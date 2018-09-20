Chevy Chase bashes the current SNL: ‘I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low’

I don’t really understand the purpose of the Washington Post’s Chevy Chase interview this week. He’s 74 years old and eager to work, so I guess the purpose is possibly “hey remember this guy, give him a job!” The problem is that Chevy Chase has spent the past four decades being an absolute monster to most of his coworkers. He’s persona non grata in Hollywood for a reason: because he’s mistreated so many people that now no one wants to work with him. I guess Chevy thinks he gets a do-over because he’s sober now, for the first time in years. The problem? He’s still a jackass. You can read the full WaPo piece here. Some highlights:
How Donald Glover claimed Chevy Chase said racist sh-t all the time: He doesn’t deny delivering the line — “I could have said it” — but he denies the interpretation. It was a joke. Chase had been a fan of Glover’s since they filmed the pilot in 2009. How could anybody think he was racist?
On the current incarnation of Saturday Night Live: “First of all, between you and me and a lamppost, jeez, I don’t want to put down Lorne or the cast, but I’ll just say, maybe off the record, I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f—— believe it.”
How SNL is still immensely popular: “That means a whole generation of sh-theads laughs at the worst f—— humor in the world. You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse sh-t than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.”
When was SNL last funny? “I’d have to say, that after the first two years, it went downhill. Why am I saying that? Because I was in it? I guess. That’s a horrible thing to say. But certainly I never had more fun. I really loved it and enjoyed it. I didn’t see the same fun thing happening to the cast the next year.”
But what about Will Ferrell doing George W. Bush? “Just not funny. Makes $25 million a picture.”
Tina Fey? “I liked Tina. I didn’t see what all the folderol was about. She was good.”
How about Kristen Wiig? “I liked her a lot. She had two things going for her. She had clear-cut chops, and she was pretty, too. But what happened to her? Where did she go?”
Eddie Murphy? “I thought Eddie Murphy was funny. Gumby. I found that funny and people loved that. . . . Stevie Wonder, he did well. [Pause.] It’s not that hard, for Christ’s sake. Your skin’s the same color. You just put on some sunglasses and do this.”
After Chevy’s hot-takes on SNL, the rest of the piece is just his history, how he’s misunderstood, how people mistreated him too, and all of that. I just feel like… do we really need any of this? He was fired from Community for good reason – a series of racist incidents, not “just one comment,” or one misunderstood joke. The man is a racist, and it’s like he can’t f–king help himself: “Stevie Wonder, he did well. It’s not that hard, for Christ’s sake. Your skin’s the same color.” Says the man who did the worst Gerald Ford impression ever, but it’s cool because they were both white guys and it’s not that hard, right? Basically, Chevy Chase is still racist and still a massive douchebag and please don’t hire him.
Horrible.
No Chase, you are still not forgiven for what you did to Community. So sit down and shut up.
WOW…DID…HE….REALLY…SAY…THAT…ABOUT…EDDIE…MURPHY…AS…STEVIE WONDER??!?!
I just….
I just…WOW!!!! WOOOWEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I’m…speechless!!!
P.s. Why do racist people always say “how can anyone think I’m racist?!” As if we don’t know! The moment I hear a white person utter that BS line, I know exactly that they are!
Yes, he did. Racist white men say racist things.
Hhhhhmmmm. Racist people say racist things.
But Lala11_7 (is that a different screen name?), he’s not racist! Thinking all black people look alike isn’t racist, either, and his using the N word was clearly intended as a joke because he’s so not racist. /s
I mean, FFS. How does one get to that point in life as that racist and not have an iota of self awareness about it? Criminy, at least own up to it.
Coming from the person who was the least funniest when he was on SNL.
Donald Glover was right when he said that he was desperate to hang on to any relevancy.
I always find that people don’t consider the fact that humor can change significantly between generations. Will Ferrell worked for Millenials because there was an absurdity to his portrayals, and hyperbolic absurdity is very appealing to the Millenial sensibility. Just look at how offbeat Internet humor is – Gen Z is giving us a run for our money in that department. If anything, I think if you compare comedy now to what existed in the 90s, a lot of it has gotten smarter because the genre has gotten more traction.
But Chevy Chase is just a racist jackass, so I’m not surprised he doesn’t get any of it.
Bill Murray replaced CC on SNL. Pretty clear who was the better performer and certainly the better film actor. Chevy seems full of himself.
Oh dear. Poor Chevy climbed out from under the rock he’s been hiding under to trash every SNL episode post-1976, make racist comments about Eddie Murphy, and to wonder where Oscar nominated Kristen Wiig went. Time to go back to his hidey-hole!
SNL does suck for the most part, and it has for a while, save for a few funny skits here and there. So he’s not wrong there, but a broken clock is right twice a day and even racist old white men can be right about some things.
When I re-watch Chevy’s SNL skits I thought funny, I can see they aren’t funny. The first two years of SNL were hilarious because no one had ever done something so irreverent. Then Chevy left for Hollywood, and SNL recovered. I don’t watch it now.
As you say, Chevy is the problem. Yikes, what an awful person.
His Gerry Ford impression was the worst. He’s criticizing will Farrell’s GWB portrayal for some reason, jealous of how hilarious and spot on it was
Welp, Chevy just torpedoed his “comeback” all by himself.
I have to admit I enjoyed his Vacation movies back in the day. I had no idea he was such an asshole
I love the Christmas vacation movie. His character was an asshole in those movies too really, in every movie he hits on other women, even though he’s on family vacation with his family,
Time to just go away.
I read the whole interview, he sounds incredibly bitter and out of touch.
So did I, plus a couple minutes of the writer’s interview with him. I ended up with no sympathy for him.
He actually asked Lorne for a gig as his own daughter was literally ready to walk down the aisle. “Hold on dear, Daddy has to network before he can escort you to the altar!”
I ran across the article and ended up watching a couple of minutes of the interview video. I think the writer contacted Chevy after some other kerfuffle a couple of years ago, and somehow it led to this needless interview. There were several references to his childhood and abuse from his mother.
Commenters were calling out how the article simply confirms everything that’s already been said about him. And why he (at 74) isn’t getting work offers, when several of his contemporaries (Martin, Murray, etc.) have succeeded at reinventing and staying relevant.
He’s right
