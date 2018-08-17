Did Amber Heard once drop a deuce in the bed she shared with Johnny Depp?

I still remember when the news first broke about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s split. Initially, all we knew was that their marriage fell apart very quickly, and everyone blamed her for all of the regular reasons: she’s a woman, she was less famous, she was seemingly thirsty for attention, etc. Then days later we found out the real reason: because Depp is an abusive pile of rancid, alcohol-soaked scarves. We’re now years removed from that – Amber and Johnny are bitterly divorced, and he’s paying her settlement in installments, and she’s giving away the money. It’s all done and dusted. So why is Depp still talking about this sh-t? Literally, he’s still accusing Amber of… sh-tting the bed. I wish I never read this story:
The blazing row that finally sent Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ’s marriage down the pan was over a pile of poo found in their bed. Depp accused his wife and her pals of deliberately soiling the sheets after a violent row – sparked by him arriving two hours late to her 30th birthday party in April 2016. She says the excrement was left by Yorkshire terrier Boo, who has bowel problems.
Johnny had stormed out of the LA penthouse during the argument and a housekeeper found the soiled sheets the next day. The worker suggested the faeces were too big to be from their dog. A source close to Johnny, 55, said he thinks there is “strong, photographic evidence that connected Amber to the faeces” and it was left as a “prank”.
But a representative for the actress told the Mirror: “Boo has some serious bowel control issues. There was never a joke, it wasn’t something done to be disrespectful. It was an innocent thing, it’s what pets will do. We don’t have anything else to say. Ms Heard is moving on and we do not want to engage in this nonsense.”
A month later, in May 2016, the couple had another row about the poo. It was during this that Amber alleges Johnny threw her mobile phone at her, hitting her in the face. Two policemen who attended the scene have since claimed in legal papers there were no marks on her face.
Boo is Amber’s little dog, and if the poop was really big – God I can’t believe I’m typing this – then I wouldn’t believe it came from Boo either. That being said, I’m always surprised how much poop can come out of small animals, so…maybe??? Now, does it make more or less sense to immediately go to “Amber pooped in the bed as a prank”? Wasn’t this done while their marriage was still half-way okay? Why would she prank her husband by pooping in the bed they presumably shared? Okay, that’s it, I’m officially done talking about poop now.
This is just too good not to be the truth.
It was war of roses only with drugs. Still, he did what he did, no excuse.
#TeamBoo
Both Depp and Heard seem like massive arseholes. Obviously the scarf monster is worse. I feel bad for their/her pups.
Thank heavens they did not have kids.
Ha, ha, Milla: this was my thought exactly!!
What is really sh—y is that you can be damn sure neither of them cleaned up this mess. No, it was left to the housekeeper. Spoiled stupid entitled thoughtless rich people. This reflects poorly on the lot of them.
So much opportunity to do good in this world and they squander it with this.
I was thinking the same thing. Why didn’t one of them clean it up?
That was my thought, too. No matter if it was human or dog, the paid staff had to deal with it. It had to be noticeable, if only for the horrible smell.
This is just another aspect of his being abusive.
Lying about her to change public opinion. Unpalatable but hard to disprove untruths being spread as he can no longer control or possess her
Misogyny is so great that many would rather believe this clearly abusive addict than see this for what it is
my little cats can have some giant poops sometimes, they can be seriously impressive!
My chihuahua could drop some ginormous turds too. Amazing
One of mine poops enough for two people. Big ones, 2-3 times a day.
The size depends on the nutrition and big poops can be a sign of digestive problems or allergic reactions. Plain and simple. And they can be twice the size of humans output.
TMI? Is he trying to get sympathy?
To humiliate her I am guessing, can’t let his control over her go can he. This is a “see how I can still ruin your life from a distance” kind of move.
He’s currently suing The Sun newspaper.
They’re the biggest selling tabloid here in Blighty and all this stuff we’re reading now, were in those court filings.
Well it could have actually happened and he is using what he has got, especially since she has a lot of dirt on him.
There were bits in articles at the time about photographic evidence from the housekeeper, so I suppose those photographs exist. We don’t actually have any idea if those are of poop in the bed from a dog or poop in the bed with a little note saying “you are a piece of sh*t”. It was shortly after the subject of photographic evidence came up that a settlement was reached, so who knows just how dysfunctional a couple they were.
Paradis booted his *ss because he was spiralling out of control and she’d had enough. He’d disappear for days even though he was supposed to call his kids, but be unreachable. He’s weak and self-indulgent and that meant more to him than his family, and she finally pulled the plug.
I think Heard has her own demons and her own issues. She went from Depp to Musk, who appears to also be going into a drug induced meltdown these days. Simply from that, I have to wonder if she isn’t every bit as much someone who likes to partake and chooses partners that she can share that with, rather than hide it from. Which is what it may be.
However, the advantage of being the new partner is understanding where the previous one *should* have set limits. Gross as it may be, that would be a particularly effective means of getting across the message that “not showing up just isn’t going to fly” and if one has also been partaking, it might have seemed like a good idea at the time. At any rate, he sure as h*ll never forgot it, lol
Of course it may have just been a case of “The dog did my homework”. Lololol
I literally choked when I read the headline. 😮😂
Whoops – double post! Still laughing…
Why is he telling this story? Maybe he left it there before he stormed out just to embarrass her
The imagery on my head is just …………damn!
I agree with the poster who said this is straight up “War of the Roses”.
But there is a world of physical difference between adult human poo and lil pup poo.
And testing can also confirm it.
Seems that dog of theirs is always in a messy headline with them!
He is just awful. Just like an abuser, he can’t stand to leave her be even once it’s all over. It amazes me that he still has apologists and women fawning over him. His public behavior speaks volumes, so I’ve no doubt that his private persona is infinitely worse.
“Like” an abuser? This is no simile. He is an abusive man, fact.
I think they just meant “classic abuser”
What in the hell did I just read? smh
This reminds me of an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia where Charlie & Frank woke up to turds in the middle of the bed, under the covers. They had no pets. I think they spent the entire episode trying to figure out what happened.
I love that show, that episode was hilarious but gross!
“Who Pooped The Bed?” is the episode. Friends and I have elderly dogs and sometimes this happens and we quote the episode.
Probably did it himself while zonked out on whatever substance he ingested. After all, he’s known for having appalling personal hygiene and a “ripe” odour…
That’s what I think too.
What a strange story
This was exactly my first thought. “Boo ain’t the one with a drinking problem, luv. Neither is Amber.”
My sympathies to the housekeeper, though.
Okay, I can’t believe I’m writing this, but I have a tiny dog, similar to hers, and while he may poop A LOT, the poop doesn’t have…girth…because…tiny bumholes and all. You need a bigger hole to facilitate a wider turd. #science
I can’t believe I’m writing this lol….bum holes open up a bit for stuff to come out. I have a small cat and he has some bowel issues. He gets constipated for a few days and than when he does poop, it’s humongous. Very gross but very possible
Me three on the “I can’t believe I’m writing this” but, yes its possible – my cats are small (6-7lbs) and when they are eating alot of wet food their poops can be really big, like glistening, girth-y sausages…you’d think a human dude made them!
Me times four… I can’t believe the reams of waste my tiny cat can produce: sometimes I’m surprised that there isn’t an empty catsuit draped on the floor by the litter tray.
Also, ewwwww.
Lol! I guess my pup is missing some elasticity!
I used to have a 12 pound dog who was pretty small, and there were times that I couldn’t believe how big the pile was that came out of her. I could have easily mistaken it for human if I didn’t know it came from her.
The #science was just the cherry on this whole turd sundae of a story. That was perfection. *golf clap*
You know what really bothers me? Other than this website, Depp won in the court of public opinion. Amber is not well-liked and very few people believed her or took her side. He is still getting huge movie roles. Why does he feel the need to continue embarrassing her?
I hate him. He needs to leave this woman alone.
I know, right? In the echo chamber of the Amber-haters, they all a) immediately believed the allegations b) condemned her in the most vicious language possible c) commiserated with poor, poor Johnny.
I agree! My Mama and I were discussing Robin Wright’s wedding. We ended on the topic of Sean Penn & actors in general we can’t watch because they have done something awful.
Apparently my aunt believes that Johnny Depp can do no wrong. Mama was asking my opinion which is basically that I believe the women unless she is proven wrong. She had nothing from going public and his behaviour after the divorce proves her point (he continues to shame her and was really controlling about the settlement).
I know someone who could tell from their joint apology video that it was an abusive relationship. She had been in one and recognised the signs.
Unfortunately most people believe the abuser. At the time I only read about the situation here because the commentary everywhere else was misogynistic.
I don’t know who did it but IF the housekeeper really said it didn’t look like it was from the dog, it probably wasn’t. If the dog had regular problems and pooped all over the apt, the housekeeper was probably called on to clean it up so she/he would know. Also were the sheets still on the bed the next day? If so, Amber didn’t sleep there even though JD had left.
He seems like the kind of paranoid weirdo who would think that she did that as a prank and then not let it go for years.
He and Pitt are too much alike both are manchild and like to smear their wives.
Both abusive as well
They don’t even need to do it, the tabloids are backing them and will print even the smallest details to save their perfect white knights. The tabloids are the big pushers behind asking these men look like perfection while shaming the women. Saw a tabloid with Angies face on it as she was wiping her hair back and it read “Angie losing her mind”! These papers/also TMZ are hugely sexist, always side with the man and shame the women. The really sad part, women are the main customer base. Just another way women are told to loath each other.
Unexpected IASIP. Wasn’t it Frank in the end?
How does Johnny know that HE didn’t leave it there after an all night -all day drinking binge? People do crazy a**ed things when they are wasted. God, I cannot believe I am talking about S*** this early in the morning. (Literally—LOL)
My Maltese has been getting super sick the past two nights, omg it has been hideous. I cannot believe all of that crap is coming from our 11 lb gal. Wtf!!!!
Mystery solved: she got into the cat food. Ahhhh, Bella!!!! I’m getting a bin and moving the storage. 😂 🐕
I can’t believe this is even being reported as news……oh wait, yes I can.
Depp is pathetic.
He was probably the one who sh1t the bed in a drug-addled stupor and decided to blame it on her.
This is the more likely scenario, lol.
Abusers are known to tell half truths that are actually manufactured lies to either make themselves appear justified in their abuse, or make their victims look bad and unreliable — even better if the half truth can accomplish both. They will accuse their victims of all kinds of wild behavior, because they are paranoid and it creates conflict that escalates so the abuser can let off steam and blame their target for everything going wrong in their lives.
Is it really the most likely scenario that a grown woman pooped on a bed after a violent argument with her husband, probably knowing full well the housekeeper would be the one to find it and clean it up? Or is it more likely that a dog had an accident?
If he wasn’t an abuser, he wouldn’t be letting the details air out, he would be moving on. Isn’t the lawsuit just a rouse to get his side of the he story out there? Isn’t Amber bound by an NDA? Where are the excerpts about Johnny’s bad behavior? I am giving this whole situation a side eye, then an eye roll and a whatever, Johnny.
It came from the pleadings in a court case he has against The Sun in UK for defamation
Whyyyyyy did I click on this?
Even if she did, I’m more than willing to let it slide on the fact that he deserved it.
Idk, I have a 9-pound shichon and she will occasionally have some horrible bowel movements from eating something she shouldn’t. She once ran off with pepper rind that accidentally fell on the floor while I was cooking and she had massive puddles of poo for days. You wouldn’t think that amount of poo could come from a dog that essentially can sit on my shoulder like a parakeet. It’s totally possible the dog had diarrhea on the bed and it was a lot of diarrhea.
Fwiw, dogs don’t like to poop where they live. Even wild dogs will poop outside of their dens. I have two golden retrievers and on the rare occasions that one of them couldn’t hold it and absolutely had to go, they literally go as far from their general living area as they can. In my dogs’ case, it’s either on the top floor of our house, which is seldom used, or right by the front door.
A cat will poop on/in your bed to send a message, even being so specific as to target your pillow, lol. Dogs don’t, in my limited experience.
Ugh, why did I read this?
They are both complete idiots.
Although my chihuahua, Miss Precious, is known to occasionally drop huge deuces nearly a quarter of the size of her body, I think Captain Jack Wino is the culprit. Drunks have a history of doing incredibly stupid things when they are imbibed and subsequently blacking out. He probably had an argument with Amber, drank himself into a stupor, sh*tted himself, and woke up in a pile of poop, I suspect that he was being petty and decided to pin this incident on his ex-wife – cause he’s an entitled prick.
1. My Ragdoll cat regularly produces human-sized poops.
2. The dissipated way Johnny looks these days, I’m guessing a mound of poo in the bed is probably a good morning for him.
These two are both hot messes so it wouldn’t surprise me in the least.
