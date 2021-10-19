Thomas Markle: ‘I will continue’ to give TV interviews until Meghan speaks to me

We last heard from Thomas Markle in mid-September, when he gave a paid interview to an Australian outlet. This entire time, I’ve believed that Markle not only gets paid for these interviews, but he’s getting paid to perform/recite a certain script. Last month, he went briefly off-script, much to the consternation of his masters and script-writers. One month later and Thomas is back on-script. I actually wondered if the Australian debacle would mean that the puppet-masters would stop using Thomas as a cudgel against his daughter for a few months, but I guess not. Markle appeared (via video-link-up) on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today. Some lowlights:
Why he keeps giving interviews: ‘I’ve made it quite clear that until I hear from her, until she does speak to me, that I will continue to do this. I will do a show at least a month, if I can get it through, and eventually sooner or later she’ll start talking to me. This is way too childish, this is kind of silly, it’s time to talk with each other, we’re family. The kids are going to grow up without knowing that they have two families. This is more than just me and my daughter now, this is me and my daughter, her husband and two babies involved now, so it’s time to do something. It’s time to talk.’
Doria isn’t talking to him either: ‘I’ve tried a few times, I don’t even know where her mother is at this point, I don’t think she’s in Los Angeles, or with Meghan and Harry. I don’t know where she’s at. I have tried to contact her.’
He mentions Piers Morgan: ‘I mean my son Thomas has been shunned just like I have been, and I’m sure he’s responding the same way others are that get ghosted. Piers (Morgan) was right – we all get ghosted, so somebody wants to respond.
Whether he thinks suing the Sussexes would work: ‘Yes, I have, I’ve been told by several lawyers that grandparents have sued to see their grandchildren and won in California, but I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to do that. I don’t want to involve my grandchildren as pawns in a game – they’re not part of the game, I mean they’re my grandchildren, I want to see my grandchildren.’
He thinks Harry just rides his bicycle: ‘I think that’s true, I think Harry has abandoned the Queen, his grandmother, the Royal Family, the British people and the Army – he’s abandoned them all, and all he does now is ride a bicycle around the neighbourhood he lives in. I don’t know it’s much of a life for him either, it doesn’t make sense.’
He accused the Sussexes of just wanting money: ‘Well, money isn’t everything, but the book he’s writing should be not Finding Freedom – it should be Finding Money, that’s all they seem to care about right now. Harry’s coming out with a book and that can’t be anything but cruel and to insult his grandmother the Queen, it’s a ridiculous idea. And it’s just something for money, that’s all they’re doing – everything they’re doing is for money. But to do that to your grandmother and the Queen, who is 95 years old, is shameful.’
My guess is that Piers Morgan moonlights as Thomas Markle’s script-writer, maybe for money or maybe just for the joy of being an absolutely vile pig. Markle has consistently threatened this: “until she does speak to me, that I will continue to do this. I will do a show at least a month…” This is the point where TV shows should simply stop speaking to him. Actually, we came to that point in 2019, when it was clear that Meghan had justifiably cut him out of her life and he was using these television appearances to publicly humiliate her and emotionally abuse her. There is no reasonable, newsworthy or journalistic reason for television producers to continue to allow this.
As for the theory that the Windsors are deploying Thomas at specific times to distract from their own f–kups, I think that theory works sometimes, but not this week. This week was supposed to be a spotlight on the Cambridges and Keenshot. I looked at the dates of Markle’s recent interviews, and he seems to be doing it mid-month, usually between the 13th-19th for months now. It’s really curious.
I don’t understand Thomas Markle’s motivation? He says he wants to make up with his daughter, which I’m sure he does, but each time he does an interview he slates her and ‘reveals’ something new, then expects Meghan to let him back in. It hasn’t worked thus far.
Thomas Markle must be desperately broke…again. What a deadbeat dad attacking his child for profit & notoriety. Shameless. Take lessons from Doria pls. Meghan Markle is right to cut him off from her kids’ lives#GMB must be shamelessly desperate for ratings – he isn’t newsworthy
Loser and bad dad.
He’s assuming anyone wants to hear his blather. He’s yesterday’s gossip; no one cares.
OMG he is so creepy and scary! I wish all sites would stop covering him so he can just go away.
He’s sounding more and more like Trump with the random repeats and the way that he agrees with some crazy sounding idea to get everyone riled up but then backs off of it slightly to make himself seem magnanimous. Also “lots of people are saying” sort of statements.
