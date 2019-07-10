Boozehound Queen Elizabeth doesn’t drink wine, only drinks hard liquor

Queen Elizabeth II

I’m a little bit obsessed with the alcohol consumption of royalty, if you hadn’t noticed already. Usually when we’re talking about drunk royal ladies, we’re talking about the Duchess of Cornwall doing shots of rum on tour and guzzling wine at local festivals and/or unhinged presidential state visits. Camilla is a well-known boozehound. But we only learned a few years ago that the Queen is quite a boozehound too. It makes sense – the Queen Mum was quite the drinker, so that’s how QEII grew up, surrounded by lots of alcoholic beverages. The Queen reportedly consumes at least four alcoholic beverages a day, sometimes more, and most of the beverages are gin & tonic, champagne, maybe a martini. But apparently, the Queen isn’t much of a wine drinker:

Queen Elizabeth passes on wine — at least, her own wine. The 93-year-old monarch visited the National Institute of Agricultural Botany near Cambridge on Tuesday to celebrate 100 years of crop research, where conversation turned to the rising popularity of English wine. Tina Barsby, chief executive of NIAB, told reporters, “NIAB is involved in almost every crop, and one of our people mentioned we had an experiential vineyard in Kent and she said she had some vines in Windsor.”

“I told her that the official wine for the Oxford and Cambridge boat race was English sparkling rather than French champagne, and that English wine was becoming more popular and much better,” Barsby continued. “And she said, ‘I don’t actually drink wine myself, but I hear it’s very good.’”

[From People]

People goes on to say that the Queen Mum was a wine-drinker, and you have to remember this too: Camilla’s father was a wine merchant, and Camilla pretty much grew up in the wine trade and she knows a lot about wineries and all of that. I’m not saying it’s all connected and that the Queen is purposefully snubbing Camilla, of course not. I just find it interesting that, like, the Queen was chosen for this event when clearly Camilla would have enjoyed it more. Camilla probably would have moved into National Institute of Agricultural Botany for a few months so she could learn more about wine and taste-test all of the new wines on the come up. It’s also more than possible that wine just doesn’t agree with the Queen – some people are vinophiles, some are not. Personally, I can only nurse a nice, dry white wine but most reds make me sick and give me a bad headache.

PS… Stop making this poor 93-year-old woman shovel dirt, okay?

The Queen Cambridge

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Boozehound Queen Elizabeth doesn’t drink wine, only drinks hard liquor”

  1. Wandlessworth says:
    July 10, 2019 at 11:22 am

    It mostly sounds like she just sort of insulted them.

    Reply
  2. ME says:
    July 10, 2019 at 11:23 am

    Whenever I visit family in the U.K. I am shocked at the amount of drinking they do. It’s a huge part of the culture there…don’t know why though.

    Reply
  3. Seraphina says:
    July 10, 2019 at 11:25 am

    I find it hilarious TQ has dietary restrictions like no garlic and has a limited menu variety, but drinks like that. I wish I could. But I’m sure with all she has to deal with and has to hear, those drinks need to keep coming. Like I said, I wish I could drink like that. It would make life more tolerable. And I too can’t do reds anymore :( . They make me ill after I had my kids. So it’s beer, hard liquor and whites.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    July 10, 2019 at 11:25 am

    Haha, yes Camilla would have loved that.

    As an aside, my mother has always been anti-Camilla because of Diana (she wasn’t a big royal/Diana person, just only read headlines and sided with Diana) but she said to me last week that “after that WINK, Camilla has my undying respect.” LOLOL.

    Reply
  5. Senator Fan says:
    July 10, 2019 at 11:39 am

    LOL! The Queen is a boozehound! I love it! And it made my day!

    Reply
  6. Wellsie says:
    July 10, 2019 at 11:42 am

    Here I was thinking I should cut down on my drinking. Now I know I am fit to be a queen!

    Reply
  7. Mego says:
    July 10, 2019 at 11:55 am

    How do we get from the Queen doesn’t drink wine to she’s a boozehound? I heard that reports of her drinking was greatly exaggerated in the media too. She likes a fortified wine Dubonnet and gin like her mother did.

    Reply
  8. kerwood says:
    July 10, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    Her Majesty insisted on planting the tree by herself. She’s far from perfect but I love her.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment