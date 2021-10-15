Doctors order boozehound Queen Elizabeth to stop drinking cocktails all day

For years, we’ve known that Queen Elizabeth is an unrepentant boozehound. Her mother was always sauced too, so maybe that’s who taught QEII to have a hollow leg. Reportedly, the Queen doesn’t like wine that much, but she loves strong mixed cocktails, like gin & tonics and dry martinis. She starts drinking midday and doesn’t stop until she goes to sleep. Her average consumption is maybe four strong cocktails a day, with wine at dinner and a glass of champagne before bed. But I would bet that on many days, she’s drinking more than that. Well, according to Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair, the Queen’s doctors told the 95-year-old that she needs to stop guzzling so many martinis.
Queen Elizabeth is known to enjoy a tipple but Her Majesty is giving up her daily alcoholic beverage at the advice of her doctors. While she is in good physical health, the Queen, who has been seen using a cane in recent days including Thursday in Wales where she addressed the Welsh Parliament, has been advised to give up her evening martini as she prepares for one of the most important periods of her reign, Vanity Fair can report.
According to two sources close to the monarch, doctors have advised the Queen to forgo alcohol except for special occasions to ensure she is as healthy as possible for her busy autumn schedule and ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations next June. “The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini,” says a family friend. “It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures.”
While she is rarely seen drinking in public, she apparently enjoys a drink most evenings. According to palace sources, her drink of choice is often a dry martini which also happens to be Prince Charles’s favorite as well. At dinner, the Queen usually enjoys a glass of sweet wine and, according to her late cousin Margaret Rhodes, she’s been known to drink a glass of champagne before bed.
But now, Her Majesty will only imbibe water and soft drinks. “The alcohol has gone, her doctors want to make sure she is as fit and healthy as possible,” confirms a second source.
Aside from her nightly dry martini, the Queen is a fan of Dubonnet and gin, which was the Queen Mother’s favorite drink. Last year Buckingham Palace released its own brand of gin, and the Queen allows sparkling wine to be produced from her vines at Windsor Great Park.
My guess is that one of the biggest concerns for the Queen’s staff and doctors these days is her balance, and the danger of falling. She’s a 95 year old woman and even if she was perfectly sober all day and night, she would still be a huge falling risk just with her age and history. So I do think all of the stories this week about the Queen are connected – there are concerns about falling, so that’s why she’s using a cane and that’s why her doctors have told her to stop drinking. I wonder if there was some kind of inciting incident that led to these changes with the booze and the cane. Meaning, I wonder if something happened which they haven’t made public.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
My grandfather had to give up his daily glass of wine at 98 due to new meds and it broke his heart in a serious way. He’d had a small glass of wine at dinner every day since he was a kid in Italy – taking that away from him almost took the joy out of living for him. It’s been sad to see.
Agree that it’s sad. Honestly, what’s the point of giving up booze at 95? How long, realistically, could she have left? Her time on earth will simply feel a lot longer.
If I’m 95 and someone tells me to put the cocktails down or do anything for that matter, off with their head. I’d rather we all live happily rather than just survive miserably.
That Said, eff her lol.
Once people lose their joy is when they die. It’s been proven time and time again. Take away what they love and start controlling them or chipping away at their spirit in any form, they will decline rapidly.
So have 2 on me Liz
Agreed. If you can’t enjoy what you like when you are 95, what is the point of making it to 95?
“once people lose their joy is when they die” perfectly said, Ry
Exactly! And what about withdrawal reactions at 95?!
It’s curious that for someone who drinks so much, she has remained in such good health for so long. I’d question whether she really does even drink that much.
Even if she does, it’s really sad if she has to stop now in order to continue public engagements and simply live longer. Maybe she’s someone who is afraid of dying. My grandmother was like that. She hated the thought.
My father died of throat & lung cancer at 47. He was a heavy smoker and drinker for all of his adult life. He continued right up until the end. I mean when your days are so numbered, what’s the point of putting yourself through that? Life isn’t just about quantity, it’s also about quality.
It may be that she is beginning to lose her balance and it’s a safety measure.
I wonder if she will go through some type of withdrawal. If she has done this daily for some number of years stop drinking could be worst if she goes cold turkey…right?? IDK, I want to say it’s a nasty habit but 95 years and healthy for a 95 year old what’s the harm. J
This was my thought as well. According to the google, 4+ drinks a day is alcoholic territory. Going cold turkey could cause serious withdrawal and DTs. She would need to detox. That being said, my British grandmother had 2 gin and tonics every night her entire adult life. I can’t imagine if we had to take that away from her.
Now every time she does an engagement or something negative happens to the RF, I’m going to be thinking….how many drinks has she had? What did she drink? and Surely she’s going to have several drinks after this? I’m also thinking: ok she must have had several drinks when she attempted to cut a cake with a saber turned upside down. I’m starting to feel sorry for her because truly her life must be very lonely at this point. It’s very sad. I can only hope that she has some enjoyment in life outside of waiting for her daily dose of cocktails. But I will say there are people at her age who are truly suffering with illness so I’m happy that she has good health for her age.
This makes me so sad for your grandpa. Seriously, can’t they adjust the meds a bit to allow for a tiny glass of wine? I mean, I get that it’s tough to adjust meds, but man, at that age, I’d probably say f* y’all, I made it this far.
i remember reading an interview with one of the oldest women in the world, think she was french and about 120. have a vague recollection that her lifestyle involved a daily dose alcohol, cigarettes, and “avoiding men”…lol
i should look up this interview again, i may have been wrong about the cigarettes. but fairly sure about the other two.
some people are just made different
Yes, it was Jeanne Calment who died at 120. Smoked and drank daily until her death.
I found this account un Wikipedia, from her life in a nursing homes, in the 10 years that preceded her death:
“ She made herself daily fruit salads with bananas and oranges. She enjoyed chocolate, sometimes indulging in a kilogram (2.2 lb) per week.[40] After the meal, she smoked a Dunhill cigarette and drank a small amount of port wine. In the afternoon, she would take a nap for two hours in her armchair, and then visit her neighbours in the care home, telling them about the latest news she had heard on the radio. At nightfall, she would dine quickly, return to her room, listen to music (her poor eyesight preventing her from enjoying her crosswords pastime), smoke a last cigarette and go to bed at 10:00 pm.
I’d be constantly boozed up if I had to deal with them too.
To be fair you can’t blame her. If I live to be 95 in great wealth and splendor, I will definitely enjoy the best drinks money can buy and I am teetotal.
I would take lots of afternoon tea. I love scones and finger sandwiches!
Then I would cycle around my huge estate(s).
Can you imagine? I’m a teatotaller too and I also think having a private bartender to make you the most exquisitely perfect cocktails served in crystal in silver trays would be pretty fab
Same…her family would drive anyone to drink, even if she is responsible for the mess at least partly. I would need gin too
She is 95 ,why ‘shock’ her system at this stage.
Once they celebrate the Jubilee I’m sure she’ll be allowed to go back to drinking.
@fluffy_bunny Oh right! I was wondering why bother, but that is a huge thing coming up.
Also, I don’t know that someone who is used to drinking that much alcohol can just switch it up to soft drinks and sparkling water instantly. She’s going to have cravings and withdrawal, right?
@Lilly my uncle died after he suddenly stopped drinking. He didnt do it gradually and was a heavy drinker,his body got a shock.
@Noki, I am so sorry for your loss. That is something I have heard, that sudden withdrawal from alcohol is deadly.
We have no idea if she drinks enough that quitting will send her into withdrawal.
Having said that, this feels completely made up, something to go along with the cane suddenly appearing in public. *Physician tells 90 something year old, slow down on the booze. Water is wet.
@Noki,
I’m sorry for your loss. Yes, bad withdrawl can cause cardiac arrhythmias that can be fatal
while we have no idea if she drinks enough to go through withdrawal, we CAN surmise that if she were to be treated for withdrawal, it absolutely wouldn’t be mentioned in any press or announcement.
the understatement claiming she just enjoys one drink in the evening says it all…if anything, she might be *reducing* to one drink in the evening.
This
Well, the Queen Mum had her Pimm’s and tonic every day (one presumes multiple times a day!) and she lived to be over 100! Maybe it’s in her genes.
That said, aside from the issues with her liver, being hammered does put her at a risk for falling…
while i absolutely can’t condone things like driving no matter how sober you feel– i can tell from experience that “functional alcoholics” rarely feel “hammered”. the whole point of being a “functional” alcoholic is pretty much the same logic as being a “functional” stoner (i switched from one to other because of health reasons) … you go through the day with edge taken slightly off things, but nobody can tell that you’re under the influence, and you don’t really feel drunk/high, you just feel less like life is crushing you and things are a bit more bearable. other people assume you are just being a regular sober person.
the queen has probably had alcohol in her system on many occasions in public or photographed that we just can’t possibly know about because she’s a daily drinker and what i call a “functional alcoholic”
They can’t strap her in a wheelchair if she wants to drink that badly?
I think they’re trying to put off the wheelchair as long as possible because they think the British public will start panicking that she’ll die within the next 5minutes if they see her in a wheelchair.
