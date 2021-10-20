Jamie Lynn Spears gives shady quote after charity refuses her book donation

Jamie Lynn Spears has a memoir coming out in January. The first title for the book was based on a lyric from “Hit Me Baby One More Time,” the hit by her sister. It was originally supposed to be called I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out. Jamie has since changed the title to Things I Should Have Said and has promoted it by saying she is “opening up about my own mental health” for the first time. Of course it’s Jamie Lynn’s story and she can write about anything she wants, but given everything her sister has gone through it seems insensitive at the very least to frame it that way. Britney has suggested that Jamie Lynn hasn’t supported her throughout her conservatorship battle and she’s also called out Jamie Lynn for performing her songs. It just seems like Jamie Lynn is being passive aggressive toward Britney, and this is not the first time.
Anyway Jamie Lynn tried to say that the profits from her book would go to a mental health charity called This is My Brave. I doubt she would have donated the full profits, but it doesn’t matter because This is My Brave has declined any potential donation from her. They issued a statement saying they heard the criticism, that they would not accept a donation from Jamie Lynn’s book and that they’re sorry. In response a source/Jamie Lynn told People Magazine that the charity is wrong, essentially, and that Jamie Lynn’s story is as valid as Britney’s!
A source tells PEOPLE that Spears, 30, was hurt by This Is My Brave’s decision to turn down any donations given to them by the actress, who announced her book Things I Should Have Said earlier this month.
“Jamie Lynn was totally blindsided by them publicly walking away. The organization was recommended and vetted and knew we were donating, but they’ve been overwhelmed,” the source says. “Unfortunately with them backing out, they are essentially saying that one person’s mental health struggles are more valid and important than another. They took a clear stand on whose story they thought had more value to them. Seems their actions don’t align with their mission of supporting all voices.”
The insider says that the incident has been “very upsetting” for Spears, who has long been associated with her sister in both her career and her personal life.
“Jamie Lynn has suffered abuses in her life as well and that’s what people aren’t understanding — she has her own things she’s gone through,” the source says. “She can’t help that she’s Britney’s little sister. Her life is only spoken about in relation to her family even though she has also been dealing with mental health issues for the better half of her life. This just reinforces the entire trauma — that her story doesn’t matter.”
Read what the source/Jamie Lynn said “they are essentially saying that one person’s mental health struggles are more valid and important than another. They took a clear stand on whose story they thought had more value to them.” Jamie Lynn is being super obvious that she’s competing with Britney by releasing this book. She’s saying “what about meeeee” and “this is damaging to me that people care about my sister.” It’s all so shady and shows you exactly what Jamie Lynn’s intentions were with this memoir.
Photos via Instagram
I feel bad for younger siblings when their sister/brother is a mega star. Its very hard to ‘follow that act’ no matter what you do. Jamie Lynn didnt make it anywhere near what Britney did and its possible after her teenage pregnancy she wanted to live a quiet life. However Jamie Lynn is VERY close to her daddy,i have no doubt she has benifited financially from Britneys situation. She is a failed singer/actress and her husband appears to be a salesman,but they live quite well as shown in a documentary she did.Her father has definitely been bankrolling them.
She has also been allowed to make her own life choices and decisions without the threat of a 72 hour hold until she complied.
Good for the Charity.
She thinks she’s equal to Britney but she wouldn’t even have a book deal without being Britney’s sister, she is no one.
So whining about being Britney’s sister while cashing in on being Britney’s sister and then trying to use that limelight to shade her sister and defend herself from accusations that she helped abuse her sister while basically helping her family steal from Britney.
What a terrible person.
Jamie Lynn is messy. It’s entirely possible that she is both a perpetrator of abuse towards her sister and a victim of her father’s abuse simultaneously. However, it’s not wise to try and profit off her sister’s conservatorship battle. It’s only going to make Jamie Lynn look worse. She needs to take a step back and reflect privately on her own role in her sister’s abuse.
And good on the charity for refusing the money. They didn’t want to be caught up in the image Jamie is selling, which is probably for the best.
Yep. The timing of this book release and the way it’s being framed is not good.
Looks like someone is rushing to get “her side” out before Britney starts talking…
I don’t know. When did charities become choosing beggers? I could see if she was a murderer/rapist or something. She is the younger sibling of someone extremely famous. Don’t we all have issues with relatives? What accusations are against her? I haven’t heard much so pardon my lack of knowledge on this. I thought the main issue was with the dad? Is she bashing Britney in her new book? Should charities be doing background checks on people before accepting their money now? That money would have helped people. Just my opinion.
Doesn’t sound like a real charity at all if they don’t accept a donation over gossip.
Well I hope Brit’s fans put their money where their mouths are and donated to that charity (or another mental health charity) to make up for the money lost. I’m guessing it would have been thousands of dollars.
Agree. See below.
There are documents proving that JL benefitted from Britney’s situation. She has been more than willing to reap the benefits of her sister’s situation. I have empathy for any abuse she was put through (and I can believe she went through some stuff with those parents). None of that changes the fact that she was part of the machine that exploited Britney for the last 13 years. The whole timing of this book has been designed to capitalize off of Britney’s situation and fame. She needs to go away quietly.
Everyone in this story stinks. Jamie Lynn was probably trying to get validation and good will for her story by donating to a charity and associating their name with hers. But also, that charity, which I assume operates on donations, has now declined a donation because … Britney fans think Jamie Lynn is being a passive aggressive leach? That sucks. For the charity and those the charity tries to assist. I’m sure it also sucked growing up in Britney’s shadow. And I’m sure Jamie Lynn could have made better choices. Everyone stinks.
Agree. Not only that but everyone has a right to give their side of the story.
It looks like the charity made an arrangement with her in advance. She announced on Instagram that she was donating 30% of the book proceeds to them and talked about mental health. Then they got a lot of negative feedback on social media about it. So they decided to reject the donation.
I’m still not understanding why the charity felt compelled to turn down the donation, or who exactly was “offended” by the arrangement?