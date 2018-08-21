Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan are vacationing in Como, Italy with the Clooneys?

The rumor mill has been going crazy for the past week about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Where are they, what are they doing, are they on vacation, what’s happening? There were lots of rumors that Meghan had, bizarrely, traveled to Toronto over the weekend. There were rumors that Meghan flew undercover to LA to visit her mom, and would possibly see her dad (haha, NO). But, as it turns out, Meg and Harry went on a little mini-break together… to Italy. To Lake Como. To see George and Amal Clooney?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been enjoying some time off royal duties over the past few weeks, and it sounds like they have had a very nice time! According to reports, the newly-weds jetted off to Lake Como with their good friends, George and Amal Clooney. Italian magazine Chi reports that the couple have been staying at the celebrity couple’s exclusive retreat, and Meghan even helped to look after their 14-month-old twins Alexander and Ella, while Harry spent time with George playing sports games, including basketball. It was reported that Harry and Meghan arrived in Italy on Thursday evening, and left on Sunday. Kensington Palace had no comment.
“…While Harry spent time with George playing sports games, including basketball…” LOL. I can’t stop chuckling over “sports games.” As I said during the royal wedding and beyond, I still don’t know how and why the Clooney-Sussex friendship came about. Don’t come at me with “there’s a United Nations connection,” because I still don’t believe that Amal and Meghan’s UN work would ever overlap. Sources claimed that Amal was helping Meghan adjust to London life when Meg first moved there, which… maybe. But still, I’d love to know how Meghan and Amal first met. And I’d love to know how they became so tight that now Meghan and Harry are hanging out in Como with the Clooneys.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Kensington Palace announced THREE new events for the Sussexes. We’ll see them next on Wednesday August 29th, at a “gala performance” of Hamilton which will benefit Harry’s Sentebale charity. On September 4th, Harry and Meghan will attend the WellChild Awards – Harry is the royal patron of WellChild and he tends to go to this event every year. And then on Thursday September 6th, they’ll attend 100 Days To Peace, a charity gala which benefits Heads Together, among other charities. Do you think there’s some method to announcing a clump of new events? I think so – I think this is Poor Jason trying to get people to forget about Thomas Markle’s bulls–t.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN and Backgrid.
I thought Meghan and Amal were introduced by their hairdresser?
Either way, I have no issues with this friendship.
I was just about to ask the same thing. I could have sworn I read they have the same hairdresser.
Eh, unless I see pics of them in Como, I’m not really buying this story.
It just feels so unauthentic, this new-found “buddy buddy” relationship with the Clooneys.
Meanwhile, I am looking forward to seeing what Meg wears to the events, and (I am a bit ashamed to say) I’m wondering if the rags will pay for TM to show up at ant events publicised.
Agreed.
The Fail even got the Clooney twins’ age wrong. They really can’t help themselves, can they?
Vey intrigued by this mysterious friendship between the down-to-earth duchess and the ultimate famewhore (according to the Royal Wedding Post)^^
Err. Meghan and Amal are more alike than you think. Down to earth Duchess in her high-end couture? Down to earth lawyer in her high-end couture? Lol. That’s just one comparison of many. Oh, and they’re both successful WOC who married very famous.
Meghan, married three months, sure hit the ground running. My predictions seem correct – a teeny bit of work. Loads of vacay time for Meghan, just like the UnDynamic Trio, Harry, Wills and Kate. Sad!
“Down-to-earth duchess”? Meghan Markle? Mmmkay. Amal is no more of a social climber than Meghan and if we are going to compare the two, Amal has a much more distinguished carreer.
I missed them and hope they had a wonderful time off. I think their whereabouts are all pure speculation. Til to this day no one knows where they spent their honeymoon.
They are the first royals to start work again after summer break.
Yes, in 9 days, 3 events.
/hitting the ground running
Right, blame the WOC for going along with what the blood princes choose to do. I forgot Meghan was supposed to go in there and tell members of the BRF how things are done now that she’s around. *eyeroll*
They always announce and schedule events in clumps. Makes them seem more busy because they keep announcing and then for a week they’re “everywhere” (even if each event is an hour the pictures run for days). It’s kind of Jasons MO.
As for the Clooneys I don’t get it. And basketball? George is almost 60 with a bad back he just hurt again – basketball yeah probably not. The house has twin babies; witching hour double trouble. Even with the beautiful location, its not my ideal vacation in my honeymoon phase.
It was a long weekend. And it’s not like the twins are dumped on Amal and her guests-multiple nannies would ensure you’d never worry about them pitching a fit and ruining your evening. I think it was probably fine. Photos of that place are gorgeous-I’d hang with whoever for 3 days there!
If I’m just married, with access and resources to stay anywhere in the world, and people clamoring to have me stay on their dime… staying with a middle aged man 20 years my senior recovering from another accident with screaming twins (nannies can try but babies scream when they scream) isn’t top of my list. But that’s me.
I loved “sports games.” Spoken like a true athlete.
The admissions person at Bard college told my daughter she could audition any time to get in (he meant “apply”)!
I wished Meghan and Angelina Jolie were friends. They are my favorite female celebs.
