Jennifer Lopez’s VMA Video Vanguard medley: loved it or hated it?

At this point, in the year of our lord 2018, I do wonder which demographic the VMAs are really trying to reach. Yes, everything seems targeted towards “the kids,” meaning the teenagers and 20-somethings. But then they gave the Video Vanguard Award to Jennifer Lopez, who is honestly best-appreciated by MY generation. My generation is the one who adored J.Lo, who followed her romantic disasters and knows all of her early videos by heart and we can all sing along to “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” and “Jenny From the Block” at the drop of a hat. Do the kids feel the same way about J.Lo? I kind of doubt it.

So, Jennifer arrived on the carpet with Alex Rodriguez. It actually sort of worked and it was on-brand for this year’s VMAs, which seemed to be All About Douchebros And The Women Who Love Them. Jennifer wore a Versace gown for the red carpet and she looked… fine. CB isn’t crazy about her too-blonde hair, but I think the tragedy here is that Jen’s makeup looks a bit janky. Half-way through the show, J.Lo did her big medley/dance thing. Surprise appearance by Ja Rule!

Honestly, I enjoyed it, even if I didn’t know all of those songs. Her voice seemed weak at various moments, and I guess she was trying to sing live for parts of it (yikes). Here’s Jennifer’s actual speech:

It’s fine. I’m happy for her. I guess this was for my generation? Thanks, MTV.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

30 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez’s VMA Video Vanguard medley: loved it or hated it?”

  1. Toot says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:44 am

    I’m just here for Ja Rule. He still sounds exactly the same, and looks good.

  2. Mgsota says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:44 am

    I was underwhelmed by her dress. It’s beautiful and she looked beautiful, but we’ve seen it a million times. J.lo used to cause a stir on the red carpet. The green dress…that was shocking, remember!?! Lol. Now people are wearing see through clothes. But at the time, the green dress with the V to the navel was shocking!

  3. Amanda says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:46 am

    I thought her performance was amazing. While I wish she would retire that wig, she is a true entertainer. I’ve seen her live once and was amazed by the amount of energy and passion she puts into her act. When she stops to catch her breath, her voice sounds great. I give her a lot of credit for singing live and not just mouthing her way through it a la Britney.

  4. Brunswickstoval says:
    August 21, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Really hoping the white fur was fake.

  5. NLopez says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Loved it! Her singing voice has improved and she looked great. Her speech was perfect.

  6. ellebee says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:02 am

    A-Rod give me CEO of a Successful Accounting firm vibes.

    I like JLo but something about giving her this award seemed really weird to me

  7. DiegoInSF says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I’m 27 and I love her, everyone my age loves her and knows her songs. I think she’s very relevant, they can’t give the Vanguard award to someone who hasn’t been around for two decades like JLo has.

    Reply
  8. Tiffany says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Put me in the love it. I went looking for the channel to watch her perform.

    Well deserved Jennifer. Well deserved.

  9. JeanGrey says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Hey performance was meh for her own standards. I’ve seen her do much better. The choreo wasn’t very complicated, nor for she dance as hard. But her voice had improved. Andbshe’s 49. She looks incredible. Loved the was ARod’s face was beaming with pride. Always thought those two made sense in a crazy way.

  10. JeanGrey says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:24 am

  11. Esmom says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:33 am

    Every time they cut to the crowd, except once, they didn’t seem to know the words. That seems kinda telling. But she brought it, I thought.

  12. babco says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:35 am

    And I like her even more after this speech.
    Well done, lady!

  13. Kathie says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:45 am

    She is my girl crush.

  14. Murphy says:
    August 21, 2018 at 8:51 am

    She did this because she has a new movie coming out–Maid in Manhattan 2.0 and she wants to get this new generation to come see it and literally replay the years 2001-2004.

  15. Naddie says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:24 am

    I was a huge fan of her when I was a teenager. Now I understand the criticism my older neighboor made while I was listening to “This is me… then”.

  16. Tallia says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:53 am

    She is definitely an entertainer and she still can dance.

  17. cora says:
    August 21, 2018 at 10:22 am

    She killed it, she, Beyonce and Madonna are the most disciplined and hard working women in that industry, and it pays off. Im not talking about vocals, just working and working and bettering thmselves.

  18. Ann says:
    August 21, 2018 at 10:39 am

    She’s a good performer but her voice never did anything for me. I remember feeling that way when I was a teenager watching her videos on TRL. Beautiful woman. Amazing dancer. Decent enough actress. But she is no vocal talent. Still, she’s done enough videos and was a major MTV staple during my adolescence so I get her getting this award.

  19. Laura says:
    August 21, 2018 at 11:09 am

    She is gorgeous 😍

