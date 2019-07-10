Elijah Wood photographed out with his pregnant girlfriend, is probably engaged

Is Elijah Wood Engaged — and About to Be a Dad? Actor Photographed with Partner Mette-Marie Kongsved https://t.co/RGCAWUsLv6 — People (@people) July 10, 2019



I love hearing about celebrities who keep their love lives completely undercover. I’m thinking of Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano, Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter and Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser (are they even still together)? All three couples had babies without saying anything to the press. You could make the argument that they’re not very famous, but consider all the minor celebrities who have made cottage industries out of their personal lives, and all the celebrities who do that but act like they’re above it. (Ahem Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Jennifer Garner.) That’s what came to mind when I saw the photo of Elijah Wood and his pregnant girlfriend/likely fiance, Danish movie producer Mette-Marie Kongsved. Kongsved was wearing what looked like an engagement ring. I’m happy for him! Here’s some of People’s writeup and they have the photo on their site.

Is Elijah Wood preparing for fatherhood? The actor, 38, was photographed alongside his partner Mette-Marie Kongsved in Los Angeles on Monday shopping for furniture before visiting a Best Buy store. Wood kept things casual in jeans, brown shoes and a button-down over a patterned white shirt. Meanwhile Kongsved — a Danish movie producer — sported a noticeable baby bump under a burnt-orange-colored midi dress, as well as a ring on her left hand.

[From People]

I recently saw Elijah in a movie with Melanie Lynskey on Netflix called I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore. It’s an underrated film that I recommend. He’s been doing TV and voice work. Ooh this story also reminds me of Joseph Gordon Levitt, who has two children with a scientist and yet we have no idea of their names. Now I’m thinking of Daniel Radcliffe. Is he coupled-up because I want him to have a secret baby next. (Yes he is!)