Lena Dunham added a new Sphynx kitten named Candy to her growing menagerie

Just as I sat down to write this, my beloved a–hole panther kitten started crying and chirping. What was happening? Absolutely nothing. He’s just bored and looking to get into some sh-t. Which is why I’ve been seriously considering getting another kitten. Should I do it? Should Panther have a little kitten friend? I think Panther has the personality which would take another kitten in stride. Anyway, it’s something I’ve been thinking about. Apparently, Lena Dunham is going all-in on being a cat lady too. I don’t think I ever realized that Lena has Sphynx kitties, but she does. She has Irma, and her other Sphynx, Gia Marie, passed away a few months ago. And now she has a new Sphynx. She named the new kitten Candy. Candy has been added to Lena’s growing menagerie.

Lena Dunham appears to have a new love in her life. The Girls star recently introduced a new kitten in to her “happy zoo,” which is what she calls her pets on their Instagram account @LambyZoo. Dunham, 32, posted a photo of herself with the new Sphynx kitten on her Instagram on Saturday. According to the multi-hyphenate’s Instagram stories, a group called Peach Fuzz Sphynx brought her the little cat. Shortly after receiving the new feline — which, Daily Mail reports, Dunham picked up with a mystery man — she posted a list of things she was grateful for on Instagram stories. Her new kitten was second on the list. On @LambyZoo, an account named for the dog Dunham re-homed last year, the cat is introduced as Candy.

[From People]

Personally, I’ve never seen the point of Sphynx cats unless you have some kind of allergy to cat dander. I have allergic reactions to long-haired cats, so I feel you, cat-allergy peeps. But if you’re allergy free, why spend the money on a purebred Sphynx kitty when you could just go to the shelter and pick up some sweet little mutt-kitten. I thought I was getting some sleepy little alley cat but this Panther kitten just wants to talk and wake me up and “attack” me as I’m walking past.

Also: I seriously have my doubts that Lena is the best animal-mom. Harsh but true. Remember the drama about her dog Lamby? She makes sh-t up about her animals, she’s a bad pet-mom, she doesn’t care for her animals properly, etc.

Moving on… should I get another kitten or nah?