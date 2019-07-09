“Beyonce is the centerpiece of ‘The Lion King’ promotional image” links
  • July 09, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Beyonce is front and center of a clearly Photoshopped promotional image for The Lion King. I feel like this promotional tour is going to be amazing. [LaineyGossip]
Strange facts which you probably didn’t know! [OMG Blog]
Los Angeles peeps are already salty about Kawhi Leonard. [The Blemish]
G-Eazy wants to play Elvis, can we not. [Dlisted]
Riverdale cast remembers Luke Perry. [Seriously OMG]
Who else will get ensnared in the Jeffrey Epstein situation? [Pajiba]
Karolina Kurkova paired a beautiful shirtdress with… jeans. [GFY]
T&L wonder if there’s any point to Stranger Things. [Tom & Lorenzo]
I still love the fact that Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix take a martial arts class together. [JustJared]

5 Responses to ““Beyonce is the centerpiece of ‘The Lion King’ promotional image” links”

  1. ME says:
    July 9, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    Why is the Lion King promotion so serious and dramatic lol. Of course Beyonce is in the middle of the pic, the BeeHive would murder if she wasn’t ! The cast is spot on I think…a lot of talent.

    Reply
  2. lisa says:
    July 9, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    Is Disney doing a “NEW VERSION” of the Lion King? It’s one of my favorites. I saw it on Broadway and it was amazing. What I don’t understand is why is this promotion so focused on Beyonce. Nala is important to the movie. More so as the young Nala. But I don’t know why the focus is on Beyonce and not SIMBA.. SIMBA.. SIMBA.. who he is star of The Lion King. All this is making me not want to see it. Saw Shahadi Wright Joseph doing an interview. She is fabulous. I want more of her and the young man playing Simba. Why the focus on the adults and not the younger cast? I want more about the other cast. Too much focus on Beyonce (who I do like) but this is overkill. They are turning one of my favorites about one person. STOP

    Reply

