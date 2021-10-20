Queen Elizabeth ‘reluctantly’ cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland at the last minute

Global Investment Summit reception at Windsor Castle

Something is going on with Queen Elizabeth. It’s a combination of things: she lost her husband six months ago; she was ordered to give up alcohol; she’s using a cane “for comfort.” Plus, she hates masks and throughout the entire pandemic, she’s flatly refused to wear masks for nearly all of her events. Add to that, the Queen has been very busy in the past month, doing many public events and appearances. She’s 95 years old! So… yeah, she ended up cancelling a two-day visit to Northern Ireland, which was supposed to start today. Her doctors ordered her to stay home and rest.

The Queen has cancelled a planned two-day visit to Northern Ireland after advice from her doctors that she should “rest for the next few days”.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days. Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

The 95-year-old monarch is resting at Windsor Castle, where on Tuesday evening she welcomed business leaders, tech entrepreneurs and politicians to a reception following the government’s investment summit. Among guests she greeted, alongside the prime minister, Boris Johnson, was the Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

It is understood the Queen’s decision to the rest is not related to Covid. There is no guidance at present on whether health issues will affect her plans to attend events linked to the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow at the end of the month.

I have several guesses/assumptions. One, I think she’s resting so that she will be able to make the appearance at the climate change conference at the start of November. Two, I think her staff has been over-scheduling her because she wants to be out there, being seen and sending the message that she’s fine and she’s not going anywhere. Three, I do think there’s something else going on with her health or her balance. It feels like we’re following a trail of breadcrumbs. Anyway, she was already overscheduled and the cancellation really was at the last minute – royal reporters were already on the ground in Northern Ireland. It’s interesting.

These are photos from yesterday evening’s Global Investment Summit at Windsor. They really scheduled her for an evening event on Tuesday and then a Wednesday-Thursday tour of Northern Ireland?

Global Investment Summit reception at Windsor Castle

Global Investment Summit reception at Windsor Castle

45 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth ‘reluctantly’ cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland at the last minute”

  1. Jezz says:
    October 20, 2021 at 8:06 am

    It’s not that much of a mystery is it? It’s not like she’s struck my some mysterious illness. She’s 95 and working too hard.

    Reply
    • NCDancer says:
      October 20, 2021 at 8:13 am

      Seriously. Why do they have a nonagenarian running all over the countryside? Why aren’t her heirs doing more? Where are Wessexes who are her key support? Liz should be a home more often than not with her feet up and the corgis nearby. Let that woman rest.

      Reply
      • harperc says:
        October 20, 2021 at 8:24 am

        I think part of it is just her pure stubbornness. She wants to keep moving, and if you are dealing with a geriatric like that, it’s incredibly hard to get them to slow down for their own health. In a normal family, younger family members may have to take a hard stance against the geriatric gallivanting off.

        Normal family: “I’m going off to Scotland again today!” “No, Grandma, your balance isn’t so good, you are staying home. We can go next week.”

        This family: “I’m going off to Scotland again today!” “Perhaps maybe you should….” “Ahem” “Yes, your Majesty, I’ll get your bags packed.”

      • Couch potato says:
        October 20, 2021 at 8:33 am

        The Wessexes are one thing, at least they have a history of high numers of engagements. It’s Keen and Willnot who should step up. When a 95 y.o. woman is doing more engagements than two 39 y.o. combined, they should be really ashamed of themselves. Of course they’re not, because they don’t know the meaning of the word.

      • BayTampaBay says:
        October 20, 2021 at 9:04 am

        I think the problem is that few in Northern Ireland want to see the Wessexes or the Keenbridges. I think people in Northern Ireland want to see QEII. If QEII cannot make it then Charles would be their second choice to do whatever QEII was going to do in Northern Ireland.

    • Andrew’s Nemesis says:
      October 20, 2021 at 9:22 am

      She’s on the way out.

      Reply
    • MMadison says:
      October 20, 2021 at 9:42 am

      She’s 95….let the women rest. Yes, there is a lot going on with her. Don’t forget cutting a cake with an upside down saber and announcing to World Leaders “Shouldn’t we smile and pretend we are happy”…..Seriously with them taking away her cocktails I’m sure she is more confused than ever. Just let her BE!

      Reply
  2. Dandun says:
    October 20, 2021 at 8:08 am

    I think it could be more political as to why she’s not going and medical reasons are a good excuse. I’m irish and our president turned down the invitation to attend for political reasons. It’s a very sensitive issue and this could be the best way to avoid any offence

    Reply
  3. lanne says:
    October 20, 2021 at 8:08 am

    It’s amazing that a 95 year old does twice the work of 2 almost 40 year olds

    Reply
  4. harla says:
    October 20, 2021 at 8:08 am

    So why didn’t they send the FFK & FFQ in her place?

    Reply
  5. Snuffles says:
    October 20, 2021 at 8:09 am

    And she’s lost a lot of weight. What’s happening is that she’s 95 years old and not super human. She’s old and frail and shouldn’t be worked to death because other royals are either lazy, boring and un-likable.

    I’m sure the Queen is hella stressed because the walls are closing in on her legacy.

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      October 20, 2021 at 8:27 am

      I am wondering if the weight loss is related to the stopping drinking? If she really drank whatever that was reported, six cocktails a day or whatnot, she was getting a ton of calories from alcohol that are now no longer part of her daily routine.

      Reply
    • Thirtynine says:
      October 20, 2021 at 8:42 am

      And as she gets sicker she’ll be worrying about what will happen to Andrew when she’s not there to protect him, I think.

      Reply
    • TIFFANY says:
      October 20, 2021 at 8:44 am

      And all of its her own doing and I don’t feel one bit bad for her.

      Reply
  6. Simone says:
    October 20, 2021 at 8:13 am

    I’m into astrology – I know a few other people on here are. From her chart/transits and the charts/transits of the family, it looks like it might be downhill until April…from then life is seriously problematic for Charles, William et al.

    Reply
    • Pao says:
      October 20, 2021 at 8:16 am

      Interesting… for all that its worth, im not really an astrology freak either. But I recently looked up my own birth chart and was startled by how accurate it was.

      Reply
      • Simone says:
        October 20, 2021 at 8:23 am

        Your personal transits can be very illuminating as well. The RF’s attempt to destroy Meghan is literally written in the stars.

    • SlipKeenNot says:
      October 20, 2021 at 8:37 am

      Someone from another forum posted an old article from 1987, from a astrologer Diana consulted, that implied Chuck will ascend around 2023/2024, when his moon will eclipsed hers (I think that was the terminology), around a lot turmoil.
      The Queen herself ascended when her moon eclipsed her father’s moon.

      Reply
      • Simone says:
        October 20, 2021 at 8:56 am

        I read one prediction that if Charles takes over in 2023, when pluto enters aquarius, “It could trigger an uprising against the monarchy that would be non-violent but involve massive info-leaks.” Whatever happens, karma is coming for the royals when pluto moves signs.

      • Snuffles says:
        October 20, 2021 at 9:06 am

        @simone

        That sounds like William throwing a fit because his plans for jumping the line didn’t work. I could see him going ham and trying to get Charles to abdicate. But ultimately bringing the whole thing down.

    • Izzy says:
      October 20, 2021 at 8:47 am

      Well, that’ll put a damper on the Jubilee celebration.

      Reply
    • Polo says:
      October 20, 2021 at 8:53 am

      I’m not into astrology but I hope this is true. Not wishing bad health on anyone but for Charles and Will to experience the same treatment they gave Harry and Meghan. Maybe then they will be humble and finally apologize to H&M. Maybe too much to hope for?

      Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    October 20, 2021 at 8:13 am

    The last minute cancellation is interesting, but my guess is that her staff has just missed the memo that she is 95. Think about it, its been well over a year and a half since she was working her normal FT schedule – prior to the COVID shutdowns – and in that time she has lost her husband, which may have affected her deeply – there have been mostly zooms over the past 20 months and the like. The difference between 93 and 95 can be significant, and I wonder if her staff has been scheduling her work like they did prior to March 2020, and she has aged since then and isn’t quite up to the same schedule she was doing then.

    But the fact that it was SO last minute makes me think she woke up, and there was something worrisome in her vital signs at her morning checkup (you know she has a daily checkup) so they canceled the trip.

    If only there was someone who is not working that much that they could have sent instead. (cough Cambridges cough.)

    Reply
    • Kalana says:
      October 20, 2021 at 8:17 am

      How can you throw Kate and William under the bus like this? They have to do the school run, and then William has to work out with the moms at the Harbour Club.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        October 20, 2021 at 8:20 am

        I’m so sorry, you are of course right Kalana. I should have thought of that. The top CEOs are busy enough on their own, they can’t be expected to step up anymore!!!!!

        lol

      • JT says:
        October 20, 2021 at 9:42 am

        Kate also needs to update her Pinterest board with more pics of Meghan.

