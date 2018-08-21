Winona Ryder is pretty convinced that she for-real married Keanu Reeves in the ’90s

Here are some photos of Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves at the photocall for their new film, Destination Wedding. It’s a romantic comedy about two somewhat terrible single people who are forced to spend time together at a destination wedding. Seeing Keanu and Winona work together again after all these years makes my ‘90s-Girl heart sing, I won’t lie. I think they still look great and they both seem impossibly cool. Something else that makes my heart sing? Winona is pretty convinced that she and Keanu are actually married, and have been married since the ‘90s. For good reason.
Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves might be married…in Romania. While promoting their upcoming rom-com Destination Wedding, Ryder revealed to EW that their movie love might extend off screen because she’s not entirely sure the pair didn’t have a real wedding back in 1992 while filming Bram Stoker’s Dracula.
Musing about her feelings on weddings alongside Reeves, Ryder told EW, “We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life. In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”
Reeves took the news in stride and joked, “It’s lovely to see you again.” But Ryder reminded him that they went through the entire ceremony and said their “I dos.” When Reeves asked, “We said yes?” Ryder responded, “Don’t you remember that? It was on Valentine’s Day.” This left Reeves no choice but to conclude, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”
It’s SO Keanu and Winona to not even realize that they actually got married in Romania. And of course it hasn’t come up since then, because they’re both famously unmarried peeps. Winona and Keanu have both been in serious relationships of course, but no one can accuse of them of bigamy because maybe they secretly knew they were married all along, and so they never married anyone else. No, I don’t think that’s actually how it works, of course. There probably was a somewhat legit church service, but surely there would be paperwork to sign and such? They’re only half-married and it’s not legal. Still… they should get married for real. I would love it.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Step away from him woman – Keanu is MY husband 😤
Exactly lol
Just love him, but prefer him clean shaven. He is my forever…le sigh…
Don’t you need to sign a marriage license and what not
Would make for the most awesome real life rom-com!
They’re not legally married but they are in the eyes of the Orthodox church…
Coppola may or may not have used a real priest, but he definitely used real vampires. What else explains their lack of aging?
Not gonna lie, if I looked like her I would spend 99% of my day in front of a mirror.
She looks so beautiful. I don’t know if she’s had work done but if she has, it is very subtle. Just a gorgeous woman.
Nah, in Romania the priests can’t legally marry people, only the civil servants can. So no, K & W are absolutely not married, but I agree it’s a cute story
I would totally love it if they were married.
I kind of want them to be for real married.
Sigh. Keanu is so handsome and I love Winona’s look here.
Watch out Winona, Halle might come at ya if you believe the ‘PR’ romance from the set of John Wick 3.
Love both of these guys – neither seems to have aged. I recently saw Heathers on the big screen, that movie doesn’t age either.
mmm i think that the ones married are their character, the priest didnt say “do you KEANU ACCEPT bla bla bla bla”
ps: they should have done it for real thou
Oh I love this story. It’s still the 90s, I never grew up, recent political history never occurred, and Keanu and Winona are married *squeal*!
Winona Laura Ryder is one of the most beautiful women in the world 😍 I loved her in “Girl Interrupted” and will see her new movie 🎥
That’s not how it works, Winona, but it would be great if the two of you did marry.
Keanona 4EVAH
Cute story
He’s one of the few 80s/90s stars you don’t have to be embarrassed to fangirl over. A lovely man. Don’t blame Winona for holding on to that fantasy.
My 90’s teenage self is basking in the glory of these two reuniting. And my fellow Sonoma County gal Winona is rocking a Tom Waits t shirt whom I was super into in the 90’s and oughts. Little known fact Tom lives just 20 minutes away from Winona’s childhood home. NorCal realness!
