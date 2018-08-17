LMAO, Omarosa Manigault recorded Lara Trump offering her hush money

I don’t love or hate the fact that Omarosa Manigault is spilling #AllTheTea. Half of me thinks this is all absolutely moronic and a complete sideshow. The other half of me is like “well, it’s all part and parcel of how everything is stupid and corrupt now, and this is an easily digestable way to prove that” The Trumps have some kind of weird anti-Midas Touch – everything they touch turns to chaos, jingoism and incompetence. I mean, it was stupid for Trump to hire a failed reality star to have some sort of vague White House position. It was even dumber to give her free reign of the WH for the better part of a year. And it was even dumber still to know that Omarosa is exactly the kind of person to tape EVERYTHING and then use all of those tapes for a book. There is no side to take here: Omarosa is a terrible person, but so are the Trumps, so just sit back and watch them BE stupid.

So here’s the latest: Omarosa has claimed for some time now that after Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her, the Trumps offered her a do-nothing job which would basically be a monthly pay-off for her silence. Because they knew Omarosa had been keeping tabs on all of their bullsh-t, and since this is a reality show, they behaved like reality-show villains. And now Omarosa is playing the tapes: Lara Trump, who is a true-believer Deplorable married to Eric Trump, was the one they sent to offer Omarosa a deal. That deal? $15,000 a month to vaguely work on Trump’s reelection campaign. Lara even seems apologetic that they can’t offer her more, but it’s because the hush money has to come from the campaign and “small-money donors.” Congrats, Trump-donors. Your money is going towards paying hush money to Trump’s porn star mistresses and failed reality stars.

Here’s the video of Omarosa’s reveal, to MSNBC. Around the 2-minute mark is when you can hear the call.

The only thing that surprises me is that they sent Lara to do this dirty work. The Trumps act as a mob family, and generally speaking, mob families try to keep the women and wives out of the “family business.” Eric and Don Jr are Tweedledee and Tweedletreason, and their hands have been dirty from the start. They’re elbow-deep in all kinds of corrupt and illegal bullsh-t. But their wives? I always assumed their wives wouldn’t be trusted to carry out on any business “on behalf of the family.” Little did we know that Lara was cutting off horses’ heads and leaving them in Omarosa’s bed this whole time.

Lara Trump released a statement in reaction to Omarosa’s big reveal: “I shared a connection with Omarosa as a friend and a campaign sister, and I am absolutely shocked and saddened by her betrayal and violation on a deeply personal level.” Hahahahahahaha that is one of the funniest reactions I’ve ever heard in my life. “OMG I THOUGHT WE WERE SISTERS I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU TAPED ME WHILE I WAS TRYING TO BRIBE YOU WITH HUSH MONEY.”

Tape: Lara Trump basically boasting that the $15,000 a month they'd pay Omarosa to buy her silence comes out of campaign money via "small donors". Hey #MAGA how does it feel to give up your morning Starbucks so you can donate to Trump for hush money — Lauren (@sequinpants) August 16, 2018

Best moment on new Omarosa tape: Lara Trump pretending she has to add 15k times 12 months & acts surprised it's 180k which is the perfect number since she'd just thrown out Om got 179K at the White House. This season's Apprentice is excellent so far. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 16, 2018