Duchess Meghan gets it from her mom, that’s why Doria Ragland was there

If you can’t see how the Duchess of Sussex is effortlessly making a vital modernization to the royal family, I can’t help you. If you can’t see how Prince Harry and Doria Ragland are incredibly and justifiably proud of their girl, I can’t help you there either. As I covered earlier, Duchess Meg did the big launch event for the Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook, Together, at Kensington Palace today. The event was a wild success, and now that some photos have come through, I wanted to talk more about it.
I’ve seen the comments, here and on Twitter, that Doria should not have come to this event. Doria was not there to glorify herself. She was not there to hobnob with elites and posh aristocrats. She was not there to coach her daughter through royal work. Doria was there as a justifiably proud mother who genuinely wanted to meet the women who created the cookbook.
I think we can see where the Duchess of Sussex gets it from pic.twitter.com/sD6zHYCcLL
— Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) September 20, 2018
Yes. That’s how Meghan turned out this way. Because of Doria. And personally, I think people are upset at the simple fact that Harry and Doria seem very close as well. Harry adores his mother-in-law. He doesn’t need Doria to run his life though. So tell me again, what’s the beef with all of this?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Doria has amazing style.
I came here to say the same thing. I love her shoes and pashmina.
I am a fan of all of these people. It’s great that Doria is proud of her daughter. But, I do not bring my Mom to my workplace. It’s not professional. I have gotten promos, raises, awards at work and accomplished some wonderful things but it makes me laugh to think of my Mom in a conference room, applauding my accomplishments along with my co-workers. It makes M look like an amateur.
This is a very different kind of workplace. You probably wouldn’t bring your husband either but no one thinks that’s weird here. It is nice, actually. Like she truly views these women as equals and is happy to have her mom come hang out with them and meet them.
It’s different when your job is to be in the public eye or is simply done in public. No one questions the very existence of a “Family Box” at the US Open or Wimbledon. It’s accepted, if not expected, that family members will be there. It’s the same for professional musicians and actors. Family doesn’t go to everything, but they are there for the “big events” – Opening Night on Broadway or the Carnegie Hall debut. This was her “Opening Night.”
Awww, look at them beam.
Meghan is definitely in her own element. Some people are perfect for this kind of job – public speaking, engagements, etc. – so they shine. As an introvert I couldn’t imagine myself doing all of that talking, visiting, collaborating and presenting it after in front of others. Which brings me back to the point of the difference between Kate and Meghan – Kate is clearly not a public person. She needs to find a strategy within the frames of her personality that will allow her to shine. Otherwise, she will be always coming off as lazy and disengaged. As an introvert who loves to be/work at home and not talk to masses of people I can relate.
Beautifully said
Kate is clearly not a public person. She needs to find a strategy within the frames of her personality that will allow her to shine.
Very well said.
Spot on! ‘Poor Jason’ should read your comment.
I agree with this and I try to temper my criticism of Kate (lol) with that thought in mind. I think so many people seized on Kate as the next Diana (as if anyone wants to be that!) and it kind of set her up for failure. they didn’t look at what specific types of projects were good for her personality (not even just her interests….but her personality.) and now I think she’s kind of stuck in this rut. Her team needs to use this cookbook as an example – not to copy this specific thing, but as an example of how a royal can really shine when they have some control and say in specific events.
Kate is at her best when she is interacting with participants in sports charities. I don’t know why she hasn’t played to that strength more.
To answer your question: Racism and bitterness.
I am a MASSIVE fan of both duchesses, but the second I learned about Doria I was desperate to see her more, too. She is the mother I always wanted, and absolutely the mother I aspire to become. She is such a powerhouse. She’s the hero we all need. AND I ABSOLUTELY ADORE MEGHAN! I love, love, love seeing her succeed. When she first became known to the world, there was so much criticism of her being a social climber, etc. GOOD FOR HER! She is hustling her way to the most powerful position and I applaud her for that because she genuinely wants to make the world – specially the world around her – better. She is setting a good example for other people (women as well as men) to follow. Her community engagement is sincere. She *loves* her job. Being on Suits, being an actress even, was a means to an end. She wanted this. She worked her bum off to be able to achieve the position she is in now, and Doria has been there along the way, championing her, giving her soul the food it needed to succeed. Seeing Doria is such a breath of fresh air. I get choked up every single time I see photos or videos of her on Meghan’s wedding day. She would never take credit for her daughter’s achievements, but you KNOW she is bursting with pride. I could go on and on, so I won’t, but I will repeat: I LOVE THESE TWO!!!!!!!!!!!! <3
That’s great. So much nicer to be filled with positive emotions these days.
The beef is that Doria is a confident, self-assured, gentle and kind black woman who stands tall in the face of racism and bigotry – and They just can’t handle the fact that They can’t get to her.
Plus, she’s educated and they can’t put her in a category.
I actually think they can’t stand the fact that a black woman is so utterly and undeniably fabulous! Style, discretion, kindness, intelligence, and drive: what’s not to love? Racists hate evidence contrary to their hate.
@Nikki So true. I accidentally saw one comment when I clicked over to the speech. So much ugly out there, but yes it’s vitriolic when the universe counters their beliefs. But, I choose to overcome, because if anyone knows, it’s poc at the pace of change and if you stayed in it, you’d never get anything done. Clearly, Doria knows this too.
I love her mom’s style. very elegant and understated
D’accord 100%
I love it when she gets out of the car and looks straight at her mum as if to say I am so excited I have got to show you this and then like as a 2nd thought oh wait better make sure Harry is behind me haha. You can see the pride in Doria’s face
I think that’s the reason for the opposition. Meghan and Doria are not getting this stage because of who they are. They are getting this stage because of Harry and the Royal family.. As nice as the two are, they haven’t done anythign to get this limelight on their own and they seem to be forgetting they are reprenting the Royal Family, which means including Harry.
But this isn’t just lime light. It’s her job. She’s doing her fu@$#ing job and she’s crushing it, and early in the game, at that. And she did do something to earn the attention – she married a prince first and foremost. But thankfully, she provided an additional, and more important reason for the attention… she’s doing her new job well.
We have to acknowledge that Kate and Meghan have very different backstories. Kate did not have a track record of being an independent person so questions were raised about how dependent she is on her family. Meghan has a different track record.
William and Harry are also criticized for how immature they seem at times because while they have a better track record than Kate, it is valid to question whether they could handle themselves if they had to lead truly normal lives.
The Middletons came to the portrait unveiling and William and Charles came to Invictus. I think it makes sense that Doria was there.
This is a good point too. the cries of “you would criticize Kate for this!” completely overlook the backstory and context of both women.
Living a public life is extremely hard. I am not going to fault anyone for asking their mother for help in navigating a life of constant scrutiny. Michelle Obama’s mother lived at the White House. While her role was ostensibly to help with childcare, she often accompanied Michelle on her overseas trips because she was also there to support Michelle.
I think Michelle outpaced both Meghan and Kate when it came to the amount of responsibilities she had as First Lady and Michelle also had a proven track record as an independent person.
I’d also forgotten that the Middletons monetized their connection to the BRF which was another thing that made people question their motives for being involved.
I am so glad to see that Doria was there to support her daughter.
Now cue the Markle goons…..
Brings tears to my eyes. So lovely and inspiring. Harry chose so well.
Yes, agreed. Love all of this. I’ve asked for the cookbook for Christmas!
Love this family unit. Love Doria. Wish she was my mom. Wish I was a mom as awesome as her!
Jess may be you are, I mean maybe you are a mom as awesome as Doria. Don’t be too hard on yourself, Im sure your kids would tell you that you are as awesome a mom.
Team Doria all the way.
Also, I’m super excited to get my cookbook from Amazon and check out the recipes. I love getting cookbooks from fundraising projects like this, but they’re usually spiral-bound cookbooks put out by local churches or schools. What a great idea and a great cause.
Doria’s words…tears came to my eyes. I wish more women spoke about each other like that!!!
Thank you for this!! Doria was there to support Meghan in a cause that obviously means a lot to Doria as well. This is not the same thing as Doria showing up to an exhibit opening with Meghan.
I love the pictures, I love that Meghan took off her coat (lol), I love everything about this and will hear no criticism lol.
Love, love, love Doria!
“The power of women” she said. “We make things happen.”
“We’re curious, we say yes, we show up.’
“I’m inspired.”
Here is my prediction: in a year Meghan will again host an event for these ladies, to celebrate how well the cookbook has done, and to detail what they have been able to do with the money. Doria will be there and she will visit with the Grenfell ladies telling them each that she kept her promise, she made their dishes, and how she enjoyed them. I hope that by that time Doria will have moved to London. If she has I imagine that there will have been numerous weeks that she showed up to cook with the ladies. I’ll say it again, love her!
And for anyone who wonders whether Meghan’s warmth, kindness, and enthusiasm are genuine,; look at Doria.
Doria, Meghan’s Mom, deserves to be there, just like any daughter who wants her Mom “there” for first time and special events deserves it. From everything I have seen of Doria she appears to be an elegant woman with a kind heart. Not hard for me to understand the love these two women have for each other.
