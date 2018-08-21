“MTV is doing ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ with many of the same people” links

The Hills are reanimated! The Hills 2.0 is happening, but Lauren Conrad isn’t going to do it, which… is sad? I guess. [OMG Blog]
Weird Al is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. [The Blemish]
Damon Lindelof is going to screw up Watchmen so badly, lol. [Looper]
Jon Stewart rescued those New York transit goats. [Pajiba]
I have dirty thoughts about Shawn Mendes too. [LaineyGossip]
Rihanna didn’t want to catch the bridal bouquet. [Dlisted]
This Lily James magazine cover made me chuckle. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Halsey is justifiably salty about the VMAs. [JustJared]
What are you doing, Amber Rose? [Seriously OMG WTF]
I will def watch… But secretively, only when my husband is out or in deep sleep.
HAHAHAHA me too.
Not surprised LC is not doing it. I don’t think she needs the cash or the exposure.
Jon Stewart is living my dream life. If I ever hit the jackpot, i would buy a farm and adopt as many animals as I could.
I follow Farm Sanctuary on facebook and they have THE BEST videos and stories. (my personal faves are the cow videos…gah, so cute!)
I was watching this yesterday and didn’t realize that was Jon Stewart helping herd them until, like, the third viewing. I was concentrating on the goats!
The world does not need any more coverage of Spencer and Heidi.
Speak for yourself!
@Hannah Maguire: I’m here for Audrina, though.
@MO’ COMMENTS MO’ PROBLEMS
Oh god, but what if Justin Bobby shows up!
Hannah-I saw JB In the reboot pics. As much as my drama lovin self wants to see him go out with Audrina, I can’t wish anymore bad juju in her life. Maybe he’s turned a page? Remember when she took LC to meet him and he spewed all that fake philosophical crap to her? I loved the eye rolls from LC. Poor Audrina, so pretty but I don’t know how much is there. But I’m here for all of it!
Don’t want to hijack a future post, but nothing on Asia Argento’s statement? It’s got more holes than a sieve.
I came to say the same thing. That statement…is very…suspect.
Shawn Mendes…what a man, what a mighty fine man.
Lauren Conrad is super boring but you still can’t do a reboot of the Hills without her.
I love that baby’s expression- like he has seen some $&!@
I never paid attention to Shawn Mendes before but the pics of him in the rain playing the guitar are HOT. And now I feel super creepy because he’s 20.
I’ve always had a thing for guys who play guitars. Good thing I married one
That is one very cute baby!! One of the cuter celebrity babies I’ve seen lately.
Oh boy when did Shawn Mendes became so fine ??? Did not see it coming
Here’s a link you missed:
https://youtu.be/7Bv_BWUmWN4
Randy Rainbow captures our mixed feelings about Omarosa.
