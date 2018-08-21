Ariana Grande in a metallic mini dress with Pete Davidson at the VMAs: mismatched?

I was surprised by Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s dynamic last night at the VMAs. This was their first red carpet together and I expected Pete to be more doting or to look at Ariana like she was the best thing ever. The camera kept panning to them and he came across as more of an arrogant douchebag type. Maybe that’s just how Pete copes when he feels out of his element, but when I saw Ariana’s brother Frankie grooving in the audience with Camila Cabello it occurred to me that Pete is dragging Ariana down. Whatever is going on, it’s sort of working for them, for now.
Ariana wore this very cute geometric silver metallic mini dress on the red carpet paired with some thigh high glittery sock boots. I love the pointy bustline and hemline on this. This is on brand for Ariana and I wish she would have worn it during the ceremony, but she changed into a black dress for that. Ariana won Best Pop, for “No Tears Left to Cry.” She thanked Pete at the end of her speech, just saying “Pete Davidson, thanks for existing, love you.” I swear that he looked like he was waiting for it and like he was annoyed she thanked everyone else before him. Maybe he just wasn’t sure how to react, but something seemed off. They weren’t like Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod at all, who seemed more in sync, but they’re older, wiser and more sober. (I realize who I’m talking about too.)
Ariana also performed “God is a Woman,” I’m including that video below. I really liked the stage setting and choreography for this, it’s got a sexy Last Supper vibe. Given all the other incredible performances it seemed kind of muted though. Also, it occurred to me that Ariana would have been better suited to do an Aretha tribute than Madonna. Ariana just gushed about Aretha on The Tonight Show. I guess anyone would have been better than Madonna though.
I wish them the best, and hope they are kind to each other and truly in love. I know not all whirlwind romances are love-bombing that end in abuse. But a lot are. Mine was. So I always get nervous when I hear about these stories. My gut feel on this one is bad. Hope it’s my bad experiences talking but the way his behaviour is described here gives me a sick feeling.
Same. They gave me such an awful vibe, I’m not even able to explain why. I hope I’m wrong though.
Same here. It just gives me a bad feeling. I don’t feel the same about Justin and Hailey, who probably will end in tears, but not in the same way I think that these two will. I really hope I am wrong, but my gut tells me this is unhealthy love-bombing, and when it turns…watch out.
I dated a guy briefly who did this to me. He told me at the beginning, ‘I’m as soft as a rabbit’, and at the end I remember thinking ‘yeah….a rabbit with a python rearing up over its head.’
+1
The broke up will be a mess!!!
He always looks like he’s a strung-out junkie. I know he had a problem with drugs (some stomach issue like IBS I think? and anxiety? and did rehab for it). He’s said in interviews he used pot a LOT for this. But he doesn’t look “healthy”.
And yes, they look TOTALLY mismatched. All the time.
He doesn’t seem well to me. He just looks…ill.
They do seem really crazy about each other but as mentioned above, that’s not always a good thing.
He really does look ill, doesn’t he?
I agree with those above, I have a bad feeling about all this. I’m not a fan of either, but I just feel something bad is going to come of this and I hope it doesn’t.
He has Crohn’s disease and drug and alcohol issues, and that pesky borderline personality disorder.
Kitten that was my first thought. Whoever this guy is, he looks sick as sh*t and the blond hair isn’t helping.
He’s a person who has dark circles under his eyes as a natural state of his coloring, I think. The bleached hair is a really awful contrast, and accentuates the clash of coloring/hair in a bad way.
Agree, he’s naturally an odd looking dude who can pass for weird cute with longer dark hair. The super short bleached thing is doing him no favors. If I bleached my hair blonde I’d look ill too.
She could do better.
I wasn’t a fan of what was underneath the dress. It looked like netball shorts.
Also her live vocals are nice but this performance reminded me of Bey’s 2017 Grammys performance. Anyone else?
I like her but I don’t like this relationship at all. The whole thing feels cringey and codependent. She’s WAY out of his league.
I hope he’s nice and makes her happy.
He looks like a hot mess. This wedding ain’t ever gonna happen — their infatuation will burn out long before the nuptials.