For some reasons I don’t really get Amal Clooney.
Me too Omg! Great minds…
That would be amazing…. Gossip gold. 😍
I’m glad to see MM participating in Harry’s charity events, but when will she announce the charities that she is a patron of?
I thought she was eager to get more involved in humanitarianism.
I read somewhere that it takes up to 9 months to announce them. As was the case with Kate.
Meghan joined the BRF just 3 months ago. We need patience.
@SJ, maybe Meghan doesn’t have any control as to when her patronages would be announced? The “I thought she was eager to get more involved in humanitarianism” feels strange coming right after your first sentence.
As to the Clooneys and the Susssexes, Im not sure why I find it so hard to believe this top ever happened. Chi is just like any other rag, they saw the Clooneys at the wedding, they know they are in town, nobody knows where the Sussexes are so Chi makes up stuff, is my gut feeling. However, if they did got to Como, Im thinking they might have been invited (just like Elton invited Prince Harry a few months ago) and the Sussexes being the polite people they are, they did not wanna offend so they accepted the invitation. My guess is Harry’s ideal get away wouldn’t be with the Clooneys, hmhm, so siree.
So are all the “details” of the weekend (Meghan babysitting, Harry playing sports) an intentional leak from KP? Or are we supposed to assume the Clooneys ran to the press? Or someone’s staff spilled the beans?
My .02 is its from Amals team. Its obvious PR but it’s hard to tell who would benefit from it.
As Amal comes off the thirtiest (just my opinion) I could see that she was probably happy to announce they were hosting royalty at lake como instead of crawford/gerber yet again.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan and Amal end up doing some kind of joint event in the future, possibly linked to the UN. Amal would definitely try to get in closer to royal circles and it’s not like Meghan has extensive social ties in the UK right now.
My $0.2 is nobody leaked nothing, the holidaying probably never happened, just like the trip to LA, or to Toronto, or anywhere people assume the Sussexes might have gone etc. If the Daily Fail is not a believable source, not sure what Chi, which is the equivalent of the National Inquire,r is such a believable source.
These stories sound like wild stabs at guessing where they are to keep the story momentum abot H&M going. They have probably been in Scotland or the Cotswolds for the month.
According to the press, in the past week Meghan has been to Toronto, L.A., Como, Cotswolds, and Scotland all while secretly visiting her mother and planning a reunion with her father.
Wow, she’s busy!!! lol
Another vacation… From doing what exactly? Does Amal even work as a lawyer these data? No wonder they hooked up. Both bone idle.
August is a holiday month for a lot of UK barristers. Amal is one of many self-employed barristers, she can work whenever she wants. The difference with Amal is, if she doesn’t work, she doesn’t have to worry about money, whereas other barristers do… bills, mortgage, school fees, etc.
The connection is with Eugenie’s fiance:
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2018/08/george-and-amal-clooney-eugenie-royal-wedding
It’s all about the booze.
“Meghan even helped look after their 14 month old twins”
Cue the rumours of her being pregnant or desperate( the usual tabloid expression) to have a child.
For some strange reason, I didn’t see it that way. I saw it as Chi taking a dig at Meghan. The Clooneys are wealthy and have tons of nannies, why would their guests be saddled with baby sitting? I took it as Meghan is a black woman and the assumption is as a WoC she would be treated as the help. BUT, but, I could be wrong in my assumptions.
I do believe you are wrong. The help????
Yea…… You’re wrong.
Meghan and Harry leaked the same story about Meghan babysitting Charlotte and George last year when they first met. This sounds like it came from the same camp.
MM and Amal are both WoC. Meghan is biracial, not black and that is what she identifies as.
I have a little hypothesis that George and Harry used the same matchmaker. Both stories of them meeting their respective spouses are very generic/unbelievable. There is ZERO shame in using a matchmaker BTW. Whomever they hired did an amazing job.
i don’t know why i fell this is true. just like it’s my personal believe that they got engage the second time they when to Africa last summer not the story they told in the interview.
I think Harry first asked Meghan to marry him while they were in Botswana but did the “actual” proposal with the ring at their cottage at KP. That’s why Meghan felt comfortable leaving Suits and moving to London, she knew that marriage was in the plans.
This! Have long felt that Clooney used a matchmaker. Harry is an interesting thought — a bit curious because I find it interesting that the net would have included a 3yrs older divorcee.
Interesting, I’ve never really given this much serious thought but now you bring it up it kind of makes perfect sense (in a weird way). Both Amal and Meghan are perfect for their new public roles and seem to make George and Harry really happy as well – it does seem almost too good to be true that they would just happen to run into these women at exactly the right time when they weren’t exactly running in the same circles.
No pics = No proof! Ha ha!
I bet they are actually in Balmoral taking a break. No cameras, privacy, enough room to do what they want, Guy could run his little doggie legs off with the Corgi’s…they traveled a lot in 3 months, have some big trips coming up, so, a month off at Balmoral or in the Cotswolds sleeping in and lounging around wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility.
Maybe they are throwing the paps off by “leaking” all these different locations. Watching the paps scramble around LA, Toronto, Italy, etc., might be rather amusing. . ., but maybe that’s just me and my petty little self!
