Page Six: Angelina Jolie thinks Amal Clooney is Single-White-Female-ing her?

Today is the day. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s lawyers go to court today for some kind of hearing on the custody of their children. Well, five of their children. I believe the court has already determined that 17-year-old Maddox gets to make his own choices about whether he wants to see Brad (and he does not want that). In the lead-up to this hearing, there’s been a lot of drama and what feels like a concerted whisper-campaign, if you want to call it that. I tend to think of it less of a “whisper campaign” and more like a full-throated trashing of Angelina by Brad, his lawyers and his PR people. Team Pitt seems to prefer certain media outlets, like TMZ (home to many men’s rights activists) and Page Six (the outlet which was the first to report on the Neri Oxman sh-t). So what do you make of this Page Six item which conveniently dropped 24 hours before the hearing?
Angelina Jolie is “insanely jealous” of Amal Clooney, friends say, “because she believes Amal has stolen her identity” as the world’s most prominent, glamorous humanitarian. One source tells Page Six: “Angelina hates all the attention that Amal is getting — she’s beautiful, she’s smart, she’s stylish, she has a beautiful family and she’s doing important human rights work.”
Jolie is also fuming that former close friends George Clooney and Amal have publicly taken her soon-to-be ex-husband Brad Pitt’s side in their increasingly messy split — while the fallout from their divorce battle is making Jolie appear “crazy and manipulative.”
The source adds, “Angelina lives in such a bubble, she believes that Amal is doing a ‘single white female’ on her, and Angie can’t understand why she herself has become so unpopular in Hollywood. But the truth is, Amal isn’t concerned at all about Angelina — she is fully focused on her family and her work.”
While Jolie has six children, runs two charitable foundations — the Jolie-Pitt Foundation and the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation — and holds a role as UN special envoy, Amal is a mother to 1-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, and is an esteemed international human rights lawyer. Not only has Amal made it her mission to help refugees all around the world, but in 2016, she and her Oscar-winning husband started the Clooney Foundation for Justice as a way to fight “for the rights of individuals unfairly targeted by oppressive governments through the courts.”
Here’s something that I’ve always believed: none of this was about Amal and Angelina as much as it was about Brad and George. I ALWAYS believed that George saw what Angelina did for Brad’s image, and that George wanted his own version of Angelina: a humanitarian, someone with depth, someone who would be “the mother of his children.” George sought out Amal and his PR team turned Amal into the most special unicorn to ever breathe the words “human rights.” As for whether or not Angelina is jealous or that she feels like Amal is Single-White-Female-ing her… doubtful. I don’t even think Amal is on Angelina’s radar? And Angelina never really gave a sh-t about George anyway. They were casual acquaintances at best. But this is a nice try, Brad: “Angie can’t understand why she herself has become so unpopular in Hollywood.” Again. I don’t think she really gives a sh-t about the Hollywood popularity contest? Brad’s the one who always cared about that sh-t, not Angelina.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Page Six is so far up BP’s asz it’s ridiculous.
Yep and what do they expect is going to happen today?
My bet is Angelina getting physical custody while they will be sharing primary custody.
Brad will likely be ordered to pay the missing child support and a fixed amount in the future.
@ Maya Hoping your predictions come true.
Agreed. Not sure how this is helping him in his custody case, but could it be that Brad is more interested in the appearance of wanting custody that actually wanting custody?
This story is cleary bull but so is the theory that George only went for Amal to change his image, lol, so George scammed this very smart woman into falling for him just for sake of his image?? Lol
Brad, just stop. Go see a shrink and go to rehab. This is getting embarassing.
The drive by Lying Tabloid Media busy Smearing Angelina for an overrated EX.
Well Bap, life is a circle and Brad will come down one day. Karma never leaves anyone alone – especially not a man who couldn’t be bothered to protect his own children.
Planted story is obvious.
I feel like they completely made this story up with no help from any “sources”
I agree. Tabloids have a history of making up stories like this. The Page Six writers must’ve gotten a little bored with the same subject being leaked, and decided to change the subject
I agree. This story doesn’t make sense in the scheme of things. I don’t think Brad Pitt and George Clooney even talk anymore. Supposedly they had some disagreement over Brad’s production company picking up a movie that George Clooney really wanted to produce and they haven’t spoke since. Maybe Brad Pitt’s people told them that Angelina Jolie had been jealous of Amal in the past and they ran with this story? I don’t know. It just doesn’t seem to fit.
