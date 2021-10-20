“Kanye West officially changed his name to Ye & he’s wearing masks now” links
  • October 20, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Trump Kanye Meeting

I don’t want to devote a whole post to this, so here’s the Kanye West recap: he’s officially changed his name to Ye and he’s wandering around in a creepy mask. He also met with Michael Cohen for the second time in two weeks. [Dlisted]
Adele & Rich Paul went to the Lakers-Warriors game last night. [Just Jared]
People are going to be obsessed with Dune’s sandworms. [Gawker]
Adele’s “Easy On Me” gets the ‘80s treatment & it still sounds good! [OMG Blog]
A good review of CBS’s Ghosts! [Pajiba]
Zendaya’s afterparty look was not it. [Go Fug Yourself]
I’m genuinely excited to see what Chloe Zhao does artistically when confined by Marvel. I bet The Eternals will be one of the prettiest Marvel films. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump attacked the late Colin Powell. [Towleroad]
Dudes talk about why it sucks to be a dude. [Buzzfeed]
Something I’ve always wondered: is “Madison Beer” a stage name? [Egotastic]
We’re still talking about Elizabeth Holmes’ voice. [Starcasm]

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Kanye West officially changed his name to Ye & he’s wearing masks now” links”

  1. ME says:
    October 20, 2021 at 12:37 pm

    The name his mom gave him was so cool…Kanye Omari West. What a slap in the face to her. Also, someone needs to do a mental health check on him…it’s not normal to walk around like that. I know it’s Halloween season and all but I doubt that’s why he’s wearing the mask.

    It’s weird…the KarJenners like to darken their skin 10 shades darker and yet here is Kanye walking around with a White man mask on. This family is so weird. I feel bad for their kids.

    Reply
  2. Normades says:
    October 20, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    WTF do you think he and Cohen talk about? That has got to be one unhinged conversation.

    I feel bad for his kids as they might think he erased a big link between them. Probably a reason Kim is holding on to it.

    Reply
  3. Bendy Windy says:
    October 20, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    I’m fine with the name change. It’s a name people already know him by and recognizable. The mask thing is creepy, weird, and possibly self-hating, though.

    Reply
  4. smcollins says:
    October 20, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    The last of his screws officially came loose I see. Wow.

    Reply
  5. nina says:
    October 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm

    Mental illness is not funny.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment