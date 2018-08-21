Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan are vacationing in Como, Italy with the Clooneys?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wears a pale pink trench dress by House of Nonie as she visits the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall in London with husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

The rumor mill has been going crazy for the past week about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Where are they, what are they doing, are they on vacation, what’s happening? There were lots of rumors that Meghan had, bizarrely, traveled to Toronto over the weekend. There were rumors that Meghan flew undercover to LA to visit her mom, and would possibly see her dad (haha, NO). But, as it turns out, Meg and Harry went on a little mini-break together… to Italy. To Lake Como. To see George and Amal Clooney?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been enjoying some time off royal duties over the past few weeks, and it sounds like they have had a very nice time! According to reports, the newly-weds jetted off to Lake Como with their good friends, George and Amal Clooney. Italian magazine Chi reports that the couple have been staying at the celebrity couple’s exclusive retreat, and Meghan even helped to look after their 14-month-old twins Alexander and Ella, while Harry spent time with George playing sports games, including basketball. It was reported that Harry and Meghan arrived in Italy on Thursday evening, and left on Sunday. Kensington Palace had no comment.

“…While Harry spent time with George playing sports games, including basketball…” LOL. I can’t stop chuckling over “sports games.” As I said during the royal wedding and beyond, I still don’t know how and why the Clooney-Sussex friendship came about. Don’t come at me with “there’s a United Nations connection,” because I still don’t believe that Amal and Meghan’s UN work would ever overlap. Sources claimed that Amal was helping Meghan adjust to London life when Meg first moved there, which… maybe. But still, I’d love to know how Meghan and Amal first met. And I’d love to know how they became so tight that now Meghan and Harry are hanging out in Como with the Clooneys.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kensington Palace announced THREE new events for the Sussexes. We’ll see them next on Wednesday August 29th, at a “gala performance” of Hamilton which will benefit Harry’s Sentebale charity. On September 4th, Harry and Meghan will attend the WellChild Awards – Harry is the royal patron of WellChild and he tends to go to this event every year. And then on Thursday September 6th, they’ll attend 100 Days To Peace, a charity gala which benefits Heads Together, among other charities. Do you think there’s some method to announcing a clump of new events? I think so – I think this is Poor Jason trying to get people to forget about Thomas Markle’s bulls–t.

The British Royal family enjoys day 1 of Royal Ascot 2018

43 Responses to “Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan are vacationing in Como, Italy with the Clooneys?”

  1. Maya says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:26 am

    I thought Meghan and Amal were introduced by their hairdresser?

    Either way, I have no issues with this friendship.

    Reply
  2. Jan90067 says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:28 am

    It just feels so unauthentic, this new-found “buddy buddy” relationship with the Clooneys.

    Meanwhile, I am looking forward to seeing what Meg wears to the events, and (I am a bit ashamed to say) I’m wondering if the rags will pay for TM to show up at ant events publicised.

    Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:30 am

    The Fail even got the Clooney twins’ age wrong. They really can’t help themselves, can they?
    Vey intrigued by this mysterious friendship between the down-to-earth duchess and the ultimate famewhore (according to the Royal Wedding Post)^^

    Reply
  4. Always Lurking says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:31 am

    I missed them and hope they had a wonderful time off. I think their whereabouts are all pure speculation. Til to this day no one knows where they spent their honeymoon.

    They are the first royals to start work again after summer break.

    Reply
  5. Eliza says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:32 am

    They always announce and schedule events in clumps. Makes them seem more busy because they keep announcing and then for a week they’re “everywhere” (even if each event is an hour the pictures run for days). It’s kind of Jasons MO.

    As for the Clooneys I don’t get it. And basketball? George is almost 60 with a bad back he just hurt again – basketball yeah probably not. The house has twin babies; witching hour double trouble. Even with the beautiful location, its not my ideal vacation in my honeymoon phase.

    Reply
    • MaryContrary says:
      August 21, 2018 at 9:44 am

      It was a long weekend. And it’s not like the twins are dumped on Amal and her guests-multiple nannies would ensure you’d never worry about them pitching a fit and ruining your evening. I think it was probably fine. Photos of that place are gorgeous-I’d hang with whoever for 3 days there!

      Reply
      • Eliza says:
        August 21, 2018 at 9:55 am

        If I’m just married, with access and resources to stay anywhere in the world, and people clamoring to have me stay on their dime… staying with a middle aged man 20 years my senior recovering from another accident with screaming twins (nannies can try but babies scream when they scream) isn’t top of my list. But that’s me.

  6. Belle Epoch says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:33 am

    I loved “sports games.” Spoken like a true athlete.

    The admissions person at Bard college told my daughter she could audition any time to get in (he meant “apply”)!

    Reply
  7. Always Lurking says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:34 am

    I wished Meghan and Angelina Jolie were friends. They are my favorite female celebs.
    For some reasons I don’t really get Amal Clooney.

    Reply
  8. SJ says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:36 am

    I’m glad to see MM participating in Harry’s charity events, but when will she announce the charities that she is a patron of?
    I thought she was eager to get more involved in humanitarianism.

    Reply
    • Always Lurking says:
      August 21, 2018 at 10:01 am

      I read somewhere that it takes up to 9 months to announce them. As was the case with Kate.
      Meghan joined the BRF just 3 months ago. We need patience.

      Reply
    • Masamf says:
      August 21, 2018 at 10:58 am

      @SJ, maybe Meghan doesn’t have any control as to when her patronages would be announced? The “I thought she was eager to get more involved in humanitarianism” feels strange coming right after your first sentence.
      As to the Clooneys and the Susssexes, Im not sure why I find it so hard to believe this top ever happened. Chi is just like any other rag, they saw the Clooneys at the wedding, they know they are in town, nobody knows where the Sussexes are so Chi makes up stuff, is my gut feeling. However, if they did got to Como, Im thinking they might have been invited (just like Elton invited Prince Harry a few months ago) and the Sussexes being the polite people they are, they did not wanna offend so they accepted the invitation. My guess is Harry’s ideal get away wouldn’t be with the Clooneys, hmhm, so siree.

      Reply
  9. Lizabeth says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:39 am

    So are all the “details” of the weekend (Meghan babysitting, Harry playing sports) an intentional leak from KP? Or are we supposed to assume the Clooneys ran to the press? Or someone’s staff spilled the beans?

    Reply
    • Eliza says:
      August 21, 2018 at 9:49 am

      My .02 is its from Amals team. Its obvious PR but it’s hard to tell who would benefit from it.

      As Amal comes off the thirtiest (just my opinion) I could see that she was probably happy to announce they were hosting royalty at lake como instead of crawford/gerber yet again.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      August 21, 2018 at 9:57 am

      I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan and Amal end up doing some kind of joint event in the future, possibly linked to the UN. Amal would definitely try to get in closer to royal circles and it’s not like Meghan has extensive social ties in the UK right now.

      Reply
    • Masamf says:
      August 21, 2018 at 11:00 am

      My $0.2 is nobody leaked nothing, the holidaying probably never happened, just like the trip to LA, or to Toronto, or anywhere people assume the Sussexes might have gone etc. If the Daily Fail is not a believable source, not sure what Chi, which is the equivalent of the National Inquire,r is such a believable source.

      Reply
  10. Mego says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:43 am

    These stories sound like wild stabs at guessing where they are to keep the story momentum abot H&M going. They have probably been in Scotland or the Cotswolds for the month.

    Reply
  11. Missy says:
    August 21, 2018 at 10:00 am

    According to the press, in the past week Meghan has been to Toronto, L.A., Como, Cotswolds, and Scotland all while secretly visiting her mother and planning a reunion with her father.

    Reply
  12. Jenni says:
    August 21, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Another vacation… From doing what exactly? Does Amal even work as a lawyer these data? No wonder they hooked up. Both bone idle.

    Reply
    • Guest says:
      August 21, 2018 at 2:08 pm

      August is a holiday month for a lot of UK barristers. Amal is one of many self-employed barristers, she can work whenever she wants. The difference with Amal is, if she doesn’t work, she doesn’t have to worry about money, whereas other barristers do… bills, mortgage, school fees, etc.

      Reply
  13. Jessica says:
    August 21, 2018 at 10:45 am

    The connection is with Eugenie’s fiance:

    https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2018/08/george-and-amal-clooney-eugenie-royal-wedding

    It’s all about the booze.

    Reply
  14. RBC says:
    August 21, 2018 at 10:47 am

    “Meghan even helped look after their 14 month old twins”
    Cue the rumours of her being pregnant or desperate( the usual tabloid expression) to have a child.

    Reply
  15. c8c8c8 says:
    August 21, 2018 at 11:29 am

    I have a little hypothesis that George and Harry used the same matchmaker. Both stories of them meeting their respective spouses are very generic/unbelievable. There is ZERO shame in using a matchmaker BTW. Whomever they hired did an amazing job.

    Reply
    • mc135 says:
      August 21, 2018 at 11:46 am

      i don’t know why i fell this is true. just like it’s my personal believe that they got engage the second time they when to Africa last summer not the story they told in the interview.

      Reply
      • Harla says:
        August 21, 2018 at 10:26 pm

        I think Harry first asked Meghan to marry him while they were in Botswana but did the “actual” proposal with the ring at their cottage at KP. That’s why Meghan felt comfortable leaving Suits and moving to London, she knew that marriage was in the plans.

    • nothingtoseehere says:
      August 21, 2018 at 2:03 pm

      This! Have long felt that Clooney used a matchmaker. Harry is an interesting thought — a bit curious because I find it interesting that the net would have included a 3yrs older divorcee.

      Reply
    • Mara says:
      August 21, 2018 at 2:48 pm

      Interesting, I’ve never really given this much serious thought but now you bring it up it kind of makes perfect sense (in a weird way). Both Amal and Meghan are perfect for their new public roles and seem to make George and Harry really happy as well – it does seem almost too good to be true that they would just happen to run into these women at exactly the right time when they weren’t exactly running in the same circles.

      Reply
  16. Fluffy Princess says:
    August 21, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    No pics = No proof! Ha ha!

    I bet they are actually in Balmoral taking a break. No cameras, privacy, enough room to do what they want, Guy could run his little doggie legs off with the Corgi’s…they traveled a lot in 3 months, have some big trips coming up, so, a month off at Balmoral or in the Cotswolds sleeping in and lounging around wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility.

    Maybe they are throwing the paps off by “leaking” all these different locations. Watching the paps scramble around LA, Toronto, Italy, etc., might be rather amusing. . ., but maybe that’s just me and my petty little self! ;-)

    Reply