She IS way out of his league, and it seems like she is doing the most to reassure him, but that insecurity is toxic and this isn’t going to end well.
Maybe he needs some reassurance, I’m sure all he hears is that he’s not good enough for her and she can do better. Hard to not be insecure
What an odd looking man. I don’t think an engagement between two 20-something’s who have dated for a few months will last. Whatever though live & let live.
He looks corpsey. Ariana, please let him borrow your glam squad!! At least some concealer!
His dad was a firefighter killed on 9/11. He’s dealt with substance abuce and mental illness recently, of which she’s fully aware. But you guys are cool, so go ahead and keep smack-talking. It’s all good. Corpse-like. Live and let live and whatever.
Her tan is getting out of hand. Someone should stop her. He gives such d-bag vibes, #icant.
Agree about her tan. Sometimes people even call it blackface. Kim K was doing the same thing at the wedding a few days ago when she wore the lime green porno chic dress. If I didn’t know it was Kim, I would have thought she was a light-skinned Black woman. She had a magazine feature with her daughter North awhile back (the one where she’s dressed like Jackie O) and they made her skin the same shade as North’s! Then they get mad when people accuse them of constantly appropriating Black women’s styles.
Kim and her fetish with black men (and women) are just a given to me at this point with Ariana tho I literaly thought she was a WOC then I saw photos and videos from her tv show and she was white like very pale actually lol I was shook I don’t know why people want to look racially ambiguous.
I know, that’s a big issue I have with Kim. I feel like she changes her skin tone depending on the context. Not just a spray tan like we would get but she darkens herself to the point that she looks like a POC. To her, imo, it’s harmless but it’s not. POC who are darker skinned have to deal with issues because of how dark they are and are seen as less attractive than lighter skinned POC. so, to me, even as a white woman, its really offensive to see her play around like that.
Is it possible to be painfully orange? Because I feel like she is.
Valentino and Tr*mp say yes, it is possible.
Oh my! What an atrocious triumvirate to be part of.
MCV, don’t forget George Hamilton! He’s the OG “tanner” lol.
OMG just remembered another: the older woman in “Something About Mary”, go in to @ 1:55 to see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdOrjwuILCE
This movie with is Cameron Diaz and Ben Stiller (for anyone not familiar with it), this is an iconic scene from the movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbFx0CbaIlY 😄
I don’t know about these two…I think it’s all going to come crashing down rather badly. Pete seems to have his own issues and they both appear to be dabbling in drug use which..sure, their choice. But it does feel like a lot of love bombing which is going to backfire. Can’t see the wedding happening and I get a bad vibe from this pair (hope I’m wrong though, I really do like Ariana).
Britney & Kevin Federline vibes
He reminds me *so* much of a guy I fell head over heels for in my early 20s. My guy was tall, lanky dorky but he was also severely mentally ill (which I found out later) and it ended terribly. Worst breakup of my life. I was completely dickmatized. He worshipped the ground I walked on and treated me like a queen but it was such an unhealthy, codependent relationship. That’s all I think about when I see them together.
Oh…my…God…me TOO!! Hmm…did we date the same guy? Lol! The same thing happened to me, and Oh man…it ended badly. I didn’t realize how much of a mess he was until I got out of the relationship (literally packed my stuff and left), cut all contact, and got some clarity.
Did he steal your money, max out your credit cards and hide your mail so you wouldn’t find out until you were practically bankrupt? Did he he use said money just to snort it up his nose? If so, then it very well could be the same guy! Lmao! I’m so glad we got out before it went too far! Karma found my guy and did a real number on him so everything turned out well for me at least. 😊
Did he also have a twin and steal your parent’s identity too? Then, we all dated the sleaze
Due to my own rough experiences as an early twenties woman I now HATE to see a man dragging a woman down like this. I missed out on so much joy, freedom, and self growth because I had a man who just dragged me down and needed me to take care of him and make everything right for him and act just how he wanted, and be in his codependent world with him etc etc etc.
I get that vibe too. He drags her down. She’s not living her best life. And I’m not against him as a person of course. But I do, as an older bystander, get a bad vibe and I think she would be better off without this drugged out looking man child type guy.