She’s trying to outlive Charles. Whatever it takes.
Yup, she is certainly not one to who is willing to go down without a fight! My father lived to 94 and he drank his entire life, starting at noon. He fell and slipped into a coma, then he passed. My husband always said that my father lived that love due to his organs being pickled!!
lol, idk what to say except: True
That was my thought. They (courtiers) really don’t want King Charles. Neither does ol’ Liz.
But they’re kidding themselves if they think King Peen is going to be an improvement and that watching him and Kween (Consort) Keen do their best Albert and Charlene love impression will boost the monarchy.
After Liz goes, all bets are off.
“It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker” says the ‘friend’ as the article goes on to list the slew of alcoholic beverages she powers through every night – Martini, sweet wine, Dubonnet and Gin, Champers before bed.
The woman is 95. If I’d made it to 95 as successfully as she has and my husband – who presumably was also not abstemious – made it to 99 I’d tell the doctors where they could put their advice.
Same. If I’m still upright at 95 I’ll eat and drink as I please and if I die at 98 instead of 100 it’ll have been worth it.
My dad’s 94, and my doctor actually told us, “He’s 94, let him have whatever he wants!” lol. Of course we know what he *meant* (w/in reason), but hell yeah, I’m not going to deny him a corned beef on rye, or a 2nd cocktail the few times in a blue moon he actually wants one (Dad usually has a small Black Russian, with a dish of multi-grain crackers, every day, around 5 pm: “Cocktail Time” as he calls it 😊)
If I’m lucky enough to make it to that age, I sure as hell hope someone is around to indulge me as well. At that point in life, you’ve earned it!
+2 Aang, Jan. i doubt i’ll live to 95 (even though all of my grandparents lived to 85-100, i have my own unique health issues) but if i do…well, being miserable and comfortless is the quickest way to kill an old person.
if you dont have quality of life, you are not living, just existing. and old people already have many things taken away from them, be it by time/health issues, family, or whathaveyou. let them have what they have left
Her daily consumption of alcohol is longer than my yearly list..
Seriously. I have a couple of margaritas a year with my friends and a Stella Rosa peach a couple of times a week. I sometimes worry I’m developing a drinking problem. The Queen’s list makes me think maybe not.
How is this not alcoholism? Not saying she should stop, but wow.
“Her average consumption is maybe four strong cocktails a day, with wine at dinner and a glass of champagne before bed.”
it’s alcoholism isabella, they’re just not going to call it that bc she’s the queen.
Ikr. 4 STRONG mixed cocktails starting at lunch time. Then a glass of sweet wine for dinner and then a glass of champagne at bedtime. That’s a lot! But that being said, she’s lived to be 95 years old so…
I thought I was drinking too much during the pandemic but I definitely don’t drink every day and I’m not having 4+ drinks when I do! For 95 she can really put it away!
I mean she’s 95. Let the woman have a drink if she wants one.
100 percent agree. What are they trying so hard to keep her alive for? I mean, not to be harsh, but she’s 95. That’s an amazing age to live to. If she wants to drink all day she should be able to do that.
She’s lived, in so many ways, a very blessed life. This is why I had to eye roll at this line: “but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures.” Very few pleasures? She’s one of the richest women in the world. She has all of life’s pleasures at her fingertips. She’s not a victim.
I also did an eye roll at that very few pleasures claim, poor needy woman. Nevertheless, at her age let her do what she wants. Maybe being constantly lubricated is what keeps her going and cutting her off could do more harm than good. If they’re concerned about her falling at night, if she needs to get up to go to the bathroom I’m sure she’s got an aide sleeping in her bedroom who can help her. And most likely aides are around her all day too.
And Kalana, l saw your post after I posted mine.
Come now……you cant have it all ways (altho the welfare royals def try!) But we cant on one hand say betty is head of state with duties to perform and that this expectation will remain until she dies or gives up the throne (and we all know she’s not gonna do the latter); while on the other hand, say she’s old, with few pleasures left, let her drink as much as she wants.
If she’s having 4 strong cocktails per day and/or wine with dinner, followed by an after-dinner/before-bedtime drink, then are we just gonna ignore possible intoxication? Liver damage?
I thought sensible folks everywhere subscribed to “moderation in all things.”
That is absolutely my philosophy. At a certain point in life, just do what you enjoy. But her life is not her own. Even at 95, she’s a symbol for the nation and she must do as she’s told in that regard. I really don’t think there’s much that’s enviable about her life. All the world’s luxuries don’t seem that great if they aren’t really yours to use as you please.
