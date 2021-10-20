“Kanye West officially changed his name to Ye & he’s wearing masks now” links

I don’t want to devote a whole post to this, so here’s the Kanye West recap: he’s officially changed his name to Ye and he’s wandering around in a creepy mask. He also met with Michael Cohen for the second time in two weeks. [Dlisted]
Adele & Rich Paul went to the Lakers-Warriors game last night. [Just Jared]
People are going to be obsessed with Dune’s sandworms. [Gawker]
Adele’s “Easy On Me” gets the ‘80s treatment & it still sounds good! [OMG Blog]
A good review of CBS’s Ghosts! [Pajiba]
Zendaya’s afterparty look was not it. [Go Fug Yourself]
I’m genuinely excited to see what Chloe Zhao does artistically when confined by Marvel. I bet The Eternals will be one of the prettiest Marvel films. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump attacked the late Colin Powell. [Towleroad]
Dudes talk about why it sucks to be a dude. [Buzzfeed]
Something I’ve always wondered: is “Madison Beer” a stage name? [Egotastic]
We’re still talking about Elizabeth Holmes’ voice. [Starcasm]
Kanye West dons bizarre mask for second Michael Cohen meeting https://t.co/Z9A8FmV8Xl pic.twitter.com/xlN0qrGU3h
— Page Six (@PageSix) October 19, 2021
Kanye West wears prosthetic Caucasian mask after legally changing his name to Ye https://t.co/vvfAbnPRzi
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 19, 2021
The name his mom gave him was so cool…Kanye Omari West. What a slap in the face to her. Also, someone needs to do a mental health check on him…it’s not normal to walk around like that. I know it’s Halloween season and all but I doubt that’s why he’s wearing the mask.
It’s weird…the KarJenners like to darken their skin 10 shades darker and yet here is Kanye walking around with a White man mask on. This family is so weird. I feel bad for their kids.
WTF do you think he and Cohen talk about? That has got to be one unhinged conversation.
I feel bad for his kids as they might think he erased a big link between them. Probably a reason Kim is holding on to it.
I’m fine with the name change. It’s a name people already know him by and recognizable. The mask thing is creepy, weird, and possibly self-hating, though.
The last of his screws officially came loose I see. Wow.
Mental illness is not funny.