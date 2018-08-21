Did Camila Cabello really deserve the VMAs for Video & Artist of the Year?

I actually have to give MTV some credit this year: they managed to tell various artists that they were going to win awards, so the artists showed up. That’s not always the case – usually, there are some artists who don’t even bother, because they don’t really give a sh-t. It felt like this year, they just gave awards to the people who came, like Post Malone and…Camila Cabello. Don’t get me wrong, I like Camila just fine. But did she have the video of the year? No, she didn’t. Was she the artist of the year? No, she wasn’t. But those are the awards she won. Camila spent the entire red carpet and show in this Oscar de la Renta mullet gown which is not my fave. Also not my fave? Her retro hairstyle with bangs. UGH.

Nicki Minaj in Off White. Just my opinion: the less said about Minaj the better. I feel like she has become an irrelevant mess.

Is it just me or is Bebe Rexha trying to BE Kylie Jenner? This dress is Christian Siriano.

SZA in a Rodarte dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. She looks cute and normal.

Noah Cyrus with boyfriend Lil’ Xan. I CANNOT.

