“Emma Thompson looks vaguely Annie Lennox-ish these days” links
  • August 17, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The UK premiere of 'The Children Act' held at Curzon Mayfair

I’m here for Emma Thompson’s vaguely Annie Lennox-esque look. [Go Fug Yourself]
I love all of this information about the Cantonese covers of famous English-language pop songs, and this cover of Coldplay’s “Yellow” is amazing. [LaineyGossip]
Vogue has stopped hiring models younger than 18. [Dlisted]
This story about Donald Trump misquoting Apocalypse Now is scary. [Pajiba]
LuAnn de Lesseps absolutely left rehab too early. [Reality Tea]
I enjoy all of the thought that went into this Pearl Jam discussion. [Jezebel]
Purdue’s makeshift dorm rooms don’t seem all that great. [Buzzfeed]
LOL, Disney is attacking Michael Jackson’s estate. [The Blemish]
Janet Jackson released a new single! [OMG Blog]

The UK premiere of 'The Children Act' held at Curzon Mayfair

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to ““Emma Thompson looks vaguely Annie Lennox-ish these days” links”

  1. cdubois says:
    August 17, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    She looks like Dorinda Medley, and not in a good way…

    Reply
  2. holly hobby says:
    August 17, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    It’s the hair and the fake tan. I’m sorry I don’t like the hair. If she’s going gray she should really let it go gray.

    Reply
  3. Nikki says:
    August 17, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Probably in the minority, but I like her look, especially when contrasted to the Stepford Actresses Over Fifty Club of botoxed, pulled, lifted, and dyed. She’s always been a striking woman, and remains so to me.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    August 17, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    I like it. I agree she can fine tune her skin color, etc.

    Reply
  5. MavenTheFirst says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    I adore Emma, but I do not adore her hair colour choices. She looked best with brown hair. Hated when she went to blonde-ish. This silver look does not flatter her either. But I guess she’s an experimental chick, so in the big scheme of things, given her big and curious brain, I’ll give her a pass.

    Reply
  6. Katebush says:
    August 17, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    I think this is the best Emma Thompson has looked. She’s obv lost weight and has let her go grey and I think she looks amazing!
    Never liked her look before but now she really stands out.

    Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    She looks great but needs to rethink the makeup a bit.

    Reply
  8. Fluffy Princess says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    It reminds me of Brigitte Nielsen in a way.

    Although, I will always be a stan for Emma Thompson. I don’t care if she dyes polka dots into her hair and wears a lilac tutu–I will always love her and admire her.

    Reply
  9. spicydragonfly79 says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    kaiser. can you find out who haley atwells dress is by??? i dig

    Reply
  10. SJhere says:
    August 17, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Emma is always beautiful. She is naturally aging and good for her! I do think a better color of suit would have been prettier, maybe a navy or electric/royal blue? I love her and have seen almost all her work. Her Sense and Sensibilty with Alan Rickman was perfect.

    Emma is a true talent, act, write she can do it all.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment