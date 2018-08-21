Madonna ‘paid tribute’ to Aretha Franklin at the VMAs by talking about herself

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room

I knew that MTV was going to try to “pay tribute” to Aretha Franklin in some way, but I honestly hoped they would just do a simple little video tribute or something like that. It’s not like Aretha was particularly known as a music-video artist – she was before MTV’s time, and while she influenced every artist working today, I hoped that MTV would be respectful enough to keep it simple. They kept it simple alright – they just got Madonna to stand up there at the VMAs and talk about herself. And that was the Aretha tribute. You know it was bad because MTV didn’t even release the video of Madonna’s tribute on YouTube. Madonna got up there in “African garb,” and she talked about her own struggles as an artist:

Speaking in front of a projected image of Franklin onstage, Madonna began chronicling her musical origins, explaining that she consistently got “cut and rejected” after every audition for not fitting the status quo with other musicians. The singer then explained that she struggled to find success in the industry for she was “not tall enough, not 12-octave range enough, not pretty enough and not enough enough.” “I had no training or dreams but I went for it,” Madonna said in a dialogue that was heavy on her achievements and light on Franklin’s.

Madonna, who seemingly had come straight from her 60th birthday festivities in Morocco and Malawi, and was dressed in traditional African garb, then explained that she would go on to audition with a performance of Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” to which she said she knew “every word” by heart.

Though she was aware that those who she was auditioning for would simply view her as a “skinny-ass white girl” who “is going to come out here and sing a song by one of the soul singers that ever lived,” Madonna credited Franklin for being the reason she is as successful as she is today.

“None of this would’ve happened, could’ve happened without our lady of soul. She led me to where I am today and I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight, in this room tonight, and I want to thank you Aretha for empowering all of us, R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Long live the queen!”

[From THR]

Basically, Aretha Franklin should be recognized as one of the legends of music BECAUSE she was such an influence on Madonna??? Is it that Madonna thinks she’s better than Aretha, or that Madonna thinks she’s the SAME as Aretha? Both options are pretty bad.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

101 Responses to “Madonna ‘paid tribute’ to Aretha Franklin at the VMAs by talking about herself”

  1. Missy says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:30 am

    Wow, that was a painful “tribute”. Madonna is beyond annoying, peak white girl.

    Reply
  2. Cidy says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:31 am

    That is so not a tribute and so not respectful. She should be ashamed of herself.

    Reply
  3. TheSageM says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:32 am

    On the plus side, I barely noticed her scary face and hands because of all the crazy gear she’s adorned herself with.

    Reply
  4. Nancy says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Looking out at the morning rain, Madonna looks so tired, when she speaks only of herself, she sounds so uninspired. Aretha was a natural woman,…..forgive Madge, she can’t over turning 60. Respect lost on Madonna and shining on Aretha Franklin.

    Reply
  5. Sarah says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:34 am

    SHE IS INUSFFERABLE. When I saw her ragged, overrated a** come on stage, I knew it would be a DISASTER but she really outdid herself this time. And y’all have the audacity, the caucasity to come for Beyonce when this is y’all’s ICON. SMDH.
    I hope the BET give our Queen Aretha the tribute she deserves.

    Reply
  6. MCV says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:34 am

    She did the same thing with Michael and Prince tho, I don’t know why they call her for these things.

    Reply
  7. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:34 am

    What an ass.

    Reply
  8. Alix says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Gee, Madonna knew every word of that song by heart? What a feat.

    I think the story is bullshit, anyway; no way she ever auditioned with that song, because she’d have to sell it using her vocal talent only, of which she has precious little.

    Also, she looks ridonkulous here.

    Reply
  9. Mariposa says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:40 am

    I guess Trump and Madonna have one thing in common….

    Reply
  10. Agapanthus says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Madonna is a narcissist so that is the only language she knows. Would not have expected anything else. She was probably pissed that Aretha’s death overshadowed her 60th birthday ffs! Can’t stand the woman.

    Reply
  11. Sarah says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:45 am

    In which parallel universe Madge has the vocal abilities to sing Natural Woman anyway? Girlfriend sounds like a dying pigeon on her best day. I’m going to call bs on that story.

