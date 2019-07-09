Duchess Meghan wants to become a ‘contributing editor’ for American Vogue?

About a month ago, we heard the gossip that the Duchess of Sussex had finally agreed to do some kind of photoshoot or feature with British Vogue. Sources claimed that American Vogue was in the running too, but that Meghan was leaning more towards British Vogue because of Edward Enniful, and because she would basically get to dictate her own terms. It seems she probably will not do a big, splashy family photospread, but there could be some photos of Frogmore Cottage (inside and out), plus maybe an essay from Meghan about charity or her patronages or something. Well, get ready for more vague reporting about what Meghan might do with Vogue.
The Duchess of Sussex is in discussions with Anna Wintour about writing a regular column focusing on her charity work for Vogue, DailyMail.com can disclose. Sources close to the talks say the monthly feature would be similar to the article being put together to accompany her upcoming photoshoot for the publication’s September issue in the UK. But Meghan will not appear on the cover of the magazine due to her reported desire for the story to focus on women’s empowerment instead of her. And, in a further sign that the new mother favors media based in her native US, both the imminent photoshoot and her putative columns are slated to run in American as well as British Vogue.
The talks come amid mounting criticism of her and Prince Harry’s attempt to stop British taxpayers knowing basic details about their son Archie’s life – including a refusal this weekend to say who the godparents were at his christening – despite spending $3 million of public funds renovating their new residence, Frogmore Cottage.
A source told DailyMail.com: ‘The spread in Vogue won’t be a superficial photoshoot – on the contrary, she wants to use it as a platform to make a difference. She is working with Vogue as a contributing editor on a few fabulous stories about the causes that are near and dear to her and it may eventually become a regular column. Anna Wintour is also part of the talks and is in discussion about running some or all of the stories in US Vogue.’
Photographer Annie Leibovitz is in talks to shoot the initial piece, which insiders said would see the Duchess pose in outfits created by emerging designers whose backstories will be linked to her favorite causes such as mental health and women’s rights. The source added: ‘It’s all being planned out but it will be sensational and really shine a spotlight on some very worthwhile organizations.’
I understand Meghan’s reticence about appearing on the cover, but if Annie Leibovitz is shooting it and American Vogue wants to reprint the feature, why not just go all-in and say yes to a cover? She’ll be criticized either way. One argument will be “stuffy fake American duchess thinks she’s too good for the cover of British Vogue.” The other argument is “of course drama queen narcissist Meghan demanded a cover shoot!” They will tear her apart for ANY decision she makes, see also: not naming Archie’s godparents publicly, which of course the Daily Mail had to throw in again, out of nowhere, just to remind the British people that they’re supposed to be Forever Salty about Meghan.
As for the idea of Meghan doing a regular column for American Vogue… I could absolutely see Anna Wintour saying yes to it, but the idea of it scares me. Don’t get me wrong, I have faith that Meghan’s intentions would really be focused on raising the profiles of various charities. But it could easily veer into Pippa Tips, right?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
I hope this is a dumb made-up story, or if true, she doesn’t do American Vogue – a magazine that a few years ago did a sycophantic puff piece of Assad’s wife. This is not an isolated incident, Wintour is constantly sucking up to those she thinks are “in power” (ie rich). She gushes over the Kardashians and a few years ago did a cover with Gisele and LeBron James that was styled to LeBron look like he was a savage.
Would it be a platform for Meghan? Sure, but she would be being used.
British Vogue I know less about. Doesn’t it have a relatively new editor who is more inclusionary?
Agree 100% – she should stick with britsh vougue. Enniful is more trustworthy and hes done great progressive things with british vouge imo. American vogue needs to get with the times and meghan should back away or just do like one interview
Agree. British Vogue would be a much better platform. I can’t stand Wintour and her often very questionable opportunism. As for a regular column, it really depends on how she approaches it. If it’s with a view to highlighting the work that being done by causes she supports, then why not?
The spread in UK vogue yes. Regular column, no.
I agree. A spread to bring notice to worthwhile causes is an excellent idea. An ongoing column, not so much.
I too think a spread is great but no to a regular column. She can dictate her terms for one big spread, it I can see a monthly or a regular column will have less of her control. And yes, regardless of what she does she will be criticized.
I agree and she might as well go for it with the cover too. I don’t really know why she wouldn’t and tbh it feels a little ‘fake humble’ to turn it down.
As for the column, hopefully that story is fake because it sounds like a terrible idea.
Those who hate her, will dissect everything and will indeed turn it into Pippa Tips, the sussex edition. Those who love her will see it as the second coming of Charles Dickens & Victor Hugo.
I can see why she would want to do it, if indeed that is true, she did have a little lifestyle blog afterall. However i don’t know whether it is designed only to bring spotlight to charity causes, or to allow her to voice out her opinion as a world trotting philanthropist and rake in those PR points or both. Probably both. While I loved her cookbook initiative, i found her foreword to be rather self oriented. If this does happen, it’ll be interesting to see it pan out.
I was afraid to write similar because criticism of her seems a no-go on this site. But there’s a fine line between highlighting charities, and highlighting yourself as a charity crusader. It sounds like they want to highlight her work with charities and not just charities themselves, which would be a fine line to work without sounding like it’s self-promotion. A very hard juggle, and if not hit perfectly on the head would open her up for a lot of needless criticism.
I don’t believe this in the least. Meghan may stumble once or twice but she doesn’t do epic fail.
I like this idea. I can’t wait for Meghan return to work, I think she will do great things.
I’ll believe it, if and when it happens. I don’t trust anything the Daily Fail prints. Their only agenda is to bash H&M. As evidenced by the totally unnecessary paragraph about H&M “not releasing the godparents names and the attempt to stop British taxpayers knowing basic details about their son Archie’s life.” How dare they—parents trying to protect their child from racist bullies!
Seriously, the people don’t care about Godparents. This is about control for the British Press and they are angry that Harry and Meghan are standing firm. You don’t cave to bullies, no matter how hard they smear you. I saw more people on their side for the christening than not. If anything, the press themselves are a sinking ship and then seem desperately trying to hang on to Harry and Meghan for support and the Sussexes are letting them drown.
“Seriously, the people don’t care about Godparents. This is about control for the British Press and they are angry that Harry and Meghan are standing firm.”
Oh it’s definitely that for the most part. But I’ll say there’s probably a bit of a Streisand Effect at play. Where an attempt to omit/hide/not release something actually ends up bringing much more attention to it.
@ Erinn, it doesn’t matter because the press want access still anyway and they’ve been wanting that before Archie. Harry and Meghan are big money for the tabloids than anyone in that family right now. This is the British Press we’re talking about. Diana thought that access and giving them scoop would get them to back off and they didn’t. You give them an inch, they will take a mile and continue to want. Harry and Meghan will never win with that press as they have no boundaries and have taken advantage for years.
I still have eyebrow angst over Duchess Kate’s Vogue cover and lay-out.
That was a travesty.
I mean there really wasn’t THAT much of a difference between The Tig and Pippa Tips.
I hope there are some photos of Frogmore in Brit Vogue – would be really cool to see.
The Tig had awesome recipes and beauty tips. I got my favorite chicken stew recipe from the Tig.
Pippa Tips was more along the lines of “chicken tastes delicious when put in the oven!”
The Tig was as basic a lifestyle blog as they come, but at least Meghan never wrote that a turkey is ideal for a large gathering because it feeds many people, lol.
I was going to say, her blog (or lifestyle website or whatever you want to call it) was already veering into Pippa Tips territory. It wasn’t as embarrassing, but it was as pointless. Every single topic had already been done to death by every lifestyle blog and magazine and there was no attempt to bring anything new to the table. It was as generic as it gets.
I like Meghan, but as a writer on her own website she had a very bland voice. I can’t imagine that improving now that she’s representing the royal family, so I don’t see a regular column being a good idea.
At this point, it doesn’t matter what this women does because she will be dragged, abused and hounded anyway. This woman has been publicly stoned and it’s exhausting to witness. If she did write for Vogue, American or British, the British press would still be angry because the tabloids and their reporters want access and they would feel it was a snub. After the last two weeks, especially today with Piers” go back to America rant” and the blatant lying with Wimbledon, she just needs to continue working and living her life. But I’m starting to worry for her because this press is determined to bully her and Harry for access and it seems they’ll just rally the crazies more and that’s dangerous.
OMG, seriously? Publicly stoned, etc.? You could say the same about many of the stories and comments on this site about Kate Middleton, even the increasingly infrequent “nice” ones have at least one dig.
Stop the nonsense. Meghan is dealing with racism and xenophobia. Kate was harassed but let’s not act like Kate is dealing or dealt with the same treatment. That woman has been protected in ways that Meghan has not been. There is a nastiness directed towards Meghan that I’ve haven’t seen since Diana. She’s accused of controlling Harry, breaking fake protocols, making the English Rose cry, being a diva, ripped to shreds for touching her own belly and more. She’s had to deal with racist undertones and dogwhistles, misogynoir in comment pieces. All because she doesn’t want give access to a press that has attacked her since day one? At the end of the day, a few comments on a site is not the same when an industry and its reporters have an agenda. To be frank, Kate has not had to deal with so much foolery like this and it’s insulting to even bring her up because it’s a cop out.
@samc, lol at both sides. please let me know about stories on Kate’s fake pregnancies, her history in porn / prostitution, her “ghetto” roots, and that her love of avocados is contributing to famine & wars as done to Meghan.
I am forever tired of folks who not only run that both sides false narrative but dismiss the bullying by the media of a woman of color to make a white woman the ultimate victim.
It really is disheartening to watch all of these people bullying Meghan and inciting hatred. I wish Meghan had never accepted the HRH title because it’s been more trouble than it’s worth, and it is quite obvious that several Palace aides, the British press, and traditional royal followers were not ready to accept someone like Meghan.
piers is losing it before the English public, and they don’t even realize it.
He thought when he pop out thomas as his trump piece, Harry and Meghan would’ve cave and bring thomas into the fold, so piers would’ve an inside pipeline at Frogmore cottage.
Well I think the lack of an invitation to thomas for the christening was the final nail in that coffin.
thomas did a photo shoot, that sad looking picture was taken last year, trying to show a range of facial expression from sad to happy, so when the tabloids call there is a picture for every occasion.
She hasn’t been “publicly stoned.” Attacked day after day in the media by bigots and racists, yes. Unfairly and viciously depicted by people just wanting to make money off of her, yes.
I have feelings around saying “publicly stoned” when there are women who are, in 2019, actually stoned to death in public for what are considered transgressions.
I don’t believe it, it sounds so stupid
Why wouldn’t she just wear the emerging designers while she is working? Why would there need to be photo shoots? I think that will really get her detractors riled up.
Yes, that sounds like a better idea to me.