Donald Trump is so mad about the costs of his bigly military parade

It feels like it happened a decade ago, but it was just last year. That was when Emmanuel Macron invited Donald Trump to visit France and witness their big Bastille Day parade. Trump was in love with that parade. He loved the Bastille Day parade so much, he demanded that the Pentagon find some way to give him a giant Bastille Day-like parade in his honor, in Washington DC. The Pentagon tried. I don’t know how hard they tried, but they tried. But of course it was always going to be a stupid idea. Which is why the parade has been “postponed” to possibly next year (haha) after the costs were deemed too steep.
The Department of Defense says the military parade originally scheduled for Veterans Day will be postponed.
“The Department of Defense and White House have been planning a parade to honor America’s military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I,” Defense Department spokesman Col. Rob Manning said in a statement Thursday. “We originally targeted November 10, 2018 for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019.”
The parade was scheduled for the day before the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War. French President Emmanuel Macron is holding a gathering of world leaders in Paris on November 11 to celebrate the anniversary. President Donald Trump said in February that a military parade in Washington would be “great for the spirit of the country,” but that it would need to come at a “reasonable cost.” The President said he was inspired by the Bastille Day parade in France, which he described as “quite something” after attending in 2017.
CNN previously reported that the parade would focus on celebrating veterans and involve US troops in period uniforms as well as US military aircraft but no heavy vehicles like tanks in order to prevent damage to infrastructure. An administration official told CNN the $92 million figure for the US military parade, which was first reported by CNBC, was a planning estimate for an event that would meet President Donald Trump’s intent. About half that amount would have been for non-military costs like security.
So, it was a pretty easy story, and I would have been shocked if Trump still has the attention span to remember why he wanted a bigly military parade in the first place. They’re postponing it (hahaha) because it would cost too much, and because it was a stupid idea to drive tanks through Washington anyway, and honestly the Pentagon hoped Trump would get distracted and they’re still hoping he does. Except that EMPEROR BIGLY WANTS HIS BIGLY PARADE. And he’ll tweet-whine about it!
The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up! I will instead…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018
….attend the big parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base on a different date, & go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the War, on November 11th. Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN. Now we can buy some more jet fighters!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018
Narrator’s voice: Donald Trump was not the one who canceled the parade. And there will never be a parade.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
He should get Putin to underwrite it…like Russia has been underwriting his WHOLE lifestyle for the past 30 years….
or he could pay for it himself…he IS a “billionaire”, after all. $92mil is a drop in the bucket for him.
/sarcasm
On Twitter, it was put out there:
Military Parade: $92M
Clean Water in Flint, MI: $55M
Guess which one Capt. Bone Spurs Dump wanted and was actually “on the table”?
Lots of cities already have a Veterans Day parade. Why not just attend one of those? Oh right, because it wouldn’t be a big ego boost, special just for him.
Smart to push it to 2019, if Congress has to approve it. The (hopefully) Democrat majority would laugh in his face.
As the daughter of a veteran who fought in Operation Desert Storm, and the granddaughter of a veteran who fought in WWII, I cannot express the relief I feel that at least he will not have this opportunity to take a day meant for honoring veterans and make it all about himself, when he did everything he could to get out of serving.
I’m sure. He’s truly a disgrace and should be showing humility toward those who’ve served, which isn’t possible for him. Thank goodness it’s been tabled.
Yes. My grandparents were also WWII veterans and I do not believe they would have approved of this idea one little bit.
I share your relief, Agirlandherdog. You are right, his parade would not be about veterans at all.
I am an Operation Desert Storm vet myself and walked in that parade after that war, the one that tore up the streets of DC. I’m happy too this parade was cancelled. Trump is a moron.
Or he could attend the numerous wreath layings and Veteran’s Day concert that take place in DC every single year.
Murial Bowser, the Mayor of DC, who he is bashing and blaming, is a woman of color. She has responded to this nonsense on Twitter. Her response has more class than his entire clan has had in their entire collective lifetime
A woman of color…well that explains why he went after her and blamed her for this. He is so disgusting.
Of course he did. He’s a monster. It was Mattis who put the kibosh on the parade, but to tell the truth Agent Orange would have to admit a member of his cabinet thinks he’s a moron.
If he thinks DC is being run so badly then he should tell his republican congress to pass a law making DC a state. The House oversight committee for DC is essentially a boot on the city’s neck.
Why can’t the Rapture just happen already?
I think it did and we were Left Behind.
But we’re the good guys.
Damn, I didn’t make the cut. Well at least I have good company here. And wine. I have all the wine.
LMAO. Harsh, Mumzy.
It is nice that they left wine behind with us.
Juls, can I come sit with you? I have wine, and I’ll bring popcorn to munch as we listen to OMG’s tapes roll out 😊
I needed that laugh!
THIS is the bad place.
Oh my god, that’s IT !
This was such a stupid idea, and it was just going to be an ego stroke for him, not a parade to honor our military.
There he goes again-describing his dick in that last photo.
And brain
And chance of avoiding prison.
HAHAHA! Love these comments! 😂😂😂😂 Ain’t truer words ever spoken!
How did the original $12 million figure for the parade suddenly become $92 million? And, please, NO to him going to France for Bastille Day and the parade because he’ll just make it about himself and probably do something to piss off our allies more. Also, one of our local high school bands (the school I taught at) is marching in that parade and I don’t want it ruined for them.
eh, it might be funny if he goes to France and the rest of the world leaders shun him like a bunch of mean girls. it’s not like he’s going for official meetings where they’d have to pretend to make nice with him.
Because someone realized that he would demand to drive the biggest bestest tank with the biggest greatest intergalactic gun. And that gun (marked DONT TOUCH) would call to him like an eclipse to his naked eyes….and he would jump up and down like a kid on Christmas and whip that gun about yelling, “Nobody goes boom boom big like Big D!!!!”?
LMAO
The mayor of DC said it will cost the city $21 million.
And that’s the city alone – not including whatever costs the Pentagon, etc would have.
I really wish somebody would clearly explain to him that Bastille Day commemorates the time the French rose up, emptied the prisons and started beheading the rich. I’m not sure that reality could penetrate the sludge he calls a brain though.
Don’t worry. Macron himself hardly remembers it…
And how was the original $12 million estimated cost going to be a justifiable cost in the first place?
It wasn’t. He just wanted a bigly parade.
Only a fool would think you could put incredibly valuable and sensitive items on display in a parade, and not realize that you’d also need extraordinary security to protect those items while they were cruising around town. The protection of a giant balloon in a parade is a very different think than the protection military equipment.
it’s just like when someone says they never invited him on a show, or something like that…he has to come back with “They begged me to do his show but he’s a loser so I said NO WAY, LOSER!”
of course he’s going to try to save face and say HE cancelled it.
Dear Emperor Zero:
There is a planned military parade, next week, on the moon. Space Force 1 is holding it there just for you. Please attend and we will watch in glee and awe from earth.
Godspeed EZ!
Lol. If only.
Oh, you’ve just made my morning . . .
Add to the invitation — And please take your adult family members with you!
He could try to sneak Mike Pence into heaven on his way there.
How about you use that 92 million for the medical care, housing, and career support of actual veterans, you absolute cockwaffle.
And raise the salaries of active duty troops so their families no longer need and qualify for Food Stamps
I don’t understand Americans. You will spend millions on the weirdest and most unnecessary things.
um, this is NOT “Americans” who want to do this. it’s our orange “president” who needs to stroke his giant yet fragile ego.
most Americans DO NOT WANT this crap to happen. please understand there IS a difference.
I hope you realize that 3 million more Americans voted for Hillary, and more Americans are enraged with Trumps BS, not proud and happy with him. I’m an American, and like the millions of other Americans who are completely against Trump, we don’t deserve being laughed at or blamed for Trumps stupidity and disastrous presidency
Last “big pic” “when it’s hard (shudder) it gets THIS big!”
I can see him throwing a fit, stomping his feet and saying “I want MY parade and I want it NOW” a la Violet Beauregard.
Everybody blames poor Violet for that demand but it’s actually Veruca Salt. “I want the world. I want the whole world”.
Now Violet’s loud mouth and defiance are Trump-like. 😊
$92 million will just about buy you one F-35, the biggest boondoggle in American history. Of course Trump likes that jet, it’s a flashy loud failure just like him. “Now we can buy more jet fighters” translates to “now we can shovel more money into the pockets of defense contractors.” We can’t afford quality public education or national healthcare, but we can always enrich defense contractors.
I keep catching more details as I read it again. So, let me get this straight. Cadet Bone Spurs wants this huge military parade to be in HIS honor? It should be about the vets; not about the Drumpf who wasn’t fit for duty as a young man.
And Bastille Day 😂 does he know what happened? I bet we citizens could recreate the storming of the Bastille for him, in HONOR of him, for very bigly cheap deals.
Oh, he was fit for duty, just like Rush Limbaugh and Ted Nugent and Dick Cheney and Newt Gingrich and Bill O’Reilly and Glenn Beck and so many super patriotic warmongers who just love to have phony “medical issues” while they let persons of color and poor whites take their place. Unfit to have a voice in American life is what they are.
Hear Hear, Jerusha!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
I’m sure we can find vintage guillotines and tumbrils somewhere.
Lord Farquaad throwing a bigly fit on Twitter? I’m so shocked.
THIS! Lord Farquaad–!!!! Such an apropos description!
I’m a taxpaying DC resident with no representative vote in Congress. I have family members who died in the middle of the Pacific while helping to fight fascism, a father who served in our Air Force during the Vietnam War, and I’ve been lucky enough to play rugby alongside badass women who are members of our Armed Forces. These are all valuable people who are worth honoring. However, this parade was going to be a disaster.
I must admit that I was looking at renting a cabin for the weekend of the military parade and getting the hell out of dodge. Bless DC Mayor Bowser for her frank words and helping put a stop to this nonsense. Hopefully this orange fool is so hobbled and on his way out of office by Nov. 2019 that this parade is DOA.
A lot can happen in a year – or even six months. Let us hope the parade is a non-issue in 2019.
When I heard this news last night, I just burst out laughing, pretty much hysterically. Felt such an immense sense of relief it was cancelled. Also believe it’s another sign that he’s experiencing major institutional pushback on many of his destructive, corrupt ideas. As for him insulting and blaming the mayor of DC, he had to come up with something to make his base think he is under “deep state” attack. Racists love to hear the lie that it’s a person of color at fault. Loser!
Off Topic, but those pictures are HILARIOUS!!!
The writers on this site nail it every time!!!!’
LOLOLOLOL
😂😂😂🤣😁😁
Can you imagine the horror of having to spend time looking through a bunch of photos of him? Blech. Photo editors must have nightmares.
My boyfriend is national guard (2 active combat tours), he was telling me that he would have been so pissed to be called to go to something like this. Off topic, he had to fly Dick Cheney to a hunting lodge out here in Montana and he was so tempted to crash his bird. He’s pretty liberal and a bit feisty. Love him.
As a French citizen, I am pissed that ONCE AGAIN my taxes are going to be used for this ignoramus whose bone spurs should forever disqualify him from ever participating in ANY military related event. This is the epitome of hypocrisy as well that the event will honor a historical alliance and partnership that he has spat on the face of repeatedly since taking office. Why doesn’t just go to the event celebrating the infamous US-Russia friendship…oh, wait…
When will Macron move on and forget about the US?
Just give it another shot with the next president.
Since they said it would be pushed back to 2019–here’s something a I copied from the Vote Vets Twitter page as they try to block EZ’s next parade:
FYI: VoteVets has submitted a Letter of Intent, with DC, to do a 5K around the National Mall, for *Veterans Day 2019.*
So, unless he kicks out a veterans race, @realDonaldTrump will not get his ego parade there, on that day next year, either.
#NoTrumpParade
Well played, Vote Vets, well played.
Someone also needs to tell him how much fighter jets cost.
I hate all photos of him but the ones where he looks like a naked mole rat in particular are so icky.
All those years on a tanning bed set to Orange and he still never burst into flames. Because he’s a demon who lives on fire.
Allegedly.
From now on, in my mind, they go low, we put on some bengay and go lower. Sorry, Michelle. Not for THIS one.
OMG LOL! I am eating lunch and reading comments and I nearly choked on my sammy! Good one!!
“Now we can buy more jet fighters.” God, he is an embarrassment. Did Barron write that tweet?
As if we needed any more proof that it was never really about “honoring the troops”, he’s literally bragging about leaving the country to spend Veterans’ Day somewhere else because he didn’t get his parade.
It really offends me that he’s going to go to Paris for this event. Like a little kid excited to see toys again.
For the past four years, Brits and other European countries have been commemorating WWI events in a manner befitting their tragedy and seriousness. Just to give you an idea of what I’m talking about…
https://youtu.be/ZIrMj6zGZ7Q
https://youtu.be/KMxF3L2G0-4
It bloody matters to us.
The Paris event is a PEACE FORUM to mark the armistice centenary. It’s not about a parade! It’s about making sure there is no WWIII.
He just has zero shame.
