Duchess Meghan’s security told peasants not to take her photo at Wimbledon

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex attended one match at Wimbledon. It was Serena Williams’ second round, and Meghan and Serena are friends and so that’s why Meghan attended. It just so happened that Serena played that match on Court 1, the second biggest court at the All-England Club, and Court 1 does not have a Royal Box, only Center Court has a Royal Box. Which meant that Meghan and her two friends were seated among the peasantry. Which means that the peasantry could conceivably… like, take photos of Meghan. And apparently the royal protection officers had a problem with that, at least according to one woman who was there.

Meghan Markle was branded ‘childish’ and a ‘control freak’ today after it emerged her security team warned tennis fans against taking pictures of her at Wimbledon – including one mystified VIP who had no idea the royal was in the crowd. The former Suits star, 37, made a surprise visit to Court 1 on Thursday to watch Serena Williams accompanied by her old friends Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth, who could be among Archie’s secret godparents. Sally Jones, 64, was seated in the same row as the Duchess of Sussex and during the match was ordered not to take photographs in her direction because the royal was there ‘in a private capacity’ – even though there were 12,000 people in Court 1 and millions watching on TV. The shocked PR consultant from Warwickshire, who worked as a sports broadcaster for the BBC and ITV for decades, said Meghan’s bodyguard looked ‘embarrassed’ when she told him she was actually taking a picture of Serena and revealed she hadn’t spotted Meghan until he pointed her out. Mrs Jones told MailOnline the Duchess was ‘clearly looking around looking to see who was looking at her’, adding: ‘Harry and Meghan see themselves more as A-list celebrities rather than royals carrying out their duties. It’s control-freakery. There were around 200 photographers snapping away at her but security were sent to warn an old biddy like me. It makes them look silly. It’s childish and takes us for fools’. Another spectator took a selfie of himself and Court 1 near her – but Meghan’s bodyguard also warned him about taking pictures. Kensington Palace declined to comment on the row today – but a royal source told MailOnline: ‘It’s not uncommon for personal protection officers accompanying any members of the Royal Family to ask people not to take pictures so they can engage with people and events rather than camera phones’.

For the love of God. Yeah, I watched this match and there was a definite buzz around the court and in all of the commentary boxes when Meghan went to her seat, and the ESPN commentators talked about Meghan’s presence several times during the match too. There were cutaways to Meghan and the commentators remarked that Serena – who was struggling during that match – likely wanted to play extra-hard knowing that her friend was there. My point is that… I think many people at the match knew Meghan was there, although it’s possible this woman didn’t know (it certainly sounds like this woman was watching Meghan like a hawk though, huh). And I think the RPOs just say that to everyone? But sure, Meghan is an awful person because she didn’t want people in the stands taking her photo while she was watching Serena play. Either that or she’s really an unhinged “uppity” bitch eating crackers who always does everything wrong, clearly.

