LMAO, Omarosa Manigault recorded Lara Trump offering her hush money

I don’t love or hate the fact that Omarosa Manigault is spilling #AllTheTea. Half of me thinks this is all absolutely moronic and a complete sideshow. The other half of me is like “well, it’s all part and parcel of how everything is stupid and corrupt now, and this is an easily digestable way to prove that” The Trumps have some kind of weird anti-Midas Touch – everything they touch turns to chaos, jingoism and incompetence. I mean, it was stupid for Trump to hire a failed reality star to have some sort of vague White House position. It was even dumber to give her free reign of the WH for the better part of a year. And it was even dumber still to know that Omarosa is exactly the kind of person to tape EVERYTHING and then use all of those tapes for a book. There is no side to take here: Omarosa is a terrible person, but so are the Trumps, so just sit back and watch them BE stupid.
So here’s the latest: Omarosa has claimed for some time now that after Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her, the Trumps offered her a do-nothing job which would basically be a monthly pay-off for her silence. Because they knew Omarosa had been keeping tabs on all of their bullsh-t, and since this is a reality show, they behaved like reality-show villains. And now Omarosa is playing the tapes: Lara Trump, who is a true-believer Deplorable married to Eric Trump, was the one they sent to offer Omarosa a deal. That deal? $15,000 a month to vaguely work on Trump’s reelection campaign. Lara even seems apologetic that they can’t offer her more, but it’s because the hush money has to come from the campaign and “small-money donors.” Congrats, Trump-donors. Your money is going towards paying hush money to Trump’s porn star mistresses and failed reality stars.
Here’s the video of Omarosa’s reveal, to MSNBC. Around the 2-minute mark is when you can hear the call.
The only thing that surprises me is that they sent Lara to do this dirty work. The Trumps act as a mob family, and generally speaking, mob families try to keep the women and wives out of the “family business.” Eric and Don Jr are Tweedledee and Tweedletreason, and their hands have been dirty from the start. They’re elbow-deep in all kinds of corrupt and illegal bullsh-t. But their wives? I always assumed their wives wouldn’t be trusted to carry out on any business “on behalf of the family.” Little did we know that Lara was cutting off horses’ heads and leaving them in Omarosa’s bed this whole time.
Lara Trump released a statement in reaction to Omarosa’s big reveal: “I shared a connection with Omarosa as a friend and a campaign sister, and I am absolutely shocked and saddened by her betrayal and violation on a deeply personal level.” Hahahahahahaha that is one of the funniest reactions I’ve ever heard in my life. “OMG I THOUGHT WE WERE SISTERS I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU TAPED ME WHILE I WAS TRYING TO BRIBE YOU WITH HUSH MONEY.”
Tape: Lara Trump basically boasting that the $15,000 a month they'd pay Omarosa to buy her silence comes out of campaign money via "small donors".
Hey #MAGA how does it feel to give up your morning Starbucks so you can donate to Trump for hush money
— Lauren (@sequinpants) August 16, 2018
Best moment on new Omarosa tape: Lara Trump pretending she has to add 15k times 12 months & acts surprised it's 180k which is the perfect number since she'd just thrown out Om got 179K at the White House. This season's Apprentice is excellent so far.
— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 16, 2018
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
You know times are bad when Omarosa maybe the one to bring down Trump.
It weirdly makes sense.
I think it totally makes sense
People keep under-estimating the Trump Women as docile little victims, time and time again. They are all complicit sharks. Trump’s companies are filled with alpha female sharks in a pretty package, Because he can’t stand to compete with an alpha man AND they do twice the work for half the pay plus will always compete with each other to be the queen shark. He has LITERALLY said this in multiple interviews. Yet even women can’t get passbthe stereotype of placing women in Trump inc. as victims or hostages. It’s really anti-feminist.
