Duchess Meghan’s security told peasants not to take her photo at Wimbledon

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex attended one match at Wimbledon. It was Serena Williams’ second round, and Meghan and Serena are friends and so that’s why Meghan attended. It just so happened that Serena played that match on Court 1, the second biggest court at the All-England Club, and Court 1 does not have a Royal Box, only Center Court has a Royal Box. Which meant that Meghan and her two friends were seated among the peasantry. Which means that the peasantry could conceivably… like, take photos of Meghan. And apparently the royal protection officers had a problem with that, at least according to one woman who was there.
Meghan Markle was branded ‘childish’ and a ‘control freak’ today after it emerged her security team warned tennis fans against taking pictures of her at Wimbledon – including one mystified VIP who had no idea the royal was in the crowd. The former Suits star, 37, made a surprise visit to Court 1 on Thursday to watch Serena Williams accompanied by her old friends Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth, who could be among Archie’s secret godparents.
Sally Jones, 64, was seated in the same row as the Duchess of Sussex and during the match was ordered not to take photographs in her direction because the royal was there ‘in a private capacity’ – even though there were 12,000 people in Court 1 and millions watching on TV. The shocked PR consultant from Warwickshire, who worked as a sports broadcaster for the BBC and ITV for decades, said Meghan’s bodyguard looked ‘embarrassed’ when she told him she was actually taking a picture of Serena and revealed she hadn’t spotted Meghan until he pointed her out.
Mrs Jones told MailOnline the Duchess was ‘clearly looking around looking to see who was looking at her’, adding: ‘Harry and Meghan see themselves more as A-list celebrities rather than royals carrying out their duties. It’s control-freakery. There were around 200 photographers snapping away at her but security were sent to warn an old biddy like me. It makes them look silly. It’s childish and takes us for fools’.
Another spectator took a selfie of himself and Court 1 near her – but Meghan’s bodyguard also warned him about taking pictures. Kensington Palace declined to comment on the row today – but a royal source told MailOnline: ‘It’s not uncommon for personal protection officers accompanying any members of the Royal Family to ask people not to take pictures so they can engage with people and events rather than camera phones’.
For the love of God. Yeah, I watched this match and there was a definite buzz around the court and in all of the commentary boxes when Meghan went to her seat, and the ESPN commentators talked about Meghan’s presence several times during the match too. There were cutaways to Meghan and the commentators remarked that Serena – who was struggling during that match – likely wanted to play extra-hard knowing that her friend was there. My point is that… I think many people at the match knew Meghan was there, although it’s possible this woman didn’t know (it certainly sounds like this woman was watching Meghan like a hawk though, huh). And I think the RPOs just say that to everyone? But sure, Meghan is an awful person because she didn’t want people in the stands taking her photo while she was watching Serena play. Either that or she’s really an unhinged “uppity” bitch eating crackers who always does everything wrong, clearly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.
There are pics of her getting photographs by people. What is that lady talking about.
Good lord, they’re grasping for any little bit they can use to criticise her.
Once they knew Andrew news was gonna come out, the hit piece was coming.
I saw a lot of pictures of people taking pics of her.
People are regularly told by RPOs to delete photos of Kate taken on the public streets. I’ve always thought it was intrusive and rude foe the RPO to do that — people are allowed to take photos of everyone in public spaces, and the royals shouldn’t be exempt.
Still, if the rule is good enough for Kate, it’s good enough for Meghan. It’s a stupid rule but they’re enforcing it for everyone.
Yeah, this too. I think that people should be able to take pictures of the royals. I get that they are probably trying to draw a line between public and private time, and that they don’t want things to escalate to where crowds of people are chasing the royals with their phones. So, I kind of roll my eyes at it, but I get the overall concern, I think. But, if its the rule for William and Kate, it should be the rule for Meghan.
I think the rule was put in place for two reasons:
-One: the Public v Private parts of their (and the kids’)lives. They *are* entitled to some private time where they’re not on display like zoo animals. This goes for ALL the Royals. While personally, I don’t think it *should* be a big deal to snap a pic if you see them out and about, as long as you’re not bothering/intrusive (and NOT using a telephoto lens from a road a mile away!!), I can understand not wanting to be on public “display” 24/7 every single day of your existence.
-Two: They don’t want this to turn into Diana’s existence, where she was literally hounded and chased to death. We all saw how that turned out.
So yes, in this instance, I can see RPOs asking for no pics in their private time. However, going so far as to ask people to delete…can they force people to do this?? Seriously asking.
@Jan – yeah, I get the distinction between private and public, and like I said I can completely see the overall security concern if there is no prevention of it. It’s a fine line to walk for the royals sometimes and I’m not sure what the overall right protocol should be.
Re: the deleting, I think that has been reported several times with Will and Kate, that their RPO asks people to delete photos. That’s one of the reasons people figure when there are pictures of them released on “private time,” its been somewhat sanctioned.
Can they “order” people not to take pictures?
I liked her blazer better when she was seated, seeing the whole thing…looks sort of 90s. Don’t care for the hat either. She looks beautiful though.
This is the thing: when Diana pleaded for more privacy for herself and her sons on vacation (private time) it just made the photographers want to take more photos.
Same thing when Diana gave her time and space speech…the paps went into a frenzy to get photos.
The only thing that works is legal action.
Right, but what I mean is, do bodyguards or whomever have the authority or legal standing to order people not to take pictures? I can see a request. But if people still want to take pictures, what happens? I would hope they wouldn’t have their phones confiscated. If I were in the stands, you better believe I’d take pictures of Meghan.
I saw a picture of the guy taking the selfie, he was VERY close to her. It’s unlikely her RPO knew whether it was a picture of Meghan or a selfie. Even though it WAS a selfie (you could see it on his phone), that still seemed very invasive to me and not the same as someone covertly snapping a picture of Meghan from a few rows away. My guess is this Mrs Brooks was not being as subtle as she thought, or was acting in such a way to draw the attention of the RPOs. I doubt they were going up to every person who took her picture and telling them to stop.
But, the bit about them being celebrities and “Control freaks” is just typical at this point. Kate and William’s RPOs tell people not to take pictures, even when they are in public spaces. There’s a reason why, even at events like horse trials, very few pictures end up being released.
No, it was not a selfie, that is a photoshopped photo. This is a non-story. Nobody was sitting in her row. She sat there with her two friends and nobody else.
Wait, really? Ha that just makes it worse. I didn’t see anything about that being photoshopped. So if he was that close taking a picture of her, I can absolutely see why the RPO stepped in (but like I said, even if it WAS a selfie, he was still being invasive.)
Exactly, if that man hadn’t been taking a selfie he would have been very intrusive. It wasnt a case of someone standing 100ft away taking a photo, it was someone literally standing 3ft in front of Meghan with his camera seemingly in her face. I’m sure he told the RPO that he wasnt taking a pic of Meghan and all was well but of course some random woman who didn’t actually know what happened had to run to the press.
Wait, the “old biddy’s” statement doesn’t make sense. If she was taking a picture of Serena on the court, why would she be looking at Meghan in the stands?
Could be Meghan was a few rows down and to the side, and Serena was playing on that side? Conceivably, Meghan could’ve been “in the shot” that way…?
That’s what it sounds like to me.
She claimed that she was in the same row as Meghan but if you look at the photos, there was no one around them for several rows. I can’t imagine that an RPO is going to walk all the way over several rows away to tell someone not to take photos, especially if, as this woman claimed many people were taking photos. It makes no sense.
I think this is common practice with the security (not just royal security but with politicians I have heard of it when very famous celebrities in public places), esp when in public you will always get one moron who will always get in everyones way to get a selfie. I have seen this too many times. I have witnessed idiots try to get selfies of themselves with a play in progress in the background just because someone semi famous is in it and they want the social media attention.
Like the whole influencer nonsense I would love the selfie obsession to die a quick death.
Moving on from this incredibly petty “controversy” – Meghan looks SO GOOD right now. That little bit of remaining baby weight makes her look amazingly good – like she should just stay at this weight.
Also I know it wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but I kind of love her Dick Tracy/mafia vibe that’s going on with the hat and the blazer. And I’m glad she wore jeans (which also reinforces the whole “I’m here as a private citizen” things) because no new mother should have to dress up just to go to a tennis match. They’ve got enough going on! (To be fair, I don’t really think anyone should have to dress up to watch tennis but I know it’s tradition and all that).
Wait, this is not one of those defensible moments. … she WASN’T interacting with the crowd, so that ‘excuse’ provided by the bodyguard obviously holds no ground. She was in public, and when in public she is a public figure. I’m supportive of every care being taken to protect their son from invasive, cruel commentary. But when she steps out, why can’t her picture be taken? If bodyguards (she?) didn’t make such a big deal of it, I don’t think anyone else would either. Never have I heard the Queen saying don’t take my picture when you’re six seats (or whatever) away from me. Is this a case of being royal whilst black, being oversensitive, or being a dick? I’m not sure, honestly, but as no one is perfect and as a huge Megan fan and defender, I’m kind of confused. On the one hand, sounds silly…don’t take my picture when I’m watching tennis in public and in a public, well-camera-ed place…….on the other hand….um, not sure what the other hand is, in truth. This does seem a little diva-ish…but then, can’t hardly blame her for being over-sensitive…but can for being over-reactive….not sure ……
I find this story hard to believe since it was strategically released a week after the match in order to maximize/incite more hate and outrage after the christening. This is just another hit piece on Meghan and payback from the media because she and Harry keep shutting them out.
But she was a celebrity before she became a royal. She CHOSE a life of publicity and getting her picture taken. If there is any ounce of truth to her asking for her picture not to be taken (which I do believe there is) that is ridiculous.
JayZ and Beyonce know when they go to a basketball game, half the people will be focused on them. The same is true for Megan. She chose her life. She chose to go.
I think the bigger issue is her sitting with about 40 empty seats around her. That’s ridiculous for Wimbledon. If you don’t want people around you, stay home. But you can’t clear out an entire section because you think you are “important”.
I’m so done with her
The Wimbledon staff led her there and gave her those seats 😂. You actually believe this? I’m sorry but after all the public places she’s been and people have taken videos and photos and she’s allowed them but suddenly a journalist that claims to be sitting next to her, who isn’t in any of the pictures, says that they suddenly can’t?
@BRITT
Dont bother. This person clearly wants to believe every negative story about Meghan.
@maddie23 – agreed!
I could be very wrong but I’ve read it was an under attended match because it was meant to be an easy win for SW. In other photos, you can see other regular spectators (not just RPO folks behind her) around.
There was a picture of man who was close to Meghan and it looked like he was taking a picture and the RPO thought he was taking close pictures of her. It was nothing considering there were people taking pictures later and we see her meeting a little boy. This is Press trying to get revenge for the birth and christening.
They’re still pissed about the birth and christening and now it’s just blatant harassment. These people are also desperate for access and are doing everything in their power to make it happen. The problem is that most people don’t care and after that christening mess, Harry and Meghan didn’t budge. This is new for them, hence the public tantrums. Piers really needs a restraining order or something because the man is unhinged. The desperation and anger is so palpable that I’m a little worried.
The different British (and some American & Canadian) news outlets are either 100% pro Meghan, or 100% against. This is true of most royals/celebrities/etc.
But, for now, the Duchess of Sussex is the pap’s shiny new toy. And, as long as people keep buying into it/commenting/clicking (the irony that I am posting here is not lost on me), the pap’s are not going to leave her alone. She is a great business transaction, pure and simple.
I remember the huge hit that the tabloids took after Diana died, because Prince Harry & William blamed the press. I’m sure all of the press for Meghan is a huge stress on Harry.
That’s why he’s so protective and I’m sure there are things going on behind the scenes that we don’t know about. She’s the meal ticket that’s not playing the game.
It seems like some of the people who are most mad about Meghan’s ascent are other “lower level” celebrities (esp self-important british ones, like piers). I think maybe they can’t stand that she was in around their celebrity level, but is now “too good” for them. Add in all the racism and they are BIG MAD. Well, she was always too good for those racist assholes, now she just has the position to match. Stay mad Mrs. Brooks. Also, who??
@Yoko_Ohno I’ve noticed that too! A lot of the ones being snarky about her are reality stars or people who were lower on the “list” than her. Hardly people who have standing to be such snobs. Whereas people secure in their fame and standing like Gwyneth Paltrow, Patricia Arquette, Blake Lively, etc have been supportive.
How can people not see that this is a smear campaign orchestrated by the British press? They are super salty about the lack of access to the Sussexes, and now they are trying to destroy their reputation.
Why is this story being reported a week after it supposedly happened? The journalist is trying to connect this with the christening drama.
I’m tired of Meghan being the scapegoat of the royal family.
100% agree. This is about about destroying them and pressuring them into access. An embarrassing tantrum is on display.
Oh look, right on time…. Meghan bashing season 2.0 has begun. Time to blow up every single perceived slight or hair out of place as the Downfall of the Monarchy and No Royal Has EVER!! And in an oddly almost coordinated way with a seeming dogged determination to ignore the international scandal blowing up rn. Never mind that if Meghan had even a passing acquaintance with Epstein she’d be in the headlines every day for the rest of her life. Nah, let’s let an accused rapist and exploiter slide, along with an allegedly complicit BP. We have the brave royal reporters holding the real power to account over here. I smell Pulitzer!
I wonder if any of her haters or detractors ever reflect honestly on the fact that she has never done ANYTHING right in the media’s eyes. Her actions, words, accent, body language, hair, body, skin tone, subconscious ticks, handwriting, pregnancy, singlehood, first marriage, divorce, second marriage, career, parenthood. At some point, surely those honest with themselves can at least acknowledge something very wrong with that? That it’s just not possible for anyone to be in the wrong for Every. Single. Thing. … at least outside of being a murderous dictator or warlord. How sobering…
Hateful people don’t care about facts. They are bullies, and Meghan is an easy, attractive target. Look at how people love to viciously attack powerful women (AOC, Michelle Obama, US women’s soccer team, etc.) Meghan is doing exactly what the other royal family members are doing, but she gets treated harshly and unfairly because those bigots can’t stand a biracial American having any kind of power.
This story is less about the Duchess of Sussex and more about Sally Jones, who seems to have some issues with her.
Bodyguards do this all the time. Do people really think that Meghan’s scanning the crowd and the second someone takes a picture, sends her bodyguard over. Meghan is living her life, having fun with her girls. The bodyguard is doing his JOB. If people don’t like it, take it up with the police.
The shocked PR consultant?
Thank you, next
Can we at least keep the narrative straight? I’m confused… is Meghan a fame hungry, camera loving, attention seeking diva or is she a privacy guarding diva who is somehow also attention-seeking for demanding more privacy? All I know is that she’s somehow in the wrong again and has total control over royal protection protocol and RPO’s actions and is not facing an unprecedented wave of racial abuse and violent threats necessitating strict security measures.