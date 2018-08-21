“MTV is doing ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ with many of the same people” links
The Hills are reanimated! The Hills 2.0 is happening, but Lauren Conrad isn’t going to do it, which… is sad? I guess. [OMG Blog]
Weird Al is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. [The Blemish]
Damon Lindelof is going to screw up Watchmen so badly, lol. [Looper]
Jon Stewart rescued those New York transit goats. [Pajiba]
I have dirty thoughts about Shawn Mendes too. [LaineyGossip]
Rihanna didn’t want to catch the bridal bouquet. [Dlisted]
This Lily James magazine cover made me chuckle. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Halsey is justifiably salty about the VMAs. [JustJared]
What are you doing, Amber Rose? [Seriously OMG WTF]

18 Responses to ““MTV is doing ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ with many of the same people” links”

  1. Katie says:
    August 21, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    I will def watch… But secretively, only when my husband is out or in deep sleep.

    Reply
  2. Jenns says:
    August 21, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Jon Stewart is living my dream life. If I ever hit the jackpot, i would buy a farm and adopt as many animals as I could.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      August 21, 2018 at 1:14 pm

      I follow Farm Sanctuary on facebook and they have THE BEST videos and stories. (my personal faves are the cow videos…gah, so cute!)

      I was watching this yesterday and didn’t realize that was Jon Stewart helping herd them until, like, the third viewing. I was concentrating on the goats!

      Reply
  3. Mo' Comments Mo' Problems says:
    August 21, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    The world does not need any more coverage of Spencer and Heidi.

    Reply
  4. May says:
    August 21, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Don’t want to hijack a future post, but nothing on Asia Argento’s statement? It’s got more holes than a sieve.

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    August 21, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Shawn Mendes…what a man, what a mighty fine man.

    Reply
  6. Murphy says:
    August 21, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Lauren Conrad is super boring but you still can’t do a reboot of the Hills without her.

    Reply
  7. Senaber says:
    August 21, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    I love that baby’s expression- like he has seen some $&!@

    Reply
  8. La says:
    August 21, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    I never paid attention to Shawn Mendes before but the pics of him in the rain playing the guitar are HOT. And now I feel super creepy because he’s 20.

    I’ve always had a thing for guys who play guitars. Good thing I married one :)

    Reply
  9. Cupcake says:
    August 21, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    That is one very cute baby!! One of the cuter celebrity babies I’ve seen lately.

    Reply
  10. Léna says:
    August 21, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Oh boy when did Shawn Mendes became so fine ??? Did not see it coming

    Reply
  11. jwoolman says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Here’s a link you missed:

    https://youtu.be/7Bv_BWUmWN4

    Randy Rainbow captures our mixed feelings about Omarosa.

    Reply

