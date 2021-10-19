The British public would prefer Prince William as king rather than Charles

The Mail on Sunday spent some money doing a “poll.” The Sunday Superpoll, the Mail insists, used “a sample more than twice the normal size to act as the barometer of the state of the nation.” Ah, hard numbers! I would desperately love to know what the Mail considers “normal size” and what constitutes “more than twice the normal size.” I suspect the poll was taken of the current crop of British royal commentators. Anyway, this poll-takers have overwhelmingly spoken: they think “the line of Royal succession should skip Prince Charles and pass straight to William.” They also “blame Meghan for her husband Harry’s estrangement from the family.”
More miserable reading for Prince Charles, as a Mail on Sunday poll confirms that Brits would rather—when the queen dies—that the crown bypass him and land on son Prince William’s head instead. Forty-one percent of Brits surveyed want William to succeed the queen, compared to 30 percent wanting Charles.
Brits also have strong views about Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, alleging he sexually assaulted her three times when she was a minor, a claim he emphatically denies. Half of those surveyed, 50 percent, say Andrew should answer the lawsuit against him in America, with only 29 per cent saying he should answer it from the U.K. Forty-eight percent of Brits say the case has damaged the queen’s reputation.
Around half of the poll respondents think Meghan Markle was behind Prince Harry moving to America; 7 percent say it was Harry’s decision, with under a third, 30 percent, believing it to be a joint decision. Asked how they viewed members of the royal family, positively and negatively, the queen scored well (61 percent positively, 12 percent negatively), as did William (same as the queen), and Kate Middleton (53 percent positively to 12 per cent negatively). Prince Charles did OK (42 percent positively to 24 percent negatively). But Harry and Meghan: ouch. Harry scored 30 percent positively, to 40 per cent negatively, while Meghan was perceived positively by 22 percent of respondents, and negatively by 46 percent.
The funny thing, to me, is that they even bothered to do any polling whatsoever on Meghan and Harry. This isn’t the first time, obviously – royal reporters have been crowing for a year and a half about the Sussexes’ “bad poll numbers,” and how every poll suggests that the British public is overwhelmingly disgusted with Harry & Meghan. My thought has always been: “And?” Harry and Meghan aren’t playing that game anymore. They’re in LA, they’re not receiving money from British taxpayers, they’re not beholden to the British public or British institutions. Why does the Mail on Sunday and the British public continue to act like they still have any “ownership” or say in Harry and Meghan’s lives, or that the Sussexes’ lives need public approval? Basically: who gives a sh-t? And of course Salt Island thinks everything is Meghan’s fault. Shocked that the Mail didn’t do a push-poll on whether Andrew’s criminal behavior is Meghan’s fault too.
As for the other numbers… I don’t doubt that William is a more popular prospect than his father. But that’s not the way any of this works. And besides, people vaguely support William… until they don’t. He’s popular compared to his father. That’s not the same thing as being a popular figure in the UK.
The British public also voted for brexit.
They’re being pushed sexist, racist, conservatist and royalist bs consistently. To the detriment of their own good.
Correction:52% voted for it. 48% voted against it. The British public is not monolithic, despite what the Daily Wail would have you believe.
The figures don’t mean anything anyway. This is just more DM propaganda. William is not more popular in the UK than Charles from anything I’ve seen or heard. I don’t know why they want people to believe otherwise but apparently they do.
No need to correct – I assumed people commenting knew the majority rule of a UK referendum. It is fully correct to say that’s what they voted for. That there is never a 100 percent vote in a majority is implicitly clear.
Also, I don’t read the DM.
Anyway, my point stands. And that general regressive sentiments are pretty high in the UK is also pretty clear, IMO.
When there’s only a 4% disparity between ‘yeas’ and ‘nays’, and ‘nays’ are only slightly below the ‘yeas’, then – yes. A correction is required.
AN, still unsure what your point is, here – “only” 52 percent of British people are nationalist?
