Lori Loughlin’s new legal strategy is to put the college-admissions system on trial, lol

Imagine for a moment that you are Lori Loughlin. You forced your dumb daughters to scam their way into college, and you shelled out $500,000 in total on the scam. You actively participated in the scam, and probably even largely orchestrated the scam, with some help from a guy who, you later learned, was working with the FBI to expose your scam and the scams of other rich parents. Then you get arrested for wire fraud and other federal crimes because of the scam. You refuse a plea agreement because, again, you’re rich and white and you believe in your heart that you can simper your way out of this. You then spend months leaking to People Magazine about how you’re faith-based and simply a caring mother, that’s why you did all those crimes. What else is there to do? Well, if you’re a genius like Lori Loughlin, you’ll decide to put THE SYSTEM on trial. Yes, Lori wants to “expose” USC for their admissions process. The same admissions process she successfully scammed. Brilliant.
A bloodbath in the making. Lori Loughlin wants to take the University of Southern California (USC) to task amid claims that the college might sue her and husband Mossimo Giannulli. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Loughlin and Giannulli’s attorney, BJ Trach, issued a letter to prosecutors about how USC is represented by the same firm as her clients. (USC hired the firm in regards to an issue regarding the Coliseum.) While Trach asserted it would not be a conflict of interest to represent both parties, the letter stated that USC “suggested that Latham’s representation of Ms. Loughlin and Mr. Giannulli poses foreseeable conflicts because it is possible that USC may have civil disputes with one or both sometime in the future.”
Loughlin isn’t taking the potential litigation news lying down. A source confirmed to Us that the Fuller House star aims to uncover the truth behind USC’s admission tactics.
“Lori feels that USC is going to do whatever is necessary to attempt to financially ruin her family. USC accepts extremely substantial donations, which will typically result with a child from that family enrolling,” the insider shared with Us. “Lori wants to expose USC’s admission practices and looks forward to her day in criminal court.”
The source also added that it would be USC’s “prerogative” if they chose to file a civil lawsuit against Loughlin and 56-year-old Mossimo designer. “Lori and Mossimo will defend themselves, and would anticipate a very robust and thorough discovery process of USC’s admissions and large financial donations in which a child became a student at the university,” the insider concluded.
It takes some kind of brass balls to argue that yes, your scam worked and your dumb daughters were successfully accepted and enrolled in USC but that they only reason you were arrested is because you didn’t spend ENOUGH money getting them in. YOU CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH! No, in all seriousness, is what they call “a difference in kind.” There’s a difference between “mommy and daddy donating a building to a college so that their kid will be admitted” versus “mommy and daddy perpetrating a scam on the NCAA, testing companies and admissions officers to get their kid enrolled.” Both options are sleazy and awful, but only one is illegal. For Lori to now argue that she can “expose” the fact that… rich parents donate sh-t through legal channels to get their kids admitted, well, that’s the kind of dumb legal strategy I would expect from her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I’m trying to figure out what kind of Cool-Aid she is drinking and who is giving it to her.
Having read yesterday that supposed ultimate arbiter of justice Black-Out Brett Kavanaugh (and his dark money pay-offs) has rewarded one of his biggest cheerleaders by appointing her daughter as his clerk for the upcoming season, the machinations of the star of Garage Sale Mysteries to get her crotchfruit into college suddenly seems pretty quaint in comparison.
Quid pro quo.
Omfg she’s so dumb!
The only thing that would be worse is if her lawsuit somehow got the courts to declare that admissions based on donations are unlawful. She’s white and churchy so it’s not totally impossible. Then she will declare herself the holy white savior of the college admission system and we’d never hear the end of it!
She’s a moron, and I doubt this strategy will pay off the way she thinks. I mean, wouldn’t she have to admit that she bribed and committed tax fraud in order to highlight the sleazy-yet-legal way kids of donors are admitted? Just take your two years in jail, Lori.
In Trumplandia she is in the right. Trumplandia laws will be on her side.
She will ascend to the righteous heights of all privileged white women of Trumplandia.
Blow those freaking horns of justice.
LOL
Dear Lori:
There seems to be a few things that have escaped your notice. Let be bring your attention to them.
1. The other parents, some of whom are more famous than you, are all pleading guilty and taking their punishments. That fact will not be lost on your jury pool.
2. Ah, yes,your jury pool. You seem a bit confused about where your trial will be taking place. Welcome to the Joseph Moakley Federal Courthouse in South Boston’s Seaport District. This courthouse has seen famous trials before.Again, more famous than you. Like Whitey Bulger. And the trial of the Marathon Bomber. In short, we don’t care, Lori
3 And your jury pool itself? Boston is a majority minority city, your act might not play too well with men and women who just send Ayanna Pressley to Congress. Or even those who continue to send former steelworker Stephen Lynch. The neighboring communities that will also contribute to your jury pool? Oh, Lori, recent demographic numbers show that Boston and its surrounding areas has the highest level of college educated residents in the country. There are also 114 colleges in tiny Massachusetts. We know college admissions. You won’t find much sympathy.
4. You need to revamp your act. Be penitent. You were wrong. Admit it. Plead guilty, like the others. Accept Tuuka as your Lord and Savior, slap a Red Sox hat on your head, a pair of Celtics Green Converse high tops on your feet, a Gronk shirt on your back and work “Prayers for Papi” into everything you put out and maybe the judge won’t be so harsh with your sentencing.
Can’t stand her. But giving a big endowment vs a bribe is different only in name. But I guess that is a big difference when you are looking at jail time. She just should have donated a few million. Like Kushner’s or Trump’s dads. Anyone who thinks we live in a meritocracy is delusional. Everything exists to maintain the current power structure. They might hold up a few exceptional minorities as success stories but these seats of power are all about keeping things the same.
Lori you were on Full House not Alley Mcbeal.