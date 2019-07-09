Donald Trump & Bill Clinton deny knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes

Embed from Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein pleaded not guilty yesterday in a federal court in Manhattan. He has been indicted on multiple charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Everyone assumes there will be more charges to come, especially considering the FBI raid of Epstein’s Manhattan home apparently turned up more evidence of Epstein’s crimes against children. A hearing on bail for Epstein will happen next Monday, and for now, he’s being kept in jail. There’s a huge concern with the flight risk – if Epstein is allowed bail, the man probably has dozens of passports, private planes and money hidden away, and he could easily slip out of the country and never be heard from again.

Obviously, Epstein’s name back in the news is a big problem for all of the rich and powerful predators from New York to Paris, from London to Miami. Donald Trump has not made any statement about his good friend Jeffrey Epstein, even though they socialized together throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s and Trump once called him a “terrific guy” who likes “women on the younger side.” A Trump Org spokesperson did go on the record claiming that Trump has/had “no relationship” with Epstein. Which… I mean, that denial means less than nothing, especially given the fact that Trump’s Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta was the one who shut down the investigation into Epstein a decade ago and gave Epstein such a light plea deal.

As for the Bill Clinton connection – by all accounts, Clinton and Epstein were social friends, and Clinton made use of Epstein’s private plane several times back in the day. In the wake of these new charges, Clinton decided to issue a statement through his spokesperson:

A spokesman for former President Bill Clinton said Monday that Clinton “knows nothing” about Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes after the billionaire financier pleaded not guilty to sex-trafficking charges in Manhattan federal court. “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” according to a statement tweeted by Clinton’s press secretary Angel Ureña.

[From USA Today]

Well… at least Clinton didn’t deny knowing Epstein, which would have been a f–king lie. Clinton just claims to know nothing about the crimes. It’s still shady AF. What’s the worst case scenario for this case? That Epstein basically can’t go to trial because he has so much compromising information on all of the most powerful men in this country? That half of all of the power brokers from New York to Washington to Miami are all child-rapists? I feel sick to my stomach.