    Reply
  12. Annie says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Realky, Madge? I cringe with embarrassment. Bad enough to appropriate the dress but to put yourself on an equal playing field with Aretha Franklin is just plain delusional.

    Reply
  13. Missy says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Madonnas face looks like an overblown tire. I feel like if you poked her cheek it would explode

    Reply
  14. Anna nuttall says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:53 am

    WTH is she wearing?? Seriously she trying to look all hip and cool, be down with the cool kids and she just look bloody awful. What is that look?

    Reply
  15. Melania says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:55 am

    That easn’t a tribute. So awful

    Reply
  16. Pamm says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Please this is no ‘African garb’. I’m African and this right here is the attire of a witch doctor.

    Reply
  17. Ides of March says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:58 am

    It would be ironic if MTV were to get Justin Timberlake to pay “homage” to Madonna when she passes.

    Reply
  18. Rescue Cat says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:58 am

    She’s reminding me of Gloria Swanson at this point.

    Reply
  19. JoJo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I hope some reporter or interviewer ask her to give us a snippet of how she sang,”Natural Woman”.Because there is no way in hell I believe Madonna attempted that song when she was just starting out in the business.
    I hope somebody did a time breakdown of that speech so we will know exactly how much time she talked about herself vs the amount of time she talked about Aretha Franklin.My guess is 95% of the speech was about Madonna.

    Reply
  20. grabbyhands says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:03 am

    At this point she is just a sad parody of herself and she’s the only one who doesn’t know it.

    I’ll give her props for what she’s accomplished in the industry, but everyone needs to stop treating her like she’s some kind of messiah. She’s a selfish assh*ole and as usual, she was completely disrespectful in order to get attention for herself.

    Reply
  21. Deanna says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Madonna is an embarrassing ass and so deluded about herself that it’s become painful. No one else can have their moment. Even in death it all has to be about Madonna. Me, me, me. I, I, I. The tribute to Aretha was a long speech about herself. Was she upset that the death of a real icon took away from her 60th? Probably. The woman is such a raging narcissist that it’s staggering. She doesn’t deserve to say her name in the same breath as Aretha. The obvious lie about singing Natural Woman takes the cake. The woman has zero range and can’t sing to save her life. Even what she is wearing is obnoxious. I’ve never been a Madonna fan. Aretha was relevant her entire career. Madonna stopped doing anything even a little interesting ,almost 20 years ago. On a positive note, her outfit and embellishments distract from her whatever it is she’s done to her face.

    Reply
  22. Jenns says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I know that aging sucks, but her plastic surgery makes her look 10 years older than she actually is.

    Reply
    • Missy says:
      August 21, 2018 at 8:26 am

      at what point will celebrities realize that pretty much anything u do to your face is going to make you look worse, not better. So many good looking people have completely ruined their faces in hopes of looking younger…it almost never turns out good

      Reply
      • Jan90067 says:
        August 21, 2018 at 10:07 am

        Too late now, but Madonna should’ve called Glenn Close and asked who her doctors are.

        I just saw “The Wife”, with Glenn Close, who is 71 (GREAT movie; highly recommend it!). I want to know who HER dermatologist and plastic surgeons are because she looks 15 years younger! THAT is how you do it, so you look like YOU, just “fresher”. (Only distracting thing was the fat fillers in her hands, that made them look a little like puffer fish. But wow…she looks GOOD).

    • Rocio says:
      August 21, 2018 at 8:43 am

      Fillers can be ruinous.

      Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      August 21, 2018 at 10:25 am

      It’s the problem of associating beauty only with youth. Instead of getting plastic surgery that enhances your face but isn’t erasing the years, people try to turn back the clock, and right now, with the technology we have, it can’t be done effectively.

      Much as I hate to say it, Susan Sarandon is an example of good plastic surgery in later years. She’s admitted to some work but nothing that dramatically altered her face.

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      August 21, 2018 at 11:18 am

      Think Madonna is going to have a problem becoming a grandma? She will probably love being one, and absolutely hate being called one. I bet she will try to find a non-english word and insist on being called that instead. I just don’t see Madonna telling people she is a meemaw or an oma, or a granny.

      Reply
  23. Willa says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:15 am

    She looks awful.

    Reply
  24. Barrett says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:15 am

    She’s mentally off. Enough said…

    Reply
  25. Rebecca says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Disgusting!

    Reply
  26. Darla says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:18 am

    She’s ridiculous.

    Reply
  27. Alix says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Michael K’s rundown of this at Dlisted is everything: “While looking like Rachel Dolezal after shopping at Pier 1 Imports one afternoon…”

    Reply
  28. Babs says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:24 am

    I so miss the days when there was some kind of mystery around celebs which shielded us from their assholery and allowed us to enjoy the music in peace. Like Madonna, I really want to keep respecting you and your accomplishments but I can’t. I can’t with the constant disrespect. An icon is not a legend. Stay in your effin lane.

    Reply
  29. Enormous Coat says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:32 am

    An aging narcissist shouldn’t be invited to do a tribute ever (I mention the aging part because Madonna has not done well with it – her awful behavior seems to be exacerbated by it, in fact).

    Also, I keep chuckling when remembering an interview with Ms. Franklin from several years ago, where they asked her what she thought of various female musical artists. About Taylor Swift she said “beautiful gowns.” And that was it. My god I loved it.

    Reply
  30. Case says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:45 am

    That was the most disrespectful, self-absorbed “tribute” I’ve ever seen.

    Reply
  31. Jen says:
    August 21, 2018 at 10:00 am

    one of my favorite MTV-era videos was I Knew You Were Waiting with Aretha and George Michael. They could have shown that😊

    Reply
  32. Leapin' Lizards! says:
    August 21, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Madonna’s immense ego has always had an inverse relationship to her talent, which is minimal.

    Reply
  33. Veronica S. says:
    August 21, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Everything about this is Peak Cringe.

    Reply
  34. Renee2 says:
    August 21, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Okay.

    I can kinda understand her doing the Michael Jackson and Prince tributes because she was a contemporary of theirs but why get her to do Aretha Franklin?? Is it because she was the oldest person who the kids would recognize??? It would have made more sense to her Pharrell to do it, at least he knows about music. She wasn’t fit to clean Aretha’s shoes!!! And considering Ms. Franklin’s relationship to the Civil Rights movement they bring up this culture vulture who CAN’T sing to talk about her, a GENIUS vocalist and pianist, is just too much. The level of disrespect from MTV is unbelievable… to the point where I think that it must be an attempt at trolling. Like really??? You bring up this lady who is beyond BASIC to pay tribute to three of the most accomplished musicians in recent music history??? SMH

    Reply
  35. maggi says:
    August 21, 2018 at 11:23 am

    congrats Madge, good to see you cleared out the Moroccan gift shop. I believe this is Berber regalia and Malawi is east Africa so…is this some version of ‘look what I did on my summer holidays’?

    Reply
  36. horseandhound says:
    August 21, 2018 at 11:29 am

    you people can say you don’t like madonna’s behavior now or even madonna in general, but to say she’s not an icon is a lie. madonna has, apart from being a huge commercial success, a great lyricist, an intriguing voice,etc., impacted culture in so many ways. it’s easy to hate her now that she’s not on top, but that’s just mean. she is one of the most creative artists out there. she may be weird looking now and self-obsessed, but nobody can deny her influence on pop culture. but now it’s popular to talk shit about some people and praise others. now you think you are more enlightened if you like beyonce or aretha. also, mocking her looks, her age, saying she should go away because of it, calling her a hag, pulling her race into the picture etc. is wrong. and you all see yourselves as feminists and super tolerant. I really hope my comment doesn’t get erased because that would mean that there is no place for different opinions on this site.

    Reply
  37. Malificent says:
    August 21, 2018 at 11:33 am

    What kind of logic did the producers put into picking Madge for Aretha’s tribute? They’re both from Michigan — but I think the similarity ends there. At least they didn’t have Madonna sing…. There was nobody in that room who could match Aretha’s vocal abilities (and certainly not Madonna’s weak voice) . They should have just done a video montage, and let Aretha sing for herself.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment