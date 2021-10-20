Angelina Jolie & others were exposed to Covid at ‘The Eternals’ premiere

Angelina Jolie and the rest of The Eternals ladies were due to appear at the Elle Women in Hollywood event last night, but it looks like they were exposed to someone with Covid at Monday night’s LA premiere of their film. Hm…

“Eternals” stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff and director Chloé Zhao did not attend Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday night due to possible exposure to COVID-19. “Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events,” a Disney spokesperson told Variety. Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia made the announcement during the event, saying that they “were just exposed, so to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super isolation.” It is unclear how the cast members and director may have been exposed to COVID-19, but they were all in attendance at the Los Angeles premiere of “Eternals” on Monday night.

[From Variety]

I mean… IS it unclear? No. Those women attended the premiere on Monday night and then they couldn’t go to an event the next night because they were all mysteriously exposed to Covid at the same time. Someone at the premiere was unvaxxed and unmasked, that’s my guess. And Angelina had five kids with her! I’m assuming most of her kids (if not all) have been vaccinated, but I bet they’re in isolation too.

Meanwhile, I thought that only Zahara wore one of Angelina’s old gowns to the Eternals premiere, but it looks like all of the Jolie-Pitt kids made the effort to either wear vintage or upcycle a look from Angelina’s closet. Jolie said as much on the carpet: “My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.” She also told Entertainment Tonight that her kids didn’t like her spandex superhero costume in the movie: “Would you wanna see your mother wearing that? I don’t know, they haven’t seen the movie, but your mom walks in with a gold spandex outfit and gold hair, they’re like, ‘What do you do for a living? What are you? Get back in your robe.’” Why is this cracking me up so much? The Jolie-Pitt kids love their mom but they also find her mega-embarrassing.

A cute red carpet interview with Angelina and Kumail!! I wonder if the exposure happened during the interviews.

