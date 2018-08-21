Kylie Jenner in Tom Ford at the VMAs: actually really good or still meh?

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

It used to be that the Jenner sisters were invited to events like the VMAs to present and make fools of themselves. But nowadays, Kylie Jenner comes to the VMAs as the plus-one of an artist. Kylie was seemingly just at the VMAs to spend time with Travis Scott, her boyfriend and baby-daddy. And for that, Kylie got to wear…Tom Ford? ISN’T THAT CRAZY? I totally love this Tom Ford tuxedo-dress. It’s stunning and it… looks good on Kylie. I’m not in love with her blonde hair, but I’m not entirely convinced it’s her real hair, so whatever.

MTV_B772_321233_008

I’m shocked that Tiffany Haddish didn’t wear that same white McQueen dress that she wears all the time! No, Tiffany wore this Naeem Khan dress which is… okay. I mean, she was just there to do the intro (the VMAs were host-less this year), present an award and shill for her new movie, so it is what is. This is a presenter’s dress.

MTV_B772_321233_042

MTV_B772_321233_043

Amandla Stenberg in Prada. It’s cute and not very Prada-like honestly. It seems age appropriate (she’s 19) and cute.

Embed from Getty Images

Shay Mitchell in Nicolas Jebran. I actually like the structure of this dress a lot – it reminds me of vintage Versace. I would have loved seeing Jennifer Lopez in something like this. I just think the color/fabric choice wasn’t great.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty, WENN.

35 Responses to “Kylie Jenner in Tom Ford at the VMAs: actually really good or still meh?”

  1. Alix says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Kylie looks more like 41, not 21, with that hair and dress.

    Reply
  2. Sensible says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:44 am

    That’s not a tuxedo dress, the belt is all wrong. More like a variation on a trench, it makes K look a little dumpy to me.

    Reply
  3. Nancy says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I think Kylie looks ok for Kylie. So used to seeing her look like a blowup doll, it’s a nice change.

    Reply
  4. Astrid says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I”m not feeling any of these outfits. Maybe I’m old and grouchy

    Reply
  5. Sarah says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Kylie looks like the world’s oldest and saddest 21 year old.

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:57 am

    I just think this blog is better than this. My opinion die trying!

    Reply
  7. MCV says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:07 am

    She looks 30 omg

    Reply
  8. billypilgrim says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Not a fan of the big, white, regulation size football highlighting Tiffany’s cat, bits, Christmas…pick a euphemism.

    Reply
  9. Ms Lib says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Why does Tiffany have a bulls eye on her crotch?

    Reply
  10. Mariposa says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Why does it have nipple buttons?

    Reply
  11. Jessica says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Kylie had probably the best look. I am surprised. She looks a lot better now that she’s massively downsized her lip fillers (she still has them, but they no longer look like a prolapsed anus).

    Reply
  12. BendyWindy says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Did she buy that and wear it? Because if Tom Ford dressed Kylie Jenner for the VMAs, I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.

    Reply
  13. Murphy says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Whether its her hair or not the poor color job ruins it for me.

    Reply
  14. Tiffany says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:03 am

    During the cutaways I could not tell if Kylie was bored or enjoying herself.

    She needs to stop messing with her face.

    Reply
  15. Mego says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Imo she looks cheap.

    Reply
  16. Elaine says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:39 am

    As freaky as the K’s look in photos, I’m always genuinely frightened by their faces in motion 😱

    Reply

