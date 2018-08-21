Kim Kardashian went out to lunch with friends & made North sit at another table

As we’ve seen, Kim Kardashian has been in Miami for the past few weeks. She’s made a big deal about how she’s hanging with her “OG Miami crew,” a crew which includes Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban and Larsa Pippen. Kanye has also been around, although I don’t think he’s been in Miami with Kim the entire time. Kim also has her kids with her, but North is really the only one who has been photographed out with her mom consistently. North is 5 years old, and she lunches in Miami with her mom and her mom’s friends. Except mommy won’t let her sit at the same table.
Kim Kardashian raised eyebrows over the weekend by dining at fancy Miami restaurant Carpaccio, while her daughter and nanny sat at a separate table.
A spy who posted about it online said “#sad.”
But sources close to Kardashian tell us that 5-year-old North was lunching sans mom because Kardashian was being followed by a videographer and she didn’t want North in the shot, lest the footage end up on TV. (However, North appears frequently on the family’s reality show.)
This IS sad. It’s just a sad story all-around, and I don’t believe the explanation that Kim didn’t want the videographer to have footage of North. Presumably, the videographer was either part of the KUWTK crew or someone employed by Kim herself. Surely the better solution is sitting with your daughter and merely editing out the footage which includes North? Also: North was getting pap’d this entire trip! It says something about Kim’s priorities and how she sees her children as her accessories.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
That outfit is terrible, looks like something a country singer would have worn in the 90s. And who’s that guy with her? He looks way to be old to be dressing like a 15 year old boy
Might be the ‘Foodgod’ himself?
It’s him – the perpetual hanger-on…..Jonathan Leach-ban
Although a 90s country singer probably would have tried to cover her visible nipples
He looks like he’s wearing one of Jon Gosselin’s old t-shirts.
That Ed Hardy crap was one was of the worst things to happen to LA fashion. I almost want to high five Gosselin for effectively killing it forever and sparing us from future decades of skulls, roses, and snakes over a tie dye background.
Haha that’s what I was going to say first but I wasn’t sure if anybody even remembered that. Jon gosselin was the worst
I thank that French guy that bought Ed Hardy’s name for making it easy for us to spot the douche.
Pretty sure that’s a Grateful Dead tee. Not a good one, mind you…
Amen to all that though I’m pretty sure Ed Hardy died when Christian Audigier (French dude) actually died a few years ago…
nah, that’s a GD shirt.
they were doing skulls and roses WAY BEFORE Ed Hardy.
Jonathan Cheban. Her bff for years. Wish I didn’t know that.
Her poor kids
They will have to be really strong to make to adulthood without any damage, having lunatic narcissists as parents.
Yep I feel bad for her kids!
No problem about sitting the little ones apart, but that outfit is a different story.
Agreed – And I can’t help but wonder if she *wanted* to sit at a separate table? North is at an age where she likely wants to assert some independence, and has been very scared by the paps in the past. No Kim apologist, but there may be another explanation…
So was the nanny going to sit alone at a table then? I’m guessing the decision was made far in advance that North would be sitting at a separate table with the nanny. It’s just funny because they made sure Kim, Jonathan, and North got pap’d together before entering the restaurant. I wonder how it all goes down…the amount of planning just for a f*cking pap pick. The poor nanny is probably yards away while pics are being taken lol.
Can we also discuss Kim’s yellow hair in that one photo?
LOL, it’s actually neon green if you see the original pic. She picked a wig to match the car.
Looks like the color of urine after B vitamin supplements, or a big dose multivitamin.
I was thinking the same thing
Lol
It’s a wig.
Plus there is 100% humidity in Miami in August. Does the cut and fabric of North’s dress seem comfortable?
I doubt swamp ass cares if the kid is comfortable or not, it’s about the look right
That’s an ugly outfit! Did she get dressed in the dark and not look in a mirror?
The outfit is terrible, but I’m fine with the kid sitting at another table with the nanny. Sometimes, adult conversations are too mature and/or significant enough that you don’t want the interruptions of a child. As long as she was entertained, cared for, and fed, I don’t see the problem. Rich people have always paid others to raise their kids.
But then why take her out to lunch/dinner if you’re just going to put her at another table? Again, if you’re afraid of the child interrupting your conversation then either don’t take the child or leave that conversation for another place and time. JMO.
You’re thinking like a “peasant.” To people with this kind of money, children aren’t considered a full time burden but an entity that can be dealt with when and if desired. My friend was a nanny for a pair of doctors. They probably spent more time with their kids than some, but she was definitely doing the heavy lifting for the first couple of years. They paid well, thankfully, but she would even go on vacations with them – because what parent wants their “relaxation” impacted by a temper tantrum? Remember that in the older days of some cultures, noblewomen didn’t even nurse their own children – they had wetnurses for that. They were too busy running the estate to care for an infant.
Cosigned!
