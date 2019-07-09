Duchess Kate ‘consciously worked on’ getting a ‘younger & more modern’ look

The Duchess of Cambridge has truly made some style changes over the past year, mostly in 2019. I think the answer to why and how she made some changes is simply that her old makeshift “stylist” Natasha Archer has been on maternity leave for months, and Kate hired someone who actually knew something about fashion. According to People Magazine, Archer is back at work though. Which… explains a lot, actually. It explains the doilies and buttons and ribbons and 1940s cosplay and Edwardian cosplay. But to hear some “source” tell it, Kate suddenly looks fresh and youthful now that Archer is back. ORLY.
Kate Middleton is upping her fashion game. The royal mom made two very stylish appearances in the past week — sporting the perfect summer dress to Wimbledon and a daring (yet sophisticated!) red and pink combination for Archie’s royal christening.
“Kate felt like she was in a bit of a style rut and thought she needed a little edge,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She’s consciously worked on getting her look to be a bit younger and more modern, and it’s worked!” The insider adds, “She looks amazing, and she is getting lots of compliments about it.”
Kate has had a helping hand in her bold new look. Natasha Archer, the royal’s longtime assistant and stylist, recently returned to work following her maternity leave. Kate has also brightened her look by recently adding some soft caramel highlights to her dark locks, which has added more dimension to her hair.
“She’s consciously worked on getting her look to be a bit younger and more modern, and it’s worked!” It’s worked! Mission Accomplished, peeps! Kate is convinced that she’s youthing it up with all of the yummy mummies at William’s favorite gym, I suppose. To be fair, I have noticed a subtle difference in vibe from Kate – more willingness to wear trousers and fewer wiglets, that kind of thing. But let’s be completely clear: if Kate had her way, she would absolutely step out to every event in a gigantic button-covered doily with Edwardian vibes.
I don’t care for the caramel highlights at all. She looks better with darker hair.
I have to admit I do love her hair color, those highlights are on point.
I like the hair colour too.
I’m glad she’s now testing other hairstyles than the very large voluminous curls (with lots of artificial hair) she used to prefer. It was a pretty hairstyle but at the same time, it was very childish, something I used to dream of when I was 5 years old and wanted to be a Disney princess. She looks better with more age appropriate hair imo.
People magazine, do better.
I know I shouldn’t like it… but I kind of loved that blue white and yellow floral dress. I don’t know why. I think I liked the neckline on her or something – the skirt could have been changed and it would have looked better – but I don’t know why I’m drawn to it so much because it’s the exact opposite of something I’d choose for myself.
It’s Erdem and I really liked it on her too.
While her style doesnt necessarily suit everyone and it is dated, it’s her style. If that’s what she likes then, fine. I would like to see her take more risks fashion wise and play around with it but, ultimately it’s not that bad.
I’m about 50/50 on her wardrobe. Half the time I like it, half the time I don’t.
I agree, she’s often just slightly off. She would look great in shorter hair and very modern look since she has a model-slim body.
Not sure whether to thank kaiser or not for that pictorial of ugly dresses that I now cannot unsee… 😳🤣
She’s tall and model slim, that’s all I got.
Woman has three children, is edging closer to 40, decided to change her look up a bit….sounds like a couple of phases I’ve gone through and many of my lady friends.
I picked the wrong profession, water is wet says a source.
Just ‘cause something is flowy =/= youthful. I feel like there’s two-three things Kate does, the structured coat dresses and then the super long style dresses like in the pictures here, sometimes the occasional jegging when she’s “casual”—but then she styles that with a high neck victorian looking blouse under a cargo jacket. Like nothing she does ever seems age-appropriate youthful in any way.
Who is going to break it to her that her hard work has been in vain?
“She’s consciously worked on getting her look to be a bit younger and more modern” LMAO her look is a granma look
Kate and William looked so mismatched in that photo where Kate is wearing the long flowered print dress and William in a formal suit and tie. Kate looks like she’s heading to a church BBQ while William looks like he’s heading to the British Embassy in DC.
It leads me to wonder: perhaps they left that morning from different homes…did Kate run back to her parents? Or William left for high level meetings right after that appearance?
I’ve noticed William, more lately, has looked a ZZ Top sharp dressed man.
What a pity she doesn’t put her energy into doing the job she’s employed to do. All the makeovers in the world can’t distract from her passionless and apathetic approach to her patronages.
I don’t think Kate cosplays Edwardian, there are so many ways to wear Edwardian style that look really fresh and awesome. Kate likes to cosplay 1980s Laura Ashley
PEOPLE clearly picked the wrong dresses to showcase Kate looking “younger” and “more modern”! Here, she looks frumpy, matronly and dated…
I’m not a fan of Kate’s personal style, I think it’s time to hire someone new