Totally agree – both of these women are busy with their families, their careers, and their causes. I doubt either of them has a moment to think of the other and some stupid rivalry like this. But it’s very common for these tabloids, pitting 2 women against each other.
I’m with all of you. This story is such b.s. it’s comical. Pure tabloid fiction.
Yes, this is totally made up. I don’t think this is from Brad’s people. I mean the story doesn’t do anything for him, but his dropping other stories has given the tabloids license to be creative, just as her people dropping stories about him have given the tabloids license to drop creative stories about him. This one is so stupid though I burst out laughing and spit my coffee out. Why do all these tabloids go for the jealous girl thing. Kind of pisses me off a bit, as it is so sexist.
no doubt.
if anything, the two probably admire and appreciate each other and what the other is doing.
Slightly OT but since it’s mentioned: can someone explain me the neri oxmann episode? It was all fake? Was she in it? What was the purpose of this?
Oxman was in a relationship with a hedge fund guy the whole time. I think BP’s team just pushed the narrative they were a thing for their own reasons. No idea why Oxman never denied it, maybe she just wanted to stay out of it?
I used to like both Brad and Angelina. To the point I hoped whatever happened on the plane was a one-off, although I always thought it was smart of her to leave. But the more he pulls sh*t like this, the more immature he seems, the less I can believe that. Genuinely bummed for Angelina and the kids.
I remember Oxman denied this in people and said she is happy with her current relationship.
@pas boom. that makes more sense.
I think it is completely fake put out there by Brad’s team to show he can still get a beautiful and accomplished woman.
This is ridiculous. Pfft!
Spot on. George copied Ange with Amal.
Plot twist: brad then copied Amal with Neri
Full circle desperation
This.
Yep. There was a moment where everyone knew it. The Neri thing was sad. Goes to show Hollywood is all for show. Angelina is no different. Brad’s pr has always been so small-minded and sour. No cares about any of it.
Exactly and the only one “pitting” these women against each other is Brad Pitt.
Angelina opened a lot of these Hollywood men’s eyes to women of substance and not just beauty.
There’s space in the world for many “Angelina’s”
Projecting much, Brad?
Im more concerned about amal’s style of clothing. Coz..
Oh please – Angelina probably respects Amal for everything she has accomplished and vice versa.
And again, Angelina is the one who has signed onto 4 movies. Brad only has the Tarrantino one to act in.
Angelina has also been named 2nd highest earning actress and that too without her full salary being reported.
Angelina is also close friends with Heads of Universal, Disney, Netflix, Sony & NBC. She is and will be fine in Hollywood and will continue to star, produce & direct wonderful movies in the future.
Yeah, I wouldn’t play the Brad in one film troupe, dude is a huge production power player and he has always said that it how he would end his career and phase out acting.
Dude has a ton of pull.
Yes his future lies in production and he doesn’t need to play these pathetic pr games for that.
Brad is really using every sexist media tropes at his disposal, isn’t he?
Bitch is cray and alienating my kids, that’s why they refuse to see my ragged a**!
Bitch is so in love with me, that’s why she’s stealing my kids!
Bitch is so crazy she’s jealous of Amal!
Amal attended the Summit to end warzone sexual violence that Jolie co-hosted in London a few years ago, right? But she hates her. Okay, Brad, okay. SMDH.
Oh yes he is and some women are still excusing him.
Yes, it’s really sickening to me how sexist and vile the stories are against her.
Amal really hasn’t accomplished much. she assists with cases for periods of time and not much else. unless someone else can find me a better source than wikipedia, Amal’s supposed legal prowess seems to be bloated PR babble.
Hmmm I think Angelina does care about Hollywood popularity contest but hasn’t HAD to for a long time because she was part of the super-couple of Brad and Angelina. But Angie needs money. Hard facts. 50% of a lot is still a lot and 6 kids with an expensive lifestyle is still going to be a lot. She needs to earn money (and collect child support). Its business. Show business. She will have to play the game and make money. She may not be able to totally afford the travelling lifestyle that she had before. Brad will say “you want that lifestyle? you pay for it” to stick it to her. He won’t finance it if he is acting like this. Imagine what that costs, tutoring, nannies, travel. She has had an expensive lifestyle. AND the pap strolls = she cares. I really dont care for either of them but none of us know the pair of them. Brad seems to be a drunk and playing hardball and Angie is playing her role as well which is humanitarian and doting mother. She will be having PR advice make no mistake about that.
I will now assume crash position.
I kind of agree with you that she has to play some from of pr because her bringing awareness to causes needs publicity.
