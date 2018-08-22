Is Ben Affleck acting out because Jennifer Garner’s career is going so well?

BGUS_1315101_017
As you’ve heard, Ben Affleck has been seeing a 22 year-old model who goes by the name Shauna Sexton. Ms. Sexton was in Playboy this May, when she described her personality and her requirements for a man. She is looking for a guy who makes her laugh, she claims to “eat like a linebacker,” she loves whiskey and considers modeling her plan B. Apparently her day job is as a veterinary technician, although it’s doubtful she still does that. People Mag points us to pictures of Ben, who has been focusing on his health and attending meetings according to multiple insider sources, getting a delivery of whiskey, Shauna’s favorite. As a sober person who still keeps beer at my house for guests (although not wine as that would would be too tempting) I want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but no this dude is not sober. Notice how none of the sources ever use the word “sobriety,” just “health.”

As Ben is getting headlines for passively breaking up with his age-appropriate girlfriend by being seen with a college-aged woman, Jennifer Garner has been killing it. She just got a star on the Walk of Fame, her action movie Peppermint is out on September 7, her show on HBO, Camping, gets released on October 14, and she’s been promoting her organic baby food line. She’s very popular on Instagram and she’s basically taking the high road.

That brings us to the question in the title. I think Ben being seen with Shauna served two purposes – it helped him break up with Lindsay Shookus (remember he felt like “it was over,” sources didn’t say it was over) and it helped him pull attention away from his ex. He is that petty. Garner has a career profile in Variety following her star on the Walk of Fame earlier this week. She talked about the fact that she didn’t grow up in Hollywood and that her career was a happy accident. This is her image and it’s somewhat genuine. I’m just going to quote a small section:

“My family is not a Hollywood-y family. My little sister is an accountant. My older sister’s in marketing. They have always been unabashedly proud and happy for me, but my job is not the focal point of our family.”

But becoming a permanent part of Hollywood is so special that her own mother lit up — “the most excited I think I’ve ever heard her be about anything!” — and now the entire clan is trekking to California to drive rental cars to the Walk of Fame, just as she did two decades ago. Garner chokes up. Then she once more modestly makes herself the butt of the joke: “Luckily, they don’t know Los Angeles well because I’m sure I’ll be way out in the desert somewhere!”

[From Variety]

Ben may have grown up outside Boston but he was a child star and had an agent after his first role, in the Voyage of The Mimi when he was 12. He won his first Oscar at 24. He’s been working for this his whole life. By most measures he’s wildly successful but I doubt he feels like it, especially compared to all the positive coverage his ex is getting. He has some projects coming up but he doesn’t have anything out this year. He tanked his Batman role and is very much floundering. We’ll still talk about him for landing a 22 year-old model though.

You know how E! always has Ben’s side and US always has Jen’s? Well according to US Jen is not surprised that Ben is seeing a coed aged model. This is covering US this week:

“Jen realized a long time ago that she cannot fix Ben and that his problems are not hers to solve,” a Garner confidant reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s not his babysitter. She just wants to protect the kids. But she does wish Ben would keep his life more private.”

“Of course she’s not pleased he’s dating a 22-year-old Playboy model,” says the Garner confidant. “But she’s also not surprised. Jen has come to expect this from Ben. She’s not going to get involved. She can’t make decisions for him.”

[From US Magazine]

I wish that Jen would just let Ben’s action speak for themselves. There’s no need to spell it out like this every time, but she’s got her media strategy and she’s sticking to it and adding in some goofy Instagram posts. The dude is a grade A a-hole, it’s very obvious. As for what is in it for the 22 year-old model she’s getting plenty of press and is even getting papped on her own.

issue-36-us-weekly-cover

BGUS_1316540_001

wenn35143080

wenn35134127

photos credit: Backgrid and WENN

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

88 Responses to “Is Ben Affleck acting out because Jennifer Garner’s career is going so well?”

  1. Anon says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:09 am

    I’m glad Jen is doing so well. She and her children look great – no comment on Ben.

    Reply
  2. Original T.C. says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I don’t see it, her career hasn’t taken off yet. She’s just starting to make movies again, no one knows if they will be hits. She is hustling on instagram for more attention just like the insta models. Her Joann’s partnership did do so well. You only have to pay to get a star on the walk of fame, it’s done for publicity. But above all else, she’s still married to the jerk. All interviewers are interested in his her relationship with Affleck. Not trying to be mean just honest.