But what if she’s lasted this long because she’s pickled?
Maybe the alcohol interferes with her medications whatever they are.
LOL @ Kalana. The pickling process is extending her shelf life.
Thanks Kaiser for the title. That was a much needed laugh to start the day.
If you’re drinking 4-6 drinks everyday, you are an alcoholic.
Agreed! Yikes!
+1
Yep. Although in my experience the Brits put it away.
The cane says she fell. Drinking and old age don’t mix #1 because of the fall risk.
I’d let her drink if she wants to, but I’d get a YOUNGER health aide to be with her at night (her ladies in waiting who are left are *way* too old to be of much help), and I’d make her use a walker around the castle, for more stable mobility. Cane when out? Sure…IF someone is near enough to catch a stumble.
I think she should use a walker really. A cane doesn’t do much if you fall to the other side! That, or let someone hold her arm, as an “escort” at this point, to ensure stable mobility, but I guess she feels this would present as “weak” or a “frail old lady” image.
I would be so drunk if I drank that. Even when I was at uni (my prime drinking days) I remember 4 glasses of wine was my limit ( anymore and I would be sick) and I would be very drunk and extremely hungover the next day. I never knew the queen was such a lush, always thought it was Margaret who was the drunk, but then again the firm always throws the spares under the bus.
Margaret’s tolerance could’ve been higher/lower… or she could’ve drank even more every day, starting with mimosas or Bloody Marys at breakfast, and kept going. We don’t know.
But considering what a lush the QM was, I’m sure they learned to love to drink at her knee from a young age.
I used to count 1 drink, 2 drinks, 3 drinks, more than 3 drinks because after 3 I could not count. Now it’s 1, 2, more than 2. I really don’t drink much at all anymore, and generally stick to 1 or 2 because I don’t actually love the sensation of not being sober, despite loving the taste of a good craft beer or dry wine.
Yep. That’s A LOT of alcohol, especially for a relatively small woman. (For women, anything more than 1 drink per day is considered “binge” drinking.)
Alcoholism is dependency on alcohol that’s physical and emotional. You can drink alot and not be an alcoholic.
The amount that someone drinks isn’t what makes them an alcoholic.
Just have to say, LOVE your handle. ES was a *great* actress/comedienne 😊
Ha! Thank you so much– she was the best!
C’mon, you can’t tell someone else they’re an alcoholic. You may not approve of drinking 4-6 drinks a day, but she’s an active 95 year old woman who by no accounts has an out of control drinking problem. Admittedly, problem drinking is more obvious when someone has to drive places every day, work in a communal space, raise children, etc, but let’s not use “alcoholic” as a moral judgement. Some people’s lives are controlled by a drinking habit they cannot manage without help. But the mere fact that someone drinks more than another person considers acceptable does not an alcoholic make.
Agreed big time. That comment is way too harsh. As someone who has struggled with alcoholism there’s A LOT more to it than drinking 4-5 drinks a day (which is not bad at all)…. just saying.
Yes, isn’t more than 7 drinks a week regarded as being a heavy drinker? I would regard this as being a functional alcoholic.
My guess is she’s on some new meds that are not compatible with alcohol.
This! There are a lot of medications that you shouldn’t take with alcohol because it changes the effect of the medication. Plus at 95 years old medications affect a body differently than even a 70 year old.
“she is not a big drinker “” if you drink 4 glasses of alcohol 7 days a week, you are a big drinker according to medical journals.
I wonder if she has had a fall. She seems to have some bruises on one of her legs in the photo in the pink coat. Not a Warfarin drug type bruise you expect with elderly, just normal bruises.
She isn’t a big drinker, she’s a tiny one – But boy can she put it away!
Ha!
This is such a weird story. How does Katie Nicholl know what Liz’s doctor is telling her??
There IS something that’s just weird about the entire thing…
I agree with both of you and why in the world would this be allowed to be leaked? It just smalls OFF. It was released for a reason but for the life of me I can’t figure out why.
Yeah that seems a breach of medical protocol there. Violation to me. Who told her that? anybody going to investigate? nope?
I mentioned up thread it just doesn’t feel true — I think she threw together a story to piggy back on the cane showing up in public.
I agree. Why is Nicholls spouting off TQ’s orders from her doctor?
I agree about this showing up due to the cane, but who in their mind would think making her out to be an alcoholic would be better image wise than a normal person in their 90s needing a cane.
Honestly, she’s over 90 & just lost her husband. I’m no fan of the royals, but at this point taking away her vices just seems cruel.
