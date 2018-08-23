“The trailer for the ‘Suspiria’ remake might scare the bejesus out of you” links

I am a giant scaredy cat so the Suspiria trailer is not for me. [Pajiba]

The whole point of a beer-drinking run is to drink the beer. [The Blemish]

What would cartoon characters look like in real life? Yikes. [OMG Blog]

Lena Dunham has a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Manson movie. [Looper]

Jon Hamm signed on to the Top Gun sequel. Ugh. [LaineyGossip]

How is George Clooney the highest paid actor for 2018? [Dlisted]

Lordy, I hate Zayn Malik’s hair these days. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Novak Djokovic is doing a lot of press ahead of the US Open. [JustJared]

Of course Hoda Kotb gets buzzed on the Today Show. [Seriously OMG WTF]