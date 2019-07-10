Sienna Miller: ‘I really have respect for those women who can dress up for the school run’

Sienna Miller covers the latest issue of Porter to promote her role in The Loudest Voice, the miniseries about Roger Ailes’ rise to power as the head of Fox News. Sienna plays Beth Ailes, Roger Ailes’ third (and last) wife. From what I can see, Beth was younger than Roger Ailes, but she was not as young as Sienna Miller (who is 37). They loaded Sienna up with prosthetics on her face to make her look older and heavier. Because that’s what’s being done now – instead of hiring a middle-aged actress who looks the part, they just decided to get a “hot actress” and “ugly her up.” It’s insane. I feel the same way about Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes – why not just hire f–king Paul Giamatti and be done with it? Anyway, Sienna talks to Porter about researching the role and a lot of other stuff – you can read the full interview here. Some highlights:

Watching Fox News for research: “I did have to watch a lot of Fox News. But you know what? Even before I got this project, I would often flip between the two – CNN and Fox News – if there was something going on, like the Kavanaugh hearings, and you understand completely why that network has so much influence. They’re speaking with such conviction, like: ‘This is our truth, and we will support it.’ If you spend 20 minutes with Fox, you’re like, ‘Oh, well…maybe…’ And you know it’s total bulls**t.”

Watching the unfolding #MeToo moment at Fox News: “It was really kind of essential to the whole Me Too, Time’s Up moments. I was fortunate that I’ve never – of course, we’ve experienced sexual harassment in our lives because we’re women – but I’ve never, within my industry, had that experience. I’ve been screamed at and underpaid and undervalued and treated like s**t, but no one had ever, luckily, propositioned me in that way, or gone there. But yes, it felt like a moment for women to rise up, if nothing else, for other women.”

Raising her daughter in New York: “I love it. It gives kids a real grit, strength and resilience. You can’t really shield them from anything, which is amazing. She loves England – when we go back and the parks are not metal with cement floors, they’re all wood with grass and it’s bucolic and beautiful. She’s like, ‘Why do we not live here? It makes absolutely no sense. Everything is so pretty.’ But it’s much better if we all live here for now. I think we’ll end up going back eventually. Not to London – I’d have to go somewhere very rural.”

On the paparazzi situation: “[It has] calmed down… I wouldn’t say I’m hounded… They exist. It’s frustrating. They know that every morning, at a certain time, I walk my kid to school. Whereas in the past they might be right in front of my face shouting, they’re now hiding behind bins on the other side of the street. I can somewhat ignore it, but also, I don’t want to get papped at 8:15 in the morning, [when] I refuse to put makeup on or put on an outfit. I really have respect for those women who can dress up for the school run. But I refuse to capitulate, and therefore just end up looking horrendous in the Daily Mail most days, covered in cereal.”

On how her style has changed: “In my early twenties, I was much more creative and much braver with what I wore. Nowadays there’s just no time to play in a wardrobe like there was before I had kids. Also, my wardrobe is literally the size of this table because I live in New York City. So I don’t even know what I have. I don’t really shop anymore. I have staples – great vintage Levi’s and nice T-shirts. I just wear jeans and T-shirts and sweaters. I recycle ten things.

On Instagram: “I don’t even have the app. It’s very utopian, like everybody should feel ok and connected, but I do see that people are more anxious, more depressed and less connected than they were before. When I had [the app], every car ride, every spare moment would be catching up on that, versus actually sitting and being alone with whatever I was feeling. You have to be willing to really expose your world and your life and open that up to people, and I just can’t do it without a f**k ton of anxiety. But as soon as I’m around someone who’s got it, I’m like, ‘Gimme your phone,’ and I just totally crack out on it.”