    No, Ben’s recent acting out can be traced directly following the Friday news dump that his divorce petition is going to be voided due to lack of progress from him and Jen. She’s not going to give him the divorce he wants and Shookus grabbed her things and left right after the news, leaving his car in an unknown garage. The timeline is important.

    Reply
  3. Ib says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Eh Ben Affleck is acting out because he is Ben Affleck and it’s no different than anything he has ever done. He is an addict, a narcissist, and manchild with 0 impulse control.

    Reply
  4. Natalia says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:22 am

    This woman has it ALL, except a good husband. That will come in time. If she wants.

    Reply
    • Missy says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:27 am

      My guess is that she’s not worried about having a husband…

      Reply
    • sunsetsnow81 says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:55 am

      She will if she looks outside of Hollywood actors. Maybe a producer, writer, or better yet a normal bloke. She seems like she is made to be a wife and mother.

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:55 am

      This woman needs ALL the therapy to understand why she spent years having kids with a cheating addict who had little to no respect for her, and why even now she is incapable of disentangling herself. She’s got hella good PR game, no doubt. The act she puts on is impressive (are we all still pretending the stars on the walk of fame are an “honour”? Really? I get why actors do but…really?). But the cracks here are so apparent. Something is going to blow…not sure what yet…but trouble is clearly coming.

      Reply
      • AnotherDayAnother says:
        August 22, 2018 at 10:41 am

        There is a tremendous amount of manipulation and emotional abuse that happens when you are with an addict/narcissist. You don’t even become aware of how bad it was until you are out of it long enough to recognize normal again. I’m sure she can’t believe she was in it as long as she was either, now that she’s been apart from it. Walked a good friend through this – four kids and almost 20 years married to an addict. She’s a very strong woman, too.

      • AB says:
        August 22, 2018 at 1:22 pm

        That is some grade A victim blaming. We all need to stop holding a woman responsible for a man’s heinous actions.

    • Carrie says:
      August 22, 2018 at 1:56 pm

      Ummm she had a good husband in Scott Foley. Then she had a good boyfriend in Michael Vartan.

      I think people like Jen Garner need a difficult partner. She picked him. I remember he didn’t put much effort into getting her, she did the work from the beginning. And here we are.

      Reply
  5. elimaeby says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Her oldest daughter looks just like her twin. She’s such a gorgeous young lady!

    Reply
  6. Mego says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Narcissists will narc…

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I don’t think he cares enough to factor her into anything.
    And really, her career is just okay.

    Reply
  8. Smee says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:36 am

    The fact he skipped her star ceremony would make anyone hate him forever if she doesn’t already.

    I cannot image a life where you find out “it’s over” by seeing pix of your bf on a date with a PB model.

    Yeah, I think he might have decided he’s doesn’t gaf about his family and is going to be the new Jack Nicholson and smoke, drink and have professionals take care of his love life until the end. She needs to divorce him and let him prove his worthiness to a judge.

    Reply
  9. Cj says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Are people that surprised that he chose a kid as his new beau,I always thought the Shookus things was all PR .The nanny messed up by not playing it cool and now his popularity with obviously plummet coz he appeals to “older” women 25 and over.Poor Ben never misses a chance to mess up.

    Reply
  10. AnotherDayAnother says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Part of the US story (watch the video) is that prior to the Lindsey breakup, Ben was on dating apps looking for girls.

    Reply
    • Tina says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:57 am

      Interesting info because X17 had a blurb that Lindsay suspected Ben had been flirting with Shauna online. My guess is that Ben had a lot of “flirtations” while Lindsay was not available. He seems so incredibly needy. I actually felt sorry for Shauna being stalked in the parking lot by the photographers. She is a very young woman, regardless of her life choices.

      Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      August 22, 2018 at 10:30 am

      yeah, I made this point (albeit a little differently) the other day. if Shookus thought that Sexton was his only side-piece, she’s sorely mistaken.

      he was likely screwing around with her for a while, considering how quickly he went public, and I would be VERY surprised if he doesn’t have a few other 22 year-olds hanging on the line.

      Reply
  11. Christin says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:39 am

    This is completely superficial, but Miss Sexton doesn’t look like someone who will age well. Guess she’s making hay while the sun shines.

    Reply
  12. D says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:49 am

    100% Absolutely! I thought the same thing last night when I saw she got a star on the walk of fame or whatever he looks like such a loser in every way right now Him Brad and Bannon look like backwoods brothers

    Reply
  13. D says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:53 am

    He’s still married any chick that gets with him whether she’s 20 or 40 they’re mentally deficient

    Reply
  14. My3cents says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Dear god, he looks like her dad taking her out for a kids meal.
    Wonder what time her curfew is?

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      August 22, 2018 at 11:29 am

      He really does. A hungover dad, to be more specific. My friend’s ex, who is 45, is dating (actually now co-habitating with) someone in his early 20s and their photos have the same parent/child vibe. I feel like the only people they’re fooling are themselves.

      Reply
  15. Eva says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:56 am

    So basically Ben’s new girlfriend is the ”Cool Girl” from Gone Girl? Ben, don’t you remember the Cool Girl doesn’t really exist? You were in the movie after all.

    Jennifer Garner must have the patience of a saint.

    Reply
  16. Elena says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:58 am

    JG always speaks well of him, nice Instagram posts about him…the day she gets her star where is he? It speaks volumes…

    Reply
  17. Amelie says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Violet is the spitting image of her mom, it’s so funny. The other two kids look more like Ben.

    As for Ben, this is so typical for him, I’m like Jen and not surprised.

    Reply
  18. Electric Tuba says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Dudes acting out cause he wants that damn divorce or he just stopped pretending to be decent in public. Stupid batdad hahahaha

    Reply
    • TheOtherOne says:
      August 22, 2018 at 10:11 am

      This! I completely agree. He is crossing all her redlines so she can pull the trigger and divorce him.

      Reply
      • AnotherDayAnother says:
        August 22, 2018 at 10:24 am

        I wonder if the issue is the joint custody. I think Ben will actually fight for it – his ego would probably not tolerate less. I don’t think he would actually do half the work, but he would want the label nonetheless. It seems that getting sole custody is very difficult to achieve in California, even if one spouse is an alcoholic (read the standards online and they are pretty strong). So, Jen may know that the only way she has more say in how much unsupervised access he has with the kids is to NOT let it get finalized. Likely, her power to keep him away from them when he’s spiraling or make sure he is supervised when he is with them will be greatly hindered and her kids will be exposed to things likely no good parent would want.

    • jas says:
      August 22, 2018 at 10:23 am

      If he wants this divorce so bad then why doesn’t he make it happen? He has done NOTHING to indicate that he is desperate to have the divorce finalized.

      Reply
  19. Enny says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Aretha Franklin, a bona fide national treasure, DIES, and this walking middle-age crisis with moobs of doom out for Happy Meals with a barely out of diapers Playmate is the big story of the issue? FFS. 🙄

    Reply
  20. SJhere says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Ugh! Does anyone care about Ben anymore? He has been self destructing for years now. Look at his history with women. This hot mess is who he is. He will not change.
    Garner needs to divorce him ASAP.
    Enjoy her beautiful kids with them, count yourself lucky to get away from him.

    Reply
  21. Avery says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:17 am

    He is so gross.

    Reply
  22. Leigh-Klein says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Who cares? Team Jennifer.

    Reply
  23. Queenb says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Is this acting out though? I mean for Ben Affleck. This is more like business as usual.

    Reply
  24. Lala11_7 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Do I think that Ben PLANNED this BS excursion to take the shine away from Jennifer’s star ceremony? Yes I do…how DARE she get pub…and he not get pub too…ESPECIALLY positive pub…cause positive pub wise…the last couple of years have been AWFUL for Ben…professionally AND romantically…and as an entitled Whyte man (oh…he EARNED that Whyte moniker after that Henry L. Gates/Finding Your Roots debacle…) this has been HELL FOR HIM…HELL…I TELL YA!!!

    Do I think that Lindsay left because she caught Ben trying to be sneaky AF online with babygirl? Yes, I do…the divorce news wouldn’t NOT have phased her…cause she KNOWS how that’s gonna go…but him treating her, his SIDE-PIECE, LIKE AN AFTER DINNER MINT?!? No…she was NOT going to stand/sit/lay FOR THAT!