That is why I believe she puts out statements as soon as something really vile gets written – like she was trying to alienate the children etc.
She had to take more than a year out from working but she is back with a bang.
She got 28 millions plus 10 percent for Maleficent (also co producing), 10ish millions for Ivan (co producing) and Come Again.
The very expensive lifestyle with their children was a joint decision, not just her, and he will end up paying a lot of child support unless they end up with true 50/50 custody (which I doubt will happen). I do imagine they will have to scale back a bit though, or she will have to try to get some bigger paychecks again.
btw, I really like the low lights in Amal’s hair. They are very well done.
His publicist also used Amal and George when his team started the rumour about Neri on people mag article months ago. They were saying it was looking someone like Amal.
MIT professor and architect Neri Oxman may be just Brad Pitt‘s type, an insider tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. Like his buddy George Clooney’s human-rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney, Oxman is a highly educated expert renowned in her field. Described as “genius and gorgeous” by a source, Oxman, 42, could be a similar match for the 54-year-old Pitt as he starts dating again.
“It took him a long time to date, but he is now,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “He likes women who challenge him in every way, especially in the intellect department. Brad has seen how happy and different Amal has made his friend. It has given him something to think about.”
LoL!..
Brad’s PR team made him look that he deserves a highly educated woman wherein, he himself is not. I hate those times. They kept on looking low at Angie as if she’s nothing. Well, just see her resumè. Lol again.
And to know and realize this is the same outlet that revealed that he is enjoying spending time with his new friend oxman…wow. he spends more time with oxman than his children? Wow again.
Lol, Jolie does humanitarian work since forever. I’m sure she met other women who fight for refugees and against sexual violence, as well. She might even be friends with them – *cough* Arminka Helic *cough*… Yeah. Jealous my butt.
Also, Pitt and Clooney aren’t even friends? I’m sure, they like each other just fine but there is no friendship.
This is an absolutely ridiculous story.
C’mon, Mego. Can’t you see, Amal even had twins to be copying Angelina!
The lying tabloid media Pitting Women against each other ‘Shameful’.
At the end of the day those kids love their mother, and know they’re safe with her. So, IMO, she’s already won.
This totally!!!
No, Brad won because he has Hollywood..lmao.
The real PR magic is how Clooney’s people have managed to whitewash how he, for years, treated women like pieces of ass (because apparently only women with prestigious careers are deserving of respect and commitment?). Not to mention they have spun this wonderful narrative of Amal the hugely successful, one on a million, international human rights lawyers, whereas I believe when they met she was a junior barrister who focused on some HR cases (just like dozens of other junior barristers that we’re called to the bar in 2010 🙄)
I mean, great she’s a smart woman with a good career – some may even find her brand of posing for the cameras attractive – all I’m saying is Clooney should give his PR team a raise.
Exactly.
This is the imaginary rivalry that just won’t die – when George was dating Amal there were rumors Jolie wasn’t feeling her. But how close are these people, really? And, who cares? What I do believe, though, is that AJ cares very very much about the images she’s presented over the years.
Talk about cheap gas….lighting.
Question why do some women excuse him of his bad behavior toward his family.
What about the daughter Shiloh commenting on BOTH her parents and their nasty divorce behaviour?
If a child is able to identify negative traits of both parents, it actually helps to prove there was no alienation on Angelina’s part. Alienated children usually view the alienating parent as “all good”(while they are being taught that the target parent is “all bad”). Mild, isolated incidents of uncharacteristically bad behavior are kind of par for the course in divorce, unfortunately. Healthy, loving parents reign in their impulses against the other parent and get their $h!t together for the children, but nobody is perfect and everyone makes mistakes in the turmoil of divorce.
That is, IF this comment is true.
Another hit piece on Angelina from Page Six.
Lolz. Amal wishes.
Oh my Lord, this fan fiction! 🙄 Yeah George and Amal are sooooo close to Brad. That’s clearly why Brad wasn’t at George’s AFI tribute and…*checks notes*…Jennifer Aniston was (on stage no less!). So who’s he close too? 😒
I doubt Jolie has much connection or time with either. Brad wasn’t and is not all that close to George. That was PR for the Oceans’ movies. They’re never seen hanging out, Brad wasn’t at the wedding. I get that some people were invested in them being besties (and no I don’t think they hate each other), but they’re co-workers. Going back to this PR nugget is desperate and pathetic on Brad’s part.
In more important news😅…She’s been looking absolutely stunning since she left Brad,That must make him Seeth even more.
