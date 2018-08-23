“The trailer for the ‘Suspiria’ remake might scare the bejesus out of you” links

I am a giant scaredy cat so the Suspiria trailer is not for me. [Pajiba]
The whole point of a beer-drinking run is to drink the beer. [The Blemish]
What would cartoon characters look like in real life? Yikes. [OMG Blog]
Lena Dunham has a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Manson movie. [Looper]
Jon Hamm signed on to the Top Gun sequel. Ugh. [LaineyGossip]
How is George Clooney the highest paid actor for 2018? [Dlisted]
Lordy, I hate Zayn Malik’s hair these days. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Novak Djokovic is doing a lot of press ahead of the US Open. [JustJared]
Of course Hoda Kotb gets buzzed on the Today Show. [Seriously OMG WTF]
The protagonist. #Suspiria pic.twitter.com/GZrHYE4LDi
— Suspiria (@suspiriamovie) August 20, 2018
Guess Zayn completely gave up music, right?
I think he likes to be Mr. Gigi Hadid more.
That trailer was way more confusing to me than it was scary. I’m still sitting here like HUH??
Zayn looks good, reminds me a bit of Tan France.
I don’t know why Dakota is so boring to me, I am going to watch the movie because of Tilda, but Dakota is going to pull me out of it in every scene, I know that already. I hope she gets better or finds a character that she can play.
Dakota Johnson can’t act period.
She’s so bland.
The original Suspiria is an incredible work of art. It can’t be remade in a meaningful way.
Is it about witches? What is happening?
Catlady, i absolutely agree.
And the soundtrack by Goblin- one of the best ever!
Eh, looks like it’s trying way too hard. The wig is f’n atrocious too.
I fell asleep on the original Suspira, guess I just couldn’t get into it. But for some unimaginative reason, Hollywood wants, needs us to see a remake of this *sighs*
