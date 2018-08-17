Prince Harry told his biographer that he & William love their stepmum Camilla ‘to bits’

Apparently, there’s a new book about Prince Harry coming out called Harry: A Biography of a Prince. I realize that they have to make the titles bland on purpose, but if I ever wrote a biography of Harry, I think I would argue with my editor that it should be called Ginger Fire: The Second Son, or something like that. Isn’t that punchier? Anyway, this one was written by Angela Levin and she has some insight into Harry’s relationship with his step-mother Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Honestly, Levin might have some insights – it seems that she actually did interview Harry – before his marriage to Meghan – and she’s covered him for years. Apparently, she had a lot of access to Kensington Palace. This is what was said about Camilla:
“To be honest, she’s always been very close to me and William,” Harry told Levin, according to the author. “She’s not a wicked stepmother. Look at the position she’s coming into. Don’t feel sorry for me and William, feel sorry for her. She’s a wonderful woman and she’s made our father very, very happy which is the most important thing. William and I love her to bits.”
Levin wrote both William and Harry were told Camilla was going to become their stepmother in 2004.
“It couldn’t have been easy for Prince Charles to tell his sons that the woman blamed for the breakup of his marriage to their mother was going to become their stepmother, but in the autumn of 2004 that’s what he did,” she wrote. “Harry accepted that Camilla had been in his father’s life for a very long time and had grown to like her. Since he was a small child he has been able to see things from other people’s points of view.”
I believe it? Mostly because I’ve never bought the narrative that William and Harry are carrying on their mother’s grudge, decades later. If anything, I think William has fewer problems with Camilla than he has with Charles. And Harry… well, Harry just wants peace, and he can see that Camilla has made Charles happy, and that they’re a better “fit.”
Levin also included some details and observations about Diana which probably won’t get her any more access to the palace – Levin says that after Diana and Charles separated, Diana “behaved very badly…She introduced them to a whole string of men. They would have to call them ‘uncle.’ She very, very badly wanted her sons to like her men.” Yeah… I mean, Diana definitely introduced a few of her lovers to her sons, but I don’t think it was this “string of men.” Did Hasnat Khan even meet Harry and William?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
They needed a Mum…she’s a good Mum…and they responded as children often do regarding their parents’ messy AF situations…
Been there…done that…
Am glad he is not angry or bitter. They have had been gracious and haven’t said unkind things about any of their family. I think neither of them say much that they do not mean.
Both fully control their inhertitances from mom, great grandmother queen mum, and their maternal grandmother. Private money. They are not beholden to any gravy train, dad or taxpayer.
Have to laugh when brits accuse them of mooching off them. They could say Bye Bye!
Neither owe anyone anything.
William always looks like he hates parading his tiny children. He doesn’t have to. He does it out of respect for his father and the Queen. And for the public.
But If the public tire of him, he would probably have no trouble respecting their wishes and leaving. He does not need the taxpayers money. Neither does his brother.
Well, Harry’s had to deal with those James Hewitt rumors because of his mother, so he probably figures both were doing stuff so why hold a grudge against one parent and not the other.
They did meet Hasnat Khan. I really like and admire Diana, but I can completely buy what the author is selling here. It seems in keeping with some of her other messy behavior.
Not surprised they love Camilla and it would be to no one’s benefit if they walked around harboring hostility to her. She actually seems like a fun, likable lady. I’ve never been on the hate train.
It’s nothing to me, but I can look with a jaundiced eye at the poor behavior of all involved – Charles, Diana, Camilla, Camilla’s first husband – and think that no one is right or wrong, but Charles and Di are still alive. They seem great together. She seems like a likeable, intelligent person. She and Charles were very naughty, but I don’t care.
I knew a couple of chaps up at Eton at the same time as the little Princes. The boys locked themselves in their rooms for a whole day after the Panorama interview. They were profoundly devastated. Can’t forgive her for doing such damage to her children. The later revelations about her attention seeking behaviour were bad enough, but this was above and beyond selfish.
The airing of Charles tampon tape and his own televised interview didn’t go over great either with those boys. Those tapes and interviews humiliated the shand kids as well.
All parents should get failing grades for how they behaved towards all the children from these marriages.
@Hershey I agree that his/their behaviour was far from ideal. Nauseating, in fact. But another fact remains: the boys were devastated and traumatised by what was seen as a profound betrayal by their mother. And that in se is unforgivable.
They seem to have forgiven a mother they called beloved last year in their tribute. She is not anyone else’s mom? They are the only two entitled to forgive or not.
And they seem to have emerged prepared to forgive many parties who had a hand in their crazy upbringing. Leaving them free to move on, not bogged down stewing in the past.
Camilla and Charles tortured Diana. No question about that. But somewhere along the line, Diana most likely taught those boys that hate will eat you up, and that you’ve got to move on (just like she did) and live your life. Even though I’m sure it’s hard as hell, I’m glad that he has a healthy perspective.
I very much doubt Diana taught them that- she was manipulative and vindictive, particularly in how she used the press and media. Both she and Charles were as bad as each other; I really dislike this St Diana narrative because it’s simply untrue. I can well believe she introduced her sons to a multitude of men.
None of those parents, Camilla included put their kids first. Saint applies to none of them.
LOL.
Diana was intensely selfish and manipulative and I think she tried so hard to drive a wedge between her boy and their father. I never got the St Diana thing either – she knew what she was marrying into – her family are aristocracy and had moved in royal circles for centuries.
I think all credit goes to both boys for being so gracious about Camilla, and Cam has big cojones for dealing with the crap she has put up with from the media all these years. #TeamCam
There seems to be a fair amount of selfishness to share amongst the parents involved in the affairs and media storm.
The Parker Bowles kids were embarrassed at school too. And they were humiliated when Charles admitted doing their mom on tv. Camilla didn’t give the tv interview. But her boyfriend did. And she stayed with him afterward.
Singling any one parent out can’t be done. Bits about Charles being highly difficult are out there too. And there are some that feel Camilla is still putting old dirt out to redeem her image.
Anything Diana is accused of, Charles and Camilla have engaged in as well. All three of them had children and all three behaved badly.
Call them all monsters or just adults making mistakes, but all did some things not great for the kids.
Well, we all know who pays William and Harry’s bills…
Maybe they do like her, shrug, but let’s not forget that these two are very firmly on the gravy train.
Exactly I Felt sick by this interview. I hope it’s not true. After all what Charles and. Camilla did to his mom.
Camilla makes me sick too. But if Harry is happy? Am just glad those two kiddos have moved past tragic childhoods.
You hope what’s not true? That Harry is happy and well-adjusted?
Or that he’s moved on while you still hold a grudge on behalf of a woman you never met that has been dead for 20 years?
That is the arrangement. But both boys were left huge piles of private money by their mom, the queen mother, Frances?? Diana’s mom.
If William and Harry went to the queen unhappy about the money situation with dad, she would fix it.
They are beholden to no one. Not dad and not the taxpayer. They are both able to say kiss off at any time.
True. Did anyone really expect Harry to turn around and say that he and William actually hate her guts? Harry has been raised as a royal prince and a gentleman and l do not expect him to make anything but positive statements about his fathers wife.
What excatly should Harry and Will have said about Camilla? Charles controls the Duchy. Even if they felt some type of way, will they want to risk access to millions if Charles withholds it? Angela Levin won’t be frozen out of the palace for saying Diana behaved badly. Even if she’s frozen out of KP, Clarence House would definitely welcome her.
They inherited private money that Charles does not control. Charles funding them is apparently what works. But William and Harry are adults. They both work for the monarchy now. If Charles has a problem, the queen could pay them from same pot as princess Anne or Andrew and Edward
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think to most of us the private money Harry has , I’ve seen it estimated from 16 million to 39 million, is enormous but from what I can see, even with the subsidized/ free housing and other perks, his way of living would run through it quickly. I know the $ spent on Harry and William are presented as a total together, but I wonder if Charles has plans to provide for Harry rather than the year to year support, because of Charles passes away sooner than expected, though William will probably support his brother, I wonder how generously. Because it seems to me the queens children Andrew & Edward have hustled for $ past and present. Sorry for the run on sentences and tangent topic.
