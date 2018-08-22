Donald Trump thought Harriet Tubman was too ugly to put on the $20 bill

Vox got their hands on a copy of Omarosa Manigault’s book, UNHINGED, the same half-memoir that we’ve been discussing now for two solid weeks. It sounds like most of the book just falls into the “gossip” side of things – Omarosa wasn’t in meetings with Vladimir Putin, nor does she reveal anything that would hands-down be reason for impeachment. Mostly, the stuff she reveals is either embarrassing for many in the White House, or it falls under “small crimes and misdemeanors.” Anyway, you can read Vox’s summary of the “juiciest” revelations here – we’ve already covered some of them. But for some reason, this epic passage about Trump’s visit to a black church was not excerpted by anyone else.

In early September 2016, Trump went to Detroit and spoke at the Great Faith Ministries Church (whose pastor, Wayne T. Jackson, would later speak at Trump’s inauguration). According to Omarosa — who claimed she organized the event — Trump was extremely uncomfortable, to say the least, in a black church: “I had a lot of organizational things to do, so I got up to take care of them. He grabbed my wrist and said, ‘You can’t leave me with these people.’ The look in his eyes was like a lost child.” Omarosa claims that Trump complained about the length of the service — “This is the longest I’ve ever been to church in my life” — and threw off the prayer shawl Jackson offered him as a gift.

That sounds true to me. Trump has always seemed extremely uncomfortable around people of color and I imagine he was almost having a panic attack by sitting in a black church. Omarosa also details how she tried to coach him through his speech marking the beginning of Black History Month, writing: “For this particular speech, I begged him not to say, ‘What do we have to lose?’ or to refer to the participants as ‘you people’ as he had during the campaign’s ministers’ meeting.” She explained that “you people” is pejorative and he didn’t understand. So she told him, “It’s bad. Just don’t say it. Ever.” When he practiced his speech, he couldn’t even read it completely, and she was worried that he would f–k it up completely. He told her: “I got it. Don’t worry. The blacks love me!” The worst part might be this though:

There’s also this anecdote about the Trump administration’s decision to keep Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill. Manigault-Newman had written a memo urging Trump to reconsider and put Harriet Tubman on the bill, as the Obama administration has proposed. Trump’s reaction, according to Manigault-Newman, was to effectively call Tubman ugly: While flipping through the folder, he came to the picture of Tubman, the woman who personally brought more than three hundred slaves to freedom, risking her own life every time, and said to me, “You want to put that face on the twenty-dollar bill?”

I believe that too. Because from what we know about Donald Trump, he would absolutely judge an American heroine like Harriet Tubman by her looks. He probably wants to put Ivanka’s f–ked up Barbie face on the $20 bill.

What else? Trump apparently referred to Don Jr repeatedly as a “f–kup” and Trump also wasn’t a huge fan of Jared Kushner when Ivanka and Jared first started dating. Back then, Omarosa asked Trump what he thought of Ivanka’s boyfriend and Trump apparently replied, “He seems a little sweet to me,” and Omarosa notes that meant he thought Jared was gay.