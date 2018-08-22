Blake Lively’s recent autumnal pantsuit parade: fun or bizarre?

I never really thought of Blake Lively as a fashion icon, but she’s been trying her best to make tailored pantsuits have a moment.

In a Women Wear Daily interview in March, the 30-year-old actress revealed that she was her own stylist. When asked why, she admitted it was “Probably because I have control issues and a big ego – that’s probably the honest answer.” She went on to add that “I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative.” Her creativity has recently been expressed through a whole lot of pantsuits, like the tuxedo-esque Ralph & Russo ensemble she wore at the VMAs on Monday night.

During rehearsals for the VMAs on Monday, Blake was spotted in a linen, pastel menswear-inspired suit from Vivienne Westwood’s Fall 2018 collection. She finished the look with a loose-fitting blouse from Sonia Rykiel and Christian Louboutin flats (he makes flats? You learn something new everyday, I guess). Love the blush shade of the suit, and I would definitely wear that blouse with a pair of jeans, but I don’t like the “I just pulled this out of the hamper” feelings this suit is giving me. Linen is an often problematic fabric. Hate, hate, hate the shoes.

Blake is making the promotional rounds for her latest movie, the Paul Feig-directed crime drama A Simple Favor, so she’s had lots of opportunities to show off some of the other suits in her wardrobe, including a velvet number from Brunello Cucinelli that she wore on Friday. She’s wearing a jacket over another jacket – albeit a sleeveless one – and no shirt this time around. I live in Atlanta, not New York, but I can’t imagine it’s “jacket weather” there yet. She must be hot, right? This suit is giving me a bohemian vibe, maybe it’s the velvet, but I guess it’s okay. The spiked Louboutin pumps she’s wearing with this suit are infinitely better than those flats. I really like them.

Also on Friday, she was seen – because there’s no way you could miss her – in a neon green Versace jacket, pants and sweater. Fun fact: the jacket is from Versace’s Spring 2019 Men’s collection. I actually kind of like this one. Yes, she looks like a walking highlighter, but it’s bright and the most late summer-appropriate outfit she’s worn during this latest parade of pantsuits.

Did the circus come to town? That’s the only thing I can think about when seeing Blake in this checkered monstrosity from Roland Mouret that she modeled on Saturday. She added accessories that hearken back to her Gossip Girl days, including a collared shirt and tie (tucked into her pants…why?), a saddle bag and a Lorraine Schwartz brooch. Nope. Nope, nope, nope.

I also kind of dig this three-piece pinstriped suit from Zimmerman seen on Sunday. I’ve always been a sucker for a nice, tailored vest though. I have a small(-ish) waist and bigger legs, so I think these wide leg pants could actually work on me as well. Maybe that’s why I like this one? But still, there’s so much fabric going on here. I admire her ability to not look like she’s sweating to death. I guess I can also admire her commitment to her pantsuits, but I’m kind of ready for the next chapter in her fashion narrative.