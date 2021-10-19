Angelina Jolie wore Balmain & brought her kids to ‘The Eternals’ premiere

The Eternals had its big world premiere in LA last night, and Angelina Jolie stole the show, rolling up to the carpet with five of her six children. Pax is the only missing Jolie-Pitt kid, and my guess is that he just opted out because he doesn’t really like to be photographed. Or maybe he had school? So we got to see Knox and Vivienne (who are 13), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and Maddox (20). Can’t believe she has all those teenagers and she’s still standing!
Angelina wore this Balmain look in a sludge/mud brown. I wish it had been brighter, but I appreciate that Angelina and the kids sort of coordinated their looks. People are calling this Balmain a “dress” but I think it’s actually pants. Big, flowy pants. There’s some structure to the top part, and I think it’s basically a built-in bustier, and then there’s some half-sack fabric to make Angelina happy. Her jewelry is vintage Tiffany & Co. and Beladora. The Beladora piece is likely the chin-cuff. How does the chin-cuff make you feel?
As for the kids… I don’t know what designers they’re wearing except for Zahara. Zahara is wearing her mom’s old Elie Saab gown!! Angelina wore that Saab gown to the 2014 Oscars. It looks like Zahara and Angelina took it to a tailor and then made a few edits, but it looks lovely on Z. It feels like this is basically a confirmation that Zahara is the one pulling stuff out of her mom’s closet. I don’t think Shiloh and Vivienne can be bothered, they know their mom is pretty unstylish. Also: Shiloh in a dress! She’s such a tomboy, this is one of the few times we’ve seen her in a dress.
She looked like the freaking goddess her character is based on. Although I am not a fan of the chin cuff, I can already see a trend starting now.
All of the children looked good and happy. Shiloh is probably like me as I was a tomboy until end of my teens. I only wore dresses or skirts to parties until then. Now I mostly wear dresses 🤷♀️
You’re probably right about Shiloh and I kind of suspected she would kind of go this route; she just always seemed to want to be with her brothers. The rampant speculation about her gender identity frustrated me- let her figure herself out and be as open as she wants about that without the judgemental speculation. Sometimes people are just tomboys.
On another note, wow these kids are all growing up gorgeous!
You are likely correct, and I’m just so glad Angie never addressed it, just let Shiloh do her thing. Kids need space to figure out their own stuff. I hate it when people just start speculating. When the kid is ready, they will tell you, like Dwyane Wade’s kid (I can’t remember what their current preferred pronoun / status is).
Maybe Shiloh is a tomboy, maybe she’s figuring out gender, maybe she’s gay or bi or something, maybe it’s a comfort thing. Who knows? She’s young, she’ll figure it out.
I really like the chin cuff. It reminds me of the chin tattoos women of many Native tribes have.
I like it too. I wouldn’t have a problem wearing it.
I love the metallic bronze color, goddess vibes all around. They all look stunning. A lot of the overspeculation on Shiloh was really unnecessary, let kids be kids.
She’s such a beautiful woman that she looks incredible, even in an average dress and an (in my opinion) ugly chin cuff. It’s incredible.
I also think it’s pants and I don’t hate it, she looks good. The chin cuff, though, oof. It looks like she bit the end off a pen and it got stuck.
Not a fan of the chin cuff, at all.
At first I thought it was some artifact on the photo.
But I am a huge fan on AJ’s outfit having pockets! Yes to pockets on women’s red carpet looks, always!
Everyone looks great!
So…. who else here feels really old right now?
Do you guys remember when Maddox had his cute little mohawk and when Z was a teeny tiny little thing? Yeah… they are wearing haute couture now and looking gorgeous and grown up AF.
Pass me my reading glasses, my ovaltine and my crocs, I can’t take this.
I still remember baby Maddox with the little bells around his ankles! Where has the time gone??
I loved the bell pics… Maddox was such a beautiful baby.
Her kids look great and like they’re enjoying themselves, love that Zahara is in her mom’s old dress.
Angelina’s hair and makeup look great. Don’t like the dress.
I think the chin cuff could have worked if her garments were bolder. With what she wore, it didn’t really make sense to me. It’s a piece that should amplify drama, not be the whole drama of the look.
Zahara and Maddox looks so stylish, Knox looks very cool, Shiloh and Vivienne look cute..can’t believe they’ve grown so much! Angelina always looks good, so I’ve got nothing to say lol..the chin piece doesn’t bother me, I quite like it.
The whole family looks amazing. Zahara is in make-up, Shiloh in a dress, Angelina with a chin piece?? They must have really stolen the show. They all look great.
I think the chin cuff could have worked, but this looks way too plain. It looks like one of those key chain things you could add to a lanyard at 1980s-90s summer camp. Like it got stuck on her lip and she lost her lanyard
I agree. I even sort of like the dress. The color’s a bit drab but the draping and structure is interesting, and I love the way it looks when she tucks a hand in her trouser pocket.
But, it’s still sort of plain and since she’s wearing no other accessories, the chin cuff stands out. If she had worn earrings or some kind of statement necklace, the chin cuff might blended in a bit more as part of the look.
I’m very into the goofy chin cuff! Angelina looks lovely, the shape of that garment is wonderful (the color, well she looks good in anything). The kids look great too, Shiloh’s dress is very cool
Love. love, love Angie. Hate, hate, hate the dress, but she likes these brown and drab colors — so more power to her. AND OMG! How TALL IS SHILOH!!!! And ZAHARA STUNS in that Elie Saab dress. Again, mother and daughter twinning in fashion:). All the kids look great. Missing Pax, but I read somewhere (can’t confirm) it’s school that kept him away. Saw the premiere and watched how adorably Zahara and Shiloh were holding hands.
I love the chin cuff! It looks so cool and modern but also like something Cleopatra would have worn!
Soooooo fun to see the kids. Fantastic! Shilo and Viv’s noses are gorgeous! Thr Bobby pins in Viv’s hair are adorable! The clothes on all of them are so ridiculously perfect. Weird seeing Shilo in a dress! Looks so cute but so unexpected. And Knox’s kilt/trousers are cool. Pax looks really cool with the tux and earrings. And Zahara wearing her mom’s gown!! Whoa! Love it all. After all that, though, I have to say Angelina’s boobs are freaking me out here. They are SERIOUS.
A beautiful family.
Apparently, per Angelina’s red carpet interview, all the girls are wearing Angelina’s recycled dresses – Shiloh is wearing a dress that Angelina wore to graduation of beekeepers in France this summer, it’s just restyled. So everyone is wearing vintage, including Angelina.
Pax is probably in college?
I thought Zahara’s dress looked familiar.
Wow, what a beautiful family. I keep trying to see what Angelina saw in that dress…nope, it doesn’t work. It’s just so much fabric. But she’s gorgeous as always.
It’s not a dress, those are pants with top.
I actually love Angelina’s dress/pants. I like that the top is structured. I never ever would wear this color, but I’d wear it in a different color. Not sure on the chin cuff–it looks like a bobby pin to me!
I love to see her children. They are beautiful.
I feel the same way–it’s elegant in an interesting kind of way. I just hate this drab shade of brown. Imagine how gorgeous it’d like look in white or a rich blue!
I absolutely adore the drapes and tailoring Angelina Jolie. The gold pairs so perfectly as well.
Also I like how more and more celebrities are wearing pieces again or sourcing vintage outfits.
I hate that outfit, whether it’s a dress or pants and a top. BUT I think it works on her and she’s carrying it. I honestly think it would be more of a mess in a bright color- would look like there’s even more excess fabric they didn’t know what to do with.
It’s an ugly colour but proof Angelina could literally look good in a potato sack lol.
I don’t like the colour so much, draping could be better. It should be like in a stunning emerald green. But anyway I will always love Angie. It’s like she’s trying not to be a stand out here and wants to coordinate with her children.
And that is a beautiful family.
5 teenagers and she is still standing, mohawk Maddox is 20 and the youngest are 13.
Angie telling the reporter that when the children see her costume, they will tell her put on a robe, similar to her jumping on the trampoline, warming her not to hurt herself.
That dress is incredible. The colour, the fabric, the cut —all elegant.
It would have been less cool in a bright colour.
They all look fantastic, I love everything about this! It’s so wonderful to see Angelina and her gorgeous family happy and thriving!
+1
I’m in minority here, but I LOVE that dress and its color. It needs some more gold jewelry, and I wish my girl Ange would gain just a bit of weight. I love that Z loves fashion and that Angelina has a stash of her awards show dresses someplace for Z to grab and alter. I’m excited to see what all the kids end up doing ten years from now.
I love everything. I have such a soft spot for her and I just want the best for her and the kids. I love how alike she and Z are; I love how Z and Shi are always holding hands and still super close; Maddox makes me feel ancient (because I remember when…); and the twins! We’re just missing Pax, who’s being a good student probably. (Actually, what I really like is that Angie brings them to these events, but I never get the impression that they’ve been forced to come. Like, if V didn’t want to come, I get the feeling she’d be allowed to just chill at home and not be dragged out.)
Shiloh smiles and boom! There’s her Mom.
Thought same thing!
They all look amazing! I love the style here!
They all look great and I love the chin cuff. I’m obsessed with some of the unusual jewelry trends right now – ear pieces that look vaguely alien, bizarre necklaces and cuffs. They all cost too much for me and I really have nowhere I could wear them anyway, but I like shaking up the concept of what is jewelry and where should it go.
I think this is actually a top over wide leg pants??
Angelina looks gorgeous as usual
Really beautiful. I LOVE when stars dress on-theme for whatever event they’re attending, and this really feels in line with The Eternals.
1, Shiloh has Brad’s smile
2. Zahara has her mom’s face (I love when adopted babies do that).
3. Where’s Pax?
4. Angelina is a goddess and I will continue to stan
The kids are all so pretty oh my god! I don’t like the color of Angelina’s dress but she looks very good. Zahara looks the most glam.
I don’t like the outfit or the chin cuff, but I rarely like her fashion choices.
The kids all look happy.
I’m not crazy about Angies outfit(the shape & the color).And I just feel like her face is bare.No pop of color on the lips or eyes..Hopefully she wears some color at this evenings Elle Presentation.
I wouldn’t wear a chin cuff, but Angelina looks good in horns, so why not?
That dress/pants is STUNNING. I love it. It’s flowy and architectural at the same time. And I love that they recycled Angelina’s Oscar dress for Zahara.
They are all beautiful. I give extra credit to Zee for wearing her Moms Oscar dress and looking better then Angelina in it. She pulls it off with her beautiful dark skin where Angie faded into that color.
The color of Angelina’s dress is great on her but the styling of the dress/jumpsuit or whatever it is is pretty tragic, it just looks like a half finished outfit from Project Runway.
All the kids look great with Maddox and Zahara (her mom’s dress looks great on her!) looking especially sharp. If you’ve been paying attention to recent pics of Shiloh, she’s been experimenting more with traditionally “girly” looking fashion for awhile, she surprised the media earlier this year with a pap stroll of her wearing girly looking shorts and her hair in a little bun.She’s at that age where peer pressure is a huge thing and seeing what other girls around her are wearing probably makes her want to fit in, or maybe she got tired of the tomboy thing and wanted to branch out and see what else is out there. She really looks like her father here.
This is gonna be a whole day of explaining that Shiloh never actually changed her name to “John”, she was just a toddler who liked Peter Pan, isn’t it?
I love the sister bond with Shiloh and Zahara. What a gift.
Her kids are so beautiful and poised. They’re really a credit to her. All youth has the potential to be beautiful, especially of course when money is no object, but her children are just lovely. They just seem like happy, nice kids.
And what about Knox?? looks like he is wearing a tailored jacket, can’t see the details. Adorable.
When I see loose fitting strapless all my eyes see are shoulders. It detracts from the rest of the look. Same with wedding dresses. Maybe it’s just me!
Angelina has never been the most fashionable but let’s face it…she could wear a burlap sack and she’d still look gorgeous.
LOVE the chin cuff.
Eternals can’t come soon enough. Gimme, gimme, gimme!!!
The nails are throwing me off. I love everything about her look except those Malificent nails. Her children look beautiful!
I like Angelina Jolie’s dress, but not the colour it is too dull for her. I’ve always liked her hair longer and loose she looks lovely. I also don’t like Angie’s clothes cut up and her daughters wearing them. Those clothes are made for Angelina and her body shape and for an adult – they don’t look right on children it makes them look middle age. Angie is better off keeping her clothes for her daughter when they are older or sell them off to charity, cutting them doesn’t seem right and decreases their value.