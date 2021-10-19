Thomas Markle: ‘I will continue’ to give TV interviews until Meghan speaks to me

We last heard from Thomas Markle in mid-September, when he gave a paid interview to an Australian outlet. This entire time, I’ve believed that Markle not only gets paid for these interviews, but he’s getting paid to perform/recite a certain script. Last month, he went briefly off-script, much to the consternation of his masters and script-writers. One month later and Thomas is back on-script. I actually wondered if the Australian debacle would mean that the puppet-masters would stop using Thomas as a cudgel against his daughter for a few months, but I guess not. Markle appeared (via video-link-up) on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today. Some lowlights:

Why he keeps giving interviews: ‘I’ve made it quite clear that until I hear from her, until she does speak to me, that I will continue to do this. I will do a show at least a month, if I can get it through, and eventually sooner or later she’ll start talking to me. This is way too childish, this is kind of silly, it’s time to talk with each other, we’re family. The kids are going to grow up without knowing that they have two families. This is more than just me and my daughter now, this is me and my daughter, her husband and two babies involved now, so it’s time to do something. It’s time to talk.’ Doria isn’t talking to him either: ‘I’ve tried a few times, I don’t even know where her mother is at this point, I don’t think she’s in Los Angeles, or with Meghan and Harry. I don’t know where she’s at. I have tried to contact her.’ He mentions Piers Morgan: ‘I mean my son Thomas has been shunned just like I have been, and I’m sure he’s responding the same way others are that get ghosted. Piers (Morgan) was right – we all get ghosted, so somebody wants to respond. Whether he thinks suing the Sussexes would work: ‘Yes, I have, I’ve been told by several lawyers that grandparents have sued to see their grandchildren and won in California, but I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to do that. I don’t want to involve my grandchildren as pawns in a game – they’re not part of the game, I mean they’re my grandchildren, I want to see my grandchildren.’ He thinks Harry just rides his bicycle: ‘I think that’s true, I think Harry has abandoned the Queen, his grandmother, the Royal Family, the British people and the Army – he’s abandoned them all, and all he does now is ride a bicycle around the neighbourhood he lives in. I don’t know it’s much of a life for him either, it doesn’t make sense.’ He accused the Sussexes of just wanting money: ‘Well, money isn’t everything, but the book he’s writing should be not Finding Freedom – it should be Finding Money, that’s all they seem to care about right now. Harry’s coming out with a book and that can’t be anything but cruel and to insult his grandmother the Queen, it’s a ridiculous idea. And it’s just something for money, that’s all they’re doing – everything they’re doing is for money. But to do that to your grandmother and the Queen, who is 95 years old, is shameful.’

[From The Daily Mail]

My guess is that Piers Morgan moonlights as Thomas Markle’s script-writer, maybe for money or maybe just for the joy of being an absolutely vile pig. Markle has consistently threatened this: “until she does speak to me, that I will continue to do this. I will do a show at least a month…” This is the point where TV shows should simply stop speaking to him. Actually, we came to that point in 2019, when it was clear that Meghan had justifiably cut him out of her life and he was using these television appearances to publicly humiliate her and emotionally abuse her. There is no reasonable, newsworthy or journalistic reason for television producers to continue to allow this.

As for the theory that the Windsors are deploying Thomas at specific times to distract from their own f–kups, I think that theory works sometimes, but not this week. This week was supposed to be a spotlight on the Cambridges and Keenshot. I looked at the dates of Markle’s recent interviews, and he seems to be doing it mid-month, usually between the 13th-19th for months now. It’s really curious.

I don’t understand Thomas Markle’s motivation? He says he wants to make up with his daughter, which I’m sure he does, but each time he does an interview he slates her and ‘reveals’ something new, then expects Meghan to let him back in. It hasn’t worked thus far. — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) October 19, 2021

Thomas Markle must be desperately broke…again. What a deadbeat dad attacking his child for profit & notoriety. Shameless. Take lessons from Doria pls. Meghan Markle is right to cut him off from her kids’ lives#GMB must be shamelessly desperate for ratings – he isn’t newsworthy — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) October 19, 2021