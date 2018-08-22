Blake Lively’s recent autumnal pantsuit parade: fun or bizarre?

I never really thought of Blake Lively as a fashion icon, but she’s been trying her best to make tailored pantsuits have a moment.
In a Women Wear Daily interview in March, the 30-year-old actress revealed that she was her own stylist. When asked why, she admitted it was “Probably because I have control issues and a big ego – that’s probably the honest answer.” She went on to add that “I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative.” Her creativity has recently been expressed through a whole lot of pantsuits, like the tuxedo-esque Ralph & Russo ensemble she wore at the VMAs on Monday night.
During rehearsals for the VMAs on Monday, Blake was spotted in a linen, pastel menswear-inspired suit from Vivienne Westwood’s Fall 2018 collection. She finished the look with a loose-fitting blouse from Sonia Rykiel and Christian Louboutin flats (he makes flats? You learn something new everyday, I guess). Love the blush shade of the suit, and I would definitely wear that blouse with a pair of jeans, but I don’t like the “I just pulled this out of the hamper” feelings this suit is giving me. Linen is an often problematic fabric. Hate, hate, hate the shoes.
Blake is making the promotional rounds for her latest movie, the Paul Feig-directed crime drama A Simple Favor, so she’s had lots of opportunities to show off some of the other suits in her wardrobe, including a velvet number from Brunello Cucinelli that she wore on Friday. She’s wearing a jacket over another jacket – albeit a sleeveless one – and no shirt this time around. I live in Atlanta, not New York, but I can’t imagine it’s “jacket weather” there yet. She must be hot, right? This suit is giving me a bohemian vibe, maybe it’s the velvet, but I guess it’s okay. The spiked Louboutin pumps she’s wearing with this suit are infinitely better than those flats. I really like them.
Also on Friday, she was seen – because there’s no way you could miss her – in a neon green Versace jacket, pants and sweater. Fun fact: the jacket is from Versace’s Spring 2019 Men’s collection. I actually kind of like this one. Yes, she looks like a walking highlighter, but it’s bright and the most late summer-appropriate outfit she’s worn during this latest parade of pantsuits.
Did the circus come to town? That’s the only thing I can think about when seeing Blake in this checkered monstrosity from Roland Mouret that she modeled on Saturday. She added accessories that hearken back to her Gossip Girl days, including a collared shirt and tie (tucked into her pants…why?), a saddle bag and a Lorraine Schwartz brooch. Nope. Nope, nope, nope.
I also kind of dig this three-piece pinstriped suit from Zimmerman seen on Sunday. I’ve always been a sucker for a nice, tailored vest though. I have a small(-ish) waist and bigger legs, so I think these wide leg pants could actually work on me as well. Maybe that’s why I like this one? But still, there’s so much fabric going on here. I admire her ability to not look like she’s sweating to death. I guess I can also admire her commitment to her pantsuits, but I’m kind of ready for the next chapter in her fashion narrative.
Photos: WENN, Backgrid, Avalon
Blake’s fashion still is the only interesting thing about Blake in any movie. But she doesn’t want us to talk about that, so…
Shes definitely pregnant again. Im calling it.
Agreed! Def think she’s Pregnant
Not fun nor bizarre, just awful.
That neon thing killed fashion.
I have to say I do love a good pantsuit. But I look at her in those outfits and I just feel like sweating. Must be nice to go from air conditioned hotel to air conditioned car to air conditioned venue
Bizarre.
Seriously. She looks like she’s wearing costumes. Someone should tell her wide trousers are not her friends.
Fashion should be effortless. I always find Blake to be too try hard.
“I always find Blake to be too try hard.”
This! She always goes too far, especially with the accessories, and the jewels.
It looks like she’s stuck with her Serena wardrobe from GG. Sad as she’s tall and athletic- she should be wearing fabulous minimalist clothes.
She was always Carrie Bradshaw wannabe.
So many jackets for August.
My husband wore the same fabric as the pinstripe to a 20′s costume party and looked a hell of a lot better than she could dream of. All of the outfits are dreadful. Maybe Woody Allen is advising her, as perhaps he did with Diane Keaton. I just dislike this no talent woman. Go vaccinate your kids and at least you can contribute something positive to the world.
“Probably because I have control issues and a big ego – ” Spoken like the true Virgo that she is lol. My favorites are the neon green and the velvet.
Why is she still a thing?
My bets 1) marrying Reynolds 2) PR team hustle
She’s also had several fairly successful movies where she was the lead. Shallows did really well for the budget and I think Age of Adaline was also a modest success.
It is humid AF in the Northeast right now. And it’s been like that for weeks. So these outfits look ridiculous.
Oxfords, not brogues Blake
Oop. I actually LOVE those CL flats. They look amazing.
I like pant suits but these are terrible! She’s too try hard
Wait. She’s her OWN STYLIST? This is brand new information!! (said like Phoebe from Friends).
Snark aside, I like her style and I get her wanting to express her creativity. The pantsuits are promotion for her new movie where I think her character dresses like that. I saw a preview for it at the movie theater.
I like pantsuits on women, they can come off as really interesting and sharp with the right look. Most of these just seem messy and in need of a tailor. She’s not wearing them, they are wearing her.
Baggy suits always look lazy on everyone.
I would wear the HEYLL out of each…and every pantsuit that she’s has on up there….I mean…RIDE THEM UNTIL THE WHEELS CAME OFF!!!!
)
So, apparently I have terrible taste. Glad to know I’m not the only one.
I also love them! The neon and plaid especially. Apparently, I am tacky and terrible.
I like the Bruno Cucinelli outfit. She looks great there.
The rest….no.
I guess her character in A Simple Favor is supposed to be some Joan Collins/Diane Keaton hybrid??? Otherwise I don’t get it.
She looks incredible and I adore her.
@meffles
I agree!!
She’s a really lovely person.
I don’t get the hostility toward her. She’s got a sweet lane and she strolls right along in it with her here I am hustle.
Not here to hate her at all.
She looks good, different from all the trendy starlets, bright and bold… and what the hell, I guess I’m #teamblake
I guess she wants to dress like Cloe Sevigny.
I like the Westwood but I would wear it with a simple white tank top or boat neck t-shirt.
That’s the only one I like too. I love linen and you get used to gently rumpled because that how linen rolls 😃. Although I would probably just wear the jacket with jeans.
Love every single one of these. And love the Brogues she wore with the linen suit. I love a well made pair of brogues. I own a few pair myself. I LOVE a tailored paintsuit and I would wear every single one of these. She looks amazing. And they are all tailored perfectly. It also helps that she is tall and has long legs.
tailored perfectly? the hems are all too long
She looks like she’s on stilts in the wide-legged pantsuits.
Blake def thinks of herself as a fashion icon. She always goes over the top for her press tours.
I love those Louboutin flats!
If she learned one thing from GG, it should have been that she looks best in natural and flowy clothes and classic smothers her.
I like more than half of her outfits. She is having fun with her fashion and I actually like to the old Hollywood vibe she’s giving
her accessories are never quite right
Awesome! She looks gorgeous. Amal will be wearing these soon.
Not so much. Amal probably doesn’t know who she is.
How is it considered style when one wears the entire outfit head to toe? She just wears what the designer give her. Style is the ability to create a look from different sources. Oh, and the stupid velvet suit in August in NYC, no style.
That first pantsuit made me think of “tiptoe through the tulips” Tiny Tim.
She doesn’t really have the look or personality for high fashion, but I’ll give her credit for trying different things, even if they don’t always succeed.
Having seen some teasers for her new movie, I have to think it’s in part marketing. Seems to be how her character dresses.
Meh. I think the clothes wear her and not the other way around. She looks like she’s playing dress-up.
Ever since pitch perfect I can’t think of Anna Kendrick in other way that her overuse of queerbaiting, and now is leaking over to Blake, starting with their Twitter banter about cheating with Anna. Maybe that’s the purpose of the pantsuit on both the movie and promotions, hint at a possible queer character without outright making Blake’s character queer.
I understand it maybe wasn’t Anna’s choice on PP but here again? I can only roll my eyes.
Personally, I don’t think she owns a mirror.
Not all suits are my taste but I love the vibe and the fun she seems to be having.
Also, having “THAT”body and choosing to fully cover it up nowadays is almost a miracle in Hollywood.
Also, I like her, and I like her movies too. I just could NOT stand her as Serena. I’m sad they made her such a terrible character.
But aside from that, I’ve enjoyed her in every movie I’ve seen since. Also, I’m not team “Every actress has to have Meryl chops to be in hollywood” . There’s room for everyone.
Go Blake!
The neon pantsuit was fabulous!
I think those flats are great. I’d style them with a cotton dress that has a heavily pleated skirt. 1920′s style.
I also dig the brooch on the tie.