So why not just leave North with her bro & sis (& preferred nanny)? Cuz if the lunch is being filmed, it ain’t about eating or even bonding with your daughter, so let her hair stay in an adorable curly bun, no costume-y outfits, and run around with her sibs. You know, like KIDS, not co-stars.
Exactly, sure she could’ve been filming and not wanted her on film, sure adult conversations are for adults, so then just leave her at home with her siblings instead of getting her all dressed up just to get papp shots of them walking in together. That’s all this really looks like.
She used to have such an enviable figure before all the body modification. Now it’s just weird looking.
She looks like a caricature of Jessica Rabbit. Even down to the lips.
Of course it’s sad. These kids spend more time with their nannies than anyone else. She uses her kids for photo ops when necessary, allows them on her reality show, but now all of a sudden North has to sit at a different table because Kim is “filming”. Please. Also makes me wonder how far back the nanny has to walk when Kim and North are being pap’d. You never even get a glimpse of any nanny but they are always there.
Adult conversations are for adults, so I have separated my kids from grown ups too at times. Not sure this is why North was seated away though as that was not the reason Kim gave, so ??? Would have been an easy answer.
This is not shocking to me, I don’t think she’s that grand of a mother, her children are acceories to her and Kanye, Kourtney is a real mother to her children, Kim is just gross to me she is so fascinated with her own self it’s disturbing. Her clothes look like the porn star that she is.
North looks so uncomfortable in these pictures
What was the point of bringing North and a nanny to lunch then? Like someone else said, why not leave her with the other kids? Or have the nanny take her to do something fun and kid friendly? It almost feels like a mean girl move to bring your daughter to a restaurant and then not let her sit with you.
Kim has 3 small children. If she wants a meal sans kids I don’t see a problem. She didn’t put North at a table by herself. About the videographer, a parent always controls how much a child is exposed. My daughter was a baby model for about 2 years and had some big campaigns. I still felt the right to limit her exposure on family and friend’s FB pages. I have no idea what kind of mother Kim is and I’m sure she does use her kids as part of her image, but she gets to call the shots when she wants to protect her kid.
I don’t really judge her for making her daughter sit at another table with the nanny (though I find it very strange) as much as I judge her for exposing her poor daughter to the vile human being known as Jonathan Cheban. You are the company you keep.
Also that outfit Kim is wearing is so tragic on so many levels, I cannot comprehend what I’m even seeing. And her extensions are scraggly and look awful. If you’re going to have hair that long, you need to maintain it.
The only good thing about these photos is North in her little cheongsam outfit (is that what you call it?). It’s cute.
I have no kids, but when I was a child, I sometimes was seated at a different table away from my mother and the adults. Probably would’ve been boring sitting with grown-ups while they had conversations I wasn’t part of
It’d be hilarious if North was the one that didn’t want to sit with Kim. Doubtful though, poor kid.
I’m imagining snakes holding picket signs….
Was at a costume party over the weekend. The kids had their own table and loved it. It had to be for filming purposes. I still say that Northwest thinks Kim is the chick that is married to Kanye West. She is going to grow up all kinds of confused and I see counseling in her future, right along with the other spawn of this creepy af family.
Sincere question: are there any fathers society scrutinizes as closely as the Kardashian women?
Maybe Kim wanted to spend the day with her daughter but take a lunch break with adults. I didn’t think kids sitting apart from adults was a huge social faux pas, especially when there’s adult supervision. And as others have stated, Kim SHOULD get to choose when her daughter is on camera. It’s not as if some access means she’s comfortable with unlimited camera time.
Maybe Kim’s a great mom, maybe she’s not. We don’t know their intimate dynamics. And even if we think we do because of KWTK, Kanye isn’t getting flack for not being around her for DAYS, let alone a lunch. The double standards and unattainable perfection expected from mothers is exhausting.
So well said @Caty
This is all so judgemental and severe. Asserting she’s a bad mother based on this only is really not accurate.
Maybe she is, maybe not. Maybe she makes mistakes like every single one of us.
I’m a frequent reader Celebitchy and I often read comments or posts describing how poorly men treat women, speak about us …
But honestly, when I read things like this, my first thought is we don’t need them to mistreat us, we do it very well.
And that is SAD.
Are we sure that Nori didn’t beg for a table away from her mother and her outfit?
If I was North (UGH THAT NAME!!!), I would not want to sit with fools dressed like THAT.
I’m sure Cheban is a HUUUUGE Grateful Dead fan.
My thoughts in this:
- I hope North writes a Mommy Dearest-type tell-all. From the pics we have seen of North as a baby, she’s more familiar with her nanny/nannies than she is with her so-called
Mother. North only ever looks happy when she’s with her cousins, kids her own age. You never see her laughing and smiling in her mom’s company. Kim only had these kids to extend her “career” and also to get child support from Kanye when she inevitably dumps him.
- kim’s Body looks ridiculous and disproportionate. We know she didn’t originally look like that! It’s her fetishizing and making a caricature of black women’s bodies
