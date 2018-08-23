“The trailer for the ‘Suspiria’ remake might scare the bejesus out of you” links
I am a giant scaredy cat so the Suspiria trailer is not for me. [Pajiba]
The whole point of a beer-drinking run is to drink the beer. [The Blemish]
What would cartoon characters look like in real life? Yikes. [OMG Blog]
Lena Dunham has a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Manson movie. [Looper]
Jon Hamm signed on to the Top Gun sequel. Ugh. [LaineyGossip]
How is George Clooney the highest paid actor for 2018? [Dlisted]
Lordy, I hate Zayn Malik’s hair these days. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Novak Djokovic is doing a lot of press ahead of the US Open. [JustJared]
Of course Hoda Kotb gets buzzed on the Today Show. [Seriously OMG WTF]

  1. Moxie Remon says:
    August 23, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Guess Zayn completely gave up music, right?

  2. L84Tea says:
    August 23, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    That trailer was way more confusing to me than it was scary. I’m still sitting here like HUH??

  3. Pita says:
    August 23, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Zayn looks good, reminds me a bit of Tan France.

    I don’t know why Dakota is so boring to me, I am going to watch the movie because of Tilda, but Dakota is going to pull me out of it in every scene, I know that already. I hope she gets better or finds a character that she can play.

  4. Catlady says:
    August 23, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    The original Suspiria is an incredible work of art. It can’t be remade in a meaningful way.

  5. Sonya says:
    August 23, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Eh, looks like it’s trying way too hard. The wig is f’n atrocious too.

  6. Madpoe says:
    August 23, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    I fell asleep on the original Suspira, guess I just couldn’t get into it. But for some unimaginative reason, Hollywood wants, needs us to see a remake of this *sighs*

