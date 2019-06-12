Lori Loughlin’s new legal strategy is to put the college-admissions system on trial, lol

Imagine for a moment that you are Lori Loughlin. You forced your dumb daughters to scam their way into college, and you shelled out $500,000 in total on the scam. You actively participated in the scam, and probably even largely orchestrated the scam, with some help from a guy who, you later learned, was working with the FBI to expose your scam and the scams of other rich parents. Then you get arrested for wire fraud and other federal crimes because of the scam. You refuse a plea agreement because, again, you’re rich and white and you believe in your heart that you can simper your way out of this. You then spend months leaking to People Magazine about how you’re faith-based and simply a caring mother, that’s why you did all those crimes. What else is there to do? Well, if you’re a genius like Lori Loughlin, you’ll decide to put THE SYSTEM on trial. Yes, Lori wants to “expose” USC for their admissions process. The same admissions process she successfully scammed. Brilliant.

A bloodbath in the making. Lori Loughlin wants to take the University of Southern California (USC) to task amid claims that the college might sue her and husband Mossimo Giannulli. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Loughlin and Giannulli’s attorney, BJ Trach, issued a letter to prosecutors about how USC is represented by the same firm as her clients. (USC hired the firm in regards to an issue regarding the Coliseum.) While Trach asserted it would not be a conflict of interest to represent both parties, the letter stated that USC “suggested that Latham’s representation of Ms. Loughlin and Mr. Giannulli poses foreseeable conflicts because it is possible that USC may have civil disputes with one or both sometime in the future.” Loughlin isn’t taking the potential litigation news lying down. A source confirmed to Us that the Fuller House star aims to uncover the truth behind USC’s admission tactics. “Lori feels that USC is going to do whatever is necessary to attempt to financially ruin her family. USC accepts extremely substantial donations, which will typically result with a child from that family enrolling,” the insider shared with Us. “Lori wants to expose USC’s admission practices and looks forward to her day in criminal court.” The source also added that it would be USC’s “prerogative” if they chose to file a civil lawsuit against Loughlin and 56-year-old Mossimo designer. “Lori and Mossimo will defend themselves, and would anticipate a very robust and thorough discovery process of USC’s admissions and large financial donations in which a child became a student at the university,” the insider concluded.

[From Us Weekly]

It takes some kind of brass balls to argue that yes, your scam worked and your dumb daughters were successfully accepted and enrolled in USC but that they only reason you were arrested is because you didn’t spend ENOUGH money getting them in. YOU CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH! No, in all seriousness, is what they call “a difference in kind.” There’s a difference between “mommy and daddy donating a building to a college so that their kid will be admitted” versus “mommy and daddy perpetrating a scam on the NCAA, testing companies and admissions officers to get their kid enrolled.” Both options are sleazy and awful, but only one is illegal. For Lori to now argue that she can “expose” the fact that… rich parents donate sh-t through legal channels to get their kids admitted, well, that’s the kind of dumb legal strategy I would expect from her.