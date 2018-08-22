Angelina Jolie enjoys a shopping trip to Kitson with Zahara & Shiloh

It’s sort of nice that no matter what’s happening in the world, no matter how apocalyptic it feels out here, we can always count on Angelina Jolie dressing like a widowed Italian grandmother. These are photos of Angelina out in LA with Zahara and Shiloh on Tuesday. They traveled by car to Robertson, and the paparazzi got these photos of the “girls day out” as they walked into Kitson. Apparently, Angelina, Shiloh and Zahara were all in good spirits, and you can see that everyone seems light and happy.

Reportedly, Brad and Angelina’s lawyers met for some kind of custodial hearing yesterday. I waited to see if we would get any kind of information or leak out of it. I actually expecting some four-alarm TMZ headline about it. There was nothing. The lack of information could mean that the lawyers were reminded about NOT leaking sh-t to the press. It could mean that nothing was really decided, that this was just one hearing or discussion in what will be a lengthy and prolonged legal battle over custody.

But… that’s not what the press leaks were about ahead of this hearing. Team Brad made it sound like some big stuff was going to be decided this week, and it would be decided in Brad’s favor. So does the lack of information mean that – gulp – things didn’t really go Brad’s way? And maybe he and his lawyers need a few days to figure out a way to “massage” whatever came out of the hearing? I’m expecting a Page Six story about Angelina being insanely jelly over Jennifer Aniston at any moment.