Whatever it is, it is double digit millions. If they waved goodbye, their lives would totally change. They would live private lives. They could not support a royal public life, taking expensive foreign tours for the government.
But private individuals don’t have to live like royals. Both have suffered personally from living in the firm. Think they do it out of duty. William would probably be fine living like his inlaws.
William looks a very frustrated dad when he has to take his kids out in public. I think he cares far more about his family than an over the top royal lifestyle. He’s got enough in the bank to take his family and buy a house in the country.
And the queens kids did not inherit as much private money. Their parents are still alive. And I don’t think Andrew or Edward would want to leave their royal lifestyles. Neither appear to have suffered as much as their nephews from being royals
I don’t think that the private fortune that the Princes have could support them in a private life because they would still have to pay for round the clock first rate security, which doesn’t come cheaply. These two boys have no choice, they are locked into royal life which l can’t see them leaving. They definitely realise that they also need each other to survive royal life.
At the beginning they (the firm) prevented Charles to marry the woman he loved because divorced (like with Margareth, I’m binge watching The Crown this summer) and the result was a mess, obviously.
The royal family was awful with Diana? Yes it was.
BUT: Diana was not a saint, and mostly she knew how to manipulate the press.
The boys were in the middle of one of the messiest divorce case I have ever seen, and with international level of attention, then Diana died, and they had to move on and put everything in perspective: that is their family now.
Have always thought the best argument against keeping the royal family is the way the institution ruins the private lives of its members.
Margaret not being allowed to marry her first choice. Which led to her super happy next choice.
Not letting Charles marry Camilla back in 1973 or whatever.
The ridiculous marriage of a teenager to a 33year old man, who preferred someone else. When they barely knew one another. Because a virgin was needed.
The somewhat pushy divorce of Andrew and Fergie. Yeah she did gross things with her toes. But they stayed together and parented better than many ciuples. But weren’t allowed to remarry.
Rules of the house of Windsor have brought a lot of pain and PR mess down on them.
American. Just my opinion. Not really my business
Sometimes children forgive their parents for cheating and develop a relationship with the new spouse who cheated with their parent. This happens all over the world so there is no reason why William and Harry wouldn’t be the same. It’s only the Diana stans who can’t accept that Harry and William are ok with Camilla. William was the best man at the wedding. No one forced him to do that. Harry in particular is seen to be close to his father and both William and Harry have never said a bad word about Camilla.
It’s healthiest for the kids if they are allowed to form their own feelings about stepparents. And than have the feelings respected by all.
Who in their right minds thought marrying a barely adult 19yr old to a much older man she did not know very well would end happily?
19 is a university freshman! And it’s not like Charles was her high school sweetheart!!
And who thought the it was a good idea for Charles to marry a teenager? Especially when it seems he was already attached to someone else.
The grown ups behind the scene, especially her parents, deserve most of the blame. And it is not surprising she was also unfaithful. She was like 25 when Charles admits he went back to Camilla. I am glad she didn’t sit at home crying alone.
Several men have been linked to her. Not an enormously huge number for a woman who had been for all intents and purposes single for 10 years. It was a mistake to introduce her kids to those men. By than she was old enough to know better.
Am old enough to remember those kids walking through London after their mom. The pain on their faces literally sucked the air out of me like I’d fallen off the monkey bars. Watching on tv thousands of miles away.
Think the royal family, their dad and the press, are remarkably lucky they have grown up so accommodating towards them. Their dad is really lucky they don’t hate Camilla.
William has clearly put his immediate family first. As well he should. He and Harry could pack up their families, take their private money and leave the UK. And if they did, who would blame them? UK would be left with Uncle Andy.
I’m American, if I had views on the monarchy, they would be irrelevant. But I think those who support the monarchy there should consider the human beings expected to represent it. Sure lots of privilege, but those really close to the throne give a lot. In return they are accused of being freeloaders.
I see the hateful comments on daily mail and think be careful of what you wish for.
It was the very early eighties. Plenty of teenagers got married then to older men – obviously we know its not a good idea now but back then some thought it was normal.
