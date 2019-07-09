Donald Trump & Bill Clinton deny knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes

Jeffrey Epstein pleaded not guilty yesterday in a federal court in Manhattan. He has been indicted on multiple charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Everyone assumes there will be more charges to come, especially considering the FBI raid of Epstein’s Manhattan home apparently turned up more evidence of Epstein’s crimes against children. A hearing on bail for Epstein will happen next Monday, and for now, he’s being kept in jail. There’s a huge concern with the flight risk – if Epstein is allowed bail, the man probably has dozens of passports, private planes and money hidden away, and he could easily slip out of the country and never be heard from again.
Obviously, Epstein’s name back in the news is a big problem for all of the rich and powerful predators from New York to Paris, from London to Miami. Donald Trump has not made any statement about his good friend Jeffrey Epstein, even though they socialized together throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s and Trump once called him a “terrific guy” who likes “women on the younger side.” A Trump Org spokesperson did go on the record claiming that Trump has/had “no relationship” with Epstein. Which… I mean, that denial means less than nothing, especially given the fact that Trump’s Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta was the one who shut down the investigation into Epstein a decade ago and gave Epstein such a light plea deal.
As for the Bill Clinton connection – by all accounts, Clinton and Epstein were social friends, and Clinton made use of Epstein’s private plane several times back in the day. In the wake of these new charges, Clinton decided to issue a statement through his spokesperson:
A spokesman for former President Bill Clinton said Monday that Clinton “knows nothing” about Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes after the billionaire financier pleaded not guilty to sex-trafficking charges in Manhattan federal court.
“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” according to a statement tweeted by Clinton’s press secretary Angel Ureña.
Well… at least Clinton didn’t deny knowing Epstein, which would have been a f–king lie. Clinton just claims to know nothing about the crimes. It’s still shady AF. What’s the worst case scenario for this case? That Epstein basically can’t go to trial because he has so much compromising information on all of the most powerful men in this country? That half of all of the power brokers from New York to Washington to Miami are all child-rapists? I feel sick to my stomach.
I call BS on both Dump and Bill.
I call double BS on both Don the Con and Bill. They know everything about everyone they socialized with. The secret service would have told them the background on Jeffrey Epstein. Btw, Don the Con even tweeted, 2002, he knows JF for fifteen years and he knew he likes women who are beautiful women like he does and JE like them on the young side.
It seems this man is going to take down a lot of high profile men around the country. I notice Bill Barr just recuse himself from this case.
Barr did? Good. Something about his father hiring an unqualified Epstein to teach at the Dalton School in NYC? (Famous private school for the Manhattan elite )
Exactly!!! Prince Andrew is also connected to him. Those men are disgusting.
You are so right, many, many powerful men AND women could be taken down. Pass the popcorn!!
Hard to believe. People in that circle at least heard rumours but they’ll deny knowledge of specific acts. And after the Florida deal Epstein still wasn’t shunned. This happens up and down the power scale to protect abusive men.
Two presidents and two royal families are compromised. SDNY deserves our gratitude for attempting the case. It’s going to be a nightmare for those civil servants and their families.
So true. I imagine they made sure it was bullet proof before even trying. You know men like that will try to get to their families and friends to wind this down. Thank you SDNY!
If there is any justice, DT, Clinton, Prince Andrew and Dershowitz will all get named and prosecuted (sorry Bill, live by the sword, die by the sword, as they say)
That’s just the starting line-up
Anyone involved in this needs to go to jail, regardless of their politics.
What about the Price Andrew connection? This guy’s ties run deep and worldwide. Either this will be an epic takedown or just another wealthy creep getting away with crimes against women/girls and make everything disappear.
Epstein isn’t going to name names and I fully expect that he will again escape without punishment and/or somehow get out on bail then flee the country. Have no doubt he has numerous account in overseas banks and will live out his life quite comfortably and continuing on his merry way. Have visions of the Illuminati or a whole host of mega powerful but unknown people making sure of it.
I kinda assume he won’t name names because he’s afraid of getting whacked. The people he ran with are very powerful and extremely well-connected.
Sadly I’m with you. He’ll take the fall for everyone or get mysteriously die in prison awaiting trial.
The only hope I have is that among the evidence the Feds seized is materials that incriminate the others. And if the Feds flip Ghislaine Maxwell, that could be interesting.
Jail the entire black book and throw away the key. Child predators. These rich men didn’t think for one second they’d be caught, they didn’t think why is this middle school girl here doing this, they thought ohhh I’m such a big man to this little girl. They make me sick. I want them all on trial and publicity brought to shame for their crimes and put in jail. But that will never happen. I cry for our sick world
The pedo priests aren’t going to jail. I fear this will be the same. Epstein might go down but trump, Clinton, Andrew? I doubt it. Powerful white men rarely face consequences.
I had a dream last night that I was pulled over for a traffic stop and the cop told me that trump was going to be arrested soon in connection with Epstein and that I should stock up on essentials and stay home because there would be riots. I can’t escape this bs, even in my dreams.
Oh my god. That is awful, sorry.
Where are the Pizzagate wackos. Why aren’t they shreiking about an honest to goodness child trafficking ring. Dead silence.
I have seen people speculate that Pizzagate was planted for this exact reason. Trump obviously is a life long abuser of women, and there is plenty of evidence that he also abuses young girls. So they figured this would come up, and Pizzagate was so bizarre that it inoculated them. Everyone normal knew the pizzagate believers were wackos, so this would look like the exact same conspiracy nonsense.
And you know, this possibility really chilled me.
I read the same.
The pizzagate whackos are spreading a story that Trump gave investigators all the information against Epstein and that Trump has been fighting to save those girls for years.
They are spreading this malarkey with “court documents” that have never seen spellcheck
“Fighting to save those girls” by harrassing naked children at teen pageants, raping his wife, groping his daughter, sexually assaulting two dozen women, befriending no less than FIVE convicted paedophiles, endorsing a senate candidate too creepy for frickin’ Alabama, overseeing the systematic sexual abuse of caged children in concentration camps and giving a cushy job to a man who allowed a serial child rapist and sex trafficker to walk free after 13 months?
Well I’m convinced.
These are powerful, rich, white men. Nothing is going to happen to them.
Ever since Trump was elected, I feel like people have been holding their breath, waiting for the moment when he finally gets what’s coming to him. If you haven’t notice that the a entire set of rules have been created to protect him now and in the future, then I don’t know what to tell you. And in some ways, I envy that delusion.
Leslie Wexner is the reason for Episteins wealth and connections, he gave him the NY mansion
Also they need to invade Epstein’s island, why won’t the media mention this?!
Off with their heads! You know which one I’m referring to. So tired of these animals getting away with ruining the lives of people with less power/money than is needed to protect oneself from them.
Let’s hope that in the wake of Weistein, Spacey and others that this will be taken seriously and all the disgusting men who participated in this will be brought to light and justice.
This man deserves whatever life in prison in general population brings him.
I got a feeling this time Epstein will not get off so easily. But I don’t think Trump or Bill will get taken down even though both of them had to have known what was going on. Bill even went to Epstein’s parties where young girls were everywhere. Acosta has an interesting “excuse” as to why he negotiated an abysmal plea deal with Epstein but the way he negotiated it (in secret) may potentially get him in hot water. This case is just so nauseating for a multiple reasons – young victims were turned into pimps, powerful people turned a blind eye to what was going on or worse, participated in abusing young girls, and rich assholes again were able to prove that they can get away with anything. Ugh. If it weren’t for the hot shot reporter Julie Brown, there would be no continued investigation.
Trump went to his parties. Clinton claims he didn’t. However, I am willing to believe any woman who says she saw him there, so I am waiting for these stories. I believe the women. No doubt Bill is a liar, let me be clear. I am waiting to see.
I could almost buy that Bill didn’t know at the time, this was 2001-2003. It’s possible he ended the relationship in 2003 because he was informed then. BUT…Epstein’s little friend, his chief pimp what’s her name, well she was at Chelsea’s wedding in 2010. This bothers me. I would like to hear a detailed explanation on this.
As to whether Bill partook…that’s a very open question. I just don’t know. We have never had an indication he was into underaged girls. But I am not naive and who knows what men get up to when no one is watching.
So, one thing that I feel has been undercovered…Kevin Spacey was a buddy. Is it possible Epstein also trafficked young boys? And the reason I ask this is because I KNOW in my bones Lindsey Graham is being blackmailed. No other explanation for his sudden about face after McCain died. Was McCain somehow able to protect him? You know what is crazy? None of the speculation is crazy! Because this is a case where the truth is going to be way more complex, shocking, and absolutely disgusting than anything anyone could invent.
I suspect Epstein provided whatever the client wanted. And with Graham, I suspect they were very young.
Bill knew. He has a SS detail for life. You think they don’t loon into people he’s associating with? He knew. SS knew. They didn’t care.
Evil, vile men all of them.
Man, I am sick of the BS in this country.
Epstein better get life in prison no parole.
Trump, and both the Clintons all turn my stomach. WTH, are they all psychopaths?