So you think the queen is being punished by her puppet masters? So late in her reign? Why wd you think that? Isnt it more logical to think that a 95 yr old might hv health issues and that copious amounts of alcohol consumption is inimical to her continued good health?
4 cocktails
1 wine
1 Champaign
_____________
6 drinks/day
= 42 drinks/week
That’s INSANE. That’s virtually an alcoholic by US medical standards.
High functioning alcoholism, is still alcoholism. And it is the accepted way to cope, for all of them. Explains so much about this toxic family.
Its like Harry said, drinking and drugs were his way of coping. He wasn’t lying, seems like its a family tradition. And who is really going to tell them no, short of a doctor?
Depending on how strong her cocktails are, it could translate into more than six. For example, a martini is the equivalent of several beers.
She made it to 95 – let her drink!
I have fewer than 42 drinks a DECADE. She must be utterly pickled inside and out.
Same. I get drunk once every 2-5 years. I like being drunk, but I intensely dislike not being in control. I moved out 43 years ago, and I’m still trying to protect myself. Sigh
An online calculator adds that up to approximately 56 units of alcohol per week, (a shot measure of gin is 1.4 units, a small glass of wine is a single unit) the guidelines is 14 units per week so yeah she’s pickled.
Wasn’t Kaiser speculating what she MAY drink? No one knows definitively? The article says 1 Martini and a small sweet wine and been KNOWN to have champagne at bed but that doesn’t sound like every day (ugh heartburn!). I thought she often drank at lunch too but maybe that’s not regular?
If I was still going at 95 and could drink 6 drinks a day I’d go for it. But I’m curious about her sudden weight loss too. Is there a health thing?
Just retire already! Step down and hang out in balmoral all the time, drinking as much as you want.
If they are afraid that she will fall after drinking at night, she should just start having dinner in bed and bring the party to her. I support the Queen living it up until the end.
In all seriousness, tho, when betty made that vow on her 21st birthday: “I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family …” I guess neither she nor her advisors realized how problematic the “however long” part of that pledge would be.
Because here she is at 95 yrs, with no sign of dying and no sign of quitting, yet her immediate heir is aging seemingly faster than she is and he hasnt had the privilege of making any vows yet. Meanwhile his putative successor is a horror story waiting to be unleashed on whats left of BrexitBritain with ambitious tentacles hoping to reach across the pond.
It’s all about making sure she gets to 100 so if no more alcohol will do that then the Palace will ensure she doesn’t drink.
I mean, if that’s the case they should have pulled the plug a while ago. But honestly if I’m 95 years old and the Queen of England I’m going to eat and drink whatever I want and wear the Crown Jewels while I’m at it. Maybe they’re hoping she outlives Charles.
Same. People are talking about her like she’s 30. If I make it to 95, I am eating and drinking whatever I want.
Hold up, anyone drinking that much EVERY DAY is straight up alcoholic. I know the UK has issues with alcohol, especially binge drinking, but like…….the queen is an alcoholic and no one cares????
But if it doesn’t impact her productivity or her health, who cares? It’s not like she’s in danger of getting a DUI.
She does drive on private property. Of course she would never be charged with a DUI because she’s the Queen and is above the law, but she could still kill someone with her Range Rover.
Is she on new meds or something? She’s lasted this long drinking that much, just let her keep doing it.
I think she’s been boozing early in the morning too, covid gave her nothing else to do and nobody came to see her and Philip was at the hospital and passed, her son is wanted for human trafiicking, Harry left, William hates Kate wants to move away, etc etc etc etc. It was a hard year for Betty. they gave her meds for her depression so she’s in the vape and wobbly. My speculations go far this morning
This
I agree that she is boozing more than they allow to be LEAKED out. At this point they should just keep letting her get sloshed. How much longer does she have to live anyway.
My big question is who is funding the alcoholic monarch with alcohol – is that tax payer money????
Well this just made me imagine her in the sitting room of balmoral hitting a vape LOL
Gen z monarchy 😂
Give the ole girl some weed. That’ll perk her up.
Or knock her out! I use D8 at night and it makes me relaxed and sleepy. Good stuff!
@notsosocialbutterfly, can you give some more info. I need something to keep me asleep.
I’d honestly let her keep drinking (not a doctor though). She’s made it to 95 and her mother made it to 100+ and she was known to be a massive drinker so… Plus if she dies at 96 rather than 100, it’s not like she would have died in the prime of her life.
Interestingly I know a nurse who used to work on a mouth and throat cancer ward. Many of their patients were alcoholics and they were specifically told NOT to deny them alcohol as the withdrawal side effects were pretty horrific. Given the poor people were dying anyway, they poured as much wine/booze into them as they wanted. If QEII really is putting away this much hooch every day then a sudden cessation could have unwanted physical side effects.