I would say it’s probably more a sprinkling of the racist Fail readers and a healthy dose of Bots’ “votes”, like the one the Keens bought to boost their SM numbers to be closer to, then overtake the Sussexes numbers.
Welcome to the monarchy where you don’t get a choice.. you get whatever comes out first, that is what happens when birth order trumps ability or competence.
Ahahahahaha!
1.) Not going to happen; it would take an act of Parliament.
2.) Be careful what you wish for (see: Brexit)
3.) The queen is not dead yet, and if you asked her about skipping Charles for Brat King, I doubt that she would approve.
4.) Harry and Meghan have left the building, you dimwits.
Oh, she definitely wouldn’t approve! Now if you asked her about skipping over a few more would-be heirs and putting Paedrew on the throne…
I am sitting here hoping that the remaining 29% polled in the first question chose a corgi to rule them all.
My question too – whom did the other 29% choose? Or did they vote to end the monarchy completely?
I wondered that, but I suspect that abolition wouldn’t have even been offered as a choice given the poll’s source. But wow if that was the case!
I’m such a nerd that I missed the word “corgi” and just assumed you wrote “ONE RING to rule them all”. But you know what? Sauron probably would be a better option than Bill or Prince Tampon.
Hahaha! I was, in fact, riffing off Tolkien.
Yeah, well, if Meghan wasn’t so classy, she’d probably tell the DM readers to kiss 46% of her ass. She’s got an adoring husband, 2 beautiful babies, and a mansion in sunny CA with, I believe, 762 bathrooms. She’ll be just fine.
Once William becomes King, he & Buttons won’t be able to run off to America for Keensh!t vanity projects/Harry & Meghan clout chasing campaigns. They’ll be touring the commonwealth & doing all the appearances in the UK that their subjects demand & that they hate. So bring it on I say!
Excellent point. The courtiers will take over their lives and set their schedules and agenda. The focus will be on bread and butter visits in the UK, securing the Commonwealth and international diplomacy. Chasing the popularity of and copying the Sussex’s across the globe won’t be an option.
That will happen much sooner, when the Queen passes. William will have a lot more duties then, official and unofficial.
They should be doing those bread and butter events now. They should be trying to secure the commonwealth now, not hopping over to America to try to compete with H&M. The Keens have no intent on working more even as FFKQC or even PPOW, they’ve said as much already. I think they’ll be even more invisible if they, or rather Kate, make it to the throne. They’ll be around their 60s anyway and will be just another old couple a la Charles and Cam.
I mean dubious methodology is dubious but let’s not underestimate the propaganda machine hard at work in the BM.
My take on this…
With Charles and William, the public has had far longer to get the read on Charles plus the sympathy for Diana (and her post-death canonisation by the likes of the DM women’s club), Burger King hasn’t had that so the majority are far less aware/more indifferent to what a terrible person and waste of space he is. There’s still the lingering handsome young prince, Diana’s son, etc. aura to him as and when he’s spared half a thought.
I agree with this. Charles has had decades of coverage about cheating on Diana to deal with and it paid a price. William has been protected by the media throughout his youth and even now the rose affair and other peccadillos have been shut down by that super injunction. But as William ages and moves further away from resembling Diana, he will also be disliked more by the public.
But this entire poll is pointless because the entire point of monarchy is that you don’t get to choose who will be the next monarch.
@Nic If Raab gets his way and the HRA (Human Rights Act adjudicated via the ECHR) is done away with, PWT won’t be able to rely on Art.8 to protect himself from press scrutiny. It will be very interesting to see what will happen once the Tories have finished wreaking havoc on our democracy…
Monarchy isn’t a popularity contest, you get what you get according to line of succession. And William looks like a waxwork from Madame Tussaud’s museum in his TOB photo.
The “William should be King instead of Charles” swings round every year or so. The line of succession isn’t a popularity contest. Unless the British public rise up and demand Charles to abdicate, which they won’t, then Charles is going to remain being King first.
It’s wild that people think their opinion has any relevancy to this vestige of the divine right of kings. I remember a (maybe MacLeans magazine) cover story from the late 80’s that ‘accused’ Charles and Diana of working to be more popular than the queen and thus were trying to steal the throne early by making the people demand her abdication. It was horseshit, but even a Canadian publication will jump into that ring for sales.
I know little about this but I thought if a king abdicates it takes out his whole line. If true the crown would to to the pedo. Poll that.
The history and legal buffs are going to have to help me out but since we’ve had a grand total of 1 abdication in “recent” times, there’s really not a lot to go on what would happen if Charles abdicated. Yes Edward VIII had to agree that any kids he may have would NOT be in the line of succession but that was to do with theoretical children, not fully born children with their own kids.
Other monarchs in Europe and Japan (if i remember correctly) have abdicated to leave the throne to their sons in the last decade.
Exactly- William’s popularity is relative. And the numbers are not sooo bad as they are telling us- the ten percent William has over Charles, even after The Crown , is not a huge lead.
Funny that after all “Queen Kkate and her. husband Will” campaign and years of embiggning, she still falls flat. I mean, William is bland but he is the blood royal and this numbers are music to Williams earz- he can dispose of her if he wants but right now she being ten percent less popular than him is what he wants.
Neither Haz or Megzz are working royals so they are just releasing this numbers to indulge William in thinking he can break though in America…
Anyway, monarchy does not work this way and Charles will be King if he survives his mom.
Why does William keep pushing his own ascendance at the expense of his father’s? I fully believe this is Will’s brainchild. His idea is always to push out daddy and brother, just like his bloodthirsty ancestors. They would have had it done by poison or sword, probably. He does his with polling and bullying. He’s simple and he’s stupid. The heirs are always stupid.
I suspect they continue to do these fake polls because the actual real data polling ( which I’m sure that the BRF/BM do BTS) show that MeghN and Harry are actually still very popular particularly with certain age groups/demographic. The tabloids are not in the business of reporting actual facts when it comes to the Sussexes. They are trying to create a reality. They are trying to convince people to dislike them so that they control the narrative. They publish these poll results whenever the Sussexes succeed or the Cambridge’s fail. Remember the polling that said no one in the UK was interested in the Oprah interview. Then it was watched by millions.
So, is this a poll of Mail readers for the most part? Like if you were on the Mail website did you click on the poll? Or is it a truly random sample of UK citizes/residents?
Because if its the former, then OF COURSE H&M have low approval ratings and of COURSE the respondents love William and Kate .That’s literally what the Mail has spent the several years ensuring – that William and Kate remain popular, Charles is viewed as meh, and H&M are loathed among their readership.
Lol, dead on. That’s like going to a Republican convention and taking a poll on who hates Obama. There’s literally no suspense, it’s so obvious.
hahaha nailed it.
Exactly. This poll is the PR counterpoint to the “most prestigious” dud of the year – maybe someone on team keen realized that an outright smear story is too obvious, so instead they’re relying on “science” to prove who’s the keenest of them all. I don’t buy for a second that any actual poll would have the queen at the same level as any other royal (on top of all the other bs). All these “results” just reinforce the Fail’s usual narrative.
This. All of what, 4000 people maybe, pre-selected for being of a certain slant answered these questions. The same faulty sample they use every time they’re trying to pull this kind of stunt.
Did a YouGov employee help with the struggle survey? That would help explain the uselessness.
In my doctoral program, we were told some studies could find statistical significance with as few as 30 subjects. The “30” number was bandied around, not because it’s enough for 98% of survey methodology, but because it was the bare minimum needed to achieve statistical significance if you were looking at a sample where there just aren’t that many subjects. I could see someone at the DM running with that number, and making it “double” with 60 participants. As others pointed out, if it’s all DM readers, it’s not a random or representative sample, so it’s all shot to hell anyways.
Gosh, Harry and Meghan constantly get negative press in Great Britain and this has actually had an impact on how people there perceive them? Shocker.
So they polled Mail readers and got predictable responses. Who’d-a-thunk-it? As much grasp of polling as Wiglets has of scientific method.
So shocking! I’m guessing Mail readers polled didn’t consist of any Scots that booed the Queen or show disinterest in Will & Kate.
I would prefer an elected head of state who is accountable to the electorate.
Failing that Kermit and Miss Piggy before either Charles or William.
LOL! Agreed, but I’m thinking: Kermit, Miss Piggy, Helen Mirren, the entire British cast of “Ted Lasso” (including guest stars and day players), all currently living Doctor Whos, Graham Norton, and that nice lady at the chip stand down by the Thames who sold me lunch the last time I was in London; before either Charles or William.
The Burger King has been protected to the point of infantilizing him. He is riding that sensitive teenage boy who lost his mother and was used as an emotional crutch by his self-centered mother image more than twenty years later. Even when the press refers to his anger and temper tantrums, the implication is that his anger is righteously aimed at Meghan Markle who disrespected the Crown.
Rumors of his infidelity are being suppressed by the press. His wife is fading before the country’s eyes, and the two do not interact happily with each other at all in public. William is so awful that his brother left the country to get away from him. He helicopters all over and then latches on to the environment to pad his sorry empty resume. No one tells the truth about the Burger King because no one wants to admit that the heirs coming out of Windsor are all cut from the same sorry cloth.
@Harper I do wonder if PWT is just as much of a narcissist as Bad Dad Markle; but where Bad Dad is more covert, PWT has taken charge of an enormous platform to be grandiose on. Consider: he is (as aforementioned) grandiose; domineering; lacks empathy; is thin-skinned; considers himself a victim; has a planet-sized sense of entitlement; has rages and meltdowns; is contemptuous towards his spouse, and those who do not give him the praise he deserves; gaslights; lacks basic emotional awareness; considers himself the victim, and is planning his ‘revenge’ by trying to usurp his brother’s home turf.
So… is the sovereign “chosen by God” or elected? Make it make sense.
This is just so much squawking and posturing. When QE2 dies, Charles is moving on up. W&K do not have the appeal or momentum that it would take to try to ‘skip the line’. The polling numbers nonsense is just some inside baseball of how they battle each other in the press.
Well, there’s the rub. How many people, even supporters of the BRF, actually believe in the divine right of kings at this point?
When QE2 abdicates or dies, I think we’re going to see a crisis in the monarchy. Charles isn’t terribly popular, and he’s also old. I don’t think we should underestimate the optics of that fact. When QE2 was crowned, she was young and beautiful and represented the future to a lot of Britons (and to a fair number of people around the world). There was also more widespread acceptance of all the explicitly religious aspects of the coronation.
Now, in a more multicultural Britain, how will the coronation of an old man whose history is so checkered play out? That’s a real question. I think there would be more willingness to see William in that role.
But time will tell.
Same idea was bandied about in Belgium but it didn’t happen. If you support monarchy, you support the line of succession. The king’s brother took the throne in 1993, instead of his own son Philippe who was 33 at the time. He only abdicated in 2013 because of a scandal around his illegitimate daughter demanding recognition.
Given all the secrets currently being hidden by William, ones that are straining to get out? Including his racist behavior towards Meghan? I don’t see him being more popular than Charles.
Thank you my sweet sweet Kaiser for those photos.
And they keep talking about Meghan and Harry because they still feel threatened by them. They know the Sussexes are in fact popular beyond belief and therefore are a threat to the Crown. At least in their simple minds they are.
Much more interesting would be a poll on doing away with the British monarchy altogether.
When it comes to the reporting on Harry and Meghan in the UK it’s worth noting that a lot of these polls are conducted by right-wing newspapers mostly read by older and conservative people in the UK who tend to be hard-core royalists on the whole.
Younger people and anti-royalists (the latter of which is growing in popularity) have a much more positive view of Harry and Meghan, and we don’t read or engage with the newspapers that take these polls like the Mail on Sunday.
As for Charles and William, Diana is still more beloved than either of them and it negatively effects Charles and positively effects William. The last year or two has kind of ruined any goodwill Charles has gained since her death. Meanwhile, no matter how William seems to behave he will always benefit in the public’s eye from being Diana’s son.
