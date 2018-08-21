Kylie Jenner in Tom Ford at the VMAs: actually really good or still meh?

It used to be that the Jenner sisters were invited to events like the VMAs to present and make fools of themselves. But nowadays, Kylie Jenner comes to the VMAs as the plus-one of an artist. Kylie was seemingly just at the VMAs to spend time with Travis Scott, her boyfriend and baby-daddy. And for that, Kylie got to wear…Tom Ford? ISN’T THAT CRAZY? I totally love this Tom Ford tuxedo-dress. It’s stunning and it… looks good on Kylie. I’m not in love with her blonde hair, but I’m not entirely convinced it’s her real hair, so whatever.
Hiiiiii, @KylieJenner and @trvisXX 😘 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/FBlxWzaKAV
— MTV (@MTV) August 21, 2018
I’m shocked that Tiffany Haddish didn’t wear that same white McQueen dress that she wears all the time! No, Tiffany wore this Naeem Khan dress which is… okay. I mean, she was just there to do the intro (the VMAs were host-less this year), present an award and shill for her new movie, so it is what is. This is a presenter’s dress.
Amandla Stenberg in Prada. It’s cute and not very Prada-like honestly. It seems age appropriate (she’s 19) and cute.
Shay Mitchell in Nicolas Jebran. I actually like the structure of this dress a lot – it reminds me of vintage Versace. I would have loved seeing Jennifer Lopez in something like this. I just think the color/fabric choice wasn’t great.
Kylie looks more like 41, not 21, with that hair and dress.
She does look decades older than her real age.
She was a cute, fresh faced young girl. It’s too bad.
It looks like she’s chilled with the lip injections but it also seems like she’s been going heavy on the cheek injections so essentially, it’s a wash.
The outfit is ok I guess. *shrugs*
That’s not a tuxedo dress, the belt is all wrong. More like a variation on a trench, it makes K look a little dumpy to me.
And she looks like she left the house without her pants.
LOL……………that’s right.
And those nipple buttons are unfortunate…..
Yes, the belt is awful.
I think Kylie looks ok for Kylie. So used to seeing her look like a blowup doll, it’s a nice change.
I”m not feeling any of these outfits. Maybe I’m old and grouchy
I’m 25 and feeling cheerful today I’m not feeling any of these… dresses. It’s not you.
Nope, not just you: none of these outfits are any good. Tiffany, Shay and Amandla usually have better (or at the very least passable) choices, but Kylie’s main hindrance is that she doesn’t really have a good natural sense of style. Natural sense of fantasy dress up, but no actual good style sense.
I’m with you.
I don’t like any of them either.
Amandla Stenberg looks really cute IMO. She pulls that vintage look off really well.
The rest I don’t care for.
I love, love Amanda! she looks amazing in that Prada, but I just don’t think that it is very appropriate for the VMA’s, and more for like a luncheon–especially if it was two inches longer.
Kylie looks like the world’s oldest and saddest 21 year old.
I just think this blog is better than this. My opinion die trying!
She looks 30 omg
30? And the rest.
Nah. I’m 30 and she looks older than me or my friends. She needs to leave her face alone!
Not a fan of the big, white, regulation size football highlighting Tiffany’s cat, bits, Christmas…pick a euphemism.
Why does Tiffany have a bulls eye on her crotch?
Yes! I could get over see through (which I’m sick of) but no to the crotch circle!
I adore Tiffany though.
OMG I scrolled down to see if anyone else noticed that too!! LOLOL
Why does it have nipple buttons?
Wondering the same thing. I sincerely doubt Tom Ford intended it to look like that. Maybe the dress was meant for a smaller breasted woman so the top buttons would sit closer to the middle of the chest and line up with the buttons below the waist.
It wouldn’t surprise me if she moved them to MAKE them “nipples” since the fabric is too thick to show her own. NOTHING that family does is on “accident”.
Kylie had probably the best look. I am surprised. She looks a lot better now that she’s massively downsized her lip fillers (she still has them, but they no longer look like a prolapsed anus).
Did she buy that and wear it? Because if Tom Ford dressed Kylie Jenner for the VMAs, I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.
Damn, I was wondering the exact same thing!
Whether its her hair or not the poor color job ruins it for me.
During the cutaways I could not tell if Kylie was bored or enjoying herself.
She needs to stop messing with her face.
Imo she looks cheap.
As freaky as the K’s look in photos, I’m always genuinely frightened by their faces in motion 😱
