Duchess Meghan gets it from her mom, that’s why Doria Ragland was there

If you can’t see how the Duchess of Sussex is effortlessly making a vital modernization to the royal family, I can’t help you. If you can’t see how Prince Harry and Doria Ragland are incredibly and justifiably proud of their girl, I can’t help you there either. As I covered earlier, Duchess Meg did the big launch event for the Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook, Together, at Kensington Palace today. The event was a wild success, and now that some photos have come through, I wanted to talk more about it.

I’ve seen the comments, here and on Twitter, that Doria should not have come to this event. Doria was not there to glorify herself. She was not there to hobnob with elites and posh aristocrats. She was not there to coach her daughter through royal work. Doria was there as a justifiably proud mother who genuinely wanted to meet the women who created the cookbook.

I think we can see where the Duchess of Sussex gets it from pic.twitter.com/sD6zHYCcLL — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) September 20, 2018

Yes. That’s how Meghan turned out this way. Because of Doria. And personally, I think people are upset at the simple fact that Harry and Doria seem very close as well. Harry adores his mother-in-law. He doesn’t need Doria to run his life though. So tell me again, what’s the beef with all of this?