W&K wiped away any advantage they might have over Charles with their bullying and racist behavior towards Meghan and the Sussex family. Coupled with Mummy Carole’s PR games and the overall dislike of the Middletons? No one is winning here, except Sussex family.
I’m sure that a lot are right wing but also there are a lot who just want to go on there to hate everything, start arguments and have an entirely negative attitude towards life. They don’t like anyone. You just have to look at the comments to see that. I swear the DM thrives on promoting hate.
The Daily Mail absolutely does, it’s a disgraceful, racist, toxic rag.
I mean it’s been said but I’ll say it again – these people know that voting is not how monarchy works right? You either want one and you take who comes next or you don’t.
‘Around half of the poll respondents think Meghan Markle was behind Prince Harry moving to America; 7 percent say it was Harry’s decision, with under a third, 30 percent, believing it to be a joint decision. ‘
They have no idea how to do surveys. People who support Harry and Meghan, who believe Harry is correct to support his wife and get them out of the UK? Many of them might pick the first answer, because they think Harry’s love for his wife was the driving force in their exit.
It is like exit surveys at polling stations. If I answered any of them, which I don’t? When asked if I think ‘gay marriage’ is a moral issue, I’d say Yes, because Equal Marriage rights for all adults is a moral issue and the right thing to do. Given the way they write surveys, they’d lump me in with right wing idiots who are against Equal Marriage.
As a Black Brit i hardly paid attention to the Royal family, i was a kid when Diana married Charles and it was exciting, we saw her try and give the kids a normal life taking them to theme parks and such, so William and Harry are in the periphery of my life, i took an interest when harry married Meghan, somehow i knew they wouldnt be coming back from the christmas holiday in Canada so i wasnt surprised when they stepped down. since then ive started to pay a lot more attention. if you had asked me soon after M& H’s marriage who should be king i would have said William and cite all the cliches of youth, dynamic, and fresh ideas, however since ive started paying attention, i think Charles should be king. and William should wait his turn. I say this because William needs to sort out his life and show us what kind of King he will be, we have not seen any initiatives he has embarked on of his own accord, not just jumping on a band wagon. Charles has a mandate, as an Architect he has waded into architectural issues on numerous occasions, i have a friend who works on some of his architectural projects for the princes trust. that is why i would back Charles he is not sitting idle waiting for the Crown. unlike William who doesnt know which way is up and jumps from Band wagon to band wagon with out due consideration.
Too bad , you get what you get and you don’t get upset, so Charles the tampon king it is.
These numbers seem all over the place and are confusing to me. All I got out of it was that despise people preferring William over Charles, the royal family in general is waning in popularity and that number will probably increase when the Queen dies. As for the polling of Harry and Meghan that’s meaningless now because they’re not working royals and don’t live in the UK.
I’m just here for the Hunger Games that’s going to go on between Charles & William & ALL THE THIEVES IN THE TEMPLE that’s going to come out and the HELL that Charles is going to go through because of it…and it will be a HELL that Charles himself helped construct when he decided to be a piece of sodden Melba toast when he saw his oldest turn into a bigoted monster when his youngest choose a mixed-race wife! I mean ALL THAT CACHE he built on swooping in and saving the day when Meghan father pulled his “ain’t s—t” card…cache that Charles could have USED to put William in his place…he just let wither on the vine cause ultimately he’s morally…weak…
So, the queen polls just above 61 percent of daily mail readers??? Really? That doesn’t seem great for what should be her core demo.
Also, if I’m reading it correctly, the queen, Kate and William all seem to have the same “negative” number (12) but Kate’s approval number is lower. So after more than two decades in her role, there seems to be a significant chunk of the population who either haven’t heard of her or have no opinion on her. Hahahaha.
As for Harry and Meghan, the fact that they were included in this poll despite no longer being working royals, having left the country more than a year ago, and at best sixth in line for the throne tells you everything you need to know.