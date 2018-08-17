Did Amber Heard once drop a deuce in the bed she shared with Johnny Depp?

I still remember when the news first broke about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s split. Initially, all we knew was that their marriage fell apart very quickly, and everyone blamed her for all of the regular reasons: she’s a woman, she was less famous, she was seemingly thirsty for attention, etc. Then days later we found out the real reason: because Depp is an abusive pile of rancid, alcohol-soaked scarves. We’re now years removed from that – Amber and Johnny are bitterly divorced, and he’s paying her settlement in installments, and she’s giving away the money. It’s all done and dusted. So why is Depp still talking about this sh-t? Literally, he’s still accusing Amber of… sh-tting the bed. I wish I never read this story:

The blazing row that finally sent Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ’s ­marriage down the pan was over a pile of poo found in their bed. Depp accused his wife and her pals of deliberately soiling the sheets after a violent row – sparked by him arriving two hours late to her 30th birthday party in April 2016. She says the excrement was left by Yorkshire terrier Boo, who has bowel problems. Johnny had stormed out of the LA penthouse during the argument and a housekeeper found the soiled sheets the next day. The worker suggested the faeces were too big to be from their dog. A source close to Johnny, 55, said he thinks there is “strong, photographic evidence that connected Amber to the faeces” and it was left as a “prank”. But a representative for the actress told the Mirror: “Boo has some serious bowel control issues. There was never a joke, it wasn’t something done to be disrespectful. It was an innocent thing, it’s what pets will do. We don’t have anything else to say. Ms Heard is moving on and we do not want to engage in this nonsense.” A month later, in May 2016, the couple had another row about the poo. It was during this that Amber alleges Johnny threw her mobile phone at her, hitting her in the face. Two policemen who attended the scene have since claimed in legal papers there were no marks on her face.

Boo is Amber’s little dog, and if the poop was really big – God I can’t believe I’m typing this – then I wouldn’t believe it came from Boo either. That being said, I’m always surprised how much poop can come out of small animals, so…maybe??? Now, does it make more or less sense to immediately go to “Amber pooped in the bed as a prank”? Wasn’t this done while their marriage was still half-way okay? Why would she prank her husband by pooping in the bed they presumably shared? Okay, that’s it, I’m officially done talking about poop now.