You’re right about the withdrawal symptoms being pretty horrific and why it’s “better” to let them drink, especially since they’re no longer in the prime of their life and are dying soon rather than later.
I’m not trying to be morbid but if someone dies in their mid 90s, they have lived a very long life and exceeded the life expectancy by literally years. Death is sad but it’s the circle of life.
I agree @The Hench. My grandmother was 88 when she passed and a life long smoker. They wanted her to give up cigarettes, but she didn’t. Honestly I think stopping smoking after 60+ years would have killed her!
I would too. Sounds like she’s a functional alcoholic but she’s also 95. By this point, she has little to gain by giving up alcohol.
Deleted – duplicate comment
This family or the people around them are out of control. This royal family is turning into a reality tv show. How are they any different than the kardashians at this point. There is no reason whatsoever for us to know about a recommendation made to the Queen by her doctor. The “source” should be found and fired.
Come now. I’ve never had to see The Queen’s butt or side boob or a sex tape. The only sex tapes have been ones that were leaked.
Wait – I forgot about Kate’s flyaway skirts. Okay, other than *her* we’ve never had to see body parts.
Hopefully the mixed drinks have very little alcohol in them.
Oh. Huh. This makes the royal family make far more sense to me. She’s having maybe 6 drinks a day. Do the rest of them drink that much too? Because that would answer a lot of questions about the family, especially what they all do all day when they’re not making appearances.
I used to be in the 6-8 a day range, and now I don’t drink at all. Alcoholism means different things for different people, but I can say that 6 drinks basically means that drinking is your primary hobby, even if you’re not having other problems.
@lunchcoma if you have to drink every day you’re an alcoholic regardless of how many drinks you’re having. Good for you! 👌
I don’t think having one drink per day would make someone be labelled an alcoholic, lol. I don’t think one would cause people to f up jobs & relationships the way many drinks will do.
They should just let the old bird drink however much she likes. I bet at 95 she doesn’t have a lot of things that give her pleasure. What’s she preparing to do?… run a marathon?…swim the Channel? I say drink away Lizzie. Enjoy whatever time you have left.
“The most important part of her reign” What the hell? We’re on queen death watch, while her revolting heirs act like jackals and scumbags. Super important. Let the old woman drank, she has to put up with those people (not that she’s better, just old)
The important part is England NEEDS the Jubilee to bring in money. They will keep her alive no matter what for that.
I know people were making Weekend at Bernie’s jokes recently, but it seems like we might be getting to that point. They’re trying to keep her alive fir the Jubilee.
Seriously….so sick and morbid.
No wonder she uses a cane. I don’t know anything about her health, but I just attended a memorial service for a friend who died of alcoholism (this was the second friend in 2 years). Both of them had neurological and cognitive issues – ataxia, neuropathy, one didn’t develop alcoholic dementia until the last 3 months of his life, the most recent one was in a state of dementia for 5 years.
I’m very sorry for your loss. I drank heavily for 16 years and have now been sober for almost 8 years, about to be 40. I’m terrified of what I may have done to myself all those years. So far, I’m ok neurologically but my liver and kidneys have taken a hit and I just have to wait and see what the future holds. I regret a lot.
Congrats on your sobriety. My husband is 38 years sober and I have so much respect for recovering alcoholics. I’m no doctor but If you’ve been sober that many years your body should be in pretty good shape.
Thanks, @minx. Congratulations to your husband, now that’s an accomplishment!
“one of her few pleasures…” Oh please.
If I make it to 95, I’m drinking whatever I want.
Alcoholism is a family disease. And that explains so much.
If I had offspring like Chucky and the other 2… I would need the alcohol from the minute my eyes opened too 🤣🤣🤣
She is enormously wealthy, but after watching The Crown I can see why she needs to drink.
Ditto for Margaret. I’m assuming it’s the cigarettes that did the damage in her case.
Seriously. What a horrible life for them both.
She’s no where near as bad as her mother was.
But I agree that the side effects of stopping at her age might outweigh the benefits of quitting…
I thought health issue between patient and doctor is confidential?
How does katie nichols get this info?
Katie Nichols fabricates stories, is my guess.
Whether it’s a palatable excuse for the public, or the flat out truth, suggesting she cut out alcohol so she’s pert and alert for the Jubilee is a pretty shitty reason for treating the queen like a racehorse in training, or a 17 year old, 98 pound model told to lose 10 pounds by Tuesday.
Less than 1% of Britons live past 90.
At this point, any decisions made for the Queen not based on her comfort and enjoyment of life seem pretty irrelevant to me.
