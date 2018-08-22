Blake Lively’s recent autumnal pantsuit parade: fun or bizarre?

Blake Lively boldly steps out in New York

I never really thought of Blake Lively as a fashion icon, but she’s been trying her best to make tailored pantsuits have a moment.

In a Women Wear Daily interview in March, the 30-year-old actress revealed that she was her own stylist. When asked why, she admitted it was “Probably because I have control issues and a big ego – that’s probably the honest answer.” She went on to add that “I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative.” Her creativity has recently been expressed through a whole lot of pantsuits, like the tuxedo-esque Ralph & Russo ensemble she wore at the VMAs on Monday night.

Blake Lively returning to her hotel in New York

During rehearsals for the VMAs on Monday, Blake was spotted in a linen, pastel menswear-inspired suit from Vivienne Westwood’s Fall 2018 collection. She finished the look with a loose-fitting blouse from Sonia Rykiel and Christian Louboutin flats (he makes flats? You learn something new everyday, I guess). Love the blush shade of the suit, and I would definitely wear that blouse with a pair of jeans, but I don’t like the “I just pulled this out of the hamper” feelings this suit is giving me. Linen is an often problematic fabric. Hate, hate, hate the shoes.

Blake Lively leaving her hotel ahead of attending a photo shoot

Blake is making the promotional rounds for her latest movie, the Paul Feig-directed crime drama A Simple Favor, so she’s had lots of opportunities to show off some of the other suits in her wardrobe, including a velvet number from Brunello Cucinelli that she wore on Friday. She’s wearing a jacket over another jacket – albeit a sleeveless one – and no shirt this time around. I live in Atlanta, not New York, but I can’t imagine it’s “jacket weather” there yet. She must be hot, right? This suit is giving me a bohemian vibe, maybe it’s the velvet, but I guess it’s okay. The spiked Louboutin pumps she’s wearing with this suit are infinitely better than those flats. I really like them.

Blake Lively looks beautiful in blue velvet as she leaves Spring Studios

Blake Lively is bold and beautiful in neon green for event at Spring Studios

Also on Friday, she was seen – because there’s no way you could miss her – in a neon green Versace jacket, pants and sweater. Fun fact: the jacket is from Versace’s Spring 2019 Men’s collection. I actually kind of like this one. Yes, she looks like a walking highlighter, but it’s bright and the most late summer-appropriate outfit she’s worn during this latest parade of pantsuits.

Blake Lively boldly steps out in New York

Did the circus come to town? That’s the only thing I can think about when seeing Blake in this checkered monstrosity from Roland Mouret that she modeled on Saturday. She added accessories that hearken back to her Gossip Girl days, including a collared shirt and tie (tucked into her pants…why?), a saddle bag and a Lorraine Schwartz brooch. Nope. Nope, nope, nope.

BlakeLivel_ZB6442_321165_005

I also kind of dig this three-piece pinstriped suit from Zimmerman seen on Sunday. I’ve always been a sucker for a nice, tailored vest though. I have a small(-ish) waist and bigger legs, so I think these wide leg pants could actually work on me as well. Maybe that’s why I like this one? But still, there’s so much fabric going on here. I admire her ability to not look like she’s sweating to death. I guess I can also admire her commitment to her pantsuits, but I’m kind of ready for the next chapter in her fashion narrative.

BlakeLivel_ZB6442_321165_004

Photos: WENN, Backgrid, Avalon

52 Responses to “Blake Lively’s recent autumnal pantsuit parade: fun or bizarre?”

  1. Char says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Blake’s fashion still is the only interesting thing about Blake in any movie. But she doesn’t want us to talk about that, so…

    Reply
  2. Lee says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Not fun nor bizarre, just awful.

    Reply
  3. Snazzy says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I have to say I do love a good pantsuit. But I look at her in those outfits and I just feel like sweating. Must be nice to go from air conditioned hotel to air conditioned car to air conditioned venue

    Reply
  4. Maum says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Bizarre.

    Seriously. She looks like she’s wearing costumes. Someone should tell her wide trousers are not her friends.

    Fashion should be effortless. I always find Blake to be too try hard.

    Reply
  5. MellyMel says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:26 am

    “Probably because I have control issues and a big ego – ” Spoken like the true Virgo that she is lol. My favorites are the neon green and the velvet.

    Reply
  6. Red says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Why is she still a thing?

    Reply
  7. Jenns says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:28 am

    It is humid AF in the Northeast right now. And it’s been like that for weeks. So these outfits look ridiculous.

    Reply
  8. Loubert says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Oxfords, not brogues Blake

    Reply
  9. Tiffany27 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Oop. I actually LOVE those CL flats. They look amazing.

    Reply
  10. Astrid says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:33 am

    I like pant suits but these are terrible! She’s too try hard

    Reply
  11. Kate says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Wait. She’s her OWN STYLIST? This is brand new information!! (said like Phoebe from Friends).

    Snark aside, I like her style and I get her wanting to express her creativity. The pantsuits are promotion for her new movie where I think her character dresses like that. I saw a preview for it at the movie theater.

    Reply
  12. Mrreow says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:34 am

    I like pantsuits on women, they can come off as really interesting and sharp with the right look. Most of these just seem messy and in need of a tailor. She’s not wearing them, they are wearing her.
    Baggy suits always look lazy on everyone.

    Reply
  13. Lala11_7 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:36 am

    I would wear the HEYLL out of each…and every pantsuit that she’s has on up there….I mean…RIDE THEM UNTIL THE WHEELS CAME OFF!!!!

    Reply
  14. Jegede says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:37 am

    I like the Bruno Cucinelli outfit. She looks great there.

    The rest….no.

    I guess her character in A Simple Favor is supposed to be some Joan Collins/Diane Keaton hybrid??? Otherwise I don’t get it.

    Reply
  15. Meggles says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:37 am

    She looks incredible and I adore her.

    Reply
    • StormsMama says:
      August 22, 2018 at 11:40 am

      @meffles
      I agree!!

      She’s a really lovely person.

      I don’t get the hostility toward her. She’s got a sweet lane and she strolls right along in it with her here I am hustle.

      Not here to hate her at all.

      She looks good, different from all the trendy starlets, bright and bold… and what the hell, I guess I’m #teamblake

      Reply
  16. dota says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:40 am

    I guess she wants to dress like Cloe Sevigny.

    Reply
  17. Lightpurple says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:44 am

    I like the Westwood but I would wear it with a simple white tank top or boat neck t-shirt.

    Reply
  18. Valiantly Varnished says:
    August 22, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Love every single one of these. And love the Brogues she wore with the linen suit. I love a well made pair of brogues. I own a few pair myself. I LOVE a tailored paintsuit and I would wear every single one of these. She looks amazing. And they are all tailored perfectly. It also helps that she is tall and has long legs.

    Reply
  19. Pandy says:
    August 22, 2018 at 11:02 am

    She looks like she’s on stilts in the wide-legged pantsuits.

    Reply
  20. KP says:
    August 22, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Blake def thinks of herself as a fashion icon. She always goes over the top for her press tours.
    I love those Louboutin flats!

    Reply
  21. Jessie says:
    August 22, 2018 at 11:17 am

    If she learned one thing from GG, it should have been that she looks best in natural and flowy clothes and classic smothers her.

    Reply
  22. Mar says:
    August 22, 2018 at 11:22 am

    I like more than half of her outfits. She is having fun with her fashion and I actually like to the old Hollywood vibe she’s giving

    Reply
  23. dsgd says:
    August 22, 2018 at 11:39 am

    her accessories are never quite right

    Reply
  24. april says:
    August 22, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Awesome! She looks gorgeous. Amal will be wearing these soon.

    Reply
  25. Twinkle says:
    August 22, 2018 at 11:39 am

    How is it considered style when one wears the entire outfit head to toe? She just wears what the designer give her. Style is the ability to create a look from different sources. Oh, and the stupid velvet suit in August in NYC, no style.

    Reply
  26. Natalia says:
    August 22, 2018 at 11:40 am

    That first pantsuit made me think of “tiptoe through the tulips” Tiny Tim.

    Reply
  27. Veronica S. says:
    August 22, 2018 at 11:47 am

    She doesn’t really have the look or personality for high fashion, but I’ll give her credit for trying different things, even if they don’t always succeed.

    Reply
  28. ans says:
    August 22, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Having seen some teasers for her new movie, I have to think it’s in part marketing. Seems to be how her character dresses.

    Reply
  29. Fluffy Princess says:
    August 22, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Meh. I think the clothes wear her and not the other way around. She looks like she’s playing dress-up.

    Reply
  30. Pita says:
    August 22, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Ever since pitch perfect I can’t think of Anna Kendrick in other way that her overuse of queerbaiting, and now is leaking over to Blake, starting with their Twitter banter about cheating with Anna. Maybe that’s the purpose of the pantsuit on both the movie and promotions, hint at a possible queer character without outright making Blake’s character queer.
    I understand it maybe wasn’t Anna’s choice on PP but here again? I can only roll my eyes.

    Reply
  31. Naomi11 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Personally, I don’t think she owns a mirror.

    Reply
  32. Originaluna says:
    August 22, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Not all suits are my taste but I love the vibe and the fun she seems to be having.
    Also, having “THAT”body and choosing to fully cover it up nowadays is almost a miracle in Hollywood.
    Also, I like her, and I like her movies too. I just could NOT stand her as Serena. I’m sad they made her such a terrible character.
    But aside from that, I’ve enjoyed her in every movie I’ve seen since. Also, I’m not team “Every actress has to have Meryl chops to be in hollywood” . There’s room for everyone.
    Go Blake!

    Reply
  33. Yes Doubtful says:
    August 22, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    The neon pantsuit was fabulous!

    Reply
  34. FuefinaWG says:
    August 22, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    I think those flats are great. I’d style them with a cotton dress that has a heavily pleated skirt. 1920′s style.

    Reply
  35. FuefinaWG says:
    August 22, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    I also dig the brooch on the tie.

    Reply

