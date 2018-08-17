“Emma Thompson looks vaguely Annie Lennox-ish these days” links

I’m here for Emma Thompson’s vaguely Annie Lennox-esque look. [Go Fug Yourself]
I love all of this information about the Cantonese covers of famous English-language pop songs, and this cover of Coldplay’s “Yellow” is amazing. [LaineyGossip]
Vogue has stopped hiring models younger than 18. [Dlisted]
This story about Donald Trump misquoting Apocalypse Now is scary. [Pajiba]
LuAnn de Lesseps absolutely left rehab too early. [Reality Tea]
I enjoy all of the thought that went into this Pearl Jam discussion. [Jezebel]
Purdue’s makeshift dorm rooms don’t seem all that great. [Buzzfeed]
LOL, Disney is attacking Michael Jackson’s estate. [The Blemish]
Janet Jackson released a new single! [OMG Blog]
She looks like Dorinda Medley, and not in a good way…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same thing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the hair and the fake tan. I’m sorry I don’t like the hair. If she’s going gray she should really let it go gray.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it looked white… like it’s gone past gray and now it’s white? I like it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably in the minority, but I like her look, especially when contrasted to the Stepford Actresses Over Fifty Club of botoxed, pulled, lifted, and dyed. She’s always been a striking woman, and remains so to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do think the black suit looks severe with her coloring, though..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like it. I agree she can fine tune her skin color, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I adore Emma, but I do not adore her hair colour choices. She looked best with brown hair. Hated when she went to blonde-ish. This silver look does not flatter her either. But I guess she’s an experimental chick, so in the big scheme of things, given her big and curious brain, I’ll give her a pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is the best Emma Thompson has looked. She’s obv lost weight and has let her go grey and I think she looks amazing!
Never liked her look before but now she really stands out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great but needs to rethink the makeup a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It reminds me of Brigitte Nielsen in a way.
Although, I will always be a stan for Emma Thompson. I don’t care if she dyes polka dots into her hair and wears a lilac tutu–I will always love her and admire her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol, THAT’S who she’s reminding me of! Brigitte. I like it, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
kaiser. can you find out who haley atwells dress is by??? i dig
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emma is always beautiful. She is naturally aging and good for her! I do think a better color of suit would have been prettier, maybe a navy or electric/royal blue? I love her and have seen almost all her work. Her Sense and Sensibilty with Alan Rickman was perfect.
Emma is a true talent, act, write she can do it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse