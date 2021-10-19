Angelina Jolie wore Balmain & brought her kids to ‘The Eternals’ premiere

The Eternals had its big world premiere in LA last night, and Angelina Jolie stole the show, rolling up to the carpet with five of her six children. Pax is the only missing Jolie-Pitt kid, and my guess is that he just opted out because he doesn’t really like to be photographed. Or maybe he had school? So we got to see Knox and Vivienne (who are 13), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and Maddox (20). Can’t believe she has all those teenagers and she’s still standing!

Angelina wore this Balmain look in a sludge/mud brown. I wish it had been brighter, but I appreciate that Angelina and the kids sort of coordinated their looks. People are calling this Balmain a “dress” but I think it’s actually pants. Big, flowy pants. There’s some structure to the top part, and I think it’s basically a built-in bustier, and then there’s some half-sack fabric to make Angelina happy. Her jewelry is vintage Tiffany & Co. and Beladora. The Beladora piece is likely the chin-cuff. How does the chin-cuff make you feel?

As for the kids… I don’t know what designers they’re wearing except for Zahara. Zahara is wearing her mom’s old Elie Saab gown!! Angelina wore that Saab gown to the 2014 Oscars. It looks like Zahara and Angelina took it to a tailor and then made a few edits, but it looks lovely on Z. It feels like this is basically a confirmation that Zahara is the one pulling stuff out of her mom’s closet. I don’t think Shiloh and Vivienne can be bothered, they know their mom is pretty unstylish. Also: Shiloh in a dress! She’s such a tomboy, this is one of the few times we’ve seen her in a dress.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images