Ben Affleck confirms split with Lindsay Shookus after second date with 22 yo model

Ben Affleck was spotted out to dinner with a 22 year-old Playboy model named Shauna Sexton on Thursday. It seemed like a passive aggressive move meant as a message to his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus. That was supported by the insider quotes that E!, Ben’s outlet of choice, posted. Ben feels “it is over with Lindsay” is not the same as “they split up.” Outlets reported that Ben and Shauna arrived and left separately to dinner, which made me think it was even more of a stunt. After all, they were at a high profile paparazzi spot. It turns out that Ben and Shauna were also seen on Sunday getting drive through fast food together and then headed into his mansion. She spent Sunday night there. Photographers got some very good shots of them that day. Shauna looked like she hadn’t had access to a hairbrush on Saturday night eiher, although maybe her hair always looks like that. We heard that Lindsay deleted her Instagram in the wake of this news and now here’s the official word that they’ve broken up. I hope Lindsay just hunkers down, focuses on her job, and blocks Bens number. You know he keeps all his exes as contacts and tries to hook up with them when he can. That’s mostly speculation on my part but he seems like the type. Here’s the report from E!
It’s officially over between Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus.
The 46-year-old actor and the 38-year-old SNL producer have called it quits after a year of dating, E! News can confirm.
Affleck and Shookus split two to three weeks ago, E! News has learned. “They are still very amicable and have stayed friends,” a source said. “They both tried to make it work, but the distance just proved to be too much for them right now. Family comes first for them both.”
Ben didn’t break up with Lindsay did he? He went on a date with a Playboy model young enough to be his daughter and let her find out that way. Well now Lindsay knows what he’s capable of. I mean she knew but she didn’t think it would happen to her. Jennifer Garner has known for many years. Maybe Jen wasn’t keeping the kids away from Lindsay because she didn’t trust Lindsay. Maybe she kept the kids away from Lindsay because she knows Ben so well and knew he’d eff this up, which was smart.
Meanwhile Garner just got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. You would think that she’s so amicable with Ben that he’d show up to support her, but he’s too busy with his own drama.
Photos credit: Backgrid
He is just gross. He should be hanging out with Greasy Bear, he gives me the same vibe.
OMG, I forgot about Greasy Bear. That’s an early gossip reference.
OMG. Greasy Bear, Paris Hilton, and FIRE CROTCH! lolol…sigh… those were the good old days lol
Affleck always looks like he smells of booze, cigarettes, and sweat *shudder*. Imagine that huffing and puffing over you *retch*. Sorry, NO amount of $$$ is worth that.
I feel so bad for his kids, especially his oldest, who at 12, can read about her parents online, esp. about her dad and his “friends”. And being back in school now…you know, middle-school kids can be MEAN MFs lol
Jan, why did you have to give me that image? Sooooo bad….
My first thought when I saw these pics…. he is gross.
My exact thought as well, verbatim.
LOL yes, Brandon “Fat Elvis” Davis!!
Someone posted the other day about how surprised they were that Ben was with an age appropriate accomplished woman, and then how this news came out and they were like, “yep, there it is.”
Ben is a strippers and Vegas for a weekend in your early 20s guy, not the guy you marry or for whom you leave your husband and kid. He didn’t even phoenix all the way up to the top again before he screwed up this time. He like hopped twice, and then fell off the cliff.
That might have been me but either way, I agree. The fact that he had a mistress was ZERO surprise to anyone paying attention, but when it came out who it was she fit the “relationship” pattern with him, not the side pieces he was usually connected too. She was more in the Gwenyth/Garner realm.
He’s always been pretty careful about keeping the “others” out of sight (barring the stripper incident during the JLo engagement). To go public with a 22 year old Playboy model young enough to be his daughter is…interesting.
I think he’s probably a ‘good’ friend. I don’t even think he’s some sort of super evil person. He’s not the brightest, and isn’t good at making solid choices. He sets himself up for failure a lot and has a high level of self-destructive tendencies. He’s a flawed human being who seems to have never really sorted through a lot of things. And it’s a shame. I used to think he was super cute – still don’t think he’s without charm in the looks department, but I think I have a thing for scruffy, ‘regular’ looking dudes. But I have had friends like Ben. I know my husband still has some friends like Ben. He’s the kind of guy that everyone at least has an acquaintance with similar vices/issues. Probably fun enough to hang around with from time to time, but he’s just not someone who you can ever depend on to pull through. He might try. But somewhere along the line he’s going to do something self destructive. I don’t know if it’s a weird fear of things going ‘too’ well for him – that he sabotages things out of panic, or what.
But it’s sad. And I hope that at some point along the line he really manages to have a good relationship with his kids. I think they’re probably not strangers to things not working out, or dad letting them down. I had some major disappointments over the years in regards to my parents – who I love dearly – but it doesn’t just go away once they get their sh– together. You still wonder if they’re going to bail on commitments from time to time, and you just kind of hold them at arm length in some ways. It’s something that really needs to be worked through by everyone. But I hope that he can at the very least show up when his kids need him – and cause the least disappointment possible. They’re still young enough (and privileged enough) that they’re probably insulated from a lot of it. But it’s kind of a case of – if Ben’s life is messy in every aspect but how he treats his kids, then it’s kind of whatever. Who cares who he dates at this point, who cares if he gambles. As long as he’s making sure to always be there for them – and consistently – I think that’s the main thing.
I think he’s actually a pretty smart guy. I remember seeing him interviewed on a cable news show during one of the Obama elections and he was surprisingly articulate and informed. Personal life looks messy as hell though.
Color me not shocked.
When he was accepting his 1st Oscar, she didn’t see it cuz it was past her bedtime.
IJS.
+1000 This comment got me to Lol literally!
oh, dear. that says it all.
The new gf reminds me of Nanny O. Speaking of which, I truly wonder how many $$ Garner/Affleck had to pay her to go away because one minute she was getting papped at the filling station and doing bikini shots by the poolside and the next she had completely disappeared.
Must not have been a lot because Nanny O is a sales rep at a software company now.
I love that he takes Shauna to fast food to get french fries like a child because she is basically a child
she does quite resemble her.
Didn’t she move to the Caribbean with her bf? She must have had TONS of tea to spill if she went that far!
I absolutely agree that the reason Garner didn’t want the kids to meet Lindsey was because she knew Ben would eff it up in some way and the kids would possibly be upset/affected by suddenly no longer seeing her. I also agree with another poster from I think yesterday’s thread who said possibly part of the reasons for the divorce stall is because JG doesn’t want to openly go for full custody and embarrass Ben by making it common knowledge he cannot care for his kids. JG and the kids looked amazing at the star ceremony.
That’s a great point. If those kids got attached to Lindsay, that just hurts them if they break up (WHICH IS WHY YOU DONT INTRODUCE YOUR KIDS UNTIL YOU KNOW IT’S SERIOUS…..I’m yelling at you, Chris Pratt).
I dunno…these latest shenanigans make me think that Jen is NOT a stage 3 clinger and she may really just be trying to prop Ben up to be the best father possible. Jen may also be thinking that while they are technically still married, she has an iota of control over his behavior, whereas once the divorce is final, she loses leverage.
He’s pitiful.
I don’t understand this…
Why is Garner always the nice one that doesn’t want to embarrass him? What has he done that’s so great, that she should continue to treat him like he’s a good person? Why doesn’t take him to court and let all the chips lay where they may.
Is this a money thing? Like as long as she keeps her mouth shut, he bankrolls her life? Or is she worried about the effect it will have on the kids? Because they can read/see this online and I’m sure they hear about it in school.
I don’t understand Garner’s motivations. I guess it’s sympthetic/good PR for her.
in any divorce situation, the kids should be the first priority. I think Garner is playing it this way because it’s in her kids’ best interests that Affleck is healthy and present for his kids. if (as someone above theorized) she pushes for the divorce, and custody issues come up while he’s…uh…NOT “healthy and present”, then it only hurts the kids. like, she’s not going to lie about his sobriety to protect him in court, she’d lay it out and the kids would suffer.
I don’t think she’s a clinger, I don’t think she wants him back, and I don’t think she’s trying to protect him for HIS sake…she has three kids with him and she cares about his well-being for her kids’ sake. I really think that’s all it is.
I think it’s less for Ben and more for protecting her kids from any potential media fallout around him and/or the hurt and embarrassment his behavior might cause them.
He’s a joke
Weren’t Ben and Lindsay carrying on a three year affair? Maybe be official killed the fun.
Maybe Ben’s future is in planning? I can barely attend all my classes and work after school and here he is, being married, a father, shoting movies, screwing his kids’ nanny and carrying bi-costal affairs.
HAHA YES! I always say that when I find someone is a cheater – how do you manage your time?! I can barely keep up with one boyfriend let alone multiple!!
I read a blind somewhere that hints that Ben is the father of her kid, she and her ex-husband split not long after the kid was born.
I don’t think Ben is that kid’s father as if he were I think Lindsay would have taken the kid and moved to the West Coast to be with Ben.
Actually they were carrying on an affair for much longer than that.
Chris Franjola (comedian) confirmed that he or his friends would see Ben and Shookus at a Manhattan hotel (Mondrian) for years and years. This was a very longstanding affair.
Wow. I think that says it all. Jen left Ben because he wouldn’t quit Shookus and Shookus left Ben because he’s still tied to Jen.
Ben will likely remain legally married and spend the next 20 or 30 years with other women. There were a couple of old school actors (Spencer Tracy was one) who did this.
As for LS, nothing says amicable like leaving the ex’s expensive Bentley in a random parking garage.
What’s this about the car?
Seems like I read here yesterday that she drove off in his Bentley and left it parked in some random parking garage before she took off back to NY. Somebody said she keyed it, too.
I think Garner is the marrying type though. She may be so focused on her kids and career now that she’s not so eager to walk down the aisle, but give it 10 years or so, and she will have remarried.
Many people already think that Garner is a pathetic doormat for hanging on this long. I highly doubt that she would plod along like this for much longer. Part of her image is being the perfect lil housewife — can’t do that effectively with the bloated, embarrassing drunk parading around his mistresses. He’s the asterisk next to her name. Nah, she’ll dump him and upgrade at some point.
Oh Ben, such a cliche.
Didn’t Lindsay split from her husband for him? Or am I remembering wrong?
Jennifer Garner needs to finalize their divorce, like, yesterday.
Wasn’t there some gossip just a few weeks ago that the Divorce judge does not acknowledge yet alone grant a divorce between Jen & Ben because neither of them have handed in any paper work? That would get me off the boyfriend getting a divorced soon train real quick!
Is there an award for triflin ex-husbands because if there is, I think he would win.
Lmao how typical. Sorry Lindsay, as they say how you got him is how you’ll lose him. I guess she wasn’t so much fun when he wasn’t sneaking around with her and cheating on his wife. Pigs, both of them.
I think he is having a long middle life crises combined with a tantrum and now is stomping his feet trying to show everybody “what he can get if he wants”, as if dating a “model” that is clearly doing that to cave some space in HW in the old way is something big or good. This has potential to be a mess and to embarass his children.
Eh, my sympathy was Shookus is limited. She knew the great bear she was getting in bed with (allegedly while they were both married). You can’t roll in shit and then be surprised when you don’t smell like roses.
The only people I feel bad for are the kids involved – and a little bit for Garner who can’t seem to (or want to?) shake this POS
I’m 22 and would want nothing to do with this bloated mess. Yuck!
That’s the only functional opinion on this guy, in my opinion! Good for you.
That’s good to hear. I’m near his age and also would want nothing to do with him either.
He looks terrible.
Not even for the sexie Dad Boobs? You can compare bra sizes during sleep overs!!!!
I did wonder why he didn’t show up at JG’s star ceremony yesterday. Maybe she didn’t want him there looked bloated in a stained shirt while her family from WV was forced to stand there and pretend they can stand him.
I think this is the best thing he could have done for Linsday, who was a young kid with her ex, if memory serves. Ben is a gross, alcoholic mess and no sane woman needs that in her life.
Really? I wasn’t surprised at all. He’s not in her life except for their dealings with the kids. He hasn’t gone to anything for/with her in years. Why would she even want him there? She clearly doesn’t.
This lady is more his speed. Strippers, pornstars, etc are his type. Hopefully, this relationship will last because he’s with someone on his …level….lol. Goop, JLo, Jennifer and Lindsay were all too good for him.
I agree she won’t tell him what to do as she’s probably in awe of him and his success at her age. Instead, she can tell him that ugly back tattoo of his is “super cool” and not put any pressure on him to straighten up and he’ll be happy.
It was puzzling to me how a pig like Affleck would deign to date an averagely attractive (with a pretty high up job) almost 40 year old… It just didn’t fit.
22 Yr old playboy model is more fitting.
Because Shookus was his mistress for years, Jen knew of her and had history with her, and he wanted to hurt Jen publicly and make a point. Shookus was never his type. Jennifer Lopez, the nanny, this Playmate — his type. That said, Ben should have refused to meet Shookus’s family, especially her daughter, if he knew that he was in it for the wrong reasons and they had no future. He’s a jerk.
He looks like the dog’s dinner. Nice state for his kids to see him in: bloated, bags under his eyes and his model hook-up eating McDonald’s in the passenger seat. He must be really pissed at Jennifer.
I don’t understand why RICH people eat fast food. I am poor and would NEVER eat that crap, but people say it’s popular because it’s cheap. Why on earth would a rich person who has access to the freshest, healthiest, most delicious food choose to eat actual garbage???
This seems to be Ben Affleck’s break up MO, he sabotages the relationship and / or lets his significant other and the public know that it’s over for real this time by engaging in shenanigans that will surely get media exposure.
With JLo it was the strippers in Vegas, with Jennifer Garner it was the nanny and now with Lindsay, it’s hanging out with a Playboy model.
