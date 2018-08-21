Lena Dunham added a new Sphynx kitten named Candy to her growing menagerie

Just as I sat down to write this, my beloved a–hole panther kitten started crying and chirping. What was happening? Absolutely nothing. He’s just bored and looking to get into some sh-t. Which is why I’ve been seriously considering getting another kitten. Should I do it? Should Panther have a little kitten friend? I think Panther has the personality which would take another kitten in stride. Anyway, it’s something I’ve been thinking about. Apparently, Lena Dunham is going all-in on being a cat lady too. I don’t think I ever realized that Lena has Sphynx kitties, but she does. She has Irma, and her other Sphynx, Gia Marie, passed away a few months ago. And now she has a new Sphynx. She named the new kitten Candy. Candy has been added to Lena’s growing menagerie.
Lena Dunham appears to have a new love in her life. The Girls star recently introduced a new kitten in to her “happy zoo,” which is what she calls her pets on their Instagram account @LambyZoo. Dunham, 32, posted a photo of herself with the new Sphynx kitten on her Instagram on Saturday. According to the multi-hyphenate’s Instagram stories, a group called Peach Fuzz Sphynx brought her the little cat.
Shortly after receiving the new feline — which, Daily Mail reports, Dunham picked up with a mystery man — she posted a list of things she was grateful for on Instagram stories. Her new kitten was second on the list. On @LambyZoo, an account named for the dog Dunham re-homed last year, the cat is introduced as Candy.
Personally, I’ve never seen the point of Sphynx cats unless you have some kind of allergy to cat dander. I have allergic reactions to long-haired cats, so I feel you, cat-allergy peeps. But if you’re allergy free, why spend the money on a purebred Sphynx kitty when you could just go to the shelter and pick up some sweet little mutt-kitten. I thought I was getting some sleepy little alley cat but this Panther kitten just wants to talk and wake me up and “attack” me as I’m walking past.
Also: I seriously have my doubts that Lena is the best animal-mom. Harsh but true. Remember the drama about her dog Lamby? She makes sh-t up about her animals, she’s a bad pet-mom, she doesn’t care for her animals properly, etc.
Moving on… should I get another kitten or nah?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Instagram.
Sphynxes aren’t just for people with cat allergies. Despite their cute gremlin appearance, they are REALLY sweet kitties. I’ve never met a mean one-and I’ve known several over time.
I think she needs to turn down the central air because they look like they’re freezing huddled up in that little hut.
Dunham sucks but I’m always here for pet pictures ♥
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten, I knew you’d be he authority on this. )
Good to hear form ya!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, I lived with one, and I have a Devon Rex which is not completely hairless, but really similar in personality. They are amazing cats. Extremely intelligent, vocal, conniving,and affectionate. They never hide away like other cats. They are in your business 24/7 and like to perch on your shoulder like a parrot. Sometime I feel like I can’t get anything done because the cat is always involved. You have to bathe them, and they have a great time in the tub! So cute. I LOVE hairless cats. I could never have another breed. You would understand if you met one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES you should definitely get another kitten. They almost always do better when there’s two – especially if they’re young!! Pics if you do it please!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Co-sign. They will provide love and companionship for each other and years of joy and amusement for you as you watch them cavort, and then lie together grooming each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry but this is–respectfully–total BS. I grew up with rescues: always two girl kitties at a time and they always hated each other.
As an adult, I had my girl Scottish Fold for about 6 years or so when I got a boy Scottish Fold, thinking maybe they would get along better if it wasn’t two territorial females and they were the same breed of mellow, benevolent cats. “They will be best friends” I said, “my gal will have a companion to keep her company when I’m not home” I said, “They will cuddle and snuggle and play with each other” I said….
Cut to present day, when my boy kitty can’t walk past my gal without being hissed at and slapped.
But don’t worry: it all evens out because he is twice her size and likes to play a game where he charges full force at her, only to leap over her at the last second. She goes out on the patio because he’s terrified of the outside and would prefer the basement, like the creep that he is. I think she likes the patio because she can go out there and pretend that her brother is dead.
I honestly think cats are like people: they just like who they like. If you are lucky, you get a kitty that has the right personality to fit with your resident cat, but it’s definitely a risk. My gal isn’t even terrible with other kitties, she just hates my boy cat because he’s obnoxious. He’s super-duper-sweet to me and everyone else, but only if I’m not around. If I am, he’s always fighting for my attention.
So it’s a definite risk. Maybe a foster-to-adopt option would work well because you could see how they get along with each other before committing. Because let me tell you, it’s not fun having to constantly run interference between two pissy pussies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your cats just sound like assholes.
