and I saw MAGA hats for sale at a truck stop in Indiana this summer. $10 bucks on clearance, lol. He wanted to buy one as a joke but I restrained him. I didn’t even want to be near that awful merch.
He looks like he’s eating himself to a heart attack. He looks like he gained about 20 lbs since his dr feel good says he’s in great health. I bet he’s eating 3 scoops every night, two large Mickey D’s, a large coke to calm himself from running down Pennsylvania Ave. screaming No collusion, No collusion, no collusion 😝.
@ Esmom- LOL @ bargain bin MAGA hat.
I mean, maybe you’re right and these people are all talk. I sure hope so. But their seething rage and hatred for everything that doesn’t mesh with their limited worldview is..palpable.
I do question how much of what I see on Twitter is representative of the Right or if it’s all just amplified because of the incredibly polarized political situation America is currently dealing with. Like, maybe MAGATs are all just a bunch of cowardly keyboard warriors who feel emboldened by Twitter’s relative anonymity. Maybe they wouldn’t do or say any of this shit to someone in person. Still, their undying devotion to Trump is like nothing I’ve ever seen before. It’s hard to get used to, that’s for sure.
@BNA- I saw a couple brief clips of his latest rally and he was more orange, sweaty, and bloviating than ever before. He really did look like someone with astronomically high blood pressure. It would be a darn shame should he fall victim to a stroke…darn shame…
In his latest TV interview, waist circumference appears to be at least 50 inches, too. Dietary efforts of Dr. Ronny and Melanie are apparently falling short.
I’m laughing at the mental image of the fast food and cola being like pacifiers to prevent a complete meltdown.
@kitten yes that WOULD be a shame!
My relative still wears his MAGA hat and purposely uses a photo with him wearing it on his social media and in family photos. At least that is what I heard last time I even heard about him. He will never dump 45. His pride would never allow it.
However, I don’t think he would go to his gun collection and go on a rampage if 45 goes down. In fact, it may be a relief to quietly stop openly supporting someone who is losing rabid supporters. Not because he disagrees with him of course, but because he doesn’t want to look like a loser.
Kitten, honestly he looks like someone on his way to an heart attack. Btw, did you see that his 3 oldest children are under investigation by NYSDA’Office. I guess M Cohen has started dropping his first dime. I know by the time he’s done the dotard will wished he never ran for office and stole the election from Hillary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Blue Wave is very uncertain right now. Please don’t get complacent. The DNC is a mess and organizers on the ground see how very close these races are. Pennsylvania will be lucky if we can hold onto Casey and Wolf.
You are right Enn. I’m in Indiana – very red – where we have a moderate Democratic Senator up for reelection this year. I’m horrified at the number of people I see commenting that they aren’t going to vote for him if he doesn’t do this or that or if he doesn’t condemn Trump every damn day. The Republican running against him is a batshit crazy right-winger who beat two even more batshit crazy Republicans in the primary. This guy would be bad. Very bad. Not to mention that the Democrats would lose a seat. But the dummies have no concept that you have to be moderate to win in Indiana. So frustrating. And if he loses because a bunch of people vote for the Green Party candidate or the Libertarian I will lose my mind.
Yes! People that seem to think this is a given need to remember election night 2016. I remember throughout the election having this nagging feeling that Trump would win, and went to bed sick with that feeling once it was pretty much decided. Don’t put too much faith in the people. I remain cautiously optimistic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@enn and @morning coffee – Democrats are so short-sighted sometimes it enrages. Get these ass-hats out of there and stop throwing tantrums about all or nothing. As adults, we have to make concessions sometimes. The number one goal should be taking power away from the republican thugs currently in office and restoring sanity. This madness needs to end full-stop. Our democracy is on life support yet these idealistic democrats are throwing out the baby with the bath water. Such spoiled brats…. we have children in cages! We need to do something! Now is not the time to protest vote!!’
True but I see it on either side. When Bernie recently appeared publicly with Andrew Gillum I saw TONS of comments on Twitter from people saying that they love his platform but can no longer vote for him because he’s associated with Bernie.
And it’s f*cking infuriating to watch people on the left fight with each other like this. If you love–or even LIKE–a candidate’s platform, then vote for him/her. And when it’s two Dems up against each other and you feel unmoved by either of them, vote for the one that you think has the best chance of wining. We don’t need to split the vote right now.
