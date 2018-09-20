Princess Eugenie’s wedding won’t be televised on the BBC, it was the BBC’s decision

I felt like an idiot for months because I had no idea what the actual protocol was for Princess Eugenie’s wedding. I truly didn’t know if her wedding would be broadcast in the UK or abroad. I felt certain that it wouldn’t be broadcast here in America, but I really didn’t know what the deal was for UK broadcast rights. The way the BBC operates, the “rules” about which royals are important enough for big splashy weddings, all of that goes over my head. So I’m grateful for some clarity from – gulp – the Daily Mail, even if that clarity is couched in bitchy gossip.
BBC executives have turned down the chance to broadcast Princess Eugenie’s wedding next month – because they think it will be a ratings flop. I can reveal that Prince Andrew was attempting to strike a deal with the network to televise his youngest daughter’s big day. However, after secret meetings with the Beeb, courtiers were told it was a no-go.
Sky is also running no more than snippets throughout the day as part of its rolling news coverage. However, I understand that ITV may be coming to the rescue with a full programme of coverage. A source tells me: ‘From the outset the instruction from the very top was that Eugenie’s wedding must be televised. The BBC was approached because they have a special relationship with Buckingham Palace and a formula that works. But they turned it down because they don’t think enough people will tune in and that there isn’t enough support for the Yorks.’
‘The feeling at the Palace is that the BBC has dropped the ball. At the end of the day this is going to be a huge Royal Wedding, with all the senior members of the Royal Family in attendance. But nobody wants to take the risk and spend the money it would cost to put it on air.’
Do you believe this? I believe that broadcasters have questions about whether there’s a lot of “support” for the Yorks. I believe that Prince Andrew has been using his daughter’s wedding to reassert himself – he’s a father-of-the-bridezilla, or dadzilla or something. Andrew desperately wants his daughters to be seen as equal (in the public eye) to William and Harry. And… that’s just not going to happen.
I also believe that… there is significant interest in this wedding. The interest is not at the level of Harry and Meghan’s wedding, but people love a good royal wedding. Plus, people will be more interested in the wedding because of the royal guests: we’ll be tuning in to see what Meghan and Kate wear as much as we’ll want to see Eugenie’s dress. I hope it does air on some UK channel, and I hope it’s streamed too, so I can watch it.
I feel for her as her wedding day has been hijacked by her father and his raging ego. Andrew has always wanted his daughters to be treated just like William and Harry!
It will get covered in the press but not dedicated coverage – their best hope is a partnership with YouTube and get it streamed online.
Andrew needs to get over himself. He’s got to realize what the future of the monarchy will be, or he’s really going to be out on his ass when Charles becomes king.
Andrew, of all people, should know that his daughters were never going to be treated the same as William and Harry. Andrew was #3 child and the “spare.” His children are even less than spares at this point. He was raised in the pecking order, so to think the rules would somehow change for his girls? I understand wanting the best for them as any father would, but this isn’t a surprise.
I don’t think they needed to make it an all day thing like with Kate and Meghan’s weddings… but I find it extremely difficult to believe that a 3-4 hour live coverage would not generate enough ratings to make it worth it. Hell, I’d watch that.
Please Eugenie, for the love of all that is holy, just elope and get done with it. This sitch is getting more and more embarrassing.
I’d look at photos of what people wore after the event, but not the bride. I just don’t have any interest and the cost of streaming it like some kind of extravaganza would really irk me. I suspect many other people here feel the same (British here).
Same. I’m like, nobody cares that much. It’s not that serious. I’m living in Switzerland at the moment but I made sure I went back home for Harry and Meghan’s wedding. I’ll look at pics of this wedding if they are on Celebitchy but otherwise… meh.
Hopefully BBC World News will cover the comings and goings at least. I’d love to see the dramatic grand entrance to the church in a big, royal gown, especially as it could be a total train wreck with the York family fashion taste. The carriage ride through the beautiful streets of Windsor and seeing celebrity guests arrive would be fun too. I can see where there wouldn’t be that much interest in the entire ceremony but hopefully the highlights will be shown.
Aww Yess, I forgot about the York sisters taste in clothing. That dress really could be a train wreck. And I don’t mean the usual kind, I mean it might be a Michael Bay a la Transformers train wreck where the birds stop chirping and the low bass of a Hans Zimmer sound track play just before we see an explosion of meringue . We have to see this.
I can believe that there wouldn’t be enough interest. If it airs, I’m sure people will turn it on to have as background, or to see the arrivals, but its on a Friday anyway, so that will affect ratings, and you can follow the arrivals just as well on twitter or IG.
I tot they would make do with a 1h coverage. I can say I’m interested to watch it because it is the first royal princess wedding since Princess Anne.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It honestly never occurred to me that it would bd broadcast here. I don’t know anyone who remotely cares about or even really knows who Eugenie is. She’s simply not famous the way Harry and Meghan are.
I’d expect a Hello cover spread, no more.
Absolutely this, a bit of news coverage on the day followed by a Hello spread is all this wedding warrants. The idea that there would/should be dedicated news coverage is just ludicrous.
Every time I see Jack, I see Harry Enfield’s Tim Nice but Dim.
Good. Literally no one cares. And that, ladies and germs, is what happens when your Father is a loafing, womanising, useless knob.
Such grandiosity on the part of the Yorks. If they are hell bent on making it accessible and public live stream it on Youtube or something. I can’t say I blame the BBC. That is of, course, if any of this is actually true.
I live in the UK and there really is no interest whatsoever in this wedding as far as I can tell. Most people aren’t even aware it’s happening. The BBC made the right choice, we’ve already had one royal wedding this year with a couple who the public actually like and care about. Prince Andrew is wildly unpopular even among people who support the monarchy and although that’s obviously not Eugenie’s fault, any child of his getting special treatment when she’s only a minor royal who doesn’t even do public engagements, well.. it wouldn’t be well received by the public.
The BBC is taxpayer funded. Had this gone ahead I suspect there would have been a bit of an outcry at having to shell out for the coverage of the wedding of a woman who is, despite her father’s best efforts, a minor royal. Wouldn’t surprise me if this played into the Beeb’s decision to pass on it.
Did anyone care enough to actually watch it anyway? They’re part of the BRF, but no where near as famous as William and Harry.
Poor Prince Andrew, maybe he can take another relaxing break with his good friend Jeffrey Epstein to get over the stress of this difficult time.
Hubris is a funny thing. Bad enough to think people care about a non-working royal far down the royal chain, but ridiculous to want an a bigger, more flamboyant wedding than the sons of the heir. Have a nice small wedding sure and we’ll look at the pictures of you and your guests, but inviting more guests than the church can hold, wanting the celebration to stretch for 2 days, wanting to go one-up on the popular royals. Puleeeze!
People will tune in to see who is there and what they are wearing but it is unlikely to generate the same level of interest that William and Harry had with their respective weddings.
The press will cover the event and no doubt it will feature on the news but a 4 hour tv spectacular is unnecessary for a minor royal.
Zara and Peter Phillips are both grandchildren of the queen and their weddings were not televised live. I, also, don’t remember a big, live tv event for Edward and Sophie but I could be wrong.
Eugenie may be a “blood princess” but she is still a minor royal in most people’s eyes.
Edward and Sophie’s wedding was televised, and had quite a positive reception I think. I may be wrong but given that it was in 1999, it might have been the first televised Royal event (other than calendar events like Trooping the Colour) since Diana’s funeral.
“I also believe that… there is significant interest in this wedding.”
Based on what? I’m British and I have zero interest. None of the people I know here have any interest in this, most can barely distinguish between the two York sisters. Perhaps I’m living in my own bubble!