+1
@Betsy. My reference was more to the way the Kardashians over share practically every aspect of their lives. The royal family is over sharing. This information did not need to be made public. A lot of the stuff coming out this past two years did not need to be made public.
You forgot about Charles sex tapes
How do we know she starts drinking at midday and keeps on drinking? Source?
Cue to the next article about how Wills was concerned for granny and was paramount in getting the doctors to take away her cocktail and zoom hour with H & M and kids.
All I’m getting from this is that the woman has been drunk her entire reign. It would explain a LOT.
I mean, if it was good enough for Winston Churchill…
No, I don’t really mean that, but I can just picture the lumps of greasy flesh that call themselves ‘Royal Reporter’ squalling about how being constantly mildly drunk his entire adult life was what allowed Sir Winston to be so great and what is allowing Bobo the Johnson to follow in his footsteps re: greatness, rabblerabblerabbleMeghanrabblerabble, Queenie needs to be constantly mildly drunk FOR THE GOOD OF THE NATION!
Ok that mesh of words was epic. And yeah, if only they’d drink more, for the good of the nation, they’d definitely suddenly find drivers for the post-brexit era. The whole she has a glass of champagne before bed every night is very Marie Antoinette let them eat cake vibes.
Just the thought of champagne before bed is giving me heartburn.
This is such a weird story. In what world is four strong cocktails a DAY normal? I can’t drink that much in a day and I am 37. I can’t been do 3 anymore – it messes me up the next day. I hope she doesn’t have any queenly duties to do in the afternoon / evening. I can’t imagine functioning and making important decisions for my country with that much alcohol in my system.
On the other hand, for goodness sakes she’s 95. I wish she would hand off her duties and enjoy her remaining years however she’d like.
People do build up a tolerance.
Really, what important decisions for the country is she making?
Exactly, she’s not getting smashed on 4 drinks throughout the day because of tolerance.
Not making important decisions and boredom. It prob gets so boring and monotonous after a while that the alcohol starts as a dopamine rush.
4 strong cocktails a day is alcoholism.
Well, that explains why she’s been so smiley since her husband died.
I know it’s off-topic but those “assymetrical” hats are beginning to irk me. Do they think it makes them look more interesting? They just come off as crooked to me.
I call BS on this story. Most doctors tell their patients reaching the end of their lives to eat and drink whatever they want, just in moderation. Liz is probably pickled by now and cutting back would kill her.
It is certainly a weird story that doesn’t paint her in a very flattering light. CH machinations perhaps?
That does sound like a lot of alcohol on a daily basis, especially at her age. I’d be under the table if I started drinking gin midday. I wonder why they had to announce this, instead of just cutting back. I think in general a lot of us started drinking more during the pandemic. Every time I go to the doctors, they start asking about drinking, how much I drink daily/ weekly. Honestly find it invasive and annoying since I’m not a heavy drinker or give any indications of it. Maybe it’s something they just ask more about now.
They do it as part of health assessment. It (I’m sure you know) can cause fatal liver disease, and is a risk factor for many types of cancer: breast, bowel and head/neck cancers (especially oral). It can also cause cardiomyopathy, and is associated with all kinds of risky behaviors.
Deleted
Too bad she doesn’t go the Prince Philip route, retire and do whatever the hell she wants to do with her life. Now she needs to stop drinking booze so the institution can parade her around and throw a party. At 95 I hope I can eat and drink whatever I want 🙄
The U.K. NHS definition of binge drinking for women is more than six units of alcohol at a time / in a day. Which is more than one drink. Unless it’s a very large strong drink. There are many things to dislike about the royals – I would prefer they were abolished – but I can’t get terribly worked up about the queen’s drinking habits.
Damn it this was the last thing I liked about them. The massive suspension of reality it takes to start drinking gin at noon and not see it as excessive. It’s so British upper class if all of the novels I read are to be believed.
I’m with the opinion that she’s probably on some medication that interacts badly with alcohol, though at 95, she should be able to ingest whatever she wants.
Also, it doesn’t surprise me at all to learn she’s a functional alcoholic. I’m sure they’re all heavy drinkers- I know I’d self medicate if that was my life.
Her mother was pretty much, and Will and Kate drink frequently as well, apparently. And smoke … and it shows.
I think it’s cruel and unusual punishment to take pleasure away from somebody who is so old. When I was in my early 70′s I gave myself permission to get as pickled in as many ways feasible in order to find life tolerable.
I don’t drive, don’t work, and I cherish my favorite drinks and drugs more than I ever enjoyed working. Looking at death and loss close-up, it’s preferable to handle it with the philosophical possibilities provided by a pill or a chocolate or a strong drink. Also basically bad television improves when you will yourself into stupidity.
I am sorry, but imo I smell willie in this. The queen needs to go for him to be closer to becoming the king. Rushing granny out, then full scale attack on Charles. I see the evil plan for what it is. Diabolical is my take on this leak on the medical history of the queen. Otherwise it makes no sense coming out now, as she has been boozing a long time.
This! But I think it’s to spark doubt that she doesn’t have her wits about her, and that’s why she’s making Andrew decisions the way she is.
But who is leaking her involvement with paying his bills?, then coming out with he is against Andrew. Bad feeble queen, strong firm, should be the king now willie?. Something stinks in Denmark, as the saying goes.
@Margaret, if it’s coming from any camp it’s Camp Keenbridge. We know Kate & Carole are tight with Katie Nicholl. It’s a funny story. See, for me, if Nicholl wrote that the Queen enjoyed shots of bourbon and a few puffs of a cigar whilst looking at a horse racing program..I’d totally buy that understanding/experiencing the horse racing scene. I still think the title of this post is one of the best titles ever. I think dealing with courtiers/grey men/rotas/dumb@ss family members in England waiting for you to die is excuse enough to tipple on the regular, if one chose to.
Holy crap, that’s quite a bit of booze every day! Wow!
“The Queen allows sparkling wine to be grown from her vines at Windsor Great Park….” English wine???? Gross. Count me out. I wonder if anyone actually drinks this Windsor wine…..assuming Camilla leaves some for everyone else…..Although with everyone trying to dry out the Queen against her will (I imagine it’s against her will), wouldnt it be funny if she started sneaking out to her “vines” in the middle of the night and making toilet wine with those grapes……
I didn’t pick up on it earlier. Wondering now if the English wine Charles’ Aston Martin runs on is Windsor wine. hmmmm Guessing it tastes like sh!t but fuels a car well.
All the big Champagne houses have bought vineyards in England. Climate change means that English wine is much better than it used to be, and is the coming thing.
Sorry, but this story is bullshlt.
Another made up story by a RR faux journalist and faux royal expert. I doubt The Queen is even drinking that much, maybe a spirits (g&t anyone?) before dinner and a glass of wine at dinner. And who ever heard of a glass of champagne before bed? That proves it was made up. If nothing else, the Queen knows there is a time and place for everything.
(Not counting Andrew here, or maybe she’s got his fate waiting for him and she’s dragging it out just to let him twist and spin? But that’s for another day??)
It seems a bit dangerous to go cold turkey like that, especially for a woman of her age. She seems to be doing fine with her current routine. Like they say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. There’s two substances that stand out for being very dangerous to quit without a taper down or medically detoxing. Those are
Benzodiazepams and Alcohol and neither one should be cut off suddenly, without medical help. It can lead to seizures and death in some instances. I remember reading about Amy Winehouse trying to get sober, by isolating herself in an apartment, with only a guard at the outside door. If she was going through alcohol withdrawal without any medical help, she probably had a seizure. It seems like she could have afforded some medical care. Maybe, she thought that she could do it on her own. Unfortunately, that kind of thinking can be disastrous. Leave well enough alone.
She’s 95, she recently lost her husband of over 70 years and most of her friends now have gone too; let her drink whatever she wants. This is all about making sure she gets to the Jubilee so the country can have a big party and that it’s not having a big funeral instead. Too much of a burden to place on her shoulders IMO, despite what she might have vowed to do when she was 21. She’s earned the right to enjoy her cocktails.
The Queen and Philip led very ‘separate lives’.
Then she should either sh*t or get off the throne. She made that hubristic vow at age 21 she can bloody well unmake it now tht it’s so embarrassingly obvious tht she’s being propped up. Don’t these welfare royals know the meaning of the word ENOUGH!?
“Don’t these welfare royals know the meaning of the word ENOUGH!?” No, they don’t. They believe they were chosen for their role by God and that they are special. As much as I disagree with that notion, Elizabeth is 95 years old and I’m prepared to cut her some slack and let herself drink herself into oblivion if that’s what she wants to do. If that course ends up shortening her life, so be it.
Why did the RF sold this story. Almost all the youngster didnt want the royalties anymore and then they try to demeaning the queen.
The ONLY royal that the britain care for.
Wilie are you nuts!
Just wait for your time. This stupid man.
I hereby nominate this thread title for entry into the Celebitchy Hall of Headline Fame.
Priceless!
And I would NOT put it past that little guttersnipe William to have fed this to one of his press flunkies.