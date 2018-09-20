Chevy Chase bashes the current SNL: ‘I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low’

I don’t really understand the purpose of the Washington Post’s Chevy Chase interview this week. He’s 74 years old and eager to work, so I guess the purpose is possibly “hey remember this guy, give him a job!” The problem is that Chevy Chase has spent the past four decades being an absolute monster to most of his coworkers. He’s persona non grata in Hollywood for a reason: because he’s mistreated so many people that now no one wants to work with him. I guess Chevy thinks he gets a do-over because he’s sober now, for the first time in years. The problem? He’s still a jackass. You can read the full WaPo piece here. Some highlights:

How Donald Glover claimed Chevy Chase said racist sh-t all the time: He doesn’t deny delivering the line — “I could have said it” — but he denies the interpretation. It was a joke. Chase had been a fan of Glover’s since they filmed the pilot in 2009. How could anybody think he was racist?

On the current incarnation of Saturday Night Live: “First of all, between you and me and a lamppost, jeez, I don’t want to put down Lorne or the cast, but I’ll just say, maybe off the record, I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f—— believe it.”

How SNL is still immensely popular: “That means a whole generation of sh-theads laughs at the worst f—— humor in the world. You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse sh-t than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.”

When was SNL last funny? “I’d have to say, that after the first two years, it went downhill. Why am I saying that? Because I was in it? I guess. That’s a horrible thing to say. But certainly I never had more fun. I really loved it and enjoyed it. I didn’t see the same fun thing happening to the cast the next year.”

But what about Will Ferrell doing George W. Bush? “Just not funny. Makes $25 million a picture.”

Tina Fey? “I liked Tina. I didn’t see what all the folderol was about. She was good.”

How about Kristen Wiig? “I liked her a lot. She had two things going for her. She had clear-cut chops, and she was pretty, too. But what happened to her? Where did she go?”

Eddie Murphy? “I thought Eddie Murphy was funny. Gumby. I found that funny and people loved that. . . . Stevie Wonder, he did well. [Pause.] It’s not that hard, for Christ’s sake. Your skin’s the same color. You just put on some sunglasses and do this.”