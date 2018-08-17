Sophie Turner explains why she was weeping in the street: ‘Periods are a bitch’

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been spending a lot of time in New York this summer. They were spotted in Manhattan a few days ago, on August 15th, which happened to be Joe’s 29th birthday. In most of the paparazzi photos from that day, Sophie and Joe just look normal – like they’re pissed off at the paparazzi, for sure, but just going about their day. At one point, Sophie did look like she broke down in tears though:

Even Sansa Stark sheds tears. https://t.co/SQJDhpGv6D — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 16, 2018

Part of me wonders if this is some kind of new celebrity trend, quite honestly. Like, all the hip kids like Sophie Turner and Justin Bieber are trying the new trend of “street crying.” Again, I’m all for crying. Men and women, boys and girls should all be taught to let it out, to have a good cry, rather than keeping it bottled up where it can fester. But here’s Sophie’s explanation for it:

Lol. Thank god I have a loving fiancé. Periods are a bitch. https://t.co/O4EFGL80AM — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 16, 2018

Oh. Now it makes even more sense. Periods ARE a bitch. And yes, I’ve wept for no real reason when my PMS has been raging too. I managed to avoid tears during my last period – I just ate too much chocolate – but two periods ago, I spent about an hour crying over literally nothing. I was just sitting in a chair, weeping as I watched tennis. Ah, menstruation. It never gets any easier.