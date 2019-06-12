Duchess Meghan will probably guest edit & do a photoshoot for British Vogue

Well, it’s in the air now – multiple outlets claim that the Duchess of Sussex is for-sure going to do something for the September issue of British Vogue. Meghan famously covered Vanity Fair just before her engagement to Prince Harry, and the Duchess of Cambridge famously covered British Vogue several years ago, in the June 2016 issue, as a way to promote the National Portrait Gallery’s exhibit at the time (Kate is the patron of the National Portrait Gallery). So what’s the deal with this Meghan rumor? The Sun was the first outlet to report this:
Meghan will star in a photoshoot and write on causes close to her heart in September’s edition of Vogue magazine. But the Duchess does not want to feature on the cover. And baby Archie and Harry will not be in the pictures, due to be shot at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor. British Vogue editor Edward Enninful arranged the article directly with Meghan — pipping US Vogue editor Anna Wintour to the scoop.
A magazine source said: “Meghan is going to write a piece on causes such as female empowerment and women’s education. Edward has been courting her since day one. Anna is massively miffed that she’s missed out. This is nothing to do with Archie, or family, or home life. It’s purely on women’s empowerment.”
Meghan also starred in Vogue’s recently-released 25 Most Influential Women in the UK.
Us Weekly had a similar exclusive, with their source saying that Meghan will “guest edit” British Vogue for the September issue and she “will preside over what is considered to be the monthly magazine’s most important edition of the year: the fall fashion issue.” Their source said that “Meghan will be writing an opinion piece of her own as well as bringing a selection of female change-makers on board to write their own personal essays.” Not just that, but she will definitely do a photoshoot at Frogmore Cottage for the publication, which is what The Sun says too.
So, what do you think? I think it’s probably for real. I doubt Anna Wintour feels like she got scooped though – Wintour and Enniful were probably both talking to Meghan about an exclusive, and Meghan chose British Vogue because duh, she’s a British princess now and the British press would have had a sh-t fit if she did an American Vogue cover. I think it’s a little bit funny that Meghan would be like “no, no cover for me!” People are going to attack her no matter what, it might as well be for a lovely cover. I wonder if Meghan will get to choose the cover subject? Or maybe they’ll just give Kate Moss her millionth British Vogue cover, just for the hell of it.
It’s also worth noting that this isn’t particularly new ground for a duchess: as I said, Kate has already done a British Vogue cover, AND Kate has done some “guest editing” too – remember that time she “guest edited” The Huffington Post for a day and what she really did was pose for photos for an hour and then she went shopping?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, cover courtesy of Vanity Fair.
But Kate didn’t do it exactly the same way first therefore what Meghan is doing is wrong and not royal.
They should just make it standard to pretend that Meghan is following Kate’s lead when she does anything and all the RRs and insecure Kate stans will quiet down.
Yes, I love the idea of using the language “following Kate’s lead” the way she did with the maternity leave. It’s a great idea and it’ll mean that people who attack her will also be attacking Kate. I’m sure some will find a way around it but it’ll be even more obvious.
I kind of feel like Meghan is saying, “COME AT ME BRO” (well, stans) with some of this stuff. “I’m taking a maternity leave – LIKE KATE DID.” I’m going to do a photoshoot for Vogue – LIKE KATE DID. etc. And good for her.
Yes, but one must not forget that Kate is the Future Queen Consort, so the rules are a bit more stringent for her.
Yayyy can’t wait.
No water what, Megs gets crucified. I’m curious to see the issue if she does work on it. And yes, it makes sense that she would cover British Vogue. And let’s be honest, In comparison to Kate, Megs puts forth work and interest in what she does. I think she really understands the platform she has and the good she can do. She takes her role seriously. And so far, she has done great.
At least with Enninful is that he has a good eye.
I’ve enjoyed British Vogue under his stewardship so far. He understands beauty as weapon, fashion as armour (especially for minorities) and isn’t afraid to look beyond the white Sloane Sloth ranger aesthic that Vogue becamed bogged under Alexandra Schulman.
I know people do bang on about how Enninful is a bit too celebrity driven, but I’ve liked that at least with his cover stars (e.g. Rhianna) they have something to say, as well as being diverse (instead of the white on white Schulman would rock with).
I loved that he had Namoi Campbell interviewing Sadiq Khan – both Londoners – and in the space of Vogue in a way that never happened before.
If nothing else, Markle’s feature with Vogue won’t be as nothingburger as Kate’s turn was with Schulman so… yeah, I’m ready. I’ll definitely get a copy.
I don’t follow the fashion mags, but your comments mirror what other posters have said. Enninful has brought diversity. That’s a plus in my book. There’s been an increase in readership to British Vogue so he must be doing something right. Suck it, racists! I’m looking forward to it and hope she does have a cover. Her last cover was gorgeous.
@TheOriginalMia
Yes, I’m hoping that Meghan does a cover too. Especially since Meghan does have a point of view, and seems open to collaboration. I’m hoping that they probably get Zadie Smith in for writing duties (she’s contributed to pieces to Einninful’s vogue before). I’m no big fan of Smith’s books, but her cultural articles are *kisses fingers softly* perfect.
If anyone can do an article tying in Meghan, her background, her viewpoints and what she wants to do as well as being an immigrant to a country with the establishment that’s both xenophobic and racist and the tensions all around everything, Smith can do that.
But that’s my gossip wish, tbh. Right now, I’ll just put down a tenner to one side, with biscuits and tea and just wait.
I’m actually excited to see this photoshoot, I think it will probably be pretty good.
I’m sure Anna Wintour would have jumped at the chance, and maybe this was discussed with her, but British Vogue is the better choice right now for Meghan.
I’m looking forward to this. I’m sure it will be great and there will still be loads of people hating on it. As an aside, a really great Instagram account that follows Megan said they were taking a break because of the volume of trolls. I’m sad but I understand. It also amuses me that Megan and the work she does seem to disturb so many people’s demons. It’s incredible.
She should be on the cover but I suppose the unjust smears and nickname “Me Again” give her pause about doing anything that might be considered attention seeking. It’s 😞
They literally just won a lawsuit over pap photos of Frogmore cottage a month ago on the grounds that it was not only a privacy thing, but a security thing as well. They don’t want people knowing too much about the layout of the house and such. The photo shoot has to be made up.
It would be easy enough to do a photo shoot and only reveal some trees, or a wall etc, so I wouldn’t have thought that would be an issue.
Yup, kind of like the photo shoot Will and Kate did a few years ago at either KP or Anmer (I think it was Anmer). You could see some of the basics but nothing that gave anything away, security-wise. (I’m trying to google the pictures now and cant find them.)
ooh Becks1 I would LOVE to see that shoot if you find it!
I think I read here a little bit ago that her team was looking for a new stylist (or it may have been a suggestion that her current one was leaving soon)? If so I imagine the assistants and bts people at this shoot will be auditioning for the role and the competition will be fierce. It’s a plum job.
@a – Ohh, that would be grand. I think Meghans’ stylist is her friend, no? But you do need a stylist that’s local, and hopefully able to wean her off Givenchy for the sake of everyone. Fingers crossed!
This is great! I can’t wait for her article and photosnoot