“ I’ve been told by several lawyers that grandparents have sued to see their grandchildren and won in California, but I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to do that. I don’t want to involve my grandchildren as pawns in a game – they’re not part of the game, I mean they’re my grandchildren, I want to see my grandchildren.”
So repetitive. So trumpian. It’s like all these narcissists have the same speech patterns.
If I had that as a father I don’t know how I would keep it together.
Me either. I don’t know how she copes. I’d be a major wreck.
Is this a new interview? It sounds like it’s just an edited version of what aired in Australia, especially the grandparent rights part.
And ROFL to this part: ” And it’s just something for money, that’s all they’re doing – everything they’re doing is for money.”
What, exactly, is Toxic Tom giving interviews for, and reaching for interviews, and requesting interviews for?
And this aired in Britain (and possibly Australia first). American media (exception Faux News) won’t touch him. I love it. (I also doubt Meghan or Harry get up really early in the morning to watch Good Morning Britain or whatever)
Also, they’re doing it for money…? Yeah and? They left the royal family and the money that comes with that so now they need to work to make money to live like literally everyone else does.
Also “this is childish” yes Tom, it is. On your behalf. “Talk to me or else I’ll keep giving interviews about you” is the most childish sh*t I’ve ever seen.
Yeah I work every day for money, I must be an awful person, I should just do it out of the kindness of my heart I guess…..
More narcissistic hoovering. If overt threats don’t work, try the emotional pleas. If emotional blackmail doesn’t work, back to threats.
I have a covert narcissistic father, so I recognise TM’s playbook well. Meghan has done and continues to do absolutely the right thing by staying away from the man. He’s irredeemable.
Classic narcissist behavior. I’m pretty sure Meghan knew who and what he was before the wedding, but hoped he wouldn’t try to make it all about him. Unfortunately, he is incapable of being a decent human for even a day.
Complaint about biased and one sided interview on GMB today.
Thomas was allowed to give his standard account without either presenter pointing out that Meghan Markle legal case over her private letter to him made it clear that he broke her heart by selling photographs and stories on her to the tabloids.
He should have been challenged on his accusation that they do everything for money when he boasts of the money he makes on monthly TV interviews.
Piers Morgan is gone so please don’t continue platforming Thomas Markle to bash Meghan. Everybody has the right to have boundaries and decide who they have or don’t have in their lives. Thomas, Sam and Thomas Junior make their living giving critical interviews on Meghan and Harry. Why on earth would Meghan and Harry want to engage with them after repeated public betrayals?
This was sent as a complaint to GMB directly after the interview
I’m wondering if it’s not time to get some lawyers involved. This is harassment.
If they can’t sue the British press for harassment, they won’t be able to sue Thomas for giving interviews. If he physically harasses them by showing up at their private property, places of business or the kids school, then they would have a case. And speaking of having a case. Thomas doesn’t have one when it comes to suing to see those kids. He has no prior relationship or contact with them. That is the criteria he must meet to even file, and he doesn’t meet it.
He is repeatedly trying to contact her and Doria. I have no doubt there is physical harassment/stalking happening here.
And to be honest, given how invasive and threatening the British press are (they aren’t above physical stalking) I’m sure they probably had a decent case to sue for harassment, but it wouldn’t be worth the headache and they would have had no support. Suing about the letter got her enough trouble even though she rightfully won…
@maria
I think Harry and Meghan would sue and get the police involved if there was physical harassment. When anyone puts even a tie out of line, they drop the hammer on them. So right now all they have is harassing them through the press.
Yes, I think they would do that now. But I’m saying before they left, I think they probably had a decent case for physical harassment against the British press and couldn’t go forward for various reasons despite having cause. Harry issued that statement when they were dating for a reason. Now, on another continent and with lawyers ready, the situation would be different (no physical access/the threat of litigation). Obviously their lives and choices are their own, but some lawyers against Thomas Markle’s stalking would probably be a good option to keep close at hand.
Also, the British press are vile but never outright say things like “we are going to continue doing this until you do what we want”. I mean, that’s what they mean, but stated in print I think it invites legal action, and I think this does too.
Of course, that could just be what Markle wants – to shine more negative attention on them, but in the end sometimes you have to take up the gauntlet anyway. But it’s whatever they feel comfortable with.
Horrible.
Fucking vile, malignant narcissist. I feel like he poses an emotional threat to Meghan and her family, if not a physical one. Is there some sort of restraining order that could shut him up?
Are people in the UK not tired of this? Just why? I mean I know why but at this point I just wonder who wants to listen to this?
Given what UK is going through at present NO ONE gives a fig about Bad dad’ s farting continuously about a 4 year old quarrel.
No responsible media should be platforming him especially in the wake of debate on hate speech following the MP murder.
Already registered my complaint.. now on to the companies who sponsor GMB and this bullying by media and outright extortion.
There is no guessing who gives him his orders since he stated clearly who his contact is in a previously pulled interview where he went “off Script”.
@Cessily, you’re right — they only pay attention once the public starts going for their sponsors and companies start dropping their ads from the show, so we should direct complaints to them. I’m in the US so idk who they are, but I’m sure someone can make a handy little list that we can all refer to any time they give this piece of shit a platform.
https://twitter.com/mrsme15556009/status/1450449721902907394?s=21
Sponsors of the interview show are listed, someone is working on a list of USA companies that are affiliated with the GMB show sponsors also.
All Harry does is ride his bike? Seriously? They’re mad they know nothing about their social life. Or their work life. Or their family life. And good for Doria cutting him off too. And how would you know where Doria is or isn’t unless you’re stalking her? Which means the British media is trying to stalk her and hasn’t seen boo from her lately. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s moved to Montecito and is under Harry and Meghans protection. She probably learned how to get around stealthily too.
He thinks he’s holding them hostage, but no one gives a fig. There’s no appetite for this same old rancid porridge.
The royals might be sending him a monthly check for this gig, and that would be on the taxpayer’s dime, and if that’s the case, it’s all pretty gross.
Also GMB Twitter response 90% disgust at a further onslaught from Bad dad with male presenter blatantly encouraging anti Meghan framing of a one sided narrative. Boohoo daughter wont talk to me and other family members so we are FORCEd to trash her for cash to the media!
Why doesn’t any presenter challenge him? She can’t trust him anymore and has chosen as is her right to have no further contact!
I doubt Meghan will ever reconcile with this vile man. Even if he dies, I don’t see her going to see his funeral (maybe paying for the arrangements and sending flowers). She owes him nothing. He keeps beating the same drum and at some point it won’t be interesting to the media anymore.
No, I think she’s done. She said herself – “I lost my father”.
I feel so sorry for her that this asshole keeps doing this to her, and the entire world hears all about it.
I’m sure that whatever she chooses to do when he does finally (!) die will be plastered all over headlines and torn apart for sport by the BM for weeks, during what will no doubt already be a very conflicting and difficult time for her.
This guy is a f*cking terrorist.
This guy, we could pick apart every word out of his mouth but let’s just use the last sentence of the last paragraph. How is Harry writing a book shameful and hurtful to the Queen – is the book about the Queen, does Markle have 1st hand knowledge of that? A friend recently had a stalker – his last letter before the police arrested him said, I leave you alone when you do this, this and this… which the police said indicates that the behavior was now unstable, just like Markle, I’ll stop giving interviews when Meghan does this… what a scum bag this guy is.
This is abusive. Meghan was right to cut him out for her own mental health. He is disgusting.
Wear yourself out, Tommy Boy. It won’t do any good.
Considering there are direct links between Bad Dad, Jason Knauf, KP, Will & Kate’s smear campaign against Meghan…maybe the only good that will come out of is stopping Will’s maniacal plan to come and take over the US.
May it be so!
My parents whom I haven’t seen in 16 years torture me by going through my ex to see my kids whom I’ve never introduced them to. He delights in triangulating with them. It’s very confusing to my children. (My brother is also a predator who has lost custody of his daughter for abusing her, but my ex also tells the 3 year old girl and 6 year old that Uncle is a safe person; Mommy doesn’t tell the truth about her family.) Narc parents have a sadistic side that simply loves the torture they can inflict. And narc exes, but that goes without saying. One thing I love about Harry is how much he has encircled Meghan and his loyalty to her is unswerving.
I’m so sorry, I hope you have some good friends and chosen family outside of that toxic environment. Sounds like you’ve been able to stay thoughtful and strong in a f-cked up situation. Much love and health to you & and your kids.
“I don’t want to involve my grandchildren as pawns in a game – they’re not part of the game”
Thanks for the admission, you P O S dad. I hope M sues for harassment.
What’s shameful and hurtful is Andrew.
Don’t worry Thomas, Big Willy and his Missus are coming to the states next year
i’m sure they would love to sit down with you for a cup of Tea and share photos of their kids and maybe even bring you a present From the queen for the Stellar Job you are doing.
Can viewers in the countries where this crap airs not complain, either to the channel, it’s sponsors, or the broadcast license comittee?
There’s no news value here, and continuing to give Thomas Markle airtime to harass and openly extort his daughter is not only distasteful, I think at this point it borders on criminal.
I clicked on that link re: him going off-script, and I loved what one tweet pointed out: that people know this toad’s voice, but can anyone readily “hear” Doria’s voice in their mind? I can’t. Because, save for the time she spoke at that cookbook launch, I can’t think of any other time she has parted her lips to speak about anything that could, in any possible way, cause Meghan OR Harry any strife.
And as for his little jabs of threats toward suing for grandparent rights, there’s no way any legit lawyer (read: lawyer Piers Morgan hasn’t nudged Thomas toward) would tell him he has a real case against H&M.
If for no other reason than the fact he has other grandchildren he doesn’t see, and he’s not suing their parents. In the words of Elle Woods, “Why now? Why this sperm?”
Have we EVER even heard Doria’s voice? I can’t remember ever hearing her say anything; thank god one of Meghan’s parents knows how to be discreet ffs.
they tell meghan and harry to go away, and then when they’re quiet, they bring tom out to antagonize them. it’s literally a national sport to use meghan as a punching bag. let her be jfc
SEVEN grandchildren. He has no interest in meeting any of them. Except the famous ones. Ex wife says he’s verbally abusive. Oldest children are verbally abusive too. No one has to meet abusive relatives.
Meghan has dealt with her Father’s demented perverse behavior her WHOLE LIFE and Meghan was ALWAYS going to have to cut her Father permanently out of her life…the stakes are higher because of who Meghan married…but the logistics would be the same…I’m just happy Meghan had a strong Mama who provided her with the emotional & psychological tools to get away from the Markles
This is all the RF sending him out. All you have to do is read this…
“I think that’s true, I think Harry has abandoned the Queen, his grandmother, the Royal Family, the British people and the Army – he’s abandoned them all, and all he does now is ride a bicycle around the neighbourhood he lives in. I don’t know it’s much of a life for him either, it doesn’t make sense.”
The Firm can’t get over that riding a bike in California is better than their brand of BS! Harry’s happiness is causing a narcissistic collapse of the Royal Family.
I swear to god, my blood pressure spiked immediately upon seeing that headline and photo. Aside from everything else that’s wrong with him, how are people not tired of him retreading the same sh!t over and over again? He knows nothing more about Meghan than any of us here do, so why is anyone paying him to opine once a month?? 😓
A toxic toad.
What a foolish man he is. Every time he opens his mouth, he validates the decision of Meghan, Harry &! Doria to ignore him & keep him out of their lives. It is a form of rape to force a relationship through coercion, which is what he is proudly announcing he is doing in this interview. The only way to put an end to generational toxicity is distance. That is a wonderful gift that Meghan & Harry are giving to their children. I don’t imagine it is always easy on them, as family issues never are.
I wish there was a way to completely mute this man!! My goodness!!
At this point how many more interviews of the same thing can they keep airing? I know the court case is coming up in November so maybe there still more but I legitimately hope that GMB didn’t get any views and instead got complaints cause this is horrific.
I legitmately pray for Harry and Meghan like they are my family because the amount of abuse they have gotten from all sides is unbelievable. The internal strength you have to have to persevere.. Phew!
I pray every good thing to come their way and all their enemies to fall.
As many on twitter have said Markle is using coercive control on Meghan. At this point, ITV should stop participating in this abuse. I agree that Piers Morgan is behind the scenes instigating some of this. What I don’t understand is after hearing what the Royal Family did to his daughter how could he still side with them? He doesn’t want a relationship with Meghan he wants to control her. He’s an evil man.
Some media needs to break down how abusive this is. Lots of people have narcisistic relatives. This would be a great service to break down Thomas Markles tactics as an abuser, and how the British media is enabling the abuse of a private citizen in another country.
It’s really shameful, and it needs to be called out. The association with the royal family destroyed what was likely already a tenuous relationship. The British tabloids sought him out, befriended him, turned him against Meghan. It’s horrible how much they have tried to destroy her life. I’m so glad they haven’t succeeded.
I don’t believe he’s tried to contact H&M recently, or Doria, either. He’s just showing up for his monthly paycheck.
And Meghan will continue ignoring this vile toad as long as he’s doing these interviews. What a trashy asshole, the money can’t be that good
How exactly are Meghan and Doria supposed to communicate with a dead man? Didn’t Thomas the cancer get the memo from the Oprah interview that he is as good as dead to his daughter because of exactly what he is still doing.
Oh for f*cks sake…leave her alone. Just because you share blood doesn’t mean she has to have a relationship with you. Toxic family members have to go…I don’t care. No one should put with with that.