  8. SarahCS says:
    October 20, 2021 at 8:16 am

    I’m really starting to wonder how I’ll feel when she does die. Given her background she could be here for years yet but the trail of breadcrumbs is suggestive of her ageing/mortality being acknowledged more than the court has ever done before.

    My attitude towards her has changed radically in recent years but I’ve also had 40+ years of indoctrination and familiarity (one of my earliest memories is a street party for something royal in the early 80′s). So while the logical part of my brain will be somewhat excited about what happens next and does the whole house of cards finally come crashing down, there will probably be a real sense of loss too. Huh.

    Reply
    • heygingersnaps says:
      October 20, 2021 at 8:40 am

      I am dreading my son being indoctrinated pro-monarchy propaganda at school. Last week, he came back home saying that his teacher said God made the world and everything in it. I can live with that but it’s a bit difficult to explain to a 5 year old, the nuances and logic about it when he takes what his teachers say as gospel.

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      October 20, 2021 at 9:12 am

      I’m American and I’ll definitely feel a sense of loss when she goes. I’m 40 and she’s been a fixture for my entire life, plus she’s another link to the age group of my now deceased grandparents. She’s as much a symbol as she is a person and it will definitely be a loss.

      Reply
    • Monica says:
      October 20, 2021 at 9:25 am

      The majority of people living now have never known a world without her in it as a major public figure. Her absence will have a psychic effect, whatever we think of her personally.

      Reply
  9. Harper says:
    October 20, 2021 at 8:19 am

    I can’t believe the Queen has these indoor receptions without masks while Covid/Delta is still happening in London. Even though she is vaccinated, she can still inhale Covid, and why take the chance with her?

    Her staying home is either fatigue, a fall, or there was a credible threat in NI.

    Reply
  10. MellyMel says:
    October 20, 2021 at 8:30 am

    She’s 95 years old!! Why isn’t Charles doing this trip or even W&K? I’m sure she wants to keep working, but this just seems wrong. Let the woman rest.

    Reply
    • Kfg says:
      October 20, 2021 at 9:13 am

      She doesn’t want Charles to do them! She hates Charles and knows he will throw andy out on his ass once he becomes king. He goal is to make Charles look horrible and then show that will is too lazy and inept to do anything. She hopes that will make nonce shine. It won’t but she’s not a smart woman or a particularly insightful one. I think she’s really sick and won’t make it to summer.

      Reply
  11. Linda says:
    October 20, 2021 at 8:36 am

    The palace is trying to keep her around for next year’s celebrations. A lot of time, money and planning has gone into it and it would be extremely inconvenient if she pops off before then.

    Reply
    • Sofia says:
      October 20, 2021 at 9:15 am

      Yup. Plus the jubilee can serve as an attempt at a nice temporary distraction for the failings of the government. key word being: attempt

      Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    October 20, 2021 at 8:39 am

    The something that’s going on with the Queen is that she’s old and shouldn’t be working. When I said this some weeks ago people said I was being ageist but there’s a reason people retire from work. They’re old and tired of working. I think they should let the Queen retire. She doesn’t have to abdicate but let Charles being the regent and she can come out for special occasions only.

    Reply
  13. ChattyCath says:
    October 20, 2021 at 8:51 am

    I shall feel sad. My birth and her Coronation coincide. As for ‘cancelling engagements’ that was the pattern before her mother died

    Reply
  14. Merricat says:
    October 20, 2021 at 9:04 am

    Brexit looks completely different for Northern Ireland. I agree with Dandun that there’s a political element to this that the monarchy doesn’t want us to notice too much.

    Reply
  15. Sofia says:
    October 20, 2021 at 9:17 am

    She’s 95. At this point a cold could kill her so I wouldn’t be surprised if something was only slightly wrong and the doctors went “nope”. But then again, wasn’t her husband sent into hospital for “only” an infection? So yeah.

    Reply
  16. Athena says:
    October 20, 2021 at 9:26 am

    Why all these royal trips to Northern Ireland? Weren’t the Wessexes there recently and also the Cambridges?
    A lot of planning went into the trip and she takes her role seriously so it must be serious for them to cancel the trip.

    Reply

