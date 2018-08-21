Ben Affleck confirms split with Lindsay Shookus after second date with 22 yo model



Ben Affleck was spotted out to dinner with a 22 year-old Playboy model named Shauna Sexton on Thursday. It seemed like a passive aggressive move meant as a message to his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus. That was supported by the insider quotes that E!, Ben’s outlet of choice, posted. Ben feels “it is over with Lindsay” is not the same as “they split up.” Outlets reported that Ben and Shauna arrived and left separately to dinner, which made me think it was even more of a stunt. After all, they were at a high profile paparazzi spot. It turns out that Ben and Shauna were also seen on Sunday getting drive through fast food together and then headed into his mansion. She spent Sunday night there. Photographers got some very good shots of them that day. Shauna looked like she hadn’t had access to a hairbrush on Saturday night eiher, although maybe her hair always looks like that. We heard that Lindsay deleted her Instagram in the wake of this news and now here’s the official word that they’ve broken up. I hope Lindsay just hunkers down, focuses on her job, and blocks Bens number. You know he keeps all his exes as contacts and tries to hook up with them when he can. That’s mostly speculation on my part but he seems like the type. Here’s the report from E!

It’s officially over between Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus. The 46-year-old actor and the 38-year-old SNL producer have called it quits after a year of dating, E! News can confirm. Affleck and Shookus split two to three weeks ago, E! News has learned. “They are still very amicable and have stayed friends,” a source said. “They both tried to make it work, but the distance just proved to be too much for them right now. Family comes first for them both.”

[From E! Online]

Ben didn’t break up with Lindsay did he? He went on a date with a Playboy model young enough to be his daughter and let her find out that way. Well now Lindsay knows what he’s capable of. I mean she knew but she didn’t think it would happen to her. Jennifer Garner has known for many years. Maybe Jen wasn’t keeping the kids away from Lindsay because she didn’t trust Lindsay. Maybe she kept the kids away from Lindsay because she knows Ben so well and knew he’d eff this up, which was smart.

Meanwhile Garner just got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. You would think that she’s so amicable with Ben that he’d show up to support her, but he’s too busy with his own drama.