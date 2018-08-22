Paul Manafort found guilty of 8 criminal charges, while Michael Cohen pleads guilty

Paul Manafort Found Guilty In Eight Counts Of Fraud **FILE PHOTOS**

We have to take good days when they come in these troubled times. Tuesday, August 21 2018 was a good day. I took my car in for its annual inspection (clean bill of health), I had an amazing lunch at a great wing joint (sooooo good), and I even had time to take a little disco nap. I awoke from my gentle disco slumber to read this spectacular piece of news: Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight criminal counts. The jury could not agree to a verdict on ten additional charges, but with these eight guilty verdicts, Manafort could end up in prison for something like 8-10 years. He’s 69 years old. On the other ten criminal charges, the judge declared a mistrial. I assume that the prosecution will start anew with those charges and that Manafort will be back in a courtroom soon.

Trump’s reaction was… interesting, I guess. I mean, I still don’t believe that Trump even understands the size and scope of Bob “Sexual Dynamite” Mueller’s investigation. Trump told reporters: “Paul Manafort is a good man…this has nothing to do with Russian collusion. I feel badly for Paul, he worked for Bob Dole…he worked for Reagan.” And he worked for you too, BIGLY.

And then, if Tuesday wasn’t full of enough Christmas-in-August cheer, Michael Cohen was in court in New York, pleading guilty to about a bajillion charges and tentatively entering into some kind of plea deal.

President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Manhattan courthouse to eight violations of banking, tax and campaign finance laws, telling a federal judge that he worked to silence two women before the 2016 election at the direction of then-candidate Trump. Cohen pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion, one count of making a false statement to a bank and two campaign finance violations: making an unlawful corporate campaign contribution and making an excessive campaign contribution.

“Guilty, your honor” Cohen said eight times as Judge William H. Pauley III read the counts.

When it came to the campaign finance violations, Cohen implicated the president directly. He told the court that that he worked with Trump pay off two women to keep their stories of alleged affairs with Trump from becoming public before election day.

Cohen told the court that “in coordination with and at the direction of a candidate for federal office,” he and the chief executive of a media company worked in the summer of 2016 to keep an individual publicly disclosing information that could harm the candidate. And he said he worked “in coordination” with the same candidate to make a payment to a second individual.

“I participated in this conduct…for the principal purpose of influencing the election,” he said.

[From WaPo]

Michael Cohen stood in court and told the judge that he committed crimes on behalf of his boss during the election. Just for these charges alone – the ones for which he pled guilty – Cohen could face 46 to 63 months in prison. Sentencing will come in December, but many expect Cohen to cut some kind of massive deal with both federal and state prosecutors. I would imagine that any deal would involve jail time, but not as much as he deserves.

It was a good day.

Paul Manafort sports jailhouse jumpsuit, scruff at new lockup

Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty To Eight Charges

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.

21 Responses to “Paul Manafort found guilty of 8 criminal charges, while Michael Cohen pleads guilty”

  1. Astrid says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:16 am

    I’m absolutely giddy!

    Reply
  2. Who ARE these people? says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:16 am

    Yay. Now what?

    Imperative to block Kavanaugh nomination.

    Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Indeed, I fully expect EZ to be tweeting a storm today to distract from this, esp about Cohen admitting to breaking the law under orders from the Orange Sh!tstain. Wonder how the deplorables are reacting to this – probably sticking their fingers in the ears.

    Its now VERY important to block that supreme court nominee. Trump and GOP will be even more desperate to push this through no matter what it costs.

    Reply
  4. mia girl says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:18 am

    I’d almost forgotten how normal feels. You know, a normal world where truth really is truth, where justice and fairness prevail. I’d almost forgotten how optimism feels.

    It was a good day.

    Reply
  5. RBC says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:19 am

    45 must be having a off the charts temper tantrum at the moment. Can’t imagine what it must be like to work there today. Wonder what he will do to distract everyone from this news?

    Reply
  6. Belluga says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:22 am

    You know what Cohen’s plea means? It means that Trump is on tape conspiring to commit a felony.

    Raise a glass or sixteen!

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:22 am

    And the MAGATS & Trumpets are all over the place screaming that what Cohen did wasn’t a crime, that this is just a big set up, that Mueller has gone beyond his mandate of searching for Russian collusion so both Manafort & Cohen should go free, that Obama broke campaign finance laws, and whatabout Mollie Tibbets being killed by an illegal alien? The exploitation of that woman’s death by the MAGATs is disgraceful

    Reply
  8. MaryContrary says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Not to be Debbie Downer, but where do we go from here? Trump isn’t going to be indicted. The Republicans in Congress still have no spine. He still has his base.

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Who’s next?!

    Reply
  10. Pamm says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:25 am

    Will Congress impeach him? The Republicans have no plans of doing so, the only hope is if the disorganized Dems win majority in Congress during the mid term elections.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      August 22, 2018 at 7:39 am

      I wonder if Trump will end up indicted anyway as POTUS? I don’t think we’ve ever had this big of a crook in the office before. I’m sure Mueller has loads of money laundering evidence directly for Trump and his progeny.

      Bill Clinton’s crimes were so minor in comparison and the House impeached him while the Senate acquitted. Nixon’s crimes were serious, but he was convinced to resign before impeachment.

      Trump may very well be afraid to resign and lose whatever protection the Presidency offers him, because he has state and federal prosecutors ready to pounce on crimes that he has been engaging in for many years, plus of course that little collaborating with a hostile foreign power thing to win an election. Maybe he thinks that because Reagan got away with trading arms for hostages and convincing the Iranians to hold on to the Embassy hostages for many months longer just to win an election – he can get away with his Putin love also.

      Reply
  11. boredblond says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Moron-in-chief will only be concerned about Cohen, because that’s about him, and his dirty history. I wanna feel relieved, but until Cohen gives it all up and there’s a dem Congress to actually bring sanity back, I still worry.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:46 am

    I want to be more excited about this, but the last two years have taught me not to assume that the law is going to work the way it is supposed to whenever one of this monster’s cronies are involved.

    Manafort’s mug shot shows the face of a man who knows he isn’t going to be in jail for long.

    Reply
  13. Eric says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Emperor Zero, in the symbolic card game he’s playing with Mueller and the SDNY, drew a dead-mans hand of a pair of 8s.

    It was a blessed day and one incredible hour of time yesterday!

    Reply
  14. Jenns says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:00 am

    I rarely get excited about these things, but yesterday between 4:08pm and 4:45pm was pretty awesome. I love watching the part of “Law and Order” spin in circles like a dog on the rug with an itchy butt trying to rationalize all of this.

    And while I have no idea what this means in the long run, I do think this is just the tip of the iceberg.

    Reply

