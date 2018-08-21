Kylie Jenner in Tom Ford at the VMAs: actually really good or still meh?

It used to be that the Jenner sisters were invited to events like the VMAs to present and make fools of themselves. But nowadays, Kylie Jenner comes to the VMAs as the plus-one of an artist. Kylie was seemingly just at the VMAs to spend time with Travis Scott, her boyfriend and baby-daddy. And for that, Kylie got to wear…Tom Ford? ISN’T THAT CRAZY? I totally love this Tom Ford tuxedo-dress. It’s stunning and it… looks good on Kylie. I’m not in love with her blonde hair, but I’m not entirely convinced it’s her real hair, so whatever.

I’m shocked that Tiffany Haddish didn’t wear that same white McQueen dress that she wears all the time! No, Tiffany wore this Naeem Khan dress which is… okay. I mean, she was just there to do the intro (the VMAs were host-less this year), present an award and shill for her new movie, so it is what is. This is a presenter’s dress.

Amandla Stenberg in Prada. It’s cute and not very Prada-like honestly. It seems age appropriate (she’s 19) and cute.

Shay Mitchell in Nicolas Jebran. I actually like the structure of this dress a lot – it reminds me of vintage Versace. I would have loved seeing Jennifer Lopez in something like this. I just think the color/fabric choice wasn’t great.