This is something that my BF and I continue to argue about. He basically sh*ts on any candidate that isn’t endorsed by Our Revolution. I’m tired of explaining to him why people in NY want Cuomo over Nixon. The left is a spectrum and moderate or centrist Dems often want something different than progressives. We have to find a way to accept each other for our differences while meeting each other halfway if we want to win.
@Kitten
Agreed. I get tired of fighting with fellow Progressives sometimes and I get tired of fighting with Centrists. WE ARE ON THE SAME TEAM folks. Let us get into the ins and outs when we are firmly in control. Until then we should support each other and vote blue. Period.
@Magnoliarose- Exactly. IIRC you’re a registered Independent like me, correct?
Personally I just want to WIN damn it and we should all be united by our mutual hatred of 45. Denying a candidate your vote because they aren’t perfect is so self-defeating. It’s like the voting equivalent of smashing your Keurig. We need to stop this sh*t.
PS I like your new avi.
How does the USA work? Who can charge him with this and put an impeachment proposal to Congress (is that how that works??) Is it happening? If not, why?
The House brings the charges of impeachment, and the Senate acts as the jury. Repubs control both . That’s why he hasn’t been impeached yet.
Well, that and the fact that there is no clear definition of what “high crimes and misdemeanors” might be and that we don’t have the Mueller report. Everyone screaming for impeachment now – keep your powder dry. Wait for the full report. Impeachment is likely the most serious power given to Congress and Democrats seem to be taking that very seriously and slowly.
I think we’re just seeing a very tiny tip of a massive iceberg right now. Let the red party keep ignoring it, and it will give time for more to be exposed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Republicans in Congress and in the Senate are supposed to act as a check and balance to the power from the Office of the President (the Democrats, too, but they’re not the problem here – only the GOP is failing to do its job). Traditionally, it’s been held that President has too much to do and so has not been subject to lawsuits, but this “president” has played golf approximately 200 days, tweets incessantly, and has himself started frivolous lawsuits while in office.
So maybe the DOJ policy of not indicting a sitting “president” will be overturned.
He also attends every possible rally that he can. I’m just baffled that he has time to fly to these different rallies. He obviously doesn’t have much to do (in his mind at least).
Why does he always sit on a chair like he’s on the toilet constipated?
Let him keep giving these interviews, its only a matter of time before he admits to everything and he will as he can’t help himself. He really thinks that because he’s President he’s untouchable. America is not Russia or North Korea, even Presidents are held accountable,
I think it’s a big reason he’s running for president in 2020. If he should win (he won’t) he will be president until 2025 and most of the statute s of limitation for his crimes will have expired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he sits like that because he’s just so damn uncomfortable in the job, in his skin, with his guilt and corruption. He’s in so far over his orange head that he not only can’t speak, he can’t even sit with a relaxed posture like most normal humans.
He’s also gained a lot of weight over the last year and a half.
Could be hemorrhoids.
Hemorrhoids.
Trump has never read the Constitution and still does not know what the job of president is. Initially, he thought it was like being chairman of the board and he would only have to show up at quarterly board meetings. It was a shock to him that the job required moving to Washington and actually having to hire staff. Now, he thinks he’s some sort of monarch, an idea encouraged by Princess Nagini, who dearly wants to be a princess.
Don’t forget that Emperor Zero (aka Individual 1 aka Unindicted Co-conspirator) is admitting to a felony while he was a citizen, not “president.” How can someone commit a crime and then hide behind the office in which he used the crime to gain access to that office illegally?
To all the CBers who remain cautiously optimistic, the Traitor Tot Train is about to crash…Bigly. The T Organization is under scrutiny by two separate magnifying glasses, the FEC and the IRS. Hellloooooo Traitor Kids! All hail NYAG Underwood! The Manafort trial is DC is going to do both of them in. And, if EZ is dumb enough to pardon on the Manafort Virginia trial, there are 10 counts to be retried. With Cohen the speed at which the train disaster hits will be accelerated and you have to admit, it’s been incredibly quick already!
Yes, when Cohen was subpoenaed regarding the drump foundation, I felt a moment of hope. I feel cautiously optimistic, but still worry.
Today Maggie Haberman is shilling Trump’s story that Cohen wasn’t a big part of Bigly World. Can’t stand her splitting hairs type of tweets.
Maggie is far closer to a PR person than a journalist. Like her mother, whose PR firm reportedly does/has done work for the Kushy and Dumpster families.
Maggie is trying to hold onto her BFF Princess Nagini
Nothing is going to happen. Nothing will change. The Russian’ s will manipulate this ‘election’ and life goes on under Putin’s puppet’s rule. No dems. No impeachment.
Oh ye of little faith.
One name: Allen Weisselberg
“Boy this is gonna be good!”
–Flounder (Animal House)
Lol. I agree that Weisselberg key here. I’m not as optimistic as you (who is, really?), but I have a bit more hope now than I did weeks or months ago.
I am an optimist like Eric. I believe we are seeing the change. It really has been different since Iceland.
Never despair.
Well if he knew nothing of payments, who is on the phone with his fixer/attorney deciding cash or check? Lies about lies about lies..and now he is going back to the racism his people so adore: his sc judge pick looks like he’s from central casting (he told crowd); spreading propaganda from white racist group about South Africa’s farmers; lying about % of crimes committed by “illegals” when using a woman’s death for political points. Nothing is too low.
He’s panicking bigly. Up in the middle of the night tweeting in all caps is a little strange. This clown thinks the market will crash if he’s impeached, but says a president who’s done such a good job would never be impeached. According to Donnie, flipping should be illegal, espescially if the stories are lies, so he must’ve forgotten that we all heard the tape of him and Cohen discussing hush money. Whoa, he’s going to crash
One thing that continually stands out is that he can’t finish one thought before moving onto the next. Finish one sentence before starting a new one. I think it’s getting worse. Please tell me someone else notices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s gibberish flowing from a frantic mind. He never was exceptionally articulate, though.
There is an interview I watched from 25-35 years ago that had a similar broken thought pattern, so I think some of it is laziness. It’s hard to collect and say the best words!
“Gibberish flowing from a frantic mind” is such a good way to put it.
I don’t think it’s really getting worse, either. His panic is just ratcheting up and he’s in a job that he’s so under qualified for that his BS skills that he thought were so bigly just can’t begin to past muster.
I honestly think it’s not just laziness, although he is. He’s just not very intelligent.
I agree it’s not only laziness. Probably a mix of laziness, low intellect and aging…and frantic fear.
Yes, it seems worse to me, too. And this was presumably in the morning when he’s at his sharpest (I understand that dementia gets worse in the evening).
He can’t keep his lies straight. He used to be able to get away with it but now it is all recorded. He’s like a sleazy used car salesman in a seedy lot full of lemons. He will say anything to make the sale and 45 does this when he talks. But now he has to try to watch his nature and recall what his position is supposed to be and he can’t.
It’s getting worse. Did you see the gestation/chicken/turkey clip from the rally the other night? Downright terrifying, unbelievable that people support this obviously senile garbage heap.
Any other president would have had to resign this week. If not earlier. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do have some hope. The southern district in NY is on the trump foundation and his kids. People think he can withstand anything because “nothing matters anymore” but I don’t really believe that. Maybe in my darker moments, but I don’t really believe it.
Me neither. The long arm of the law comes for them. It might not have if they hadn’t exposed themselves, but they did. Bigly.
He has so so so many enemies in New York that is fitting that part of the takedown involves his birth state.
Too bad the hundreds of pages of FEC rules don’t come in picture book format.
In his latest interview, he also riffs about flipping, and how it should be illegal. He even uses himself as an example, as in someone mentions him and receives a couple of years prison time instead of far more. Keep talking on camera! So revealing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Our economy is going to collapse whether he stays or goes. It is due for a market correction and the few policies he has enacted strip away protections
Exactly.
How does he not understand that the problem is that the funds didn’t come from his campaign fund? If they had been from the proper source, and disclosed, this likely wouldn’t have been a legal issue. I wonder if he gets the proper advice and just ignores it, or has surrounded himself by people as idiotic as he is.
He understands quite well what he was doing and where the money came from and where it was going. The dotard has been playing fast and loose with the laws for 40 plus years. He’s a con 👩🎨 and is always lying and cheating his way through his life. Remember what he told Hillary that not paying taxes makes him “smart”. Hillary said taxes is to help with the solders, hospitals, buildings roads, ect. Drain the swamp, lock him up!!
I have been following the actions of the NY Attorney General who flipped Cohen’s business partner(the taxi king) and her follow up law suit against the Trump foundation et al. As well as Omorosa’s myriad interviews(problematic I know) and I have hope that these two women will take down 45 just like Capone, but not like Nixon(he will never resign).
