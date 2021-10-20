Jamie Lynn Spears gives shady quote after charity refuses her book donation



Jamie Lynn Spears has a memoir coming out in January. The first title for the book was based on a lyric from “Hit Me Baby One More Time,” the hit by her sister. It was originally supposed to be called I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out. Jamie has since changed the title to Things I Should Have Said and has promoted it by saying she is “opening up about my own mental health” for the first time. Of course it’s Jamie Lynn’s story and she can write about anything she wants, but given everything her sister has gone through it seems insensitive at the very least to frame it that way. Britney has suggested that Jamie Lynn hasn’t supported her throughout her conservatorship battle and she’s also called out Jamie Lynn for performing her songs. It just seems like Jamie Lynn is being passive aggressive toward Britney, and this is not the first time.

Anyway Jamie Lynn tried to say that the profits from her book would go to a mental health charity called This is My Brave. I doubt she would have donated the full profits, but it doesn’t matter because This is My Brave has declined any potential donation from her. They issued a statement saying they heard the criticism, that they would not accept a donation from Jamie Lynn’s book and that they’re sorry. In response a source/Jamie Lynn told People Magazine that the charity is wrong, essentially, and that Jamie Lynn’s story is as valid as Britney’s!

A source tells PEOPLE that Spears, 30, was hurt by This Is My Brave’s decision to turn down any donations given to them by the actress, who announced her book Things I Should Have Said earlier this month. “Jamie Lynn was totally blindsided by them publicly walking away. The organization was recommended and vetted and knew we were donating, but they’ve been overwhelmed,” the source says. “Unfortunately with them backing out, they are essentially saying that one person’s mental health struggles are more valid and important than another. They took a clear stand on whose story they thought had more value to them. Seems their actions don’t align with their mission of supporting all voices.” The insider says that the incident has been “very upsetting” for Spears, who has long been associated with her sister in both her career and her personal life. “Jamie Lynn has suffered abuses in her life as well and that’s what people aren’t understanding — she has her own things she’s gone through,” the source says. “She can’t help that she’s Britney’s little sister. Her life is only spoken about in relation to her family even though she has also been dealing with mental health issues for the better half of her life. This just reinforces the entire trauma — that her story doesn’t matter.”

[From People]

Read what the source/Jamie Lynn said “they are essentially saying that one person’s mental health struggles are more valid and important than another. They took a clear stand on whose story they thought had more value to them.” Jamie Lynn is being super obvious that she’s competing with Britney by releasing this book. She’s saying “what about meeeee” and “this is damaging to me that people care about my sister.” It’s all so shady and shows you exactly what Jamie Lynn’s intentions were with this memoir.