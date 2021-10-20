The ‘Being the Ricardos’ trailer edited around Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball

In January, the main cast for Being the Ricardos was announced: Nicole Kidman playing Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem playing Desi Arnaz. The script was written by Aaron Sorkin, with the blessing and approval of Desi and Lucy’s children, and Sorkin has directed his own script. One of (arguably) the most important decisions for any director is casting. Sorkin just missed the mark completely with both of the primary roles, it’s not even funny. Not even the paparazzi photos from the set were fooling anyone – Kidman’s Lucille Ball drag just looked terrible. Well, I guess Amazon and Sorkin know that they’ve got a big dud on their hands. Amazon Studios just released the first teaser trailer and they barely show Kidman. It’s an editing masterclass!
To be clear, I don’t hate Nicole. I think she is still very talented and I would love to see her do more sh-t like The Undoing, where she plays crazy rich bitches who wander around cities in pretty coats. THAT is her wheelhouse, and the Botox works in her favor with those kinds of roles. In roles where she has to play a real life person – and not just that, one of the greatest comediennes of all time – she falls flat at this point. It also feels like she barely did any work for this! She’s doing next to nothing with her voice, she’s just trying to do a flat American accent (and failing). She just plopped on a dollar-store Halloween wig and thought that would be it.
Should I even start in on Javier Bardem? His accent work is bad too! Desi had a Cuban accent, which is different than Javier’s Spanish accent. And Javier looks NOTHING like Desi. This film is so messy, my God.
Nicole Kidman is the spitting image of Lucille Ball on the set of the comedian's biopic! https://t.co/44WPhbFmls pic.twitter.com/hR2xC0Wyjv
— HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) April 29, 2021
Poster & screencaps courtesy of Amazon Studios.
I really wish they’d stop having her do accent work. even her American accent has tons of Australian in it. she sounds absolutely nothing like Lucy.
I was so distracted by her face not moving in The Undoing. this is just going to be awful
Agreed. Honestly it sounds like her “Russian accent” in 9 perfect strangers. It does not sound like lucy at all.
Where is agatha when you need her!
The fact that they’ve edited around not showing her face worries me…
It does seem like they didn’t want the promo for this movie to be derailed by people talking about Nicole not looking like Lucy. And they should’ve cast an actor of Cuban descent to play Desi.
Sorkin hired a woman who is arguably Hollywood’s most notorious Botox user to play a woman who was famous for her exaggerated facial expressions. What the hell.
Oh man, I’m already embarrassed for her just looking at her open mouthed “crush the grapes” pics. Just because you get the script and the offer doesn’t mean you have to say yes, Nicole.
I agree. The real grapes photo is just plain funny! And the one with Nicole looks, like she’s cold or something. Lucy had “it”, and the only goofball who could play her would have been Grace (Deb Messing). But they wanted a bigger star. Backfire.
Yes, Lucy didn’t just drop her jaw like a ventriloquist’s dummy, she raised her eyebrows, furrowed her brow – it was a complete external emotion.
I dunno – maybe we should wait and see how it turns out before trashing it. Sorkin is always interesting, IMO. And I imagine that trailer was designed as a tease, rather than a way to edit around Kidman. They know a full reveal would be the ‘money shot’. Or they were hoping to get people to focus on the film and avoid the whole “she doesn’t look anything like Lucille Ball! How dare they!” craziness.
Could be wrong, of course. Could be a big old mess. But I’ll probably check it out.
Debra Messing would have been great in this role but I don’t think she wanted it. Nicole is overrated as a character actor IMO & I’m saying that as an Aussie. Bewitched was a disaster & she was the weakest link in The Prom.
Debra Messing DEFINITELY wanted it. She was pretty vocal about it on Twitter. No idea why this went to Nicole.
Oh I’m pretty sure Debra Messing wanted it. I think she made some comments about it on social media. But I don’t think she was even considered. And Lucie Arnaz has maintained that the film is about how her parents really were and not how they acted on screen. I guess we’ll see how it turns out.
Messing heavily campaigned for it on Twitter and then was nasty when she didn’t get it. But she and others missed the point of this film. The movie is about Lucy the woman who came out of a bad marriage as one of television’s most powerful producers, not a recreation of I Love Lucy skits. It’s a drama, not a comedy and the family did not want Debra Messing.
I hated watching the trailer, her voice just sounded like Nicole. I didn’t get Lucy vibes AT ALL, and I like Nicole!
I hateeeeeee this casting. Absolutely hateeeeee it. Just awful and cringe. Debra Messing and Oscar Isaac (I think he’s actually of Cuban descent) would’ve been fantastic in these roles.
So, I fully get that this is about Lucy and Desi, the people, and not Lucy and Desi as they were on the TV show, so from that angle, someone like Nicole Kidman could work. I’m not even that bothered by how much they look like Lucy and Desi because that’s not the point of a biopic, per se. They weren’t hiring Nicole Kidman to be a comedienne, they were hiring her to be Lucille Ball, off screen.
But a biopic IS about acting, and at this point, Nicole can’t really act. That’s why she was so good in the Undoing – she could make the botox work in the role – but she can’t really move her face anymore, and it’s going to be a problem for a role like this, when Lucille Ball had such an expressive face. It makes me sad bc she was one of my favorite actresses for a long time, and I think she used to be so good, but her face is frozen now and it definitely affects her acting.