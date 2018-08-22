Paul Manafort found guilty of 8 criminal charges, while Michael Cohen pleads guilty

We have to take good days when they come in these troubled times. Tuesday, August 21 2018 was a good day. I took my car in for its annual inspection (clean bill of health), I had an amazing lunch at a great wing joint (sooooo good), and I even had time to take a little disco nap. I awoke from my gentle disco slumber to read this spectacular piece of news: Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight criminal counts. The jury could not agree to a verdict on ten additional charges, but with these eight guilty verdicts, Manafort could end up in prison for something like 8-10 years. He’s 69 years old. On the other ten criminal charges, the judge declared a mistrial. I assume that the prosecution will start anew with those charges and that Manafort will be back in a courtroom soon.
Trump’s reaction was… interesting, I guess. I mean, I still don’t believe that Trump even understands the size and scope of Bob “Sexual Dynamite” Mueller’s investigation. Trump told reporters: “Paul Manafort is a good man…this has nothing to do with Russian collusion. I feel badly for Paul, he worked for Bob Dole…he worked for Reagan.” And he worked for you too, BIGLY.
And then, if Tuesday wasn’t full of enough Christmas-in-August cheer, Michael Cohen was in court in New York, pleading guilty to about a bajillion charges and tentatively entering into some kind of plea deal.
President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Manhattan courthouse to eight violations of banking, tax and campaign finance laws, telling a federal judge that he worked to silence two women before the 2016 election at the direction of then-candidate Trump. Cohen pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion, one count of making a false statement to a bank and two campaign finance violations: making an unlawful corporate campaign contribution and making an excessive campaign contribution.
“Guilty, your honor” Cohen said eight times as Judge William H. Pauley III read the counts.
When it came to the campaign finance violations, Cohen implicated the president directly. He told the court that that he worked with Trump pay off two women to keep their stories of alleged affairs with Trump from becoming public before election day.
Cohen told the court that “in coordination with and at the direction of a candidate for federal office,” he and the chief executive of a media company worked in the summer of 2016 to keep an individual publicly disclosing information that could harm the candidate. And he said he worked “in coordination” with the same candidate to make a payment to a second individual.
“I participated in this conduct…for the principal purpose of influencing the election,” he said.
Michael Cohen stood in court and told the judge that he committed crimes on behalf of his boss during the election. Just for these charges alone – the ones for which he pled guilty – Cohen could face 46 to 63 months in prison. Sentencing will come in December, but many expect Cohen to cut some kind of massive deal with both federal and state prosecutors. I would imagine that any deal would involve jail time, but not as much as he deserves.
It was a good day.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
I’m absolutely giddy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay. Now what?
Imperative to block Kavanaugh nomination.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Indeed, I fully expect EZ to be tweeting a storm today to distract from this, esp about Cohen admitting to breaking the law under orders from the Orange Sh!tstain. Wonder how the deplorables are reacting to this – probably sticking their fingers in the ears.
Its now VERY important to block that supreme court nominee. Trump and GOP will be even more desperate to push this through no matter what it costs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re claiming that Cohen is going to prison for something that isn’t a crime, that Obama did it too, and that Democrats are responsible for the murder of Mollie Tibbets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d almost forgotten how normal feels. You know, a normal world where truth really is truth, where justice and fairness prevail. I’d almost forgotten how optimism feels.
It was a good day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
45 must be having a off the charts temper tantrum at the moment. Can’t imagine what it must be like to work there today. Wonder what he will do to distract everyone from this news?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what Cohen’s plea means? It means that Trump is on tape conspiring to commit a felony.
Raise a glass or sixteen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the MAGATS & Trumpets are all over the place screaming that what Cohen did wasn’t a crime, that this is just a big set up, that Mueller has gone beyond his mandate of searching for Russian collusion so both Manafort & Cohen should go free, that Obama broke campaign finance laws, and whatabout Mollie Tibbets being killed by an illegal alien? The exploitation of that woman’s death by the MAGATs is disgraceful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of my dear friends is a Fox watching Republican. She was all over social media yesterday talking about that poor young woman’s death.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That woman’s death is tragic; their willingness to exploit it for a political distraction, based on lies, is disgusting
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But I bet she’s TOTALLY COOL with the white, American-born man who slaughtered his wife, two daughters and unborn child, amirite?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MAGAts chanting “Lock her up!” at last nights pep rally made me wonder if those clowns even knew about Manafort or Cohen. I wanted to smack Rick Santorum when he pivoted the subject from Cohen and Manafort, to Tibbets and illegal immigrants. When things look bad for them, Trumpsters have no problem using the death of an innocent person as a shiny object distraction
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to be Debbie Downer, but where do we go from here? Trump isn’t going to be indicted. The Republicans in Congress still have no spine. He still has his base.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another one of them was charged with campaign finance violations yesterday
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who’s next?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will Congress impeach him? The Republicans have no plans of doing so, the only hope is if the disorganized Dems win majority in Congress during the mid term elections.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if Trump will end up indicted anyway as POTUS? I don’t think we’ve ever had this big of a crook in the office before. I’m sure Mueller has loads of money laundering evidence directly for Trump and his progeny.
Bill Clinton’s crimes were so minor in comparison and the House impeached him while the Senate acquitted. Nixon’s crimes were serious, but he was convinced to resign before impeachment.
Trump may very well be afraid to resign and lose whatever protection the Presidency offers him, because he has state and federal prosecutors ready to pounce on crimes that he has been engaging in for many years, plus of course that little collaborating with a hostile foreign power thing to win an election. Maybe he thinks that because Reagan got away with trading arms for hostages and convincing the Iranians to hold on to the Embassy hostages for many months longer just to win an election – he can get away with his Putin love also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Moron-in-chief will only be concerned about Cohen, because that’s about him, and his dirty history. I wanna feel relieved, but until Cohen gives it all up and there’s a dem Congress to actually bring sanity back, I still worry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to be more excited about this, but the last two years have taught me not to assume that the law is going to work the way it is supposed to whenever one of this monster’s cronies are involved.
Manafort’s mug shot shows the face of a man who knows he isn’t going to be in jail for long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emperor Zero, in the symbolic card game he’s playing with Mueller and the SDNY, drew a dead-mans hand of a pair of 8s.
It was a blessed day and one incredible hour of time yesterday!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I rarely get excited about these things, but yesterday between 4:08pm and 4:45pm was pretty awesome. I love watching the part of “Law and Order” spin in circles like a dog on the rug with an itchy butt trying to rationalize all of this.
And while I have no idea what this means in the long run, I do think this is just the tip of the iceberg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse