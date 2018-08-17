Kim Kardashian matched her neon lime wig to her neon lime Lambo in Miami

I hope you guys know that I’m going to use these dumb neon-wig photos of Kim Kardashian for the next few months. She is so… tacky. My God. Kim has been in Miami with Foodgod Cheban or whatever his name is, plus some other friends and whatever. I assume the Miami trip is part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, especially since she’s been really extra about getting pap’d during this trip. Kim was out last night at Prime One Twelve restaurant with Foodgod and Larsa Pippen.
According to Backgrid, the photo agency, Kim “arrived in a white Ferreri and was seen leaving in a green Lamborghini…” As in, she wanted a neon lime Lambo to perfectly coordinate with her neon wig. Because doesn’t everyone do that when they go out to dinner? Apparently, Kim did bring her kids on this Miami trip, as they were seen on a yacht together earlier in the day. Where’s Kanye? Do I even want to know?
Beyond the wig, I do think Kim’s weight loss looks good. Again, I’m not going to analyze it – I just assume her slimmed-down figure is a product of diet, exercise and surgery. Her face looks like CGI though.
OG Miami crew forever ✨ pic.twitter.com/7lQcEQVCea
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2018
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Do you guys remember that film, Lars and the real girl?
Just saying…
To be fair I think Bianca the real doll is more animated the Kim here.
First of all…”Lars & The Real Girl” is one of my FAVORITE MOVIES…and I thought EVERYONE in it should have been nominated for EVERYTHING!!!
Second of all…Bianca gave BACK to the community…was a source of CONSISTENT decency and grace…and comfort…who held herself with dignity and bought joy to ALL! If there were more BIANCA’S in the world…the world would not know what a “Khardashian” was…so I take UMBRAGE TO THE COMPARISON (just kidding of course…well…about my outrage regarding your statement)…
But seriously…all of that materialistic consumption…is so…tired at this point…I mean…WE GET IT! When is she going to EVOLVE as a brand/human being…it looks like she’s competing with her younger sister…which is NOT a good look when you’re heading towards middle-age! Even as a business decision…this isn’t smart…because her fans that started with her are basically looking at her thinking…
“You too old for this…”
My thoughts too… She’s looking like she’s trying to fill the void Kylie left when she settled with her baby… But I don’t doubt Kylie will be back out on the stroll too once she gets bored like Kim. 🙄🙄🙄 Either way, super embarrassing, not a good look okay all. So very Oompa Loompa.
Hahaha I like your take. I loved that movie so much.
Kim looks ridiculous. And no, that body is not the result of “diet, exercise, and surgery”. Just the last one. Just surgery. Kim doesn’t work out.
I’m simply adding that I LOVE Lars and the Real Girl!!! Excellent movie.
I can’t believe I’m about to defend Kim, but Kim works out just about every day, if not every day. She has a new(ish) trainer – Melissa Alcantra, who I think can get some credit for Kim’s new physique, and Kim posts about their workouts on Instagram just about every day.
She’s doing shiz to her face again – hence the neon wig.
She inches closer to Donatella Versace territory every day.
Omg, that’s exactly it! She looks like Donatella now.
Her nose looks weirder.
Poor thing.
YES! Morphing into Donatella. No Bueno.
Please, Donatella has more class in her pinky orange-wrinkled-Versace dressed toe than Kim will have in her lifetime span. The way she’s glowing in the dark, it will be a long radioactive one. Wait till she takes Kris role in “Keeping Up With The Kardashian Kids”.
She’s had a ton of filler put in her face. Most specifically in her nose to make it look like it used to. She hacked most of her nose off and it’s been tiny. There’s no way that’s not some kind of filler or surgery. Her face is gonna fall off one day.
Now she glows in the dark! This woman’s talents have no beginning…
Hehehe, good one
😂😂
She will never biodegrade or stop glowing! Eventually it will just be her glowing plastic and cockroaches left on the planet.
This is something Kylie would do, lol. Colored wigs matching her car. I think Kim is taking a play from Kylie’s book on how to get attention. Idk. I’m in my 30’s and this just seems like something a teenager would do.
Yup except even Kylie is into her 20s now…
Doesn’t seem like she has matured much beyond 13 -14 years old. What grown woman says “like” every other word.
For many years, I thought Kim was incredibly beautiful. Something is really wrong now and I can’t put my finger on it. I guess she kept tweaking and tweaking with sugery and erased everything interesting about her face?
Yes, she is constantly fussing with plastic surgery to maintain her look and no longer resembles the old Kim. If she keeps this up for the next 20-30 years, the question is: How much of her body will be hers and how much fake?
I imagine she has a meltdown the moment she sees a spot, wrinkle, uneven texture on her skin. She probably has her plastic surgeon and skin care specialist on speed dial to demand they come over to fix her. I believe in her eyes, she must look PERFECT at all times.
i heard she has psoriasis. i have no idea how she hides it. i think she’s going to age very ungracefully. you think this phase is bad… wait till she looks like sly stallone’s mother…
Her face is definitely CGI. And not the good CGI like turning Josh Brolin into Thanos in Avenger’s Infinity War, but the bad CGI like when they tried to cover up Henry Cavill’s mustache in Justice League.
I don’t hate it. Looks fun.
Me too
It’s kinda weird that even when KK looks trashy, Larsa still seems like the trashier and thirstier version if Kim
Lmao so true
I know, right? I know that Larsa and Scottie Pippen separated for a while, but supposedly they got back together. Yet, she’s become a regular fixture on KUWTK, and her kids and husband are nowhere to be seen. Poor kids!
Those implants – shakes head
Fake fake fake plastic
Kim looks amazing.
Why is her skin that colour? Scary
Kim’s version of an Oompa Loompa.
her face…I dont even understand what she is doing to it – it’s getting more elongated? She is looking like Cher and Donatella Versace…she used to be so beautiful
She did something to her lips.
She’s been getting injections for quite sometime now. Those look freshly plumped though.
I don’t get it. She had beautiful lips NATURALLY: great volume and shape. This is completely unnecessary.
i figured it was her weight loss or whatever
Her face looked the best when she was with Kris Humphries. I feel so sorry for her kids. She was so obviously posing with North in those yacht pictures. Imagine being her kids, they know she’s only there cause there’s a camera. Poor babies. I cant imagine being as shallow as Kim.
I think her face looks best when she was a teenager, before she started messing with it. I also feel terrible for her kids, look at who their parents are! They have no chance for a normal life, they will be as shallow and self involved as Kim and Kanye
Oh man.
That was such a depressing image search. She was STUNNING. The neon CGI blow-up doll shown here doesn’t even remotely resemble this woman:
http://i4.mirror.co.uk/incoming/article3571401.ece/ALTERNATES/s1200/Kim-Kardashian-Kris-Humphries.jpg
http://akns-images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/201118/425.Humphries.KArdashian.tg.020811.jpg
I wonder what she thinks when she looks at old pics of herself. Sad.
I think she looked the best when she was with Reggie Bush. She still had her Armenian nose (which I think looked amazing on her).
Her surgery isn’t terrible compared to some celeb mishaps, but yeah, I think she’s pretty much destroyed all of the natural character her face had. It was part of what made her uniquely beautiful, and now she’s more…generic looking.
I second that notion that she looked best when she dated Reggie Bush. She had already had work done by the time she married Kris Humphries – that is when she started eerily looking more like her mother and less like her father. All that said, her Humphries-era face was still leagues better than her current one.
I can’t stand any of these low-class blow up dolls, but I’ve always thought this was her best. Sorry I can’t find a better angle.
https://www.alamy.com/stock-photo-kim-kardashian-kim-kardashian-looks-ravishing-in-a-blue-mini-dress-161887876.html
All that’s missing are lime green toenails displayed in those clear plastic shoes..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did Jonathan “foolgod” Cheban get lip injections? He is starting to look like a Kardashian
She’s starting to look like Coco Austin.
Yikes. True that money can’t buy you class or sense.
What did that woman do to her lips?
Is that a liposuction scar on her thigh??
Lol, yes! When will she start having procedures to cover those?
I don’t think diet had anything to do with it. If she really dieted she would have lost weight EVERYWHERE. Her boobs and butt are still big. Her mid-section is wayyyyy too small for her body…probably had fat melted and sculpted in that area the most. Oh but what do I know, the Kardashians are “special” women that can lose weight in only select areas.
The comparisons to Cher is not even close, CHer had an amazing real body plus taste. Kim may have once been beautiful, now it’s so unnatural and distorted , those eyebrows look like paint and so does the rest of her makeup face. It’s sll fake and her body is ridiculously fake. Many surgeries, I think her and Khloé both have had so many lipos done and even to there arms , to make it look leaner. Fake Fake Fake.
Just wait ’til Kim’s kids start stealing the limelight (no pun intended) from her.
North already does ! Any pic of them together and everyone is commenting on how adorable North is.
The dress is WAY too tight, but I admit the wig doesn’t bother me. It’s at least FUN, which is something she rarely does tromping around in all that neutral colored “designer” wear.
Her face and inner thighs look weird, her arms or so tiny and have no muscle. It just looks off to have a body shaped like that and have 0 muscle tone.
Wow, Kim literally looks blank when getting her picture taken. Just. Blank.
Is anyone going to tell Kim that Halloween isn’t until the end of October….?
That look makes the zombie girl (you know the so-called Angelina Jolie look-a-like) look more attractive.
Kim is incredibly jealous of Kylie. She copies everything she does. Has anyone seen the new issue of Vogue? Kylie is on the cover and is barely recognizable. I’m expecting Kim to do something insane in the next few days to keep the attention away from Kylie.
Love the color of the car!
That’s all I’ve got.
She looks like an actual Barbie doll.
Latex isn’t fabric. She looks like a blowup doll.
Kim and Khloe look like sex dolls – their blank expression, waxy complexions, and constantly open mouths – gross!
She’s so deep
Guys, don’t judge, I watched 20 minutes of a recent kuwtk recently so you don’t have to.
Kim doesn’t look like a person. She doesn’t look like she’s had tons of plastic surgery really, she just looks like a plastic mannequin. I wouldn’t call it “bad” but weird and offputting.
Khloé’s plastic surgery is visibly awful. She looks terrible.
They are all filmed with crazy camera filters.
None of them are a color found anywhere in nature or on a human body.
She’s an asshole.
Imagine if Andy Warhol could have known Kim, the original “In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes”, man, would no doubt think her expired date is overdue. She looks very plastic. It seems like Kanye influenced her style and he has created a pop art women object, and as posters above provided with her older pictures, she was a more naturally beautiful women before.
Why does the wig have dark roots? I don’t understand…