And the monarchy was even more old fashioned back then, they would have thought it a given that the Prince of Wales bride should be a virgin, as it had been for centuries, to protect the line. Stupid and archaic obviously, but thats how they thought.
Am younger than Diana. But I remember my mom being disapproving of a teenager marrying a 33yr old. And some of my friends moms. Am in America. Maybe it was different in the UK.
But from hindsight, it’s not surprising it blew up in their faces. She herself has said she met him on 13 occasions before the wedding. She was an infatuated teenager, not an adult in love.
What on earth? It was the 1980s, not the 1880s! No, people were NOT marrying off teenagers to old men then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, was scratching my head. And there were single girls closer to Charles age who said no thanks. She was not a minor, but only by months when he asked her out!!
No it was sicko even in the 80s
Well there are many happy marriages with that kind of age gap.
I am glad this is coming out; it might dampen the Diana stans who try to do a angel/demon narrative between her and Camilla.
Everyone in that marriage did something people disagree with, Diana included. The whole affair-gate whips some people into a frenzy, but UC society (especially the country set) are notorious for happily bed hoping. It’s just that they were more high profile.
But I digress; I just wish everyone happiness now. I’m glad to see there is a genuine warmth between Harry and his dad and stepmom. We shall see how Wills relationship with his dad thaws over the coming years.
@RAE So so agree. All of them, diana too,made some poor choices.
Have sympathy for Diana. Her fans should all care about her kids. Do they want her kids bitter?
The press or public acting like Harry has betrayed his mom is wrong. He is entitled to his feelings.
Guessing none of the slimy markles are on Celebrity Big Brother.
Vonnie is bating 1000 with her untruths.
Of course both Will and Harry are privately very wealthy from various inheritances. But one reason estimates of their wealth are as high as they are is because they rarely spend their own money. Because Will is older and has been married longer we’ve seen more of his expenses– expenses like moving the tennis court a few yards at Amner, redoing kitchens, furnishing Amner and KP, planting a very long row of trees at KP…. and those are just some of the things we know about and doesn’t include clothing or new jewelry. I don’t believe any of that was paid for by Will. Some was taxpayer-funded and the rest paid by Charles. If either tried to live on their enormous personal wealth it likely would last not last that long. (Good grief, on other threads, people have tossed around figures of 10 mil each yr to support the 6 Jolie-Pitt kids. At that rate, 40 million wouldn’t last long!) And if they did walk away from royal life entirely, I’m not so sure QEII would/could make up all the difference. She seems to have pretty strong views about duty. Eventually they’d inherit more as people die off, but in the meantime, they are dependent on Charles and they know it. That said, I tend to believe what Harry said about Camilla. And I doubt Will is still tied in knots over Camilla either. He lives in the house (AH) where Charles and Camilla used to meet after all.
Right now their personal money is untouched principal, growing daily.
They have friends who live like they do in private on far smaller piles of cash.
William has happily lived in a farmhouse in Wales with no tennis court. Bet he could adjust to buying a country house like his friends and just forgo moving the tennis court.
William seems perfectly happy living like his in-laws. And has plenty of money for that.
Neither are incapacitated. Harrys wife has money too.
Supposedly the courtiers working for Charles were horrified by Diana’s will. It meant both would be the first heirs that would not be dependant on the crown.
Supposedly William jumping the reservation has always been a worry from the day he turned 30.
Well, W&H had an agreement in childhood they’d walk away together but I doubt that will happen. When Will and Kate lived in Wales they still had staff like gardeners, maids and cooks, not paid for by Will. And security. And while Will might be willing to give up a tennis court, I can hardly see Kate or Will willing to live in a true cottage with 3 kids. I can’t see the Middletons happy about the family doing anything like that either. (Even the Midds don’t live now like they did when Will met Kate. Or live in the same house.) Right now, because Will is in line for the throne he gets lots of freebies. (I know the rule, but nothing stops “friends” from offering free vacation spots or free loan of a jet.) Not sure all that would continue if he was plain old petulant Will, never to be king. Could they live on Will’s money? Sure. Could they live on much less than they spend now? Of course. Does Kate need every piece of Kiki jewelry ever made? No. Or 500 designer clutch purses? No. Or 12 blue coats? Not likely. Are there any indications they plan to slow down their consumption? Certainly not. And remember when Will went to Jecca’s wedding? At first it was a private trip but then Will managed to get one short official mtg scheduled so others would pay. He’s very cheap with his own money.