I see the inclusion of the Middleton family into Kate and William’s life and special events and now the inclusion of Doria with Meghan and Harry’s life and events as a part of the modernization of the BRF. I like it. It’s relatable.
Of course her mom can be there for her. How strange to me that anyone thinks otherwise? People can never be pleased. They hate her father for being horrible and gossiping….yet they get upset when her mother is supportive and with her?!
I honestly don’t mind Doria being there. She’s not mugging for the camera, she’s not singled out for the spotlight, but to support her daughter. The Hubb women seem to bring some family as well, so it’s good to have an extra hand of family to talk to and engage the audience.
In addition, Meghan seems to have built a lot of good rapport with the Hubb women and might’ve mentioned Doria in passing. And it’s just like bringing family to meet new family. This is not some one off event that Meghan had her mother tag along. Also, a lot of the Hubb women are mothers, and Doria seems a very empathetic and sympathetic person who can connect. And I think a good choice.
I only wish Duchess doesn’t touch her hair too much around food. It’s a bit of a phobia of mine because… er long story.
I love that Doria was there! This wasn’t the typical royal endeavor. This was something Meg spearheaded, and she has every right to want to share that with her mom. Especially when it’s all about women supporting one another.
Being mad about Doria’s appearance just doesn’t pass the smell test.
Doria just gets better and better the more we see her. I feel like everything good about Meghan comes from her.
Harry lit up when talking about Doria in the engagement interview, it clear that these two are Meghan’s family.
This was a great success for meghan. And it hilarious watching the bitter hags from the royal blogs meltdown. “Doria has no reason to be there” “meghan and
KP hijacked the event from the women” seeth hags 😂😂😂😂
If it were Diana there instead of Doria, do you think they would be saying the same things😁
How I wish Diana could have been there 😪
Racism. People are big mad! That’s why they are mad. I read some of the comments in the last post and I was confused? First i thought it was a cultural thing so i reached out to my friend who is from London and Black and she said nope it’s racism. She said her parents come out to support her in her successes even though she now lives in America. I’m in my mid30s and my mom still asks me about my successes at work so she can share it. I don’t know if this is a black family thing (i can’t only pull from my experiences and the experiences of my friends) but this wasn’t even surprising to me. Of course her mom would be there. It’s an achievement and she is proud. The fact people are picking on the fact her mom is there is laughable. Soon they will say her husband shouldn’t be there. Makes me wonder if they are mad that their mommas wouldn’t show up? Stay big mad.
If you want to bring your mom or dad or your aunties to your achievements go ahead. Life is short. Celebrate all your successes with them. Make those memories. Haters will always hate from their hovel.
The Middletons have benefitted in the millions from their association with the BRF for well over a decade, including taxpayer security upgrades to the house and Range Rover freebies, but Doria hitches a ride to watch her daughter talk about a project she worked on and people go insane. Maybe when Kate actually does a project of her own Carole can show up, but it’s been close to 8 years and she hasn’t.
I love that Doria was there to celebrate Megan’s first real solo duchess accomplishment. Her quote is awesome. She’s awesome.
Meghan is a bit too “butter doesn’t melt in her mouth”. Just a touch too fake. However, her mother seems like a genuine, nice lady.
Great Britain has housing policies and low-income state-built housing and emergency shelters. And by now those who lost their home should have been given a new home. There is even assistance available to get a mortgage you couldn’t afford …. that one turned out to be profitable to sellers only. Many who uses assisted mortgages face severe problems like near-bankruptcy right now.
I wouldn’t mind if Meghan would inquire why there are such problems in the British housing market. Building/Supporting a kitchen is nice but is so small-small-small and it helps so little and so few it barely seems to make sense to pay six figures for every royal head only to support such petite charities.
And how much can that cook book possibly make? At best: six figures support such a kitchen for a year or two at most if they pay the employees.
And the cook book had to be designed and pics had to be taken and text has to be written and layout and …. Those costs are going reduce the profits.
The ‘employees’ at the kitchen are all volunteers, the funds pay for the food and, maybe to use the kitchen and facilities (gas and electricity). Six figures could easily keep it open 7 days a week for a year or more.
As for designing it – I used to work for an agency that did work for free for charities and good causes. As it’s for Grenfell they would have had no problem finding designers etc.. to do all that for free.
What the cookbook will make is far better than what they we get without the proceeds from it’s sales. Also the publicity will give them a boost and more influxes of cash I am sure.
This was a major project for Meghan – both personally and “professionally”. Of course she would want to share it with her mom if she is close to her! I think it’s lovely that her mom could attend, and appropriate for her to be there, and I’m totally confused why anyone has a problem with it.
ukdailymail said it unprecedented that a relative show up to an event, & meg hugs people-the message is people think meg is disregarding royal rules and doing what works for her instead so in a sense she’s putting herself above royal rules which some may not like? i’m an American so i love what she’s doing-the royals are criticized for being cold and distant so she’s doing well IMO but i think the brits like to think they’re better than others and they try to maintain that by insisting on sticking to these rules-they seem to think that separates them from us ‘commoners’ so without that they may have to admit they’re not better than us and that upsets them
I’ve read so many pressed Cambridges fans on twitter. They can’t stand that Meghan is doing so well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This project is a huge success. So happy for meghan and all the women.
I love Doria so much and I love that Kensington Palace has recognized her on twitter. I think it’s an unprecedented thing
The idea that anyone would question or begrudge Doria’s presence at this event is just mind-boggling.
I don’t understand why anyone would make a thing of Doria being there. Why not? She dignifies everything she touches, as far as I can tell. Lovely woman. Lovely presence.
I was a little surprised that Doria and Harry stood back while Meg stood out front. ? I know it’s Meghan’s project, but I still think it reveals a little something about the Harry/Meg dynamic.
Meghan IS a natural, yeah. She’ll shine in this position.
Weird. Why would you be surprised that the 2 people who love her most wanted her to have centre stage at an event she was hosting to celebrate an initiative she helped bring to fruition?
If it says anything about their dynamic, it’s that Harry is clearly thrilled and delighted that, after all the very distressing Markle ‘noise’ over the past year, the public at large are now getting a proper glimpse of the Meghan he knows and loves.
And ditto of course re Doria.
Doria is her Mama…and her Mama is one of the biggest things in her world…and her Mama put the work in to make sure her Babygirl could be the BEST that she can be! I hope Doria moves over there and sets up shop, just like POTUS Obama’s MIL did…and I would tell the British press…
“You mad? Well then, go to Burberry’s…and get one of their magnificent capes and put it on…NOW YOU CAN BE SUPER MAD!!!”
Yes Kaiser! Love this post.
I was delighted to see Doria there.
I can’t wait, wait I tell you, to go to another site and feast my eyes on the sputtering and the rage, hahahaha.
Seriously? I don’t get that. This was a great project and I can only feel happiness for these women who participated. Not a fan of Meghan but I will applaud her for this. Good job!
First people complained that Meghan is not hitting the ground running like she promised people complain that all she did was follow Harry to events and was silent like a stepford wife. Now that Meghan has unveiled her first big project as a royal people are complaining that her mother doesn’t belong here people are honestly just looking for something to attack her for her first real project is a successful and being praise so people have to knock her down for something even if it’s not that big of deal so what Meghan mother show up to support her royal cause . People who don’t like Meghan want to see her fail and their mad that no matter what they say about her she is still succeeding for all the negativity that the press try to bring her she still succeeded.
I’m all for Doria being there, I love that she’s there. I can just hear Meg saying “Mom (or is it Mum, now?), you have to come see what I did! I’m so excited!”.
Again, I’m fan-girling Doria. I want to be her when I grow up. (We’re probably the same age, I’m just not adult enough yet. LOL)
I am here for all of this. I love that Doria was there. I love that Harry supported Meghan’s project. I think you kind of have to be reaching to find anything about their attendance here problematic.
It takes a special kind of jerk to be upset about Meghan (or anyone) bringing their mom to an event that is near and dear to them.
This was a cookbook built on love, family, community, and healing. Why wouldn’t Meghan want to share that very special event for something she worked hard on with the two people who are her core family: mother and husband.
Doria loves cooking and food and passed that onto Meghan. I’m sure she heard all about the project and Meghan’s excitement. Of course she would be there to support her daughter and meet the wonderful women who inspired her.
Gosh, what in the hell is wrong with people?
Agree completely
People suck. A proud mother is something we are bitching about now too? Jesus. I am proud of this chick, she is using her position for good on a community level and God bless her. And, Doria is awesome.
Carole Middleton is peering angrily out a palace window double-fisting red wine right about now
Ok, I like Meghan a lot, but really, she’s doing a meet-and-greet. I hardly think that it’s something to be proud of: the crux of her accomplishment here is having the luck to fall in love with a prince. I’m sure Doria was a lot more proud when Meghan made it onto a syndicated show. Or rather, I’m sure Doria is always proud of her girl, but I just don’t think attending a charity event or even assisting with one is the pinnacle of achievement for a woman as accomplished as Meghan.
Doria is beautiful and looks fantastic, btw.
