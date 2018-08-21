Madonna ‘paid tribute’ to Aretha Franklin at the VMAs by talking about herself

I knew that MTV was going to try to “pay tribute” to Aretha Franklin in some way, but I honestly hoped they would just do a simple little video tribute or something like that. It’s not like Aretha was particularly known as a music-video artist – she was before MTV’s time, and while she influenced every artist working today, I hoped that MTV would be respectful enough to keep it simple. They kept it simple alright – they just got Madonna to stand up there at the VMAs and talk about herself. And that was the Aretha tribute. You know it was bad because MTV didn’t even release the video of Madonna’s tribute on YouTube. Madonna got up there in “African garb,” and she talked about her own struggles as an artist:

Speaking in front of a projected image of Franklin onstage, Madonna began chronicling her musical origins, explaining that she consistently got “cut and rejected” after every audition for not fitting the status quo with other musicians. The singer then explained that she struggled to find success in the industry for she was “not tall enough, not 12-octave range enough, not pretty enough and not enough enough.” “I had no training or dreams but I went for it,” Madonna said in a dialogue that was heavy on her achievements and light on Franklin’s. Madonna, who seemingly had come straight from her 60th birthday festivities in Morocco and Malawi, and was dressed in traditional African garb, then explained that she would go on to audition with a performance of Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” to which she said she knew “every word” by heart. Though she was aware that those who she was auditioning for would simply view her as a “skinny-ass white girl” who “is going to come out here and sing a song by one of the soul singers that ever lived,” Madonna credited Franklin for being the reason she is as successful as she is today. “None of this would’ve happened, could’ve happened without our lady of soul. She led me to where I am today and I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight, in this room tonight, and I want to thank you Aretha for empowering all of us, R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Long live the queen!”

[From THR]

Basically, Aretha Franklin should be recognized as one of the legends of music BECAUSE she was such an influence on Madonna??? Is it that Madonna thinks she’s better than Aretha, or that Madonna thinks she’s the SAME as Aretha? Both options are pretty bad.

#VMAs: The Queen of Pop @Madonna pays tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin: "I want to thank you, Aretha for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Long live the queen." pic.twitter.com/ugdxbr48Gz — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 21, 2018

Fans called out Madonna for making the Aretha Franklin tribute at the #VMAs all about Madonna pic.twitter.com/NezAp02BjF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 21, 2018