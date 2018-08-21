Did Camila Cabello really deserve the VMAs for Video & Artist of the Year?

I actually have to give MTV some credit this year: they managed to tell various artists that they were going to win awards, so the artists showed up. That’s not always the case – usually, there are some artists who don’t even bother, because they don’t really give a sh-t. It felt like this year, they just gave awards to the people who came, like Post Malone and…Camila Cabello. Don’t get me wrong, I like Camila just fine. But did she have the video of the year? No, she didn’t. Was she the artist of the year? No, she wasn’t. But those are the awards she won. Camila spent the entire red carpet and show in this Oscar de la Renta mullet gown which is not my fave. Also not my fave? Her retro hairstyle with bangs. UGH.
Nicki Minaj in Off White. Just my opinion: the less said about Minaj the better. I feel like she has become an irrelevant mess.
Is it just me or is Bebe Rexha trying to BE Kylie Jenner? This dress is Christian Siriano.
SZA in a Rodarte dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. She looks cute and normal.
Noah Cyrus with boyfriend Lil’ Xan. I CANNOT.
She got the biggest female hit of the year but the video is nothing special. “This is America” should’ve won.
Camila winning things is just a demonstration of the state of pop music in the last 5 years. I really thought Gaga was going to save us from the basics but she went downhill FAST.
Gaga was just another basic pop singer trying to be “edgy” a la Avril Lavigne.
Gaga’s on and off-stage antics were often tiresome and her edginess often felt forced but I think she has MUCH more talent than Avril Lavigne. Like, she can actually sing.
How are Avril Lavigne and Lady Gaga comparable tho? Gaga has a lot of talent but her antics got out of hand. Like that twitter account said pop culture died in 2009 with Gagas perfomance at the VMAs.
Sarah: Agree. Avril is as talentless as one can be.
MCV: Both were seen as “different from the rest” in their peak, when it turned out they were not.
Agreed. This is America should have won.
Okay between this post and the Madonna post, the random mentions of Gaga are a little weird. She doesn’t have a lot to do with last night’s VMAs and frankly if she’s so irrelevant and basic why even mention her in the first place?
I am.not a Camila fan, but I think she kinda deserved it? She is so far the only woman to have a #1 álbum and a #1 single together this year, Havana was huge and her álbum sold very well. In a year in which men seem to be dominating, I am glad she was awarded instead of Post Malone or someone else
I don’t want to have to learn who Post Malone is — anymore than I already do. So, I’m fine if Camila won. I’m an old, but her music is some of the only stuff on pop radio I can stand to listen to.
I’m not a big fan either but her Havana song and video were playing non-stop for me in the last months…it’s catchy, she has a nice voice and actually the video is quite funny. It’s probably the only song of hers I know but really doesn’t bother me at all that she won. Find it actually pretty cool that such a young artist of Cuban origins won with such a nice vibe music.
I don’t really care about any of these people, but I think that Oscar de la Renta dress is interesting..
I don’t often think about how a dress would feel but that dress is like a dream duvet I want to swan around and nap in.
Me neither. Also “Noah Cyrus with boyfriend Lil’ Xan. I CANNOT.” lmao 🤣
Her hair and dress look like she’s going to prom. This VMA’s red carpet was tragic. This show has fallen so far from what it was circa 1999/2000. I had no idea who 70% of them were. YouTubers, random Z-listers, models, some SoundCloud rappers & a few genuine celebrities they managed to corral.
Pop culture really died in 2009. I remember being little watching the 2003 VMA with the kiss and everything. Yesterday I saw a girl on twitter saying that fifth harmony perfomance last year was the best VMA perfomance ever. I feel bad for them.
Video of the year clearly was Bey and Jay with “Apeshit” Hello MTV? They filmed in the freaking Louvre! Childish Gambino and “This is America” would have been another acceptable choice. Hell even Drake makes better videos.
Camilla Cabello winning is a joke.
That girl once called her black bandmate the n-word. Girlfriend does not deserve sh*t but attractive white woman… You know the song.
You are so right. Its been swept under the rug and its shameful
No. She is basic. Her singing is basic. Havana was mediocre at best, just catchy. The video was meh. This is the best they could come up with? Childish Gambino and Bruno Mars were the most talented in that category. Drippin’ in Finesse was all over the place. I swear she made a sacrifice to the illuminati gods to get this recognition cuz I really don’t get it. Lol
That Havana song had to be the most annoying song this year, it was so basic it was painful.
Everyone knows that you can buy (this and others) awards.
Good lord, Noah Cyrus and her boyfriend are “interesting” looking aren’t they? Desperate is another word that comes to mind, too…
They look like twins.
What a charming, inspirational couple. I’m even thinking of having kids now.
She has some talent, unlike 90% of the preening idiots at the show last night. Also, are there any rock n’ roll bands left in the world?
Aerosmith. Hanging on by a thread. LOL JK. And they still showed more talent and energy than 90% of the performers who hit that stage last night.
There are plenty of good rock bands out these days, they just aren’t played on the radio or talked about much because all anybody talks about is pop and rap. Incubus, royal blood, queens of the Stone Age, foo fighters, Sean Lennon, ghost of the sabre tooth tiger, the white Buffalo, death from above, jack white, billy talent…just to name a few bands who are still great and still on the go
Beck is still releasing music almost every year, every albums is different, he’s done rock, alternative, country, pop. He’s very talented
Death from above are amazing. They had an album out lsat year called outrage is now. If anybody hasn’t heard them, they should def check them out. It’s just two guys, bass and drums, the singer is the drummer, which blows my mind.
I like Incubus, just listened to a Billy Talent track and it sounds pretty good, Jack White is ok, Foo’s are a bit generic for me. I’ll try some of the others when I get a chance. Good call on Billy Talent. I never heard of him, but the one song I just listened to was pretty good. Def will listen to some more
You hadn’t heard of billy talent? I’ve been listening to them for years, their album afraid of heights is my favourite (they are a band, not a solo artist, no one named bills in the band.) Jack white is amazing! He has so much solo work and he’s in several bands, he’s so versatile and plays so many instruments
Primus is another great band, and anything les clay pool does really. Him and Sean Lennon play together, The Lennon/Claypool delirium, they are soooo good.
Yes but they’re not on mainstream media. Most rock bands headline festivals and do a lot of concerts. The Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age, Gorillaz or The Killers are doing really good just not on MTV (better for them honestly they’re better than most of the people that were present last night).
Mtv is garbage
I love Noah’s haircut. What is that, a choppy bob?
Oh. My. God. Lil xan?!?! Who the eff is that?!? I
And one more thing. This Is America didn’t win video of the year? HAVANA DID?! That’s some bull ish.
WTF is happening to Nicki? Something’s up with this absolute mess of an album rollout. And now this?
The vmas are a fan voted award. Fans have been voting for these awards for the past several years. Camilla is crap and her voice is grating as hell.
Absolutely not. Video of the Year should’ve been This is America, hands down, without question.
On another note, I find it really depressing that the rock categories aren’t even shown on air anymore.
Has anybody here been following Nicki’s meltdown on the internet over the last few days? So far this is who she blames for her album debuting at number 2 instead of number 1:
Travis Scott,
Kylie Jenner
Stormi
Drake
Spotify
Cardi B
The Nicki hate train
Yeah I have. It’s weird, she is just rambling and I couldn’t follow any of it. Was never a big fan of hers. Got tired of her shtick quickly when she first came out. She enjoyed over a decade of essentially no competition from other female rappers. Now she has competition and she doesn’t like it.
Racism won again.
Isn’t she consodered a woman of color in America?
Really?! She is Latina but white.
Sorry but her songs are really annoying! And why does everything sound like Kidz Pop nowadays? It’s either that, or bad rap.
This is America winning would have been a good message for MTV to send to its viewers, but I guess a basic-ass party of Z-listers and tacky famewhores is good too. Eye roll.
I’m an old and remember when MTV used to play tons of music videos of all stripes. Could you imagine them playing that iconic Nirvana Unplugged show now?
