Kim Kardashian matched her neon lime wig to her neon lime Lambo in Miami

Sexy Kim Kardashian matches her hair to her Neon Green Lamborghini

I hope you guys know that I’m going to use these dumb neon-wig photos of Kim Kardashian for the next few months. She is so… tacky. My God. Kim has been in Miami with Foodgod Cheban or whatever his name is, plus some other friends and whatever. I assume the Miami trip is part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, especially since she’s been really extra about getting pap’d during this trip. Kim was out last night at Prime One Twelve restaurant with Foodgod and Larsa Pippen.

According to Backgrid, the photo agency, Kim “arrived in a white Ferreri and was seen leaving in a green Lamborghini…” As in, she wanted a neon lime Lambo to perfectly coordinate with her neon wig. Because doesn’t everyone do that when they go out to dinner? Apparently, Kim did bring her kids on this Miami trip, as they were seen on a yacht together earlier in the day. Where’s Kanye? Do I even want to know?

Beyond the wig, I do think Kim’s weight loss looks good. Again, I’m not going to analyze it – I just assume her slimmed-down figure is a product of diet, exercise and surgery. Her face looks like CGI though.

Sexy Kim Kardashian matches her hair to her Neon Green Lamborghini

Sexy Kim Kardashian matches her hair to her Neon Green Lamborghini

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

71 Responses to “Kim Kardashian matched her neon lime wig to her neon lime Lambo in Miami”

  1. Clare says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Do you guys remember that film, Lars and the real girl?

    Just saying…

    Reply
    • Zapp Brannigan says:
      August 17, 2018 at 8:27 am

      To be fair I think Bianca the real doll is more animated the Kim here.

      Reply
    • Lala11_7 says:
      August 17, 2018 at 8:28 am

      First of all…”Lars & The Real Girl” is one of my FAVORITE MOVIES…and I thought EVERYONE in it should have been nominated for EVERYTHING!!!

      Second of all…Bianca gave BACK to the community…was a source of CONSISTENT decency and grace…and comfort…who held herself with dignity and bought joy to ALL! If there were more BIANCA’S in the world…the world would not know what a “Khardashian” was…so I take UMBRAGE TO THE COMPARISON (just kidding of course…well…about my outrage regarding your statement)…

      But seriously…all of that materialistic consumption…is so…tired at this point…I mean…WE GET IT! When is she going to EVOLVE as a brand/human being…it looks like she’s competing with her younger sister…which is NOT a good look when you’re heading towards middle-age! Even as a business decision…this isn’t smart…because her fans that started with her are basically looking at her thinking…

      “You too old for this…”

      Reply
  2. grabbyhands says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:22 am

    She’s doing shiz to her face again – hence the neon wig.

    She inches closer to Donatella Versace territory every day.

    Reply
  3. InquisitiveNewt says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Now she glows in the dark! This woman’s talents have no beginning…

    Reply
  4. HeyThere! says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:25 am

    This is something Kylie would do, lol. Colored wigs matching her car. I think Kim is taking a play from Kylie’s book on how to get attention. Idk. I’m in my 30’s and this just seems like something a teenager would do.

    Reply
  5. WingKingdom says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:26 am

    For many years, I thought Kim was incredibly beautiful. Something is really wrong now and I can’t put my finger on it. I guess she kept tweaking and tweaking with sugery and erased everything interesting about her face?

    Reply
    • Jane says:
      August 17, 2018 at 8:34 am

      Yes, she is constantly fussing with plastic surgery to maintain her look and no longer resembles the old Kim. If she keeps this up for the next 20-30 years, the question is: How much of her body will be hers and how much fake?

      I imagine she has a meltdown the moment she sees a spot, wrinkle, uneven texture on her skin. She probably has her plastic surgeon and skin care specialist on speed dial to demand they come over to fix her. I believe in her eyes, she must look PERFECT at all times.

      Reply
  6. Rapunzel says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Her face is definitely CGI. And not the good CGI like turning Josh Brolin into Thanos in Avenger’s Infinity War, but the bad CGI like when they tried to cover up Henry Cavill’s mustache in Justice League.

    Reply
  7. Jenns says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I don’t hate it. Looks fun.

    Reply
  8. Shelly says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:27 am

    It’s kinda weird that even when KK looks trashy, Larsa still seems like the trashier and thirstier version if Kim

    Reply
  9. Lex says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Fake fake fake plastic

    Reply
  10. Nev says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Kim looks amazing.