It’s not “total BS” that two cats can get along. I’ve had a million cats in my lifetime and never had any serious problems with any of them getting along, except for the usual scuffles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok first of all, no need to be rude. My cats are the shit.
Second of all, you are LUCKY. Saying that a cat always needs another cat in the house is just a blatant lie. If that were the case, then when you go to adopt, there wouldn’t be descriptions like “doesn’t get along with other cats” or “must be the only cat in the house”.
FFS there are entire websites devoted to helping people to acclimate two cats. There’s a whole industry built around pheromone-based products meant to help cats get along. GOD DAMN, there’s a even a dude who has made a living off of going to people’s houses and tryin to help their cats stop hating each other.
Stop making it seem like your experience is everyone’s. It is NOT. And taking on another cat at the risk of upsetting your resident cat should be a decision that is carefully made.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you might need Jackson Galaxy. I understand what you mean though. When introducing two full grown cats, it’s a “crap shoot” on whether they’ll get along or not. It all depends on their personalities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s really interesting, Kitten. I’ve heard that female cats who get neutered before they have kittens themselves are very territorial about their owners. Once they have kittens, they’re more maternal and more interested in being sweet to other cats. Idk if this is true. I have a girl cat who has been my bff for twelve years. She came to me with her brother. They got along well, but she was never thrilled to share me with him. She’s gotten way sweeter since becoming the only cat around here. We’ve lived with other cats and her hostility towards each of them seemed to match how much I liked them. Cats are people too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re talking about getting another kitten while the current cat is still a kitten, not a 6 yr old adult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It depends on the cat’s personality, but yeah, most of the trainers I talked to suggest either introducing a second animal into the home when they’re all young OR if the one is an adult and the other is a baby. Breed can also be important. Some are just outright friendlier than others. My friend has a Siamese and he is *definitely* a one person cat. Not very fond of anybody else at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am long time animal rescuer and I currently have 3 cats in my house. I love it. All 3 have different personalities and entertain each other. I never meant to have this many but I brought them in and just couldn’t let these ones go. 1 is blind so I got a second as a companion for her. The 3rd, I found near death in a ditch so he came in and never left. After all the medical treatments and care, he had to be mine lol.
It’s a bit chaotic at times but so much fun. I so go for it!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a cat lady and have had good luck with bringing home neutered male cats and kittens from the pound over many years. We currently have 2 and sometimes 3. There is a bit of an adjustment period (few weeks) and then the cats settle down and pretend to ignore each other. When it’s cold, they snuggle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone who has allergies. Sphynx’s carry dander just as well as any full furry kitteh. Like a commenter mentioned above they are soooo sweet, but I cannot touch them with a ten foot pole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, get another. Your kit will love a friend (hopefully!).
Too bad we’re so far apart, our cat had 5 kittens on May 15, they are leaving mama just now. We have 4 left. We gave one to the elementary schoolteacher, one goes to the Pediatrician but I’m still looking for homes for the other 3. I can’t take them to a shelter, I’m in love with them like I birthed them myself it is RIDICULOUS.
I know what you mean about a-hole kittens now though for sure. I’ve been reading your stuff like, “what does she mean, a-hole kitten?” Well, now I know. My first experience with them and now I’m like, gosh these things are messy and demanding!! Thank goodness they are so dang CUTE. 🐱
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please get your mama cat spayed. Otherwise you’ll have another littler before you can get rid of this one. And this time of year, everybody and their brother is trying to give away kittens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to go bob barker…please spay and neuter your pets!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Annnnddd her dog she took from her sister just died. The yorkie that was 13.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg she can’t do anything right according to all you guys, can she?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I vote yes an another cat. I had one cat for a LONG time (she didn’t like other cats) and when she passed I adopted a pair of siblings. They keep each other busy! And they have a lot of fun together.
Check local rescues, if they work with fosters, they will likely know if a cat is good with other cats, dogs, kids, etc. And please everyone, spay and neuter your pets!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I vote second kitty as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love cats (I have 2 Maine Coons) but I can’t with Sphynxes.
They creep the hell out of me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, if you’re able to care for another kitty, get one! You’ll be saving a life, and your Panther will have companionship.
And Lena Dunham. Isn’t she the one who molested her little sister? Is she known for anything else? I have no idea who this woman is as far as any work she might have done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, if you’re able to get another! I wish I could have another but my cat simply will not allow it. She’s an only fur child and doesn’t want any others around. She barely tolerates me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It could work well to get another kitten but do it ASAP. In my experience the older a kitty is when a new one is introduced the more difficult for both. Also…..I need pics of your kitten!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve posted a few ‘grams of my Panther
https://www.instagram.com/kaiseratcb/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
very handsome!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Are you reading Paris Zarcilla’s twitter account about how he found kittens under his bed and fell in love?
Report this comment as spam or abuse