Is this why don jr’s wife left, get out before she was asked to do something illegal. Now he’s with a former Fox News reporter who I’m sure is chomping at the bit to do somethi for the biglys
Don Jr.’s wife finally left him because she inherited millions from her father after he died from his marinara spaghetti sauce fortune (I’m not making this up!). Her father invested in the company Rao and the company was acquired for $415 mil in 2017. Vanessa and her family got millions in the buyout and she felt financially secure to provide for herself without probably trying to fight with Don Jr. over shared monetary assets. Don Jr. filed some kind of petition to find out how much she is worth but it turns out (from what I researched) inheritance money is not considered marital property and is not subject to being equally shared by the divorcing parties. Vanessa definitely consulted with lawyers before she filed. Don Jr. isn’t entitled to a cent of her inheritance which makes it all the more delicious! She knew this and I’m pretty sure that’s got to piss him off.
“Little did we know that Lara was cutting off horses’ heads and leaving them in Omarosa’s bed this whole time.”
^^^^THIS! They are ALL complicit, vicious sharks vying for the attention. I doubt there’s an ounce of ethics, morality, empathy or compassion in a single cell of their beings.
Omarosa reminds me of Glenn Close’s character in Fatal Attraction: “I will NOT be ignored Dan (Donald)” lolol. Man, I hope she turns out to be a real bunny boiler and has ALL the receipts, flipping them over one by one!
Wow! I never knew that. Good for her for getting away from him, and he doesn’t get any of the money! That’s awesome.
Amelie, Interesting info, thanks. Pokes big holes in the theory that her leaving him was for show only.
I ike Rao’s sauce but almost never buy it because it’s so effing expensive…but it is everywhere. I can see that it would rake in the bucks for its investors. Well played, Vanessa.
Amelie, that’s the funniest sh*t I’ve heard all day. So much better than the claims of them splitting to protect assets.
These MAGA women burn botox and hate as 24 hour fuel.
@Amelie – I had heard something about a windfall related to her late father’s investments, but didn’t know the details.
Her share of the inheritance should be protected, as long as she didn’t co-mingle assets. Mr. Rich Spawn shouldn’t need her family’s newfound millions anyway. After all, he’s son of a Bigly billionaire, right?
I thought don jrs divorce was a mob divorce…for show.
LOL. 15 grand a month to do nothing? I would have taken it, at least for a bit. I have student loans that need paying off.
Doesn’t excuse everything else she did but you go girl.
Could this have been her plan all along? Entrapment?
One wonders. She’s surely heard Donald’s wretched talk over the years, more so than most of us have been able to as she’s been in the studio with him, what, three times? She’s no dummy. I really don’t know much about her, but the woman reeks of intelligence.
I’ve thought about this myself. It enrages me to watch previous footage of her defending Trump & extolling his virtues. But then I wonder if she’s been “playing the long game” here all along, with the plan of infiltrating & taking him down from the inside. If so, Brilliant! But in any case, Go Omarosa! At this point, I don’t care how someone takes him down, as long as his evil ways are exposed more & more, it’s good.
She learned from the best, the dotard. I’m not buying her book because she’s a sell out. #45 and his family are all liers and thieves, including wife #3. They are all in this together to make as much money as they can from the poor people of this country. I have to give it to OMN she knew how to play their game, and beat them at it. She knew they would say she is lying so she kept the receipts, good for her. Now the dotard is asking his Attorney General to have her arrested. I saw on tv this morning that she has over 200 tapes, I bet a lot of people are sweating 😓.
The pupil has eclipsed the master.
“Well done little grasshopper”.
It may not have been Plan A. But it does feel like a backup plan from the start.
What was it Iago said? “I follow him to serve my turn upon him”.
I love that she is spilling all the tea. It’s messy and a distraction but the Trump White House is completely incapable of responding to it and were clearly caught off guard by it (which….come on, I think we all knew Omarosa was going to do this. she was just waiting for the right moment.) The fact that she has TAPES is just amazing. I don’t like her, but I love that she is making things really difficult for the Trump White House right now.
And I love Lara Trump’s response. “omg omarosaaaaaaa how could you do this to meeeee.”
It sounds has though Lara Trump is in shock after losing her token black friend.
Lara is the one who was/is doing that crazy Trump “news” show. She’s in deep. I think Don Jr’s soon to be ex/wife may not be.
I think Omarosa was planning this from the beginning, when she was first fired. Not this specifically, but rather the long game of becoming a trusted ally and converting that into a fame golden ticket when she had all the dirt.
It’s kind of awesome. I respect planning
Also, of course they sent Lara! Eric is too dumb, Ivanka would never get her hands dirty, Kush doesn’t actually talk, Donnie is already under heat, and his ex wife was not in the inner circle. Lara is a true believer and has a three digit iq, so…
Oh yeah, she was running the long con on them.
Now Omarosa says she was ‘undercover’! Yes, she actually told Roland Martin she was a SPY! For who exactly-who knows? Tiny hands is trying to get arrested now for the recordings and just plain embarrassing him & the family!
Omarosa…The hero we deserve? Or the hero we need right now?
Is it ironic or just common-sense that a reality TV villain is the person that can play this administration like a fiddle? She and Avenatti should team up, that would be epic. #basta
@Miraposa, have you seen this about Avenatti? It was in my Twitter Feed this morning:
https://twitter.com/11Films/status/1029986518545268736
Ivanka is just as dirty as the rest, she has been stealing from investors who paid money to buy condos that was never materialized and those people never received their deposit back because there was some catch in the contract they signed that the money they put down was not refundable, it was a total scam.
Oh she is absolutely dirty, but not in public. She always has someone to hide behind. She would never do something so pedestrian as to actually offer someone a bribe personally.
That’s what assistants, servants, and sisters in law are for.
Lara was running the re-election campaign at the time.
Proves how much contempt the drump clan has for its base. “Small” donors who I’m can’t afford a Starbucks habit.
I hope the Feds investigate this latest reveal. Just like their fake charitable foundation, these drump’s sure love using other people’s money as their personal piggybank to control and blackmail people.
Yeah, agreed. Holy hell, I feel like we knew all this but it’s so striking to hear it spelled out so directly. I hope the feds investigate this, too.
Remember when the campaign was advertising for $20 contributions? Now they pass around the hat at rallies, I assume. Donate to the hush money fund!
A “campaign sister”???
Yeah, I laughed at that. Please don’t let it be a sister-wives thing.
“it was stupid for Trump to hire a failed reality star to have some sort of vague White House position.”
And it was even more stupid for a segment of the population to elect a failed reality star to have the most powerful office in the country,
the enemy of my enemy is my friend. I like Omarosa.
Unless she produces something more substantial, like Donny saying on tape that he likes to be urinated on, preferably by Putin, every single tape she plays is just a vehicle for her book and a distraction. It creates a lot of background noise and causes further knee-jerk reactions from the White House, like revoking security clearances and starting fights with other countries. at the end of the day we are paying for it, bigly.
I refuse to participate in anything that makes this woman richer.
@Tanguerita This x 1000!
I wonder if Omarosa has any recordings of Ivanka, Jared and Don Jr? She is gearing up to drop some major dirt. She has everyone’s attention at the moment.
Get your popcorn ready for the main event
She says taped Ivanka & Jared. Not sure about Don Jr.
A little off topic but…. I still can’t believe someone married Eric trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the world is a rich white man’s oyster, or in this case, his bag of cheetos
Can you IMAGINE that thing on top of you? Easiest diet ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you imagine sharing a bed with that thing ,and seeing him the second you open your eyes in the morning? The horror! Those Trump guys are ugly AF!
Let’s face it. Those women knew exactly what they were doing/getting. They probably lie back, close their eyes, and think of their bank account or shoe closet.
Let’s play the worst round of Who Would You Rather, ever! Don, DJ, Eric Edition!
Lara is not exactly attractive so I think it’s a fit. In any event, she seems to dabble in plastic surgery too which is a Trump prerequisite. Look at pics prior to wedding. Besides I think her and EJ lived together for a long time before marriage. I wonder what is her monthly fee . Sooner or later she will be traded in for a younger model
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s because society is totally fine legalizing prostitution when it involves men “purchasing” female beauty and youth with their wealth and assets through a marital exchange. It’s only when poorer women try to use it for purposes of survival that it gets viewed as vulgar, immoral, and criminal.
Surely, all the economically anxious Trump voters, who are absolutely not motivated by racism, are going to desert him after that, right? Surely all these people who were in NO WAY SHAPE OR FORM motivated by racial grievances are not gonna stay after it came out that the family used their campaign donations to pay off a former tv reality vilain?
Well, I’ll wait…
And NBC too, I mean serious $ went to keep those tapes hidden
Word on the streets is that Ronan Farrow is preparing an expose on them. I CANNOT WAIT. Between their covering for President Bankrupcy Batista during the campaign and refusing his Harvey Pigstein’s expose, NBC is long overdue for a take down.
I wondered why the MGM people didn’t Just destroy the tapes to protect Mark Burnett’s buddy Trump. But Tom Arnold, while talking with Jimmy Kimmel recently, pointed out that by law, they had to make and keep such tapes whenever Trump was doing anything because the Apprentice shows were considered a game show and he was considered the host of the show. I imagine this has to do with the cheating scandals of yesteryear, but that hardly is an absolute preventive. Still, it explains why the tapes have not been destroyed. Tom also said that a member of the MGM board told him that they have been instructed to say nothing about the tapes and people are feeling rather uneasy about it.
The taping requirement is why we are hearing from participants like Penn that there are indeed tapes, because they were aware that the cameras were constantly rolling.
Those economically anxious voters are too busy planning how to pay their extra taxes that will go to the wall that Mexico was supposed to pay for and how to afford the higher prices that will come from Trump’s trade war. Plus, they are too busy hating black athletes who kneel during the anthem, while they protest the homeless people in their neighborhoods who are veterans that they claim to love but cheer when the VA budget is cut to make room for deporting Mexicans .
I just keep thinking about how much of a security risk it is for random WH staff to be able to record stuff willy-nilly.
Having said that, I really do think it’s only a matter of time before something that’s getting thrown at the wall sticks, and Trump goes down. I can’t believe it’s taken this long.
I don’t know what it’ll take for Trump supporters to stop drinking the Kool-aid. Probably not the knowledge that their money went to hush up porn stars and reality tv people. I am so surprised, continually, at the seemingly sane and morally upright people I knew growing up that do mental gymnastics to continue to uphold Trump. It is mind-boggling and disheartening. He’s done so much to tear our country apart, all for his own ego and gain.
Well, yes, it’s a security risk but Donald Trump himself is a security risk. The intelligence people are hopefully being careful not to share anything with Trump or his staff that they don’t want Vlad to know about.
So in this case — Lordy, I’m glad she has tapes. I just want her to share all of them now with Mueller, fun though it is to have them dripped one by one like this. I wonder if Lara’s little offer and explanation of the source of the funds is a violation of campaign finance laws. Certainly Omarosa’s claim that Trump knew about the Wikileaks dump of the DNC emails in advance is something Mueller would find very interesting. There may very well be other helpful tidbits.
I doubt that this White House has been at all cooperative with security concerns, so she probably is not in legal jeopardy. They even refused offers from the Ethics office to sit down with them all and explain the ethical expectations. They’ve used unsecured phones and unofficial email servers with wild abandon, and not just Trump. And I assume DC is a one-party consent jurisdiction for recording phone calls and in-person, at least it is not on the very small list of states with two-party consent laws. Federal law allows one-party consent.
I still can’t figure out why Kelly fired her in the Situation Room rather than in his private office. Doesn’t he have one?
You can’t figure out “why” she was fired,, I have been trying to figure that out myself. Gen Kelly was very vague about what she did that caused her to be fired.
Circus music begins playing.
Love how Lara is spinning this as “Omarosa betrayed me” instead of “Oops, I got caught engaging in a felony use of campaign funds to bribe a campaign staffer into silence about my FIL’s racist tirades”
You’re not fooling anyone, you Ivanka wannabe.
Exactly. But of course she is, it’s the Trump way.
I’m liking it, solely for the fact that it’s making them all scramble to cover their butts, and whatever they say one day, she has a tape contradicting them the next. It’s definitely a distraction, but if it adds to the pressure on the administration and the family, I’m here for it.
I think the reason our President was willing, able to overlook Omarosa’s enthnicity was he saw so much of himself in her. He welcomed a viper into his inner circle on his behalf and now he’s going to get stung over and over again.
Girlfriend has no shame, honor or loyalty
and I’m here for every minute….
Omarosa is still cancelled but dammmnnnnn! She conned them ALLLLLL and I am loving it! She plays dirty just like them, that’s what we need at this point
So true..the theory that ‘we aim high’ or the use of truth or reason would never work against people who operate in the gutter. The most damaging tape she could have is not him being sexist or racist but saying nasty truths about his mindless followers..
Omarosa may not have been qualified for or interested in the jobs she was assigned, but Trump has always be hiring/appointing completely unqualified people. She was no worse than the rest and was smarter than most.
His mistake in hiring Omarosa is that she knew he threw people under the bus routinely and she was smart enough to do long-term planning for when it happened to her. Other people, including his family, naively assumed it would never happen to them, that their loyalty would be rewarded. But Omarosa is not naive and she knows exactly what Trump is.
Plus she is smart enough to know that the Trump fortunes are overestimated and at risk. She knows Trump himself is in accelerating cognitive decline because she has known him for 15 years. Bribing her with a salaried position was especially stupid. She knows the odds are getting worse every day that the Trumps will be in a position to keep such promises even next month, much less for the next year.
Carry on, Omarosa. And thank you for your service.
I never liked Omarosa, but I have to admit that I’m glad she recorded and is now releasing these tapes. Lordy, I hope theres more tapes
If I’m not mistaken there were a few people who were fired from the Whitehouse and went over to his re election campaign. I bet they are all being paid with “small dollar donation”. Or hush money. All his poor followers sending him money for his reelection donations maybe going to illegal activities.
Omarosa should never have even been invited to the White House much less an aide. This just goes to show where we are at in such a short time with a Trump presidency. Anyone that watched her on Celebrity Apprentice or Surreal Life knew who & what she was about. Yet, I am strangely here for it. I just wander how low we have sunk because this looks like to be a new normal. The only good thing about Omarosa is she knows how to fight Trump. And that’s it. So those running in 2020 should pay close attention.
I watched her on those shows, too. Watching one episode was enough to realize this is not someone to trust. She’s in it for the long game.
If she can further expose the grifter gang, then it’s poetic justice. The reality show host eventually gets “fired” (or at least fired up) due to one of his contestants.
Kaiser, Lara is an Ivanka wannabe and she’s the family member assigned to the re-election campaign. Her fundraising emails are full of hatred, bigotry, and attacks on the First Amendment. I’m glad Omorosa exposed her. Lara’s the one who defended the dotard’s disgraceful phone call to Myeshia Johnson about the death of her husband Sgt LaDavid Johnson by claiming she saw a transcript of the phone call. There was no transcript. Lara outright lied and while Dotard made his phone call when Myeshia was on the way to meet LaDavid’s body, Lara timed her crap for when Myeshia was on the way to LaDavid’s funeral. She’s despicable.
ETA Also, it seems that what Lara did is a violation of campaign finance laws for which she could face prison time. Lordy, there ARE tapes!
LP- Glad I’m not the only one who sees how Lara is an Ivanka wannabe.
There may be tapes, but if DOJ under Sessions refuses to prosecute, then what?? *crickets* that’s all. If anything, there will be some “deal” made, all under the table.
It seems like everyone wants a date with Robert ‘Sexual Dynamite’ Mueller.
I mean…what did Trump expect? she is literally a reality show villain (just like him!)! Did he think she was actually loyal to him? hilarious. I don’t like her, but damn if it takes someone from his inner circle to take him down, I’m here for it.
Literally a reality show villain …. from his own show, no less!
He’s incredibly stupid, and this proves it yet again.
I understand that Omarosa’s tapes have the White House squatters and staffers terrified like nothing else (except Mueller).
I enjoy the rats’ fear. I don’t think OMN’a tapes are going to have any substantial effect in the short term, but I do enjoy that the WH people are unhappy.
Actual quote from Omarosa “believe me, my tapes are much better”. 😂😂talk about the student surpassing then expertly trolling the master. He taught her everything she knows and now she’s going to take him down. It’s Shakespearean.
To me, everything Omarosa is doing, is standard operating procedure…for minority folks who work around the supremacy infrastructure…and who work with folks who EXPLOIT THE HELL out of that infrastructure…
I once worked for a medical organization, who got their funding from the government…but made a point of making sure they NEVER admitted patients of color, patients who didn’t fulfill “certain financial benchmarks”…or patients that required expensive drugs during their stay at the facility….which was ILLEGAL AS HELL…because again, this was a organization that was financed by the government to serve the public…oh, and they ALSO had a reputation for firing horrifically underpaid minorities and NOT giving them their unemployment benefits…
I was the first Black person they hired to work in Administration…and when I peeped what they were on…I made sure to start keeping the ORIGINAL paperwork that backed up their illegal behavior…just in case…
And when the “just in case” scenario happened (as it ALWAYS does when you deal with awful people)…you should have SEEN the Executive staffs faces as I calmly informed him the game plan I had in place that I was going to institute if they tried to unfairly run me off the job and NOT run me my money…(and yes, I got a very nice severance package…AND my unemployment benefits)
So…she might have tapes dating back to DAY ONE around Trump!!! Heck, that can be the reason why she stayed in his good graces…cause NOTHING pays off…like the successfully executed long con….(just look at POS Trump’s life for verification of THAT stance).
That is a really interesting take on this situation – and I hope she has lots of tapes and documents on Trump. It would be kind of awesome to see him taken down by a woman of colour, (even though she is kind of awful), especially because he hates women and people of colour so much.
You did exactly the right thing. I’ve worked for people who were quite capable of blaming me for following their instructions. I had to save everything in writing and certainly would have recorded them if the technology was readily available back then.
that happened to me once, too. Saved the email and the look on my (sociopathic) boss’ face when I proved that I only did what he instructed me to do was AWESOME.
tried to throw me under the bus saying I did this without his knowledge/permission and I was like NAH.
Cover Your A$$ is always good policy. You never know when you’re going to need it!
I did it too and instead of being let go with a paltry few weeks’ salary I got a year’s severance plus benefits. That was one of the most gratifying events in my life.
Honestly, this is good advice for ANYONE but especially good for traditionally oppressed groups – document, document, document. Bring those receipts because people with money and power have their run of the law.
Micheal: ‘Don’t ask about my business, Kay’.
Any Male Trump: ‘Okay, here’s what happened….’
Is there anyone who doesn’t have a recording of the Trump klan being shady?
I’m not an Omarosa fan but I am here for this. I don’t know whether she planned this from the get go or got canned and ran with it then, but I’m loving it. Also, her fashion is on point. I can’t hate it. Trump got out-snaked.
The more I look at Omarosa, the MORE I think that Ryan Murphy based “Elektra Abundance” off of her…Omarosa and Elektra bare a VERY strong resemblance to my Mama…and I remember when I was young…back in the 70s and 80s…during my Mama’s modeling days when she was working the Ebony Fashion/department store trunk show circuit) she was always telling my Aunties and her girlfriends (and me, cause I was always hiding somewhere being nosey AF) that rich White men…LOVED coming on to her…that they LOVED statuesque, elegant, dark-skinned Black women (who had that “way” about them)…they found them…THRILLING! When I first saw Omarosa years ago with Trump…I was like…
“Uhhhmmmmmmm…”
One of the reasons why Omarosa never bothered me (I find her awful, but she doesn’t bother me)…she reminds me of my Mama…SOOOOOOO MUCH……….
Nixon had tapes. Omarosa has digital recordings.
Back then, Republicans in the House had the balls to say to Nixon: “Enough, step down or we impeach”, putting country ahead of party. Not anymore. It’s greed and power… love of country/laws is not even in the equation, anywhere.
From Fortune magazine three days ago:
“Those receiving payments—either directly or through firms they manage—include former director of Oval Office operations [and former Trump bodyguard] Keith Schiller, former personal assistant to the president John McEntee, former digital media director of the Trump campaign Brad Parscale, and former director of advertising for the Trump campaign Gary Coby, ABC reports. The salaries are listed for “security services,” “payroll,” “digital consulting [and] management consulting,” and “media services [and] consulting,” respectively.”
Sean Spicer claims he is not being paid. No word on if Anthony Scaramucci is or is not being paid to say positive things about the POTUS.
This is the kind of info that prosecutors care about. Unsubstantiated claims that Spicer may have taken his payoff in Bitcoin. We don’t have a functioning Whitehouse. The Trumpkin mob moved in and are operating the way they have since the days Roy Cohn was their attorney and Donald’s confidant. And they aren’t backing down, so we’re going to have to drag them out in shackles. A pleasure!
God, it’s like if somebody set up a White House featuring Don Corleone as president with Darth Vader and Thanos as his lead staffers. You don’t have to feel bad when they cross each other because they’re all terrible, so it’s just entertaining.
That picture up top, with the uncapped sharpie pointing towards her dress makes me nervous (literally, I actually got physically tense from that picture).
She keeps this up and she MIGHT get an invitation to a barbeque. Interesting. She’s doing his thing but with receipts. I will never forget that everyone must bow to trump crusade of hers, but she pumped his ego up to get out on! Long term strategy and she’s winning his shi##y game.
So yeah, she might get an invitation to a barbeque, but folks have not forgotten who she really is.
Never understood what Michael Clark Duncan saw in her..
All of this, is just amazing. OMN bringing the receipts day after day. OMN has said that she has spoken to Mueller already and will again if he asks. . .
As aang quoted above: “believe me, my tapes are much better”. I’m sure Mr. Mueller will be interested in all of those “much better” tapes. Huzzah!
They shouldn’t have underestimated her. She’s always been a player who’s willing to get her hands dirty. And have been around him for so long, she knows how they roll.
Plus, wouldn’t it be amazing to essentially have EZ taken down by a WOC and a porn star? Like seriously, how surreal is THAT? It could literally play out like that, and it’s mind-blowing, but I am down for it 110%.
Hehe what a mess. They are all such idiots.
You know what I particularly like about this one? That it’s Lara Trump. I’ve often wondered who the hell is running this shit show sometimes and what ‘people’ keep making certain decisions. And the truth is right here – that this family is thick as thieves in the mire together. They learned to keep it low profile but if Lara Trump is doing stuff like this…they are talking to each other all the time.
About the Midas touch. Yes, everything Midas touched turned to gold. Including his family, the food he ate… you know where it goes. So I think a ‘Midas’ touch’ is actually quite an appropriate phrase for the Trumps: everything they touch turns to gold (well not really considering his bankruptcies). And everything they touch dies.
This is so true. Everything EZ has touched has literally turned to shizz! Careers destroyed, people who grifted for decades going to jail, shunning, ridicule, you name it–anything negative that can happen HAS happened to those who connect themselves to him.
Typical Trumpers – see nothing wrong with using any dirty, underhanded trick in the book to get what they want, but then whine like children when someone turns it on them.
I saw on reddit that because Lara was offering Omarosa a job on the 2020 campaign, it could be paid for with campaign dollars, not Trump himself. So, basically, they used donations in an attempt to buy Omarosa’s silence.
But her emails.
I’ve heard rumors on twitter the WH suspects she had a Pen that recorded everything. Which would make sense – they were always worried about the phone the whole time. The pen looks and works like a normal pen. I think this was planned all along. She saw book deal from a mile away.
I have no doubts that EVERYTHING is on tape. She knew she would have to bring the receipts.
Only problem for me is that so far it has been fairly boring stuff she has released.
She’s saving the goody-goods for the book. Papers and news agencies will begin to excerpt the good parts…
Who wants popcorn? Snackies? I’ll make a run to the store . . .!
Me! I’ll bring the drinks.
I have little to say about Omarosa, but I will say I LOVE her lipstick in that top image.
After watching her on at least two seasons of The Apprentice, I cannot stand Omarosa – but she’s a ray of sunshine next to the Trumps. I’m glad she’s doing this, and I hope she really does have tons of goodies to share. The pessimist in me thinks what does it matter though 🤷🏽♀️? Teflon Don seems to get away with EVERYTHING. Oh gawd, that made me sick to my stomach.
Regardless, he is insane. Trying to get her arrested? Trying to stop the publication of her book? 😂 He really is listening to his mentor Professor Putin and is trying to turn us into Little Russia which is no laughing matter (nauseated AGAIN!).