    Reply
  11. Missy says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Why is her skin that colour? Scary

    Reply
  12. OriginalLala says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:30 am

    her face…I dont even understand what she is doing to it – it’s getting more elongated? She is looking like Cher and Donatella Versace…she used to be so beautiful

    Reply
  13. Snowflake says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Her face looked the best when she was with Kris Humphries. I feel so sorry for her kids. She was so obviously posing with North in those yacht pictures. Imagine being her kids, they know she’s only there cause there’s a camera. Poor babies. I cant imagine being as shallow as Kim.

    Reply
  14. boredblond says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:41 am

    All that’s missing are lime green toenails displayed in those clear plastic shoes..

    Reply
  15. RBC says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Did Jonathan “foolgod” Cheban get lip injections? He is starting to look like a Kardashian

    Reply
  16. L84Tea says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:46 am

    She’s starting to look like Coco Austin.

    Reply
  17. Sarah says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Yikes. True that money can’t buy you class or sense.

    Reply
  18. Lightpurple says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:58 am

    What did that woman do to her lips?

    Reply
  19. Jenn says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Is that a liposuction scar on her thigh??

    Reply
  20. me says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:34 am

    I don’t think diet had anything to do with it. If she really dieted she would have lost weight EVERYWHERE. Her boobs and butt are still big. Her mid-section is wayyyyy too small for her body…probably had fat melted and sculpted in that area the most. Oh but what do I know, the Kardashians are “special” women that can lose weight in only select areas.

    Reply
  21. Ang says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:35 am

    The comparisons to Cher is not even close, CHer had an amazing real body plus taste. Kim may have once been beautiful, now it’s so unnatural and distorted , those eyebrows look like paint and so does the rest of her makeup face. It’s sll fake and her body is ridiculously fake. Many surgeries, I think her and Khloé both have had so many lipos done and even to there arms , to make it look leaner. Fake Fake Fake.

    Reply
  22. lobstah says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Just wait ’til Kim’s kids start stealing the limelight (no pun intended) from her.

    Reply
  23. Veronica S. says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:09 am

    The dress is WAY too tight, but I admit the wig doesn’t bother me. It’s at least FUN, which is something she rarely does tromping around in all that neutral colored “designer” wear.

    Reply
  24. Kayleigh says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Her face and inner thighs look weird, her arms or so tiny and have no muscle. It just looks off to have a body shaped like that and have 0 muscle tone.

    Reply
  25. Tiffany says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Wow, Kim literally looks blank when getting her picture taken. Just. Blank.

    Reply
  26. Iskra says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Is anyone going to tell Kim that Halloween isn’t until the end of October….?
    That look makes the zombie girl (you know the so-called Angelina Jolie look-a-like) look more attractive.

    Reply
  27. me says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Kim is incredibly jealous of Kylie. She copies everything she does. Has anyone seen the new issue of Vogue? Kylie is on the cover and is barely recognizable. I’m expecting Kim to do something insane in the next few days to keep the attention away from Kylie.

    Reply
  28. Happy21 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Love the color of the car!
    That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  29. Enn says:
    August 17, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    She looks like an actual Barbie doll.

    Reply
  30. Mel says:
    August 17, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Latex isn’t fabric. She looks like a blowup doll.

    Reply
  31. Mrs. Peel says:
    August 17, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Kim and Khloe look like sex dolls – their blank expression, waxy complexions, and constantly open mouths – gross!

    Reply
  32. Mar says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    She’s so deep

    Reply
  33. Kate17 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Guys, don’t judge, I watched 20 minutes of a recent kuwtk recently so you don’t have to.
    Kim doesn’t look like a person. She doesn’t look like she’s had tons of plastic surgery really, she just looks like a plastic mannequin. I wouldn’t call it “bad” but weird and offputting.
    Khloé’s plastic surgery is visibly awful. She looks terrible.
    They are all filmed with crazy camera filters.
    None of them are a color found anywhere in nature or on a human body.

    Reply
  34. Tw says:
    August 17, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    She’s an asshole.

    Reply
  35. Sansa says:
    August 17, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Imagine if Andy Warhol could have known Kim, the original “In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes”, man, would no doubt think her expired date is overdue. She looks very plastic. It seems like Kanye influenced her style and he has created a pop art women object, and as posters above provided with her older pictures, she was a more naturally beautiful women before.

    Reply
  36. Yo yo says:
    August 17, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Why does the wig have dark roots? I don’t understand…

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment