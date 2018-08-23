Ben Affleck is in inpatient rehab following an intervention by Jennifer Garner



After a week that included dating a 22 year-old Playboy model and getting a delivery of booze to his house, Ben Affleck is in rehab. He agreed to go after his ex, Jennifer Garner, staged an intervention with a sober coach at his house. Ben has been looking disheveled and out of it for some time. Sources claimed that his divorce was delayed because Jen was concerned about his sobriety. This just shows that it’s been much worse behind the scenes. He’s agreed to get intensive treatment, after previously doing outpatient treatment last year and going to meetings. Ben was also in rehab in 2001. Here’s US Magazine’s report on this which includes insider details. TMZ and People also have reports. Jen was seen visiting him at his house with a sober coach, leaving in the car, and getting drive through for him at Jack in the Box before going to the facility. Ben loves Jack in the Box.

Ben Affleck agreed to enter rehab following an intervention on Wednesday, August 22, a source confirms to Us Weekly. Affleck’s estranged wife, Jennifer Garner Opens a New Window. , and a sober coach were with the actor at his home in Pacific Palisades. Affleck, 46, knew he needed help and asked for it, a source close to the pair noted. An eyewitness tells Us that it was clear something “major” was going on inside of his home and Garner, 46, came outside shaking at one point. Later, she returned with a bodyguard. After the conversation, Affleck and Garner left his house in a car together, with her driving. They stopped at Jack in the Box on the Pacific Coast Highway and headed to Malibu, the source continued. Two other insiders confirm to Us that Affleck has checked into rehab. On Monday, August 13, the Gone Girl star was spotted leaving an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. “This is part of his practice and how he maintains his personal health. He’s been doing these classes for months. He’s also been spotted outside of meditation classes as well as meetings. He’s focused on being there for those in his life,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time.

Yesterday, before this news broke, there were separate stories in the celebrity press from Ben and Jen’s side. People had a report that Ben wanted to be free to date. Their source said “He is happy being able to date who he wants and not feel tied down to a serious relationship. Lindsay was more serious about him. He enjoyed her company but was not looking for anything permanent now.” Read: he doesn’t want anyone calling him on his sh-t and a 22 year-old won’t do that. A Jen source told People that she is not “happy about him hanging out with a very young Playboy model, but her concern right now is not who he is dating. What she ultimately cares about is his sobriety and whether she can rely on him to co-parent.” The quotes in E! were much more blunt:

“She is not surprised in the least bit by Ben’s choices and thinks it’s sad and pathetic. But it’s not her problem and it hasn’t been for a long time,” a source tells E! News. “He’s a big boy and can take care of himself. Yes its disappointing, but it’s nothing new. This is what he does and has always done.”

It takes a lot for Jen to speak out like this and not act like everything is fine. Remember Ben didn’t come to her Walk of Fame ceremony. She’s been holding it together for a long time and she finally had enough. Good for Ben for agreeing to go to rehab though. He clearly needed it and I hope he finds lasting sobriety and peace. It’s not easy, but it’s so worth it.