Donald Trump is so mad about the costs of his bigly military parade

Donald Trump speaks at US Air Force Base Yokota

It feels like it happened a decade ago, but it was just last year. That was when Emmanuel Macron invited Donald Trump to visit France and witness their big Bastille Day parade. Trump was in love with that parade. He loved the Bastille Day parade so much, he demanded that the Pentagon find some way to give him a giant Bastille Day-like parade in his honor, in Washington DC. The Pentagon tried. I don’t know how hard they tried, but they tried. But of course it was always going to be a stupid idea. Which is why the parade has been “postponed” to possibly next year (haha) after the costs were deemed too steep.

The Department of Defense says the military parade originally scheduled for Veterans Day will be postponed.

“The Department of Defense and White House have been planning a parade to honor America’s military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I,” Defense Department spokesman Col. Rob Manning said in a statement Thursday. “We originally targeted November 10, 2018 for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019.”

The parade was scheduled for the day before the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War. French President Emmanuel Macron is holding a gathering of world leaders in Paris on November 11 to celebrate the anniversary. President Donald Trump said in February that a military parade in Washington would be “great for the spirit of the country,” but that it would need to come at a “reasonable cost.” The President said he was inspired by the Bastille Day parade in France, which he described as “quite something” after attending in 2017.

CNN previously reported that the parade would focus on celebrating veterans and involve US troops in period uniforms as well as US military aircraft but no heavy vehicles like tanks in order to prevent damage to infrastructure. An administration official told CNN the $92 million figure for the US military parade, which was first reported by CNBC, was a planning estimate for an event that would meet President Donald Trump’s intent. About half that amount would have been for non-military costs like security.

[From CNN]

So, it was a pretty easy story, and I would have been shocked if Trump still has the attention span to remember why he wanted a bigly military parade in the first place. They’re postponing it (hahaha) because it would cost too much, and because it was a stupid idea to drive tanks through Washington anyway, and honestly the Pentagon hoped Trump would get distracted and they’re still hoping he does. Except that EMPEROR BIGLY WANTS HIS BIGLY PARADE. And he’ll tweet-whine about it!

Narrator’s voice: Donald Trump was not the one who canceled the parade. And there will never be a parade.

White House Easter Egg Roll 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he explains his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement at the White House

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

76 Responses to “Donald Trump is so mad about the costs of his bigly military parade”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:44 am

    He should get Putin to underwrite it…like Russia has been underwriting his WHOLE lifestyle for the past 30 years….

    Reply
  2. lucy2 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Lots of cities already have a Veterans Day parade. Why not just attend one of those? Oh right, because it wouldn’t be a big ego boost, special just for him.

    Smart to push it to 2019, if Congress has to approve it. The (hopefully) Democrat majority would laugh in his face.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Murial Bowser, the Mayor of DC, who he is bashing and blaming, is a woman of color. She has responded to this nonsense on Twitter. Her response has more class than his entire clan has had in their entire collective lifetime

    Reply
  4. Jerusha says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Why can’t the Rapture just happen already?

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:49 am

    This was such a stupid idea, and it was just going to be an ego stroke for him, not a parade to honor our military.

    Reply
  6. Jerusha says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:51 am

    There he goes again-describing his dick in that last photo.

    Reply
  7. Swack says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:51 am

    How did the original $12 million figure for the parade suddenly become $92 million? And, please, NO to him going to France for Bastille Day and the parade because he’ll just make it about himself and probably do something to piss off our allies more. Also, one of our local high school bands (the school I taught at) is marching in that parade and I don’t want it ruined for them.

    Reply
  8. whatWHAT? says:
    August 17, 2018 at 9:55 am

    it’s just like when someone says they never invited him on a show, or something like that…he has to come back with “They begged me to do his show but he’s a loser so I said NO WAY, LOSER!”

    of course he’s going to try to save face and say HE cancelled it.

    Reply
  9. Eric says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Dear Emperor Zero:
    There is a planned military parade, next week, on the moon. Space Force 1 is holding it there just for you. Please attend and we will watch in glee and awe from earth.
    Godspeed EZ!

    Reply
  10. Veronica S. says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:02 am

    How about you use that 92 million for the medical care, housing, and career support of actual veterans, you absolute cockwaffle.

    Reply
  11. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Last “big pic” “when it’s hard (shudder) it gets THIS big!”

    I can see him throwing a fit, stomping his feet and saying “I want MY parade and I want it NOW” a la Violet Beauregard.

    Reply
  12. Algernon says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:26 am

    $92 million will just about buy you one F-35, the biggest boondoggle in American history. Of course Trump likes that jet, it’s a flashy loud failure just like him. “Now we can buy more jet fighters” translates to “now we can shovel more money into the pockets of defense contractors.” We can’t afford quality public education or national healthcare, but we can always enrich defense contractors.

    Reply
  13. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I keep catching more details as I read it again. So, let me get this straight. Cadet Bone Spurs wants this huge military parade to be in HIS honor? It should be about the vets; not about the Drumpf who wasn’t fit for duty as a young man.

    And Bastille Day 😂 does he know what happened? I bet we citizens could recreate the storming of the Bastille for him, in HONOR of him, for very bigly cheap deals.

    Reply
  14. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Lord Farquaad throwing a bigly fit on Twitter? I’m so shocked.

    Reply
  15. ME says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:49 am

    I’m a taxpaying DC resident with no representative vote in Congress. I have family members who died in the middle of the Pacific while helping to fight fascism, a father who served in our Air Force during the Vietnam War, and I’ve been lucky enough to play rugby alongside badass women who are members of our Armed Forces. These are all valuable people who are worth honoring. However, this parade was going to be a disaster.

    I must admit that I was looking at renting a cabin for the weekend of the military parade and getting the hell out of dodge. Bless DC Mayor Bowser for her frank words and helping put a stop to this nonsense. Hopefully this orange fool is so hobbled and on his way out of office by Nov. 2019 that this parade is DOA.

    Reply
  16. adastraperaspera says:
    August 17, 2018 at 10:53 am

    When I heard this news last night, I just burst out laughing, pretty much hysterically. Felt such an immense sense of relief it was cancelled. Also believe it’s another sign that he’s experiencing major institutional pushback on many of his destructive, corrupt ideas. As for him insulting and blaming the mayor of DC, he had to come up with something to make his base think he is under “deep state” attack. Racists love to hear the lie that it’s a person of color at fault. Loser!

    Reply
  17. prissa says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Off Topic, but those pictures are HILARIOUS!!!
    The writers on this site nail it every time!!!!’

    LOLOLOLOL
    😂😂😂🤣😁😁

    Reply
  18. VeronicaLodge says:
    August 17, 2018 at 11:20 am

    My boyfriend is national guard (2 active combat tours), he was telling me that he would have been so pissed to be called to go to something like this. Off topic, he had to fly Dick Cheney to a hunting lodge out here in Montana and he was so tempted to crash his bird. He’s pretty liberal and a bit feisty. Love him.

    Reply
  19. Mel says:
    August 17, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    As a French citizen, I am pissed that ONCE AGAIN my taxes are going to be used for this ignoramus whose bone spurs should forever disqualify him from ever participating in ANY military related event. This is the epitome of hypocrisy as well that the event will honor a historical alliance and partnership that he has spat on the face of repeatedly since taking office. Why doesn’t just go to the event celebrating the infamous US-Russia friendship…oh, wait…
    When will Macron move on and forget about the US?
    Just give it another shot with the next president.

    Reply
  20. Fluffy Princess says:
    August 17, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Since they said it would be pushed back to 2019–here’s something a I copied from the Vote Vets Twitter page as they try to block EZ’s next parade:

    FYI: VoteVets has submitted a Letter of Intent, with DC, to do a 5K around the National Mall, for *Veterans Day 2019.*

    So, unless he kicks out a veterans race, @realDonaldTrump will not get his ego parade there, on that day next year, either.

    #NoTrumpParade

    Well played, Vote Vets, well played.

    Reply
  21. Anilla says:
    August 17, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Someone also needs to tell him how much fighter jets cost.
    I hate all photos of him but the ones where he looks like a naked mole rat in particular are so icky.

    Reply
  22. Raina says:
    August 17, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    All those years on a tanning bed set to Orange and he still never burst into flames. Because he’s a demon who lives on fire.
    Allegedly.
    From now on, in my mind, they go low, we put on some bengay and go lower. Sorry, Michelle. Not for THIS one.

    Reply
  23. Tw says:
    August 17, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    “Now we can buy more jet fighters.” God, he is an embarrassment. Did Barron write that tweet?

    Reply
  24. Bryan says:
    August 17, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    As if we needed any more proof that it was never really about “honoring the troops”, he’s literally bragging about leaving the country to spend Veterans’ Day somewhere else because he didn’t get his parade.

    Reply
  25. Philo says:
    August 17, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    It really offends me that he’s going to go to Paris for this event. Like a little kid excited to see toys again.
    For the past four years, Brits and other European countries have been commemorating WWI events in a manner befitting their tragedy and seriousness. Just to give you an idea of what I’m talking about…
    https://youtu.be/ZIrMj6zGZ7Q
    https://youtu.be/KMxF3L2G0-4
    It bloody matters to us.
    The Paris event is a PEACE FORUM to mark the armistice centenary. It’s not about a parade! It’s about making sure there is no WWIII.
    He just has zero shame.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment