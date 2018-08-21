Did Camila Cabello really deserve the VMAs for Video & Artist of the Year?

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room

I actually have to give MTV some credit this year: they managed to tell various artists that they were going to win awards, so the artists showed up. That’s not always the case – usually, there are some artists who don’t even bother, because they don’t really give a sh-t. It felt like this year, they just gave awards to the people who came, like Post Malone and…Camila Cabello. Don’t get me wrong, I like Camila just fine. But did she have the video of the year? No, she didn’t. Was she the artist of the year? No, she wasn’t. But those are the awards she won. Camila spent the entire red carpet and show in this Oscar de la Renta mullet gown which is not my fave. Also not my fave? Her retro hairstyle with bangs. UGH.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj in Off White. Just my opinion: the less said about Minaj the better. I feel like she has become an irrelevant mess.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room

Is it just me or is Bebe Rexha trying to BE Kylie Jenner? This dress is Christian Siriano.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room

SZA in a Rodarte dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. She looks cute and normal.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Noah Cyrus with boyfriend Lil’ Xan. I CANNOT.

VMA Awards Guest

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty, WENN.

47 Responses to “Did Camila Cabello really deserve the VMAs for Video & Artist of the Year?”

  1. MCV says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:05 am

    She got the biggest female hit of the year but the video is nothing special. “This is America” should’ve won.

    Camila winning things is just a demonstration of the state of pop music in the last 5 years. I really thought Gaga was going to save us from the basics but she went downhill FAST.

    Reply
  2. Jess says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I am.not a Camila fan, but I think she kinda deserved it? She is so far the only woman to have a #1 álbum and a #1 single together this year, Havana was huge and her álbum sold very well. In a year in which men seem to be dominating, I am glad she was awarded instead of Post Malone or someone else

    Reply
    • Millenial says:
      August 21, 2018 at 8:43 am

      I don’t want to have to learn who Post Malone is — anymore than I already do. So, I’m fine if Camila won. I’m an old, but her music is some of the only stuff on pop radio I can stand to listen to.

      Reply
    • minime says:
      August 21, 2018 at 10:36 am

      I’m not a big fan either but her Havana song and video were playing non-stop for me in the last months…it’s catchy, she has a nice voice and actually the video is quite funny. It’s probably the only song of hers I know but really doesn’t bother me at all that she won. Find it actually pretty cool that such a young artist of Cuban origins won with such a nice vibe music.

      Reply
  3. boredblond says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:08 am

    I don’t really care about any of these people, but I think that Oscar de la Renta dress is interesting..

    Reply
  4. Jessica says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Her hair and dress look like she’s going to prom. This VMA’s red carpet was tragic. This show has fallen so far from what it was circa 1999/2000. I had no idea who 70% of them were. YouTubers, random Z-listers, models, some SoundCloud rappers & a few genuine celebrities they managed to corral.

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Video of the year clearly was Bey and Jay with “Apeshit” Hello MTV? They filmed in the freaking Louvre! Childish Gambino and “This is America” would have been another acceptable choice. Hell even Drake makes better videos.
    Camilla Cabello winning is a joke.

    Reply
  6. Sarah says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:17 am

    That girl once called her black bandmate the n-word. Girlfriend does not deserve sh*t but attractive white woman… You know the song.

    Reply
  7. JeanGrey says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:17 am

    No. She is basic. Her singing is basic. Havana was mediocre at best, just catchy. The video was meh. This is the best they could come up with? Childish Gambino and Bruno Mars were the most talented in that category. Drippin’ in Finesse was all over the place. I swear she made a sacrifice to the illuminati gods to get this recognition cuz I really don’t get it. Lol

    Reply
  8. Yuma says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Good lord, Noah Cyrus and her boyfriend are “interesting” looking aren’t they? Desperate is another word that comes to mind, too…

    Reply
  9. Naddie says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:23 am

    What a charming, inspirational couple. I’m even thinking of having kids now.

    Reply
  10. Michael says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:36 am

    She has some talent, unlike 90% of the preening idiots at the show last night. Also, are there any rock n’ roll bands left in the world?

    Reply
  11. JAC says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:39 am

    I love Noah’s haircut. What is that, a choppy bob?

    Reply
  12. Miss Margo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Oh. My. God. Lil xan?!?! Who the eff is that?!? I

    Reply
  13. Miss Margo says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:45 am

    And one more thing. This Is America didn’t win video of the year? HAVANA DID?! That’s some bull ish.

    Reply
  14. Babs says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:51 am

    WTF is happening to Nicki? Something’s up with this absolute mess of an album rollout. And now this?

    Reply
  15. Carolyn says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:03 am

    The vmas are a fan voted award. Fans have been voting for these awards for the past several years. Camilla is crap and her voice is grating as hell.

    Reply
  16. Case says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Absolutely not. Video of the Year should’ve been This is America, hands down, without question.

    On another note, I find it really depressing that the rock categories aren’t even shown on air anymore.

    Reply
  17. ISSAQUEEN says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Has anybody here been following Nicki’s meltdown on the internet over the last few days? So far this is who she blames for her album debuting at number 2 instead of number 1:
    Travis Scott,
    Kylie Jenner
    Stormi
    Drake
    Spotify
    Cardi B
    The Nicki hate train

    Reply
    • BlueSky says:
      August 21, 2018 at 11:19 am

      Yeah I have. It’s weird, she is just rambling and I couldn’t follow any of it. Was never a big fan of hers. Got tired of her shtick quickly when she first came out. She enjoyed over a decade of essentially no competition from other female rappers. Now she has competition and she doesn’t like it.

      Reply
  18. Moxie Remon says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:18 am

    Racism won again.

    Reply
  19. Harryg says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Sorry but her songs are really annoying! And why does everything sound like Kidz Pop nowadays? It’s either that, or bad rap.

    Reply
  20. hogtowngooner says:
    August 21, 2018 at 11:01 am

    This is America winning would have been a good message for MTV to send to its viewers, but I guess a basic-ass party of Z-listers and tacky famewhores is good too. Eye roll.

    I’m an old and remember when MTV used to play tons of music videos of all stripes. Could you imagine them playing that iconic Nirvana Unplugged show now?

    Reply

