Angelina Jolie enjoys a shopping trip to Kitson with Zahara & Shiloh

It’s sort of nice that no matter what’s happening in the world, no matter how apocalyptic it feels out here, we can always count on Angelina Jolie dressing like a widowed Italian grandmother. These are photos of Angelina out in LA with Zahara and Shiloh on Tuesday. They traveled by car to Robertson, and the paparazzi got these photos of the “girls day out” as they walked into Kitson. Apparently, Angelina, Shiloh and Zahara were all in good spirits, and you can see that everyone seems light and happy.
Reportedly, Brad and Angelina’s lawyers met for some kind of custodial hearing yesterday. I waited to see if we would get any kind of information or leak out of it. I actually expecting some four-alarm TMZ headline about it. There was nothing. The lack of information could mean that the lawyers were reminded about NOT leaking sh-t to the press. It could mean that nothing was really decided, that this was just one hearing or discussion in what will be a lengthy and prolonged legal battle over custody.
But… that’s not what the press leaks were about ahead of this hearing. Team Brad made it sound like some big stuff was going to be decided this week, and it would be decided in Brad’s favor. So does the lack of information mean that – gulp – things didn’t really go Brad’s way? And maybe he and his lawyers need a few days to figure out a way to “massage” whatever came out of the hearing? I’m expecting a Page Six story about Angelina being insanely jelly over Jennifer Aniston at any moment.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
“widowed Italian grandmother”
😂😂 thanks, I needed that
Zahara & Shiloh are getting so tall, and I love their individual style.
+1
Angelina looks beautiful!
Before reading the copy, I laughed at the pic and thought, “She dresses like my 65 y.o. grieving catholic aunt on her way to mass.” Great minds think alike!
We all know that if Brad had got what he wanted at the hearing it would be plastered all over TMZ and Page Six etc by now.
@Belluga Everything you said is correct.
Oh no question about it!
Yeah my guess is he didn’t get what he wanted and that’s why he hasn’t run to TMZ and Page Six to get douche bro love.
Would be curious to know what went down yesterday but if we’re not hearing anything, it makes me happy for the kids and their privacy.
These kids clearly adore they’re mom(Shocker🙄).Angie looking fab & unbothered is big FU to all the haters,LOVE!..Keep your head up high girl.
Laughing at the “widowed Italian grandmother” line but seriously their sunglasses are gorgeous! I have sunny envy at the moment as my favourite pair of Chanel sunnies got stolen earlier this month and it was one of those rare things that I treated myself to when I was still working and I’m now a stay at home mum. Bummer.
AJ will continue to put the kids needs above her own, and she will prevail because of it in the end. May BP step up in a real way for his kids, but narcissistic people can’t help themselves. They reveal themselves over and over, even when they have pricey lawyers. All the lawyer can do is try to get them to stay off the radar for long enough to negotiate a good settlement, but a true narcissist can’t hide his/her motives from a judge for long, especially if there is a trial. It all spills out, like when Eddie Murphy turned back into the professor in the Nutty Professor. The selfishness just oozes out over the belt buckle and waistband and pops buttons everywhere.