@lizbeth,
If they were not princes, just guys in their 30s with more than 10mil each in their bank accounts, would you think them unable to provide very nicely for their wives and kids?
No chance at all kate wil ever need to live in a cottage.
Even if they never received another penny from the royals or dad, they are fine.
Would you be worried about guys with millions in the bank, if they were not princes?
Harry is conservatively estimated at 34million. Most of their friends the hang with in the country in their of time have much smaller bank accounts and live in big houses.
And you assume they would never work again? Most of their friends earn a living just fine.
Think people overestimate how attached they are to being royal. And underestimate their ability to take care of themselves on the minimum 50+ million they have between them. The millions mom left them have been sitting there vrowing for 21 years. Queen mother left them money. Diana’s mom also left them money.
My judgment @Hershey is based on how they have lived until now from birth until close to middle age (at least Will is close to middle age.) Not how they might have lived or how they could possibly live in the future. So far as cottage-living goes, you were the one who first mentioned that Will was happy in the cottage in Wales implying he would be fine with a simple life. I merely pointed out that with staff (not paid by Will) and security (not paid by Will) it was hardly typical cottage living. You also implied Will would be fine with a lower standard of living since he was attracted to Kate’s supposedly “middle-class” family. I think there lots of reasons he was attracted to that family. It wasn’t middle-class the way we think of middle-class in the US, of course. But regardless, the Midds higher standard of living now is somewhat dependent on Will maintaining his. And no, I don’t think Will’s private wealth is enough to do that. Would it be enough for most people to be able to live in a way that makes them very happy re: economics? Sure. Would it be enough for even “kind of” wealthy people to be happy? Probably. (Although not the Jolie-Pitts– it’s only a few yrs of expenses.) But from all I can see, Will and Harry aren’t “most people.” As princes, but more importantly princes who were raised to know they were close to the throne, they feel and act entitled and don’t want to open their own wallets unless absolutely necessary. Of course they could get “jobs” but it certainly sounds like Will had a problem showing up for his air ambulance job (until a friend of the royals became director and starting covering for him) Harry didn’t earn a university degree and while it sounds like he was effective in the military, he couldn’t handle being told what to do.
The private money would never be enough for them to live on.
They definelty could not afford to dress like Meghan has since her wedding. It’s fun to dress like a princess, but I think she is going to regret blowing so much in such a short period of time. It just doesn’t look good no matter whos money.
@Hershey’s Cookies & Cream (yum)
Given how fast and intense her life has been in the last couple of years, I think its entirely forgivable (and human) that she made a few errors in judgement.
Besides, apart from that brief blip, i think she’s behaved immaculately through all the storms she’s had to endure and i’m now a much bigger fan of hers than i was at start.
Very understandable and not a criticism. More a worry it will bite her. She looked great and has behaved beautifully under a lot of pressure
Meghan has not made any errors spending on clothing. Do you really think that she alone decides how much she spends on clothing? Meghan carried out loads of public engagements before she was married wearing her own clothes. The wardrobe she has currently will be used for many years it is not like she is going to throw away all the clothes she has bought.
Why can’t you wait and see what Meghan does in the future, she is not throwing away the clothes.
People will always find something to bitch about, her hair, shoes, clothes, accent, slim legs, breaking protocol, it’s always the same crap, wish Meghan gave the middle digit to the lot.
Not judging her. It’s her money, not mine, and she made a lot of her own money fair And square. And she looked very nice. It just seems the British public look for anything to find fault with her.
By regret I mean, it’s likely to get dragged up over and over.
Oh yeah. The higher you go the farther you will fall. She’s gonna get roasted.
The money Meghan has made is a drop in the ocean in terms of the royal life she is living.
