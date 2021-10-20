The ‘Being the Ricardos’ trailer edited around Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball

being the ricardos

In January, the main cast for Being the Ricardos was announced: Nicole Kidman playing Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem playing Desi Arnaz. The script was written by Aaron Sorkin, with the blessing and approval of Desi and Lucy’s children, and Sorkin has directed his own script. One of (arguably) the most important decisions for any director is casting. Sorkin just missed the mark completely with both of the primary roles, it’s not even funny. Not even the paparazzi photos from the set were fooling anyone – Kidman’s Lucille Ball drag just looked terrible. Well, I guess Amazon and Sorkin know that they’ve got a big dud on their hands. Amazon Studios just released the first teaser trailer and they barely show Kidman. It’s an editing masterclass!

To be clear, I don’t hate Nicole. I think she is still very talented and I would love to see her do more sh-t like The Undoing, where she plays crazy rich bitches who wander around cities in pretty coats. THAT is her wheelhouse, and the Botox works in her favor with those kinds of roles. In roles where she has to play a real life person – and not just that, one of the greatest comediennes of all time – she falls flat at this point. It also feels like she barely did any work for this! She’s doing next to nothing with her voice, she’s just trying to do a flat American accent (and failing). She just plopped on a dollar-store Halloween wig and thought that would be it.

Should I even start in on Javier Bardem? His accent work is bad too! Desi had a Cuban accent, which is different than Javier’s Spanish accent. And Javier looks NOTHING like Desi. This film is so messy, my God.

kidman lucy2

kidman lucy1

Poster & screencaps courtesy of Amazon Studios.

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “The ‘Being the Ricardos’ trailer edited around Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball”

  1. Alissa says:
    October 20, 2021 at 7:17 am

    I really wish they’d stop having her do accent work. even her American accent has tons of Australian in it. she sounds absolutely nothing like Lucy.

    I was so distracted by her face not moving in The Undoing. this is just going to be awful

    Reply
    • Jocelyn2 says:
      October 20, 2021 at 7:43 am

      Agreed. Honestly it sounds like her “Russian accent” in 9 perfect strangers. It does not sound like lucy at all.

      Where is agatha when you need her!

      Reply
  2. Solidgolddancer says:
    October 20, 2021 at 7:19 am

    The fact that they’ve edited around not showing her face worries me…

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    October 20, 2021 at 7:22 am

    It does seem like they didn’t want the promo for this movie to be derailed by people talking about Nicole not looking like Lucy. And they should’ve cast an actor of Cuban descent to play Desi.

    Reply
  4. Miranda says:
    October 20, 2021 at 7:25 am

    Sorkin hired a woman who is arguably Hollywood’s most notorious Botox user to play a woman who was famous for her exaggerated facial expressions. What the hell.

    Reply
  5. Yup, Me says:
    October 20, 2021 at 7:26 am

    Oh man, I’m already embarrassed for her just looking at her open mouthed “crush the grapes” pics. Just because you get the script and the offer doesn’t mean you have to say yes, Nicole.

    Reply
    • Jezz says:
      October 20, 2021 at 7:37 am

      I agree. The real grapes photo is just plain funny! And the one with Nicole looks, like she’s cold or something. Lucy had “it”, and the only goofball who could play her would have been Grace (Deb Messing). But they wanted a bigger star. Backfire.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      October 20, 2021 at 7:38 am

      Yes, Lucy didn’t just drop her jaw like a ventriloquist’s dummy, she raised her eyebrows, furrowed her brow – it was a complete external emotion.

      Reply
  6. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    October 20, 2021 at 7:26 am

    I dunno – maybe we should wait and see how it turns out before trashing it. Sorkin is always interesting, IMO. And I imagine that trailer was designed as a tease, rather than a way to edit around Kidman. They know a full reveal would be the ‘money shot’. Or they were hoping to get people to focus on the film and avoid the whole “she doesn’t look anything like Lucille Ball! How dare they!” craziness.

    Could be wrong, of course. Could be a big old mess. But I’ll probably check it out.

    Reply
  7. Simone says:
    October 20, 2021 at 7:35 am

    Debra Messing would have been great in this role but I don’t think she wanted it. Nicole is overrated as a character actor IMO & I’m saying that as an Aussie. Bewitched was a disaster & she was the weakest link in The Prom.

    Reply
    • Jen says:
      October 20, 2021 at 7:42 am

      Debra Messing DEFINITELY wanted it. She was pretty vocal about it on Twitter. No idea why this went to Nicole.

      Reply
    • Boxy Lady says:
      October 20, 2021 at 7:44 am

      Oh I’m pretty sure Debra Messing wanted it. I think she made some comments about it on social media. But I don’t think she was even considered. And Lucie Arnaz has maintained that the film is about how her parents really were and not how they acted on screen. I guess we’ll see how it turns out.

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      October 20, 2021 at 7:54 am

      Messing heavily campaigned for it on Twitter and then was nasty when she didn’t get it. But she and others missed the point of this film. The movie is about Lucy the woman who came out of a bad marriage as one of television’s most powerful producers, not a recreation of I Love Lucy skits. It’s a drama, not a comedy and the family did not want Debra Messing.

      Reply
  8. cabooklover says:
    October 20, 2021 at 7:44 am

    I hated watching the trailer, her voice just sounded like Nicole. I didn’t get Lucy vibes AT ALL, and I like Nicole!

    Reply
  9. Sparkles says:
    October 20, 2021 at 7:46 am

    I hateeeeeee this casting. Absolutely hateeeeee it. Just awful and cringe. Debra Messing and Oscar Isaac (I think he’s actually of Cuban descent) would’ve been fantastic in these roles.

    Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    October 20, 2021 at 8:00 am

    So, I fully get that this is about Lucy and Desi, the people, and not Lucy and Desi as they were on the TV show, so from that angle, someone like Nicole Kidman could work. I’m not even that bothered by how much they look like Lucy and Desi because that’s not the point of a biopic, per se. They weren’t hiring Nicole Kidman to be a comedienne, they were hiring her to be Lucille Ball, off screen.

    But a biopic IS about acting, and at this point, Nicole can’t really act. That’s why she was so good in the Undoing – she could make the botox work in the role – but she can’t really move her face anymore, and it’s going to be a problem for a role like this, when Lucille Ball had such an expressive face. It makes me sad bc she was one of my favorite actresses for a long time, and I think she used to be so good, but her face is frozen now and it definitely affects her acting.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment