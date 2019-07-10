Sienna Miller: ‘I really have respect for those women who can dress up for the school run’

Sienna Miller covers the latest issue of Porter to promote her role in The Loudest Voice, the miniseries about Roger Ailes’ rise to power as the head of Fox News. Sienna plays Beth Ailes, Roger Ailes’ third (and last) wife. From what I can see, Beth was younger than Roger Ailes, but she was not as young as Sienna Miller (who is 37). They loaded Sienna up with prosthetics on her face to make her look older and heavier. Because that’s what’s being done now – instead of hiring a middle-aged actress who looks the part, they just decided to get a “hot actress” and “ugly her up.” It’s insane. I feel the same way about Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes – why not just hire f–king Paul Giamatti and be done with it? Anyway, Sienna talks to Porter about researching the role and a lot of other stuff – you can read the full interview here. Some highlights:
Watching Fox News for research: “I did have to watch a lot of Fox News. But you know what? Even before I got this project, I would often flip between the two – CNN and Fox News – if there was something going on, like the Kavanaugh hearings, and you understand completely why that network has so much influence. They’re speaking with such conviction, like: ‘This is our truth, and we will support it.’ If you spend 20 minutes with Fox, you’re like, ‘Oh, well…maybe…’ And you know it’s total bulls**t.”
Watching the unfolding #MeToo moment at Fox News: “It was really kind of essential to the whole Me Too, Time’s Up moments. I was fortunate that I’ve never – of course, we’ve experienced sexual harassment in our lives because we’re women – but I’ve never, within my industry, had that experience. I’ve been screamed at and underpaid and undervalued and treated like s**t, but no one had ever, luckily, propositioned me in that way, or gone there. But yes, it felt like a moment for women to rise up, if nothing else, for other women.”
Raising her daughter in New York: “I love it. It gives kids a real grit, strength and resilience. You can’t really shield them from anything, which is amazing. She loves England – when we go back and the parks are not metal with cement floors, they’re all wood with grass and it’s bucolic and beautiful. She’s like, ‘Why do we not live here? It makes absolutely no sense. Everything is so pretty.’ But it’s much better if we all live here for now. I think we’ll end up going back eventually. Not to London – I’d have to go somewhere very rural.”
On the paparazzi situation: “[It has] calmed down… I wouldn’t say I’m hounded… They exist. It’s frustrating. They know that every morning, at a certain time, I walk my kid to school. Whereas in the past they might be right in front of my face shouting, they’re now hiding behind bins on the other side of the street. I can somewhat ignore it, but also, I don’t want to get papped at 8:15 in the morning, [when] I refuse to put makeup on or put on an outfit. I really have respect for those women who can dress up for the school run. But I refuse to capitulate, and therefore just end up looking horrendous in the Daily Mail most days, covered in cereal.”
On how her style has changed: “In my early twenties, I was much more creative and much braver with what I wore. Nowadays there’s just no time to play in a wardrobe like there was before I had kids. Also, my wardrobe is literally the size of this table because I live in New York City. So I don’t even know what I have. I don’t really shop anymore. I have staples – great vintage Levi’s and nice T-shirts. I just wear jeans and T-shirts and sweaters. I recycle ten things.
On Instagram: “I don’t even have the app. It’s very utopian, like everybody should feel ok and connected, but I do see that people are more anxious, more depressed and less connected than they were before. When I had [the app], every car ride, every spare moment would be catching up on that, versus actually sitting and being alone with whatever I was feeling. You have to be willing to really expose your world and your life and open that up to people, and I just can’t do it without a f**k ton of anxiety. But as soon as I’m around someone who’s got it, I’m like, ‘Gimme your phone,’ and I just totally crack out on it.”
It does legitimately seem like moving to New York has been very good for her. I remember when she lived in London and I remember her peak It Girl phase. It was chaotic and it’s a miracle she was able to come out of that. She also gave testimony in the Leveson Inquiry, which was the British hacking situation where so many British tabloids were just regularly hacking into celebrities & royals’ phones and answering machines to get information. She probably feels like she can just live a much more private and low-key life in New York. Also: “I really have respect for those women who can dress up for the school run. But I refuse to capitulate…” To be fair, I don’t see many photos from her school runs on the Daily Mail anymore.
Russell Crowe and Paul Giamatti are about the same size weight-wise so I don’t think that is really an issue. Now if they had cast say Leo DiCaprio as Roger Ailes then I would agree with you lol
Crowe is fat now, but he’s still traditionally handsome in the face and has the body-type of someone who used to be buff. Put another way, if we are talking about rich power brokers of a certain age, Crowe would be far above average looks wise for that circle.
I don’t understand the modern American cinematic obsession with always casting the youngest, most conventionally attractive person they can get away with in any given role. It really does take something away from the visuals and takes you out of the story at a certain point, even if the folks casted are doing the best they can. And it unnecessarily takes work from character actors who would probably do a better job.
A lot of those women dressed for the school run are likely on their way to work lol. You know those pesky 9 to 5ers.
Exactly. I’m a single mom and I have to dress professionally for my 8-6 job so it’s not like I’m doing it to look good for carpool lol
Hmn. To be fair to Sienna, given the type of school she sends her kid to, many if not most of those moms don’t have 9 to 5s. They may be senior executives with flexibility, business owners, or stay-at-home parents with lots of help at home.
I don’t think those woman are “dressing up,” I think they’re going to work.
On the days I’m home it’s ponytail, no make up and sweats or shorts or yoga pants. I’m too old to try and look good for other people. And with housework and kids, comfort is key. I still shower in the morning (🤣) but comfort is key.