She’s another one whose nose is disappearing.
She is beautiful and ridiculously talented. (On Jimmy Fallon she has done imitations of other singers. Check out her Celine Dion and Christina Aguilera on YouTube.) I agree with everyone above that theirs is a weird combo. I find him not very talented, but he has an attitude like he carries SNL.
I really think Ariana is the voice of a generation, in a similar vein to Whitney, Xtina, Adele, etc.. She was on Fallon the other night and did a lovely, respectful tribute to Aretha Franklin. She sang Natural Woman with the Roots and it was just beautiful. Gorgeous voice, and I think she’s really grown up in the past two years. Her new album is stellar too.
He looks like he took too much opiates. He looks pale, and not in a not-tan way, but in a “I took too many pills and will throw up soon” kind of way.
Yes!!!! I believe Pete has Crohn’s disease but it doesn’t make you look this sick unless you’re experiencing a flare up. Crohn’s runs in my family so I’m familiar with it. Pete looks like he is constantly ill. Constantly dope sick. I hope that’s not the case.
I agree with this – I was surprised by Pete’s demeanor whenever the camera was on him. He didn’t look doting or loved up – he looked annoyed and arrogant. And someone should have told him to spit out the gum.
I remember when Ariana was invited to sign at the Grammy special for Stevie Wonder and she brought that waste of space Big Sean as her date. Before she performed there were a couple of big acts (Bey and Gary Clark and Gaga soon followed) and everybody was out there seat and Big Sean just looked over it and therefore so did Ariana. It was almost like she did not want to upset him by enjoying herself. I remember that because there was no way he would have been front row if he was not Ariana’s plus one.
That is how I feel about her and Pete. She can do better and I think will.
Agreed, I also get a weird vibe and Pete always has this sheen like he’s a character out in f Trainspotting (not sure that’s a good thing). I feel bad for them bc I think their infatuation for one another is real, but that it’s going to flip into a huge emotional mess bc Pete seems overwhelmed with the attention frenzy (which was sorta a result of their constant lovebombing on social media…).
I actually thought her performance was the highlight for me. Her voice is wonderful! Pete looked nervous to me. I’m getting different vibes from everyone else. He quit social media. He’s not loving all the crap he’s hearing from people and he looked nervous as hell. That’s just my take.
That’s what I sensed as well. When asked about Ariana he speaks extremely highly of her, so I doubt he was feeling arrogant/ above it all.
I think he always looks a little intimidated during her performances- like he feels the rug will be pulled out from under his feet any minute, he can’t believe she chose him/ feels too good to be true. If that ‘s the case, I feel sorry for him, that’s no way to live. Hope he finds a balance, because her fame is going to be a part of their relationship for the long run.
Whenever the camera was on him, he just had that “I don’t give a sh*t about being here” type of look on his face. Maybe that’s just him being nervous…I don’t know.
I adored her performance. I’ve never listened to more than her radio hits before, but I checked out Sweetener and it’s a dreamy album. So good.
Re: Pete. I think he’s just a pothead and otherwise harmless. They seem to have a genuinely sweet relationship to me. I realize he has mental health struggles, but I really don’t envision this relationship becoming toxic. I think his “weird” vibe truly is him looking nervous/uncomfortable about his personal life being spotlighted.
Dreamy is the perfect way to describe it!!! It’s a great record.
The dress is hideous, and she is a terrible singer. I couldn’t get through 15 seconds of that performance before turning it off.
^^yeah, i agree. Everyone is judging him because of how he looks. He just looks like a pot smoker to me. All this she’s out of his league stuff is really offensive. They wouldnt say that if he was better looking than her. Looks arent everything
She’s a bonafide pop star – who isn’t going to be “out of her league”? Yeah, he looks like a pot smoker and has issues. He’s also funny, charming, has a career, and hopefully is nice and good to her. It seems unlikely that some suit, Justin Bieber or Elon Musk-type be a better fit. Or whatever it is people think is in her league.
Regarding the love bombing and relationships in one’s early twenties — I wish the best for them — but if things go south, that’s how we learn what to look for in life and partners. My life is better now for the soulmate/jackass I dated (and stupidly married!) in my early twenties.
