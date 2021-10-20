Queen Elizabeth ‘reluctantly’ cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland at the last minute

Something is going on with Queen Elizabeth. It’s a combination of things: she lost her husband six months ago; she was ordered to give up alcohol; she’s using a cane “for comfort.” Plus, she hates masks and throughout the entire pandemic, she’s flatly refused to wear masks for nearly all of her events. Add to that, the Queen has been very busy in the past month, doing many public events and appearances. She’s 95 years old! So… yeah, she ended up cancelling a two-day visit to Northern Ireland, which was supposed to start today. Her doctors ordered her to stay home and rest.

The Queen has cancelled a planned two-day visit to Northern Ireland after advice from her doctors that she should “rest for the next few days”. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days. Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.” The 95-year-old monarch is resting at Windsor Castle, where on Tuesday evening she welcomed business leaders, tech entrepreneurs and politicians to a reception following the government’s investment summit. Among guests she greeted, alongside the prime minister, Boris Johnson, was the Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. It is understood the Queen’s decision to the rest is not related to Covid. There is no guidance at present on whether health issues will affect her plans to attend events linked to the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow at the end of the month.

[From The Guardian]

I have several guesses/assumptions. One, I think she’s resting so that she will be able to make the appearance at the climate change conference at the start of November. Two, I think her staff has been over-scheduling her because she wants to be out there, being seen and sending the message that she’s fine and she’s not going anywhere. Three, I do think there’s something else going on with her health or her balance. It feels like we’re following a trail of breadcrumbs. Anyway, she was already overscheduled and the cancellation really was at the last minute – royal reporters were already on the ground in Northern Ireland. It’s interesting.

These are photos from yesterday evening’s Global Investment Summit at Windsor. They really scheduled her for an evening event on Tuesday and then a Wednesday-Thursday tour of Northern Ireland?