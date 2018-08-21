Winona Ryder is pretty convinced that she for-real married Keanu Reeves in the ’90s

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves at the photocall for their new film, Destination Wedding. It’s a romantic comedy about two somewhat terrible single people who are forced to spend time together at a destination wedding. Seeing Keanu and Winona work together again after all these years makes my ‘90s-Girl heart sing, I won’t lie. I think they still look great and they both seem impossibly cool. Something else that makes my heart sing? Winona is pretty convinced that she and Keanu are actually married, and have been married since the ‘90s. For good reason.

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves might be married…in Romania. While promoting their upcoming rom-com Destination Wedding, Ryder revealed to EW that their movie love might extend off screen because she’s not entirely sure the pair didn’t have a real wedding back in 1992 while filming Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Musing about her feelings on weddings alongside Reeves, Ryder told EW, “We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life. In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.” Reeves took the news in stride and joked, “It’s lovely to see you again.” But Ryder reminded him that they went through the entire ceremony and said their “I dos.” When Reeves asked, “We said yes?” Ryder responded, “Don’t you remember that? It was on Valentine’s Day.” This left Reeves no choice but to conclude, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

[From EW]

It’s SO Keanu and Winona to not even realize that they actually got married in Romania. And of course it hasn’t come up since then, because they’re both famously unmarried peeps. Winona and Keanu have both been in serious relationships of course, but no one can accuse of them of bigamy because maybe they secretly knew they were married all along, and so they never married anyone else. No, I don’t think that’s actually how it works, of course. There probably was a somewhat legit church service, but surely there would be paperwork to sign and such? They’re only half-married and it’s not legal. Still… they should get married for real. I would love it.