    IJS….

    Reply
  25. Leapin' Lizards! says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:56 am

    I can’t believe I’m typing this, but in a way I feel bad for Ben. He’s a narcissist and an ass and a cheater, but his addictions are ruining his life and I feel now this isn’t going to end well at all.

    Reply
  26. Carolnr says:
    August 22, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Ben needs help with his sobriety & until HE realizes that he needs help, all the sober coaches/ meditation in the world cannot help him! Not only is he a sloppy drunk ( look at his appearance) but now he is an extremely messy drunk! He obviously doesn’t care what he does anymore & he makes sure he is papped doing it! He is like a toddler who wants his way (,and probably got it) all his life!
    Now it is not happening so he is rebelling big time & taking a 22 year old Playboy model for a ride!
    He is supposed to be directing Matt Damon in that McDonald’s movie at some point.He is in no condition to be directing anything, right now! Hopefully, his buddy Matt has enough sense to see that!
    Ben’s mom & dad, Casey, & Matt need to intervene from now on. Jennifer Garner has had more than enough!
    Some day( when he is actually sober) Ben will look back on the pics of their beautiful children & thank god for having Jen raise their children!

    Reply
  27. BrutalEthyl says:
    August 22, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Why does he always look like he’s prepping himself for a tour with the Hollywood Vampires?

    Reply
  28. brightdark says:
    August 22, 2018 at 11:46 am

    I saw an old episode of Law & Order that Jennifer was in. Small role, and she had such a baby face!, but she made the most of it.

    Reply
  29. Mar says:
    August 22, 2018 at 11:53 am

    The kids are beautiful

    Reply
  30. southernbelle824 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Ben is pissed that Jennifer looks great, has moved on and he has stagnated into a vile, mean looking loser. I think he is very manipulative, petty as hell and he is showing everyone he dies not care about those kids. A video online showed him hugging Violet and she has very awkward with him. Jennifer needs to divorce him, get full custody and limited supervison for him if any. I think he will eventually self destruct. The real him is showing on his outside and he is not a nice person. I think he adapts to whatever relationship he is in. Then when done he becomes this cruel individual who passive agressives people till they quit him. Lindsay wanted marriage. Ben doesn’t want a divorce as it keeps him from committing to a relationship. Truth be known he is impotent with all this drinking. What 22 year old wants that? He takes nothing serious. Sobriety, children and his career. He will not rebound like he did before. Jen made him likeable and he hates her for that. He knows he screwed up. His spiral hasn’t even got really going yet. I feel sorry for his children. They love him.

    Reply
  31. .... says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Maybe he’s trying to push her into signing the divorce papers …? The whole thing esp the liquor delivery photo seems so obviously staged. I can’t stand passive aggressive men.

    Reply
  32. Sage says:
    August 22, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Ben does not give a crap anymore!

    He gave up.

    His sloppy appearance, playmate girlfriend and public alcohol delivery is his way of lettting the public know he doesn’t care what anyone thinks of him.

    Reply
  33. Medusa says:
    August 22, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    This girl was born in the same year Affleck got his Oscar. I don’t know why that grosses me out more than just knowing he’s 24 years older than her but it does.

    Reply
  34. Fluffy Princess says:
    August 22, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    She is the epitome of “Living Well is the Best Revenge.” She’s like teflon, no matter what kind of poo he starts flinging with his sloppy grossness and cheating ways, she always looks like a saint! Lainey Gossip calls her “Amazing Amy” for a reason. She’s playing the long game here, and so far, I think she’s winning at every turn — PR wise. And, really, Good for her!

    Suck it Ben!

    Reply
  35. Carrie says:
    August 22, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    I don’t understand what is holding up the divorce. Did she not sign the papers or did he not sign?

    Reply
  36. Ladygyms says:
    August 22, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Analysing why Ben does what he does is a pure waste of time. He is not relationship material why further analyse is someone here his therapist this saga is old Jen should move on and find someone more stable this whole shit looks crazy what is the point did she make him like this or what why is it her problem.

    Reply
  37. Rebecca says:
    August 22, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    I’m wondering if he’ll get a publicist and a lawyer like Brad’s and start attacking Jen in the media. If he doesn’t want to take responsibility for himself, I think it may be only a matter of time